NVIDIA DOCA Troubleshooting Guide

Several generations of BlueField DPUs are equipped with a USB interface in which RShim can be routed, via USB cable, to an external host running Linux and the RShim driver.

In this case, typically following a system reboot, the RShim over USB prevails and the DPU host reports RShim status as " another backend already attached ". This is correct behavior, since there can only be one RShim backend active at any given time. However, this means that the DPU host does not own RShim access.

To reclaim RShim ownership safely:

Stop the RShim driver on the remote Linux. Run: Copy Copied! systemctl stop rshim systemctl disable rshim Restart RShim on the DPU host. Run: Copy Copied! systemctl enable rshim systemctl start rshim

The " another backend already attached " scenario can also be attributed to the RShim backend being owned by the BMC in DPUs with integrated BMC. This is elaborated on further down on this page.

Verify whether your DPU features an integrated BMC or not. Run:

Copy Copied! # sudo sudo lspci -s $(sudo lspci -d 15b3: | head -1 | awk '{print $1}') -vvv | grep "Product Name"

Example output for DPU with integrated BMC:

Copy Copied! Product Name: BlueField-2 DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56, integrated BMC, Crypto and Secure Boot Enabled, 16GB on-board DDR, 1GbE OOB management, Tall Bracket, FHHL

If your DPU has an integrated BMC, refer to RShim driver not loading on host with integrated BMC.

If your DPU does not have an integrated BMC, refer to RShim driver not loading on host on DPU without integrated BMC.

Access the BMC via the RJ45 management port of the DPU. Delete RShim on the BMC: Copy Copied! systemctl stop rshim systemctl disable rshim Enable RShim on the host: Copy Copied! systemctl enable rshim systemctl start rshim Restart RShim service. Run: Copy Copied! sudo systemctl restart rshim If RShim service does not launch automatically, run: Copy Copied! sudo systemctl status rshim This command is expected to display " active (running) ". Display the current setting. Run: Copy Copied! # cat /dev/rshim<N>/misc | grep DEV_NAME DEV_NAME pcie-0000:04:00.2 This output indicates that the RShim service is ready to use.

Verify that the RShim service is not running on host. Run: Copy Copied! systemctl status rshim If the output is active , then it may be presumed that the host has ownership of the RShim. Delete RShim on the host. Run: Copy Copied! systemctl stop rshim systemctl disable rshim Enable RShim on the BMC. Run: Copy Copied! systemctl enable rshim systemctl start rshim Display the current setting. Run: Copy Copied! # cat /dev/rshim<N>/misc | grep DEV_NAME DEV_NAME usb-1.0 This output indicates that the RShim service is ready to use.

Download the suitable DEB/RPM for RShim (management interface for DPU from the host) driver. Reinstall RShim package on the host. For Ubuntu/Debian, run: Copy Copied! sudo dpkg --force-all -i rshim-<version>.deb

For RHEL/CentOS, run: Copy Copied! sudo rpm -Uhv rshim-<version>.rpm Restart RShim service. Run: Copy Copied! sudo systemctl restart rshim If RShim service does not launch automatically, run: Copy Copied! sudo systemctl status rshim This command is expected to display " active (running) ". Display the current setting. Run: Copy Copied! # cat /dev/rshim<N>/misc | grep DEV_NAME DEV_NAME pcie-0000:04:00.2 This output indicates that the RShim service is ready to use.

The UART cable in the Accessories Kit (OPN: MBF20-DKIT) can be used to connect to the DPU console and identify the stage at which BlueField is hanging.

Follow this procedure:

Connect the UART cable to a USB socket, and find it in your USB devices. Copy Copied! sudo lsusb Bus 002 Device 003: ID 0403:6001 Future Technology Devices International, Ltd FT232 Serial (UART) IC Note For more information on the UART connectivity, please refer to the DPU's hardware user guide under Supported Interfaces > Interfaces Detailed Description > NC-SI Management Interface. Info It is good practice to connect the other end of the NC-SI cable to a different host than the one on which the BlueField DPU is installed. Install the minicom application. OS Command CentOS/RHEL Copy Copied! sudo yum install minicom -y Ubuntu/Debian Copy Copied! sudo apt-get install minicom Open the minicom application. Copy Copied! sudo minicom -s -c on Go to "Serial port setup". Enter "F" to change "Hardware Flow control" to NO. Enter "A" and change to /dev/ttyUSB0 and press Enter. Press ESC. Type on "Save setup as dfl". Exit minicom by pressing Ctrl + a + z.

