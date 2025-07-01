What can I help you with?
DOCA Documentation v2.5.4 LTS
NVIDIA Docs Hub  NVIDIA Networking  BlueField DPUs / SuperNICs & DOCA  DOCA Documentation v2.5.4 LTS  NVIDIA DOCA Virtual Functions User Guide

On This Page

NVIDIA DOCA Virtual Functions User Guide

This guide provides an overview and configuration of virtual functions for NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU and demonstrates a use case for running the DOCA applications over x86 host.

Introduction

Single root IO virtualization (SR-IOV) is a technology that allows a physical PCIe device to present itself multiple times through the PCIe bus. This technology enables multiple virtual instances of the device with separate resources. NVIDIA adapters are able to expose virtual instances or functions (VFs) for each port individually. These virtual functions can then be provisioned separately.

Each VF can be seen as an additional device connected to the physical interface or function (PF). It shares the same resources with the PF, and its number of ports equals those of the PF.

SR-IOV is commonly used in conjunction with an SR-IOV-enabled hypervisor to provide virtual machines direct hardware access to network resources, thereby increasing its performance.

There are several benefits to running applications on the host. For example, one may want to utilize a strong and high-resource host machine, or to start DOCA integration on the host before offloading it to the BlueField DPU.

The configuration in this document allows the entire application to run on the host's memory, while utilizing the HW accelerators on BlueField.

When VFs are enabled on the host, VF representors are visible on the Arm side which can be bridged to corresponding PF representors (e.g., the uplink representor and the host representor). This allows the application to only scan traffic forwarded to the VFs as configured by the user and to behave as a simple "bump-on-the-wire". DOCA installed on the host allows access to the hardware capabilities of the BlueField DPU without comprising features which use HW offload/steering elements embedded inside the eSwitch.

Prerequisites

To run all the reference applications over the host, you must install the host DOCA package. Refer to the NVIDIA DOCA Installation Guide for Linux for more information on host installation.

VFs must be configured as trusted for the hardware jump action to work as intended. The following steps configure "trusted" mode for VFs:

  1. Delete all existing VFs

    1. To delete all VFs on a PF run the following on the host:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      $ echo 0 > /sys/class/net/<physical_function>/device/sriov_numvfs

      For example:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      $ echo 0 > /sys/class/net/ens1f0/device/sriov_numvfs

  2. Delete all existing SFs.

    Info

    Refer to NVIDIA BlueField DPU Scalable Function User Guide for instructions on deleting SFs.

  3. Stop the main driver on the host:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    /etc/init.d/openibd stop

  4. Before creating the VFs, set them to "trusted" mode on the device by running the following commands on the DPU side.

    1. Setting VFs on port 0:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      $ mlxreg -d /dev/mst/mt41686_pciconf0 --reg_id 0xc007 --reg_len 0x40 --indexes "0x0.0:32=0x80000000" --yes --set "0x4.0:32=0x1"

    2. Setting VFs on port 1:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      $ mlxreg -d /dev/mst/mt41686_pciconf0.1 --reg_id 0xc007 --reg_len 0x40 --indexes "0x0.0:32=0x80000000" --yes --set "0x4.0:32=0x1"

    Note

    These commands set trusted mode for all created VFs/SFs after their execution on the DPU.

    Note

    Setting trusted mode should be performed once per reboot.

  5. Restart the main driver on the host by running the following command:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    /etc/init.d/openibd restart

VF Creation

  1. Make sure mst driver is running:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    host $ mst status

    If it is not loaded, run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    host $ mst start

  2. Enable SR-IOV. Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    host $ mlxconfig -y -d /dev/mst/mt41686_pciconf0 s SRIOV_EN=1

  3. Set number of VFs. Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    host $ mlxconfig -y -d /dev/mst/mt41686_pciconf0 s NUM_OF_VFS=X

    Note

    Requires graceful shutdown and power cycle.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    host $ echo X > /sys/class/net/<physical_function>/device/sriov_numvfs

    For example:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    host $ mlxconfig -y -d /dev/mst/mt41686_pciconf0 s NUM_OF_VFS=2
host $ reboot
host $ echo 2 > /sys/class/net/ens1f0/device/sriov_numvfs

    After enabling VF, the representor appears on the DPU. The function itself is seen at the x86 side.

