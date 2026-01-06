OpenvSwitch Offload

OVS-Kernel is the default OVS flavor enabled on your NVIDIA device.

Unbind the VFs: Copy Copied! echo 0000 : 04 : 00.2 > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/mlx5_core/unbind echo 0000 : 04 : 00.3 > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/mlx5_core/unbind Note VMs with attached VFs must be powered off to be able to unbind the VFs. Change the eSwitch mode from legacy to switchdev on the PF device: Copy Copied! # devlink dev eswitch set pci/ 0000 :3b: 00.0 mode switchdev This also creates the VF representor netdevices in the host OS. Note Before changing the mode, make sure that all VFs are unbound. Info To return to SR-IOV legacy mode, run: Copy Copied! # devlink dev eswitch set pci/ 0000 :3b: 00.0 mode legacy This also removes the VF representor netdevices. On OSes or kernels that do not support devlink, moving to switchdev mode can be done using sysfs: Copy Copied! # echo switchdev > /sys/ class /net/enp4s0f0/compat/devlink/mode At this stage, VF representors have been created. To map a representor to its VF, make sure to obtain the representor's switchid and portname by running: Copy Copied! # ip -d link show eth4 41 : enp0s8f0_1: <BROADCAST,MULTICAST,UP,LOWER_UP> mtu 1500 qdisc mq state UP mode DEFAULT group default qlen 1000 link/ether ba:e6: 21 : 37 :bc:d4 brd ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff promiscuity 0 addrgenmode eui64 numtxqueues 10 numrxqueues 10 gso_max_size 65536 gso_max_segs 65535 portname pf0vf1 switchid f4ab580003a1420c Where: switchid – used to map representor to device, both device PFs have the same switchid

portname – used to map representor to PF and VF. Value returned is pf<X>vf<Y> , where X is the PF number and Y is the number of VF. Bind the VFs: Copy Copied! echo 0000 : 04 : 00.2 > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/mlx5_core/bind echo 0000 : 04 : 00.3 > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/mlx5_core/bind

Switchdev tuning improves its performance.

OVS-kernel supports two steering modes for rule insertion into hardware:

SMFS (software-managed flow steering) – default mode; rules are inserted directly to the hardware by the software (driver). This mode is optimized for rule insertion.

DMFS (device-managed flow steering) – rule insertion is done using firmware commands. This mode is optimized for throughput with a small amount of rules in the system.

The steering mode can be configured via sysfs or devlink API in kernels that support it:

For sysfs: Copy Copied! echo <smfs|dmfs> > /sys/ class /net/<pf-netdev>/compat/devlink/steering_mode

For devlink: Copy Copied! devlink dev param set pci/ 0000 : 00 : 08.0 name flow_steering_mode value "<smfs|dmfs>" cmode runtime

Notes:

The mode should be set prior to moving to switchdev, by echoing to the sysfs or invoking the devlink command.

Only when moving to switchdev will the driver use the mode configured.

Mode cannot be changed after moving to switchdev.

The steering mode is applicable for switchdev mode only (i.e., it does not affect legacy SR-IOV or other configurations).

mlx5 debugfs supports presenting Software Steering resources. dr_domain including its tables, matchers and rules. The interface is read-only.

Note New steering rules cannot be inserted/deleted w hile the dump is being created,

The steering information is dumped in the CSV form in the following format: <object_type>,<object_ID>, <object_info>,...,<object_info> .

This data can be read at the following path: /sys/kernel/debug/mlx5/<BDF>/steering/fdb/<domain_handle> .

Example:

Copy Copied! # cat /sys/kernel/debug/mlx5/ 0000 : 82 : 00.0 /steering/fdb/dmn_000018644 3100 , 0x55caa4621c50 , 0xee802 , 4 , 65533 3101 , 0x55caa4621c50 , 0xe0100008

You can then use the steering dump parser to make the output more human-readable.

The parser can be found in this GitHub repository.

OVS-kernel support two modes that define how the rules match on vport.