What this looks like in dmsg:

Copy Copied! [275604.216789] mlx5_core 0000:af:00.1: 63.008 Gb/s available PCIe bandwidth, limited by 8 GT/s x8 link at 0000:ae:00.0 (capable of 126.024 Gb/s with 16 GT/s x8 link) [275624.187596] mlx5_core 0000:af:00.1: wait_fw_init:316:(pid 943): Waiting for FW initialization, timeout abort in 100s [275644.152994] mlx5_core 0000:af:00.1: wait_fw_init:316:(pid 943): Waiting for FW initialization, timeout abort in 79s [275664.118404] mlx5_core 0000:af:00.1: wait_fw_init:316:(pid 943): Waiting for FW initialization, timeout abort in 59s [275684.083806] mlx5_core 0000:af:00.1: wait_fw_init:316:(pid 943): Waiting for FW initialization, timeout abort in 39s [275704.049211] mlx5_core 0000:af:00.1: wait_fw_init:316:(pid 943): Waiting for FW initialization, timeout abort in 19s [275723.954752] mlx5_core 0000:af:00.1: mlx5_function_setup:1237:(pid 943): Firmware over 120000 MS in pre-initializing state, aborting [275723.968261] mlx5_core 0000:af:00.1: init_one:1813:(pid 943): mlx5_load_one failed with error code -16 [275723.978578] mlx5_core: probe of 0000:af:00.1 failed with error -16

The driver on the host server is dependent on the Arm side. If the driver on Arm is up, then the driver on the host server will also be up.

Please verify that:

The driver is loaded in the BlueField DPU

The Arm is booted into OS

The Arm is not in UEFI Boot Menu

The Arm is not hanged

Then:

Perform graceful shutdown. Power cycle on the host server. If the problem persists, reset nvconfig ( sudo mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/<device> -y reset ) and power cycle the host. Note If your DPU is VPI capable, please be aware that this configuration will reset the link type on the network ports to IB. To change the network port's link type to Ethernet, run: Copy Copied! sudo mlxconfig -d <device> s LINK_TYPE_P1=2 LINK_TYPE_P2=2 If this problem still persists, please make sure to install the latest bfb image and then restart the driver in host server. Please refer to this page for more information.

Verify that the bridge is configured properly on the Arm side.

The following is an example for default configuration:

Copy Copied! $ sudo ovs-vsctl show f6740bfb-0312-4cd8-88c0-a9680430924f Bridge ovsbr1 Port pf0sf0 Interface pf0sf0 Port p0 Interface p0 Port pf0hpf Interface pf0hpf Port ovsbr1 Interface ovsbr1 type: internal Bridge ovsbr2 Port p1 Interface p1 Port pf1sf0 Interface pf1sf0 Port pf1hpf Interface pf1hpf Port ovsbr2 Interface ovsbr2 type: internal ovs_version: "2.14.1"

If no bridge configuration exists, refer to "Virtual Switch on DPU".

Please check that the cables are connected properly into the network ports of the DPU and the peer device.

Degradation in performance indicates that openvswitch may not be offloaded.

Verify offload state. Run:

Copy Copied! # ovs-vsctl get Open_vSwitch . other_config:hw-offload

If hw-offload = true – Fast Pass is configured (desired result)

If hw-offload = false – Slow Pass is configured

If hw-offload = false :

For RHEL/CentOS, run: Copy Copied! # ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:hw-offload=true; # systemctl restart openvswitch; # systemctl enable openvswitch;

For Ubuntu/Debian, run: Copy Copied! # ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:hw-offload=true; # /etc/init.d/openvswitch-switch restart

Please make sure that SR-IOV is enabled in BIOS. Verify SRIOV_EN is true and NUM_OF_VFS bigger than 1. Run: Copy Copied! # mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41686_pciconf0 -e q |grep -i "SRIOV_EN\|num_of_vf" Configurations: Default Current Next Boot * NUM_OF_VFS 16 16 16 * SRIOV_EN True(1) True(1) True(1) Verify that GRUB_CMDLINE_LINUX="iommu=pt intel_iommu=on pci=assign-busses" .

