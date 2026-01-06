DOCA Ethernet

DOCA ETH is comprised of two parts: DOCA ETH RXQ and DOCA ETH TXQ.

DOCA ETH RXQ can operate in the three modes, each exposing a slightly different control/datapath.

Info This mode is supported only for CPU datapath.

In this mode, the received packet buffers are managed by the user. To receive a packet, the user should submit a receive task containing a doca_buf to write the packet into.

The application uses this mode if it wants to:

Run on CPU

Manage the memory of received packet and the packet's exact place in memory

Forward the received packets to other DOCA libraries

Info This mode is supported only for GPU datapath.

In this mode, the library scatters packets to the packet buffer (supplied by the user as doca_mmap ) in a cyclic manner. Packets acquired by the user may be overwritten by the library if not processed fast enough by the application.

In this mode, the user must provide DOCA ETH RXQ with a packet buffer to be managed by the library (see doca_eth_rxq_set_pkt_buffer() ). The buffer should be large enough to avoid packet loss (see doca_eth_rxq_get_pkt_buffer_size() ).

The application uses this mode if:

It wants to run on GPU

It has a deterministic packet processing time, where a packet is guaranteed to be processed before the library overwrites it with a new packet

It wants best performance

Info This mode is supported only for CPU datapath.

In this mode, the library uses various optimizations to manage the packet buffers. Packets acquired by the user cannot be overwritten by the library unless explicitly freed by the application. Thus, if the application does not release the packet buffers fast enough, the library would run out of memory and packets would start dropping.

Unlike Cyclic Receive mode, the user can pass the packet to other libraries in DOCA with the guarantee that the packet is not overwritten while being processed by those libraries.

In this mode, the user must provide DOCA ETH RXQ with a packet buffer to be managed by the library (see doca_eth_rxq_set_pkt_buffer() ). The buffer should be large enough to avoid packet loss (see doca_eth_rxq_estimate_packet_buffer_size() ).

The application uses this mode if:

It wants to run on CPU

It has a deterministic packet processing time, where a packet is guaranteed to be processed before the library runs out of memory and packets start dropping

It wants to forward the received packets to other DOCA libraries

It wants best performance

In order to route incoming packets to the desired DOCA ETH RXQ, applications need to use DOCA Flow. Applications need to do the following:

Create and start DOCA Flow on the appropriate port (device)

Create pipes to route packets into

Get the queue ID of the queue (inside DOCA ETH RXQ) using doca_eth_rxq_get_flow_queue_id()

Add an entry to a pipe which routes packets into the RX queue (using the queue ID we obtained)

For more details see DOCA ETH RXQ samples and DOCA Flow.

DOCA ETH TXQ can only operate in one mode.

For the CPU datapath, the user should submit a send task containing a doca_buf of the packet to send.

For information regarding the datapath on the GPU, see DOCA GPUNetIO.

DOCA ETH TXQ supports:

Large Segment Offloading (LSO) – the hardware supports LSO on transmitted TCP packets over IPv4 and IPv6. LSO enables the software to prepare a large TCP message for sending with a header template (the application should provide this header to the library) which is updated automatically for every generated segment. The hardware segments the large TCP message into multiple TCP segments. Per each such segment, device updates the header template accordingly (see LSO Send Task).

L3/L4 checksum offloading – the hardware supports calculation of checksum on transmitted packets and validation of received packet checksum. Checksum calculation is supported for TCP/UDP running over IPv4 and IPv6. (In case of tunneling, the hardware calculates the checksum of the outer header.) The hardware does not require any pseudo header checksum calculation, and the value placed in TCP/UDP checksum is ignored when performing the calculation. See doca_eth_txq_set_l3_chksum_offload() / doca_eth_txq_set_l4_chksum_offload() .