QoS - Quality of Service
Quality of Service (QoS) requirements stem from the realization of I/O consolidation over an IB network. As multiple applications and ULPs share the same fabric, a means is needed to control their use of network resources.
The basic need is to differentiate the service levels provided to different traffic flows, such that a policy can be enforced and can control each flow utilization of fabric resources.
The InfiniBand Architecture Specification defines several hardware features and management interfaces for supporting QoS:
Up to 15 Virtual Lanes (VL) carry traffic in a non-blocking manner
Arbitration between traffic of different VLs is performed by a two-priority-level weighted round robin arbiter. The arbiter is programmable with a sequence of (VL, weight) pairs and a maximal number of high priority credits to be processed before low priority is served
Packets carry class of service marking in the range 0 to 15 in their header SL field
Each switch can map the incoming packet by its SL to a particular output VL, based on a programmable table VL=SL-to-VL-MAP(in-port, out-port, SL)
The Subnet Administrator controls the parameters of each communication flow by providing them as a response to Path Record (PR) or MultiPathRecord (MPR) queries
DiffServ architecture (IETF RFC 2474 & 2475) is widely used in highly dynamic fabrics. The following subsections provide the functional definition of the various software elements that enable a DiffServ-like architecture over the NVIDIA OFED software stack.
QoS functionality is split between the SM/SA, CMA and the various ULPs. We take the "chronology approach" to describe how the overall system works.
The network manager (human) provides a set of rules (policy) that define how the network is being configured and how its resources are split to different QoS-Levels. The policy also define how to decide which QoS-Level each application or ULP or service use.
The SM analyzes the provided policy to see if it is realizable and performs the necessary fab- ric setup. Part of this policy defines the default QoS-Level of each partition. The SA is enhanced to match the requested Source, Destination, QoS-Class, Service-ID, PKey against the policy, so clients (ULPs, programs) can obtain a policy enforced QoS. The SM may also set up partitions with appropriate IPoIB broadcast group. This broadcast group carries its QoS attributes: SL, MTU, RATE, and Packet Lifetime.
IPoIB is being setup. IPoIB uses the SL, MTU, RATE and Packet Lifetime available on the multicast group which forms the broadcast group of this partition.
MPI which provides non IB based connection management should be configured to run using hard coded SLs. It uses these SLs for every QP being opened.
ULPs that use CM interface (like SRP) have their own pre-assigned Service-ID and use it while obtaining PathRecord/MultiPathRecord (PR/MPR) for establishing connections. The SA receiving the PR/MPR matches it against the policy and returns the appropriate PR/MPR including SL, MTU, RATE and Lifetime.
ULPs and programs (e.g. SDP) use CMA to establish RC connection provide the CMA the target IP and port number. ULPs might also provide QoS-Class. The CMA then creates Service-ID for the ULP and passes this ID and optional QoS-Class in the PR/MPR request. The resulting PR/MPR is used for configuring the connection QP.
PathRecord and Multi Path Record Enhancement for QoS:
As mentioned above, the PathRecord and MultiPathRecord attributes are enhanced to carry the Service-ID which is a 64bit value. A new field QoS-Class is also provided.
A new capability bit describes the SM QoS support in the SA class port info. This approach provides an easy migration path for existing access layer and ULPs by not introducing new set of PR/MPR attributes.
The QoS policy, which is specified in a stand-alone file, is divided into the following four subsections:
Port Group
A set of CAs, Routers or Switches that share the same settings. A port group might be a partition defined by the partition manager policy, list of GUIDs, or list of port names based on NodeDescription.
Fabric Setup
Defines how the SL2VL and VLArb tables should be set up.
In OFED this part of the policy is ignored. SL2VL and VLArb tables should be configured in the OpenSM options file (opensm.opts).
QoS-Levels Definition
This section defines the possible sets of parameters for QoS that a client might be mapped to. Each set holds SL and optionally: Max MTU, Max Rate, Packet Lifetime and Path Bits.
Path Bits are not implemented in OFED.
Matching Rules
A list of rules that match an incoming PR/MPR request to a QoS-Level. The rules are processed in order such as the first match is applied. Each rule is built out of a set of match expressions which should all match for the rule to apply. The matching expressions are defined for the following fields:
SRC and DST to lists of port groups
Service-ID to a list of Service-ID values or ranges
QoS-Class to a list of QoS-Class values or ranges
The CMA interface supports Service-ID through the notion of port space as a prefix to the port number, which is part of the sockaddr provided to rdma_resolve_add(). The CMA also allows the ULP (like SDP) to propagate a request for a specific QoS-Class. The CMA uses the provided QoS-Class and Service-ID in the sent PR/MPR.
IPoIB
IPoIB queries the SA for its broadcast group information and uses the SL, MTU, RATE and Packet Lifetime available on the multicast group which forms this broadcast group.
SRP
The current SRP implementation uses its own CM callbacks (not CMA). So SRP fills in the Service-ID in the PR/MPR by itself and use that information in setting up the QP.
SRP Service-ID is defined by the SRP target I/O Controller (it also complies with IBTA Service- ID rules). The Service-ID is reported by the I/O Controller in the ServiceEntries DMA attribute and should be used in the PR/MPR if the SA reports its ability to handle QoS PR/MPRs.