Please verify creation of representors for VFs inside the Bluefield DPU. Run: Copy Copied! # /opt/mellanox/iproute2/sbin/rdma link |grep -i up ... link mlx5_0/2 state ACTIVE physical_state LINK_UP netdev pf0vf0 ... Make sure the representors of the VFs are added to the bridge. Run: Copy Copied! # ovs-vsctl add-port <bridage_name> pf0vf0 Verify VF configuration. Run: Copy Copied! $ ovs-vsctl show bb993992-7930-4dd2-bc14-73514854b024 Bridge ovsbr1 Port pf0vf0 Interface pf0vf0 type: internal Port pf0hpf Interface pf0hpf Port pf0sf0 Interface pf0sf0 Port p0 Interface p0 Bridge ovsbr2 Port ovsbr2 Interface ovsbr2 type: internal Port pf1sf0 Interface pf1sf0 Port p1 Interface p1 Port pf1hpf Interface pf1hpf ovs_version: "2.14.1"

To set devlink to "Legacy" mode in BlueField, run:

Copy Copied! # devlink dev eswitch set pci/0000:03:00.0 mode legacy # devlink dev eswitch set pci/0000:03:00.1 mode legacy

Please verify that:

No virtual functions are open. To verify if VFs are configured, run: Copy Copied! # /opt/mellanox/iproute2/sbin/rdma link | grep -i up link mlx5_0/2 state ACTIVE physical_state LINK_UP netdev pf0vf0 link mlx5_1/2 state ACTIVE physical_state LINK_UP netdev pf1vf0 If any VFs are configured, destroy them by running: Copy Copied! # echo 0 > /sys/class/infiniband/mlx5_0/device/mlx5_num_vfs # echo 0 > /sys/class/infiniband/mlx5_1/device/mlx5_num_vfs

If any SFs are configured, delete them by running: Copy Copied! /sbin/mlnx-sf -a delete --sfindex <SF-Index> Note You may retrieve the <SF-Index> of the currently installed SFs by running: Copy Copied! # mlnx-sf -a show SF Index: pci/0000:03:00.0/229408 Parent PCI dev: 0000:03:00.0 Representor netdev: en3f0pf0sf0 Function HWADDR: 02:61:f6:21:32:8c Auxiliary device: mlx5_core.sf.2 netdev: enp3s0f0s0 RDMA dev: mlx5_2 SF Index: pci/0000:03:00.1/294944 Parent PCI dev: 0000:03:00.1 Representor netdev: en3f1pf1sf0 Function HWADDR: 02:30:13:6a:2d:2c Auxiliary device: mlx5_core.sf.3 netdev: enp3s0f1s0 RDMA dev: mlx5_3 Pay attention to the SF Index values. For example: Copy Copied! /sbin/mlnx-sf -a delete --sfindex pci/0000:03:00.0/229408 /sbin/mlnx-sf -a delete --sfindex pci/0000:03:00.1/294944

If the error " Error: mlx5_core: Can't change mode when flows are configured " is encountered while trying to configure legacy mode, please make sure that

Any configured SFs are deleted (see above for commands). Shut down the links of all interfaces, delete any ip xfrm rules, delete any configured OVS flows, and stop openvswitch service. Run: Copy Copied! ip link set dev p0 down ip link set dev p1 down ip link set dev pf0hpf down ip link set dev pf1hpf down ip link set dev vxlan_sys_4789 down ip x s f ; ip x p f ; tc filter del dev p0 ingress tc filter del dev p1 ingress tc qdisc show dev p0 tc qdisc show dev p1 tc qdisc del dev p0 ingress tc qdisc del dev p1 ingress tc qdisc show dev p0 tc qdisc show dev p1 systemctl stop openvswitch-switch

What this looks like:

Copy Copied! # sudo /opt/mellanox/iproute2/sbin/rdma link link mlx5_0/1 state ACTIVE physical_state LINK_UP netdev p0 link mlx5_1/1 state ACTIVE physical_state LINK_UP netdev p1