  4. To verify that the VFs have been created. Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    $ lspci | grep Virtual
b1:00.3 Ethernet controller: Mellanox Technologies ConnectX Family mlx5Gen Virtual Function (rev 01)
b1:00.4 Ethernet controller: Mellanox Technologies ConnectX Family mlx5Gen Virtual Function (rev 01)
b1:01.3 Ethernet controller: Mellanox Technologies ConnectX Family mlx5Gen Virtual Function (rev 01)

    Note

    2 new virtual Ethernet devices are created in this example.

Running DOCA Application on Host

Note

Allocate the required amount of VFs as explained previously.

Note

Allocate any other resources as specified by the application (e.g., huge pages).

The following is the CLI example for running a reference application over the host using VF:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
./opt/mellanox/doca/applications/<app_name>/bin/doca_<app_name> -a "pci address VF0" -a "pci address VF1" -c 0xff -- [application flags]

The following is an example with specific PCIe addresses for the VFs:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
./opt/mellanox/doca/applications/<app_name>/bin/doca_<app_name> -a b1:00.3 -a b1:00.4 -c 0xff -- -l 60

Note

By default, a DPDK application initializes all the cores of the device. This is usually unnecessary and may even cause unforeseeable issues. It is recommended to limit the number of cores, especially when using an AMD-based system, to 16 cores using the -c flag when running DPDK.

Topology Example

The following is a topology example for running the application over the host.

eswitch-topology-version-1-modificationdate-1702687383517-api-v2.png

Configure the OVS on BlueField as follows:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
Bridge ovsbr1
    Port ovsbr1
        Interface ovsbr1
            type: internal
    Port pf0hpf
        Interface pf0hpf
    Port pf0vf1
        Interface pf0vf1
Bridge vf_br
    Port p0
        Interface p0
    Port vf_br
        Interface vf_br
            type: internal
    Port pf0vf0
        Interface pf0vf0

When enabling a new VF over the host, VF representors are created on the Arm side. The first OVS bridge connects the uplink connection (p0) to the new VF representor (pf0vf0), and the second bridge connects the second VF representor (pf0vf1) to the host representors (pf0phf). On the host, the 2 PCIe addresses of the newly created function must be initialized when running the applications.

When traffic is received (e.g., from the uplink), the following occurs:

  1. Traffic is received over p0.

  2. Traffic is forwarded to pf0vf0.

  3. Application "listens" to pf0vf0 and pf0vf1 and can, therefore, acquire the traffic from pf0vf0, inspect it, and forward to pf0vf1.

  4. Traffic is forwarded from pf0vf1 to pf0hpf.

VF Creation on Adapter Card

Note

Supported only for NVIDIA® ConnectX®-6 Dx based adapter cards and higher.

The following steps are required only when running DOCA applications on an adapter card.

  1. Set trust level for all VFs. Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    host# mlxreg -d /dev/mst/mt4125_pciconf0 --reg_name VHCA_TRUST_LEVEL --yes --set "all_vhca=0x1,trust_level=0x1" --indexes "vhca_id=0x0,all_vhca=0x0"

  2. Create X VFs (X being the required number of VFs) and run the following to turn on trusted mode for the created VFs:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    echo ON | tee /sys/class/net/enp1s0f0np0/device/sriov/X/trust

    For example, if you are creating 2 VFs, the following commands should be used:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    echo ON | tee /sys/class/net/enp1s0f0np0/device/sriov/0/trust
echo ON | tee /sys/class/net/enp1s0f0np0/device/sriov/1/trust

  3. Create a VF representor using the following command, replace the PCIe address with the PCIe address of the created VF:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    echo 0000:17:00.2 > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/mlx5_core/unbind
echo 0000:17:00.2 > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/mlx5_core/bind

© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jul 1, 2025.
content here