NVIDIA DOCA Developer Guide

This guide is intended for software developers aiming to modify existing NVIDIA DOCA applications or develop their own DOCA-based software.

For steps to install DOCA on NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU, refer to the NVIDIA DOCA Installation Guide for Linux.

This guide focuses on the recommended flow for developing DOCA-based software, and will target the following environments:

It is recommended to follow the former case, leveraging the DPU during the development and testing process.

This guide recommends using DOCA's development container during the development process, whether it is on the DPU or on the host. Deploying development containers allows multiple developers to work simultaneously on the same device (host or DPU) in an isolated manner and even across multiple different DOCA SDK versions. This can allow multiple developers to work on the DPU itself, for example, without the need to have a dedicated DPU per developer.

Another benefit of this container-based approach is that the development container allows developers to create and test their DOCA-based software in a user-friendly environment that comes pre-shipped with a set of handy development tools. The development container is focused on improving the development experience and is designed for that purpose, whereas the BlueField software is meant to be an efficient runtime environment for DOCA products.