Mode Description Metadata Rules match on metadata instead of vport number (default mode). This mode is needed to support SR-IOV live migration and dual-port RoCE. Note Matching on Metadata can have a performance impact. Legacy Rules match on vport number. In this mode, performance can be higher in comparison to Metadata. It can be used only if SR-IOV live migration or dual port RoCE are enabled/used.

vPort match mode can be controlled via sysfs:

Set legacy: Copy Copied! echo legacy > /sys/ class /net/<PF netdev>/compat/devlink/vport_match_mode

Set metadata: Copy Copied! echo metadata > /sys/ class /net/<PF netdev>/compat/devlink/vport_match_mode

Note This mode must be set prior to moving to switchdev.





Offloaded flows, including connection tracking (CT), are added to the virtual switch forwarding data base (FDB) flow tables. FDB tables have a set of flow groups, where each flow group saves the same traffic pattern flows. For example, for CT offloaded flow, TCP and UDP are different traffic patterns which end up in two different flow groups.

A flow group has a limited size to save flow entries. By default, the driver has 15 big FDB flow groups. Each of these big flow groups can save 4M/(15+1)=256k different 5-tuple flow entries at most. For scenarios with more than 15 traffic patterns, the driver provides a module parameter ( num_of_groups ) to allow customization and performance tuning.

The mode can be controlled via module param or devlink API for kernels that support it:

Module param: Copy Copied! echo <num_of_groups> > /sys/module/mlx5_core/parameters/num_of_groups

Devlink: Copy Copied! devlink dev param set pci/ 0000 : 82 : 00.0 name fdb_large_groups cmode driverinit value 20

Note The change takes effect immediately if no flows are inside the FDB table (no traffic running and all offloaded flows are aged out). And it can be dynamically changed without reloading the driver. If there are still offloaded flows when changing this parameter, it takes effect after all flows have aged out.

OVS configuration is a simple OVS bridge configuration with switchdev.

Run the OVS service: Copy Copied! systemctl start openvswitch Create an OVS bridge (named ovs-sriov here): Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl add-br ovs-sriov Enable hardware offload (disabled by default): Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:hw-offload= true Restart the OVS service: Copy Copied! systemctl restart openvswitch This step is required for hardware offload changes to take effect. Add the PF and the VF representor netdevices as OVS ports: Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl add-port ovs-sriov enp4s0f0 ovs-vsctl add-port ovs-sriov enp4s0f0_0 ovs-vsctl add-port ovs-sriov enp4s0f0_1 Make sure to bring up the PF and representor netdevices: Copy Copied! ip link set dev enp4s0f0 up ip link set dev enp4s0f0_0 up ip link set dev enp4s0f0_1 up The PF represents the uplink (wire): Copy Copied! # ovs-dpctl show system @ovs -system: lookups: hit: 0 missed: 192 lost: 1 flows: 2 masks: hit: 384 total: 2 hit/pkt: 2.00 port 0 : ovs-system (internal) port 1 : ovs-sriov (internal) port 2 : enp4s0f0 port 3 : enp4s0f0_0 port 4 : enp4s0f0_1 Run traffic from the VFs and observe the rules added to the OVS data-path: Copy Copied! # ovs-dpctl dump-flows recirc_id( 0 ),in_port( 3 ),eth(src=e4: 11 : 22 : 33 : 44 : 50 ,dst=e4:1d:2d:a5:f3:9d), eth_type( 0x0800 ),ipv4(frag=no), packets: 33 , bytes: 3234 , used: 1 .196s, actions: 2 recirc_id( 0 ),in_port( 2 ),eth(src=e4:1d:2d:a5:f3:9d,dst=e4: 11 : 22 : 33 : 44 : 50 ), eth_type( 0x0800 ),ipv4(frag=no), packets: 34 , bytes: 3332 , used: 1 .196s, actions: 3 In this example, the ping is initiated from VF0 (OVS port 3) to the outer node (OVS port 2), where the VF MAC is e4:11:22:33:44:50 and the outer node MAC is e4:1d:2d:a5:f3:9d . As previously shown, two OVS rules are added, one in each direction. Note Users can also verify offloaded packets by adding type=offloaded to the command. For example: Copy Copied! ovs-appctl dpctl/dump-flows type=offloaded

The aging timeout of OVS is given in milliseconds and can be controlled by running:

Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:max-idle= 30000





Specifies the policy used with hardware offloading:

none – adds a TC rule to both the software and the hardware (default)

skip_sw – adds a TC rule only to the hardware

skip_hw – adds a TC rule only to the software

Example:

Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:tc-policy=skip_sw

Note TC policy should only be used for debugging purposes.





Specifies the maximum time (in milliseconds) for the revalidator threads to wait for kernel statistics before executing flow revalidation.

Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:max-revalidator= 10000





Specifies the number of threads for software datapaths to use to handle new flows.

Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:n-handler-threads= 4

The default value is the number of online CPU cores minus the number of revalidators.

Specifies the number of threads for software datapaths to use to revalidate flows in the datapath.

Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:n-revalidator-threads= 4





Limits the number of VLAN headers that can be matched to the specified number.

Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:vlan-limit= 2

Offloading rules can also be added directly, and not only through OVS, using the tc utility.

To create an offloading rule using TC:

Create an ingress qdisc (queueing discipline) for each interface that you wish to add rules into: Copy Copied! tc qdisc add dev enp4s0f0 ingress tc qdisc add dev enp4s0f0_0 ingress tc qdisc add dev enp4s0f0_1 ingress Add TC rules using flower classifier in the following format: Copy Copied! tc filter add dev NETDEVICE ingress protocol PROTOCOL prio PRIORITY [chain CHAIN] flower [MATCH_LIST] [action ACTION_SPEC] Note A list of supported matches (specifications) and actions can be found in section "Classification Fields (Matches)". Dump the existing tc rules using flower classifier in the following format: Copy Copied! tc [-s] filter show dev NETDEVICE ingress

SR-IOV VF LAG allows the NIC's physical functions (PFs) to get the rules that the OVS tries to offload to the bond net-device, and to offload them to the hardware e-switch.

The supported bond modes are as follows:

Active-backup

XOR

LACP

SR-IOV VF LAG enables complete offload of the LAG functionality to the hardware. The bonding creates a single bonded PF port. Packets from the up-link can arrive from any of the physical ports and are forwarded to the bond device.

When hardware offload is used, packets from both ports can be forwarded to any of the VFs. Traffic from the VF can be forwarded to both ports according to the bonding state. This means that when in active-backup mode, only one PF is up, and traffic from any VF goes through this PF. When in XOR or LACP mode, if both PFs are up, traffic from any VF is split between these two PFs.

To enable SR-IOV VF LAG, both physical functions of the NIC must first be configured to SR-IOV switchdev mode, and only afterwards bond the up-link representors.

The following example shows the creation of a bond interface over two PFs:

Load the bonding device and subordinate the up-link representor (currently PF) net-device devices: Copy Copied! modprobe bonding mode= 802 .3ad Ifup bond0 (make sure ifcfg file is present with desired bond configuration) ip link set enp4s0f0 master bond0 ip link set enp4s0f1 master bond0 Add the VF representor net-devices as OVS ports. If tunneling is not used, add the bond device as well. Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl add-port ovs-sriov bond0 ovs-vsctl add-port ovs-sriov enp4s0f0_0 ovs-vsctl add-port ovs-sriov enp4s0f1_0 Bring up the PF and the representor netdevices: Copy Copied! ip link set dev bond0 up ip link set dev enp4s0f0_0 up ip link set dev enp4s0f1_0 up

Note Once the SR-IOV VF LAG is configured, all VFs of the two PFs become part of the bond and behave as described above.





