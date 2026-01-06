HBN Service Release Notes

Reference Description

3705894 Description: In an EVPN Symmetric Routing scenario, IPv6 traffic is not hardware offloaded. It is only IPv6 traffic that is routed using L3VNIs to remote hosts that is affected.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: EVPN; IPv6

Reported in HBN version: 2.0.0

3378928 Description: When an interface is brought down or deleted (e.g., an SVI deletion), the routes learned over that interface, though removed from kernel, are not notified to netlink. Hence, these routes are still present in nl2doca and consequently in the FDB. If upon raising an interface these older routes are not newly installed, then those stale routes in nl2doca remain until nl2doca is restarted or a suggested workaround is applied.

Workaround: Resync netlink cache with kernel. Copy Copied! echo 1 > /cumulus/nl2docad/ctrl/netlink/resync

Keyword: Container

Reported in HBN version: 2.0.0

3519324 Description: The DOCA HBN container takes about 1 minute longer to spawn, as compared to previous HBN release (1.4.0).

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: Container

Reported in HBN version: 1.5.0

3605486 Description: When the DPU boots up after issuing a "reboot" command from the DPU itself, some host-side interfaces may remain down.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: Reboot

Reported in HBN version: 1.5.0

3547103 Description: IPv6 stateless ACLs are not supported.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: IPv6 ACL

Reported in HBN version: 1.5.0

3339304 Description: Statistics for hardware-offloaded traffic are not reflected on SFs inside an HBN container.

Workaround: Look up the stats using ip -s link show on PFs outside of the HBN container. PFs would show Tx/Rx stats for traffic that is hardware-accelerated in the HBN container.

Keyword: Statistics; container

Reported in HBN version: 1.4.0

3352003 Description: NVUE show, config, and apply commands malfunction if the nvued and nvued-startup services are not in the RUNNING and EXITED states respectively.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: NVUE commands

Reported in HBN version: 1.3.0

3168683 Description: If many interfaces are participating in EVPN/routing, it is possible for the routing process to run out of memory.

Workaround: Have a maximum of 8 VF interfaces participating in routing/VXLAN.

Keyword: R outing; memory

Reported in HBN version: 1.2.0

3219539 Description: TC rules are programmed by OVS to map uplink and host representor ports to HBN service. These rules are ageable and can result in packets needing to get software forwarded periodically to refresh the rules.

Workaround: The timeout value can be adjusted by changing the OVS parameter other_config : max-idle as documented here. The shipped default value is 10000ms (10s).

Keyword: SFC; aging

Reported in HBN version: 1.2.0

3184745 Description: The command nv show interface <intf> acl does not show correct information if there are multiple ACLs bound to the interface.

Workaround: Use the command nv show interface <intf> to view the ACLs bound to an interface.

Keyword: ACLs

Reported in HBN version: 1.2.0

3158934 Description: Deleting an NVUE user by removing their password file and restarting the decrypt-user-add service on the HBN container does not work.

Workaround: Either respawn the container after deleting the file, or delete the password file corresponding to the user by running userdel -r username .

Keyword: User deletion

Reported in HBN version: 1.2.0

3185003 Description: When a packet is encapsulated with a VXLAN header, it adds extra bytes which may cause the packet to exceed the MTU of link. Typically, the packet would be fragmented but its silently dropped and no fragmentation happens.

Workaround: Make sure that the MTU on the uplink port is always 50 bytes more than host ports so that even after adding VXLAN headers, ingress packets do not exceed the MTU.

Keyword: MTU; VXLAN

Reported in HBN version: 1.2.0

3184905 Description: On VXLAN encapsulation, the DF flag is not propagated to the outer header. Such a packet may be truncated when forwarded in the kernel, and it may be dropped when hardware offloaded.

Workaround: Make sure that the MTU on the uplink port is always 50 bytes more than host ports so that even after adding VXLAN headers, ingress packets do not exceed the MTU.

Keyword: VXLAN

Reported in HBN version: 1.2.0

3188688 Description: When stopping the container using the command crictl stop an error may be reported because the command uses a timeout of 0 which is not enough to stop all the processes in the HBN container.

Workaround: Pass a timeout value when stopping the HBN container by running: Copy Copied! crictl stop --timeout 60 <hbn-container>

Keyword: Timeout

Reported in HBN version: 1.2.0

3129749 Description: The same ACL rule cannot be applied in both the inbound and outbound direction on a port.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: ACLs

Reported in HBN version: 1.2.0

3126560 Description: The system's time zone cannot be modified using NVUE in the HBN container.

Workaround: The timezone can be manually changed by symlinking the /etc/localtime file to a binary time zone's identifier in the /usr/share/zoneinfo directory. For example: Copy Copied! sudo ln -sf /usr/share/zoneinfo/GMT /etc/localtime

Keyword: Time zone; NVUE

Reported in HBN version: 1.2.0

3118204 Description: Auto-BGP functionality (where the ASN does not need to be configured but is dynamically inferred by the system based on the system's role as a leaf or spine device) is not supported on HBN.

Workaround: If BGP is configured and used on HBN, the BGP ASN must be manually configured.

Keyword: BGP