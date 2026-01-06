The DOCA SHA library provides a flexible and unified API to leverage the SHA offload engine present in the NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU. For more information on SHA (secure hash standard algorithm), please review the FIPS 180-4 specifications.

Note SHA hardware acceleration engine is only available on the BlueField-2 DPU. Thus, the DOCA SHA library is not available for BlueField-3 DPUs.

SHA is commonly used in cryptography to generate a given hash value for a supplied input buffer. Depending on the SHA algorithm used, the message length may vary: Any length less than 264 bits for SHA-1, SHA-224, and SHA-256, or less than 2128 bits for SHA-384, SHA-512, SHA-512/224, and SHA-512/256. The resulting output from a SHA operation is called a message digest. The message digests range in length from 160 to 512 bits depending on the selected SHA algorithm. As expected from any cryptography algorithm, any change to a message will, with a very high probability, result in a different message digest and verification failure.

SHA is typically used with other cryptographic algorithms, such as digital signature algorithms and keyed-hash message authentication codes, or in the generation of random numbers.

The DOCA SHA library supports three SHA algorithms, SHA-1, SHA-256, and SHA-512, and aims to comply with the OpenSSL SHA implementation standard. It supports both one-shot and stateful SHA calculations.