NVIDIA DOCA Profiles

NVIDIA DOCA™ can be used by a variety of customers who have different workloads and requirements. The DOCA package includes drivers, libraries, and tools to support NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU and NVIDIA® ConnectX® SmartNIC, Ethernet and InfiniBand, and kernel and user-space components. Depending on their specific needs, customers may choose not to install the full DOCA package but only the subset of components and tools relevant for their use case (whether to have a smaller installation size, lower integration/validation effort, etc).

To support the different use cases, DOCA allows installation of DOCA profiles, which are a subset of the full DOCA installation. DOCA profiles are validated and tested installation packages. The following are the available DOCA profiles: