NVIDIA DOCA Profiles

The following document provides an introduction to the various supported DOCA profiles.

Introduction

NVIDIA DOCA™ can be used by a variety of customers who have different workloads and requirements. The DOCA package includes drivers, libraries, and tools to support NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU and NVIDIA® ConnectX® SmartNIC, Ethernet and InfiniBand, and kernel and user-space components. Depending on their specific needs, customers may choose not to install the full DOCA package but only the subset of components and tools relevant for their use case (whether to have a smaller installation size, lower integration/validation effort, etc).

To support the different use cases, DOCA allows installation of DOCA profiles, which are a subset of the full DOCA installation. DOCA profiles are validated and tested installation packages. The following are the available DOCA profiles:

  • doca-all

  • doca-cx

  • doca-ofed

doca-all

doca-all profile contains all DOCA libraries and drivers.

The doca-all profile supports the following devices:

  • BlueField-3

  • BlueField-2

  • ConnectX-7

  • ConnectX-6 Dx

  • ConnectX-6 Lx

  • ConnectX-6

doca-cx

The DOCA for ConnectX profile is intended for users who have ConnectX devices connected to their host server and wish to benefit from DOCA's framework and the enhanced functionality it grants.

The content of the doca-cx package is as follows:

  • MLNX_OFED

  • MLNX-DPDK

  • DOCA Flow

  • DOCA IPsec

The doca-cx profile supports the following devices:

  • ConnectX-7

  • ConnectX-6 Dx

  • ConnectX-6 Lx

  • ConnectX-6

doca-ofed

This profile is intended for users who wish to have the exact same user experience and content as MLNX_OFED but with DOCA Package. doca-ofed installs the MLNX_OFED drivers and tools but not other DOCA components.

The content of the doca-ofed package is as follows:

  • MLNX_OFED drivers

  • MLNX_OFED tools

The doca-ofed profile supports the following devices:

  • ConnectX-7

  • ConnectX-6 Dx

  • ConnectX-6 Lx

  • ConnectX-6

DOCA Profile Installation

Follow the instructions under Manual BlueField Image Installation in the "NVIDIA DOCA Installation Guide for Linux".

Supported Host OS per DOCA Profile

DOCA for Host

Kernel

Arch

doca-all

doca-cx

doca-ofed

CTYunOS3 23.01

5.10

x86

RHEL/CentOS 7.6

3.10

x86

4.14

aarch64

RHEL/CentOS 8.2

4.18

x86

RHEL / Rocky Linux 8.6

4.18

x86

Ubuntu 18.04

4.15

x86

Ubuntu 20.04

5.4

x86

Ubuntu 22.04

5.15

X86

5.15

aarch64

Debian 10.8

4.19

x86

Debian 10.13

5.10.135 /

5.4.210

x86

Allinux 3.2

5.10

X86

Oracle Linux 8.7

5.10

x86

RHEL/Rocky Linux 9.1

5.14.0-162.19.1.el9

x86

Debian10.9

4.19.0-16

x86

BCLinux 21.10 SP2

4.19.90

x86/aarch64

Kylin 10 SP2

4.19.90

x86/aarch64

openEuler 20.03 SP3

4.19.90

x86/aarch64

openEuler 22.03

5.10.0

x86/aarch64

UOS 20 1040d

4.19.0

x86/aarch64

RHEL/CentOS 7.7

3.10.0-1062.el7

x86

RHEL/CentOS 7.8

3.10.0-1127.el7

x86

RHEL/CentOS 7.9

3.10.0-1160.el7

x86

RHEL/CentOS 8.1

4.18.0-147.el8

x86/aarch64

RHEL/CentOS 8.3

4.18.0-240.el8

x86/aarch64

RHEL/CentOS 8.4

4.18.0-305.el8

x86/aarch64

RHEL/CentOS 8.5

4.18.0-305.el8

x86/aarch64

RHEL/CentOS 8.8

4.18.0-477.10.1.el8_8

x86/aarch64

RHEL/CentOS 8.9

4.18.0-513.5.1.el8_9

x86/aarch64

RHEL/CentOS 9.0

5.14.0-70.46.1.el9_0

x86/aarch64

RHEL/CentOS 9.2

5.14.0-284.11.1.el9_2

x86/aarch64

RHEL/CentOS 9.3

5.14.0-362.8.1.el9_3

x86

sles12sp4

x86 / aarch64

sles12sp5

x86 / aarch64

sles15sp2

x86 / aarch64

sles15sp3

x86 / aarch64

sles15sp4

x86 / aarch64

sles15sp5

x86 / aarch64
