DOCA Backward Compatibility Policy

One of the key attributes of enterprise grade SDK is backward compatibility. Backward compatible APIs allows application developers using the SDK to monetize on their investment, by guaranteeing that their application will continue to operate successfully as they update to a newer SDK version.

DOCA SDK APIs may go through the following lifecycle stages:

Experimental – an API marked as DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL is an experimental API and is not guaranteed to be present across upcoming releases Stable – an API marked as DOCA_STABLE is guaranteed to be supported throughout the lifecycle of the current major version Deprecated – an API marked as DOCA_DEPRECATED will be removed from DOCA SDKs header files in an upcoming major release Removed – an API marked as DOCA_STABLE or DOCA_DEPRECATED on an older major version and is now no longer supported. If this API was previously marked as DOCA_STABLE , the binary representation is preserved to maintain binary backwards compatibility.

The following subsections explain the different backwards compatibility types including how semantic versions are mapped to these different types.

Source compatibility guarantees that a program written and compiled using a given DOCA SDK version compiles successfully against a newer DOCA SDK version.

As described in section "DOCA SDK Versioning", DOCA SDK is source compatible across minor and patch versions. However, across major version, APIs can be changed, deprecated, or removed (see the lifecycle stages under section "DOCA SDK API Backwards Compatibility"). Therefore, an application that compiles successfully on an older major DOCA SDK version of the toolkit may require changes to compile against a newer major version.

Binary compatibility guarantees that a program dynamically linked against a given DOCA SDK library ( *.so ) successfully links against a newer DOCA SDK library.

DOCA SDK API has a versioned C-style application binary interface (ABI) which guarantees binary compatibility across both minor and major versions. This means that upgrading the DOCA SDK package installed on a system to a newer version always supports existing applications and their functions.

Behavioral compatibility (i.e., semantic compatibility) guarantees that given the same inputs, a function or component will produce the same outputs. Thus, an application developed, compiled, linked, and tested with a given DOCA SDK and relying on the SDK’s behavior, can successfully run with newer version of DOCA SDK, as the behavior will be compatible (apart from fixing bugs).