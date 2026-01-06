To start using the library users must first go through a configuration phase as described in DOCA Core Context Configuration Phase.

This section describes how to configure and start the context to allow execution of tasks and retrieval of events.

The context can be configured to match the application use case.

To find if a configuration is supported or its min/max value, refer to section "Device Support".

These configurations must be set by the application before attempting to start the context:

An event type must be configured. See configuration of Events.

CPU affinity and then Rivermax library global initialization in this order. The following APIs can be used to achieve this doca_rmax_set_cpu_affinity_mask() and doca_rmax_init()

The memory block that holds packet memory

The number of stream elements

Minimal packet segment size(s)

Maximal packet segment size(s)

If the following configurations are not set, then a default value is used:

The input stream type – defaults to generic

The input stream packet's data scatter type – defaults to raw

The input stream timestamp format – defaults to raw counter

DOCA Rivermax Input Stream requires a device to operate. For picking a device see DOCA Core Device Discovery.

The device must be from within the DPU: Either a PF or SF.

It is recommended to choose your device using the following method:

doca_devinfo_get_ipv4_addr()

Some devices can allow different capabilities as follows:

PTP clock support.

Memory block support buffers with the following features: