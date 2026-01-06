NVIDIA DOCA NAT Application Guide

NAT runs on the DPU to classify packets.

The app should be configured using a JSON file which includes the operation mode.

For static mode, the JSON file should include pairs of local and global IP addresses. No change for ports in this mode.

The user must provide a pool of global IP addresses to use. The application allocates a global address to every miss in the pipe (new local address).

If no more global addresses are available in the pool, the user gets an error message and the packet is sent as is.

The application performs a callback to remove the matching of global and local IPs and returns the address to the pool.

The user provides a global address to replace all local addresses in the user LAN.

The user provides a matching of local IP and port to global port.

The application changes the local IP of every match to the global IP provided by the user and updates the port number according to user configuration.