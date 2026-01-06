NVIDIA DOCA Allreduce Application Guide

Allreduce is a collective operation which allows collecting data from different processing units to combine them into a global result by a chosen operator. In turn, the result is distributed back to all processing units.

Allreduce operates in stages. Firstly, each participant scatters its vector. Secondly, each participant gathers the vectors of the other participants. Lastly, each participant performs their chosen operation between all the gathered vectors. Using a sequence of different allreduce operations with different participants, very complex computations can be spread among many computation units.

Allreduce is widely used by parallel applications in high-performance computing (HPC) related to scientific simulations and data analysis, including machine learning calculation and the training phase of neural networks in deep learning.

Due to the massive growth of deep learning models and the complexity of scientific simulation tasks that utilize a network, effective implementation of allreduce is essential for minimizing communication time.

This document describes how to implement allreduce using the UCX communication framework, which leverages NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU by providing low-latency and high-bandwidth utilization of its network engine.

This document describes the following types of allreduce: