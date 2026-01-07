NVIDIA DOCA Release Notes

Reference Issue Details

4828017 Description: Upgrade from 2.5.x to any other version using standard Linux tools its not supported.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: Standard Linux tools; software; image; upgrade

Reported in version: 2.5.5

4824938 Description: Following an MmcBootCap capsule update, the DPU may reboot unexpectedly on the second boot. Interfaces remain down and the host cannot detect the device.

Workaround: Restart Host mlx5 driver.

Keyword: Secure boot; update

Reported in version: 2.5.5

3928336 Description: In CTYunOS 23.0, which includes MLNX_OFED drivers as part of the OS repository, the DOCA-HOST repository should be enabled before installation to avoid any installation issues.

Workaround: Run: Copy Copied! yum --enablerepo=doca install

Keyword: CTYunOS; installation

Reported in version: 2.5.2

3631257 Description: When installing DOCA for host on a SLES15.5 system that uses NVMe storage (e.g., NVMe disk) and a non-default kernel that requires rebuilding the kernel, the script doca-kernel-support builds and installs the mlnx-nvme drivers that override standard NVMe kernel drivers, which renders the system unbootable.

Workaround: After installing doca-extra , edit the doca-kernel-extra script before running it to avoid it building mlnx-nvme modules. The option --without-mlnx-nvme must be added to the invocation of install.pl : Copy Copied! sed -i -e '/install\.pl/a\\t--without-mlnx-nvme \\' /opt/mellanox/doca/tools/doca-kernel-support

Keyword: NVMe; SLES

Reported in version: 2.5.0

3678069 Description: If using DPUs with NVMe and mmcbld and configured to boot from mmcblk, users must create bf.cfg file with device=/dev/mmcblk0 , then install the *.bfb as normal.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: NVMe

Reported in version: 2.5.0

3669736 Description: DOCA can run only one instance of a DOCA library per process on setups with a page size different than 4K (e.g., Rockey). Combination of different libraries cannot be run on the same process.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: OpenEuler; Rocky; DOCA libs

Reported in version: 2.5.0

3469692 Description: The overall number of IPsec sessions is limited to 64K per port.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: IPsec

Reported in version: 2.5.0

3680538 Description: When using strongSwan or OVS-IPsec as explained in the NVIDIA BlueField DPU BSP, the IPSec Rx data path is not offloaded to hardware and occurs in software running on the Arm cores. As a result, bandwidth performance is substantially low.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: IPsec

Reported in version: 2.5.0

3674295 Description: The script for the East-West Overlay Encryption application is not supported in DOCA 2.5.0. Users who wish to configure OVS IPsec with hardware offload must should follow the steps explained in the "Configuration Flow" section of the guide instead of running the application.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: IPsec

Reported in version: 2.5.0

N/A Description: Execution unit partitions are still not implemented and would be added in future releases.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: EU tool

Reported in version: 2.5.0

3618936 Description: When moving to DPU mode from NIC mode, it is necessary to reinstall the BFB and perform a graceful reboot to the DPU by shutting down the Arm cores before rebooting the host system.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: NIC mode

Reported in version: 2.5.0

3666160 Description: Installing BFB using bfb-install when mlxconfig PF_TOTAL_SF >1700, triggers server reboot immediately.

Workaround: Change PF_TOTAL_SF to 0, perform a graceful shutdown, power cycle, then installing BFB.

Keyword: SF; PF_TOTAL_SF ; BFB installation

Reported in version: 2.2.1

3603146 Description: Running mlxfwreset on BlueField-3 may cause the external host to crash when the RShim driver is running on that host.

Workaround: Stop the RShim driver on the external host using systemctl stop rshim before performing mlxfwreset .

Keyword: RShim; mlxfwreset

Reported in version: 2.2.1

3594836 Description: When enabling Flex IO SDK tracer at high rates, a slow-down in processing may occur and/or some traces may be lost.

Workaround: Keep tracing limited to ~1M traces per second to avoid a significant processing slow-down. Use tracer for debug purposes and consider disabling it by default.

Keyword: Tracer FlexIO

Reported in version: 2.2.1

3592080 Description: When using UEK8 on the host in DPU mode, creating a VF on the host consumes about 100MB memory on the DPU.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: UEK; VF

Reported in version: 2.2.1

3568924 Description: doca_rdma does not support cross-subnet routing.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: RDMA

Reported in version: 2.2.1

3566042 Description: Virtio hotplug is not supported in GPU-HOST mode on the NVIDIA Converged Accelerator.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: Virtio; Converged Accelerator

Reported in version: 2.2.0

3546474 Description: PXE boot over ConnectX interface might not work due to an invalid MAC address in the UEFI boot entry.

Workaround: On the DPU, create /etc/bf.cfg file with the relevant PXE boot entries, then run the command bfcfg .

Keyword: PXE; boot; MAC

Reported in version: 2.2.0

3561723 Description: Running mlxfwreset sync 1 on NVIDIA Converged Accelerators may be reported as supported although it is not. Executing the reset will fail.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: mlxfwreset

Reported in version: 2.2.0

3546202 Description: After rebooting a BlueField-3 DPU running Rocky Linux 8.6 BFB, the kernel log shows the following error: Copy Copied! [ 3.787135] mlxbf_gige MLNXBF17:00: Error getting PHY irq. Use polling instead This message indicates that the Ethernet driver will function normally in all aspects, except that PHY polling is enabled.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Linux; PHY; kernel

Reported in version: 2.2.0

3306489 Description: When performing longevity tests (e.g., mlxfwreset, DPU reboot, burning of new BFBs), a host running an Intel CPU may observer errors related to "CPU 0: Machine Check Exception".

Workaround: Add intel_idle.max_cstate=1 entry to the kernel command line.

Keywords: Longevity; mlxfwreset; DPU reboot

Reported in version: 2.2.0

3529297 Description: Enhanced NIC mode is not supported on BlueField-2 DPUs.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Operation; mode

Reported in version: 2.2.0

3538486 Description: When removing LAG configuration from the DPU, a kernel warning for uverbs_destroy_ufile_hw is observed if virtio-net-controller is still running.

Workaround: Stop virtio-net-controller service before cleaning up bond configuration.

Keywords: Virtio-net; LAG

Reported in version: 2.2.0

3534219 Description: On BlueField-3 devices, from DOCA 2.2.0 to 32.37.1306 (or lower), the host crashes when executing partial Arm reset (e.g., Arm reboot; BFB push; mlxfwreset).

Workaround: Before downgrading the firmware: Run: Copy Copied! echo 0 > /sys/bus/platform/drivers/mlxbf-bootctl/large_icm Reboot Arm.

Keyword: BlueField-3; downgrade

Reported in version: 2.2.0

3516279 Description: The NVIDIA DOCA East-West Overlay Encryption Reference Application (and the underlying DPU OS Kernel driver IPsec functionality) is not supported. User space DOCA IPsec is not impacted.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: IPsec

Reported in version: 2.2.0

3444073 Description: mlxfwreset is not supported in this release.

Workaround: Perform a graceful shutdown, then power cycle the host.

Keyword: mlxfwreset; support

Reported in version: 2.0.2

3462630 When trying to perform a PXE installation when UEFI Secure Boot is enabled, the following error messages may be observed: Copy Copied! error: shim_lock protocol not found. error: you need to load the kernel first.

Workaround: Download a Grub EFI binary from the Ubuntu website. For further information on Ubuntu UEFI Secure Boot PXE Boot, please visit Ubuntu's official website.

Keyword: PXE; UEFI Secure Boot

Reported in version: 2.0.2

3448841 Description: While running CentOS 8.2, switchdev Ethernet DPU runs in "shared" RDMA net namespace mode instead of "exclusive".

Workaround: Use ib_core module parameter netns_mode=0 . For example: Copy Copied! echo "options ib_core netns_mode=0" >> /etc/modprobe.d/mlnx-bf.conf

Keyword: RDMA; isolation; Net NS

Reported in version: 2.0.2

3232444 Description: After live migration of virtio-net devices using the VFE driver, the max_queues_size output from the virtnet list may be wrong. This does not affect the actual value.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: Virtio-net; live migration

Reported in version: 2.0.2

3441287 Description: Failure occurs when attempting to raise static LAG with ifenslave_2.10ubuntu3 package.

Workaround: Use ifenslave_2.9ubuntu1 .

Keywords: ifenslave ; bonding

Reported in version: 4.0.2

2706803 Description: When an NVMe controller, SoC management controller, and DMA controller are configured, the maximum number of VFs is limited to 124.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: VF; limitation

Reported in version: 2.0.2

3273435 Description: Changing the mode of operation between NIC and DPU modes results in different capabilities for the host driver which might cause unexpected behavior.

Workaround: Reload the host driver or reboot the host.

Keyword: Modes of operation; driver

Reported in version: 2.0.2

3264749 Description: In Rocky and CentOS 8.2 inbox-kernel BFBs, RegEx requires the following extra huge page configuration for it to function properly: Copy Copied! sudo hugeadm --pool-pages-min DEFAULT:2048M sudo systemctl start mlx-regex.service systemctl status mlx-regex.service If these commands have executed successfully you should see active (running) in the last line of the output.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: RegEx; hugepages

Reported in version: 1.5.1

3240153 Description: DOCA kernel support only works on a non-default kernel.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: Kernel

Reported in version: 1.5.0

3217627 Description: The doca_devinfo_rep_list_create API returns success on the host instead of Operation not supported .

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: DOCA core; InfiniBand