Both rules can be added either with or without shared block:

With shared block (supported from kernel 4.16 and RHEL/CentOS 7.7 and above): Copy Copied! tc qdisc add dev bond0 ingress_block 22 ingress tc qdisc add dev ens4p0 ingress_block 22 ingress tc qdisc add dev ens4p1 ingress_block 22 ingress Add drop rule: Copy Copied! # tc filter add block 22 protocol arp parent ffff: prio 3 \ flower \ dst_mac e4: 11 : 22 : 11 :4a: 51 \ action drop Add redirect rule from bond to representor: Copy Copied! # tc filter add block 22 protocol arp parent ffff: prio 3 \ flower \ dst_mac e4: 11 : 22 : 11 :4a: 50 \ action mirred egress redirect dev ens4f0_0 Add redirect rule from representor to bond: Copy Copied! # tc filter add dev ens4f0_0 protocol arp parent ffff: prio 3 \ flower \ dst_mac ec:0d:9a:8a: 28 : 42 \ action mirred egress redirect dev bond0

Without shared block (supported from kernel 4.15 and below): Add redirect rule from bond to representor: Copy Copied! # tc filter add dev bond0 protocol arp parent ffff: prio 1 \ flower \ dst_mac e4: 11 : 22 : 11 :4a: 50 \ action mirred egress redirect dev ens4f0_0 Add redirect rule from representor to bond: Copy Copied! # tc filter add dev ens4f0_0 protocol arp parent ffff: prio 3 \ flower \ dst_mac ec:0d:9a:8a: 28 : 42 \ action mirred egress redirect dev bond0



OVS-Kernel supports multiple classification fields which packets can fully or partially match.

Destination MAC

Source MAC

Ethertype

Supported on all kernels.

In OVS dump flows:

Copy Copied! skb_priority( 0 / 0 ),skb_mark( 0 / 0 ),in_port(eth6),eth(src= 00 : 02 : 10 : 40 : 10 :0d,dst= 68 : 54 :ed: 00 :af:de),eth_type( 0x8100 ), packets: 1981 , bytes: 206024 , used: 0 .440s, dp:tc, actions:eth7

Using TC rules:

Copy Copied! tc filter add dev $rep parent ffff: protocol arp pref 1 \ flower \ dst_mac e4:1d:2d:5d: 25 : 35 \ src_mac e4:1d:2d:5d: 25 : 34 \ action mirred egress redirect dev $NIC





Source address

Destination address

Protocol TCP/UDP/ICMP/ICMPv6

TOS

TTL (HLIMIT)

Supported on all kernels.

In OVS dump flows:

Copy Copied! Ipv4: ipv4(src= 0.0 . 0.0 / 0.0 . 0.0 ,dst= 0.0 . 0.0 / 0.0 . 0.0 ,proto= 17 ,tos= 0 / 0 ,ttl= 0 / 0 ,frag=no) Ipv6: ipv6(src=::/::,dst= 1 : 1 : 1 :: 3 : 1040 : 1008 ,label= 0 / 0 ,proto= 58 ,tclass= 0 / 0x3 ,hlimit= 64 ),

Using TC rules:

Copy Copied! IPv4: tc filter add dev $rep parent ffff: protocol ip pref 1 \ flower \ dst_ip 1.1 . 1.1 \ src_ip 1.1 . 1.2 \ ip_proto TCP \ ip_tos 0x3 \ ip_ttl 63 \ action mirred egress redirect dev $NIC IPv6: tc filter add dev $rep parent ffff: protocol ipv6 pref 1 \ flower \ dst_ip 1 : 1 : 1 :: 3 : 1040 : 1009 \ src_ip 1 : 1 : 1 :: 3 : 1040 : 1008 \ ip_proto TCP \ ip_tos 0x3 \ ip_ttl 63 \ action mirred egress redirect dev $NIC





TCP/UDP source and destinations ports

TCP flags

Supported on kernel >4.13 and RHEL >7.5.

In OVS dump flows:

Copy Copied! TCP: tcp(src= 0 / 0 ,dst= 32768 / 0x8000 ), UDP: udp(src= 0 / 0 ,dst= 32768 / 0x8000 ), TCP flags: tcp_flags( 0 / 0 )

Using TC rules:

Copy Copied! tc filter add dev $rep parent ffff: protocol ip pref 1 \ flower \ ip_proto TCP \ dst_port 100 \ src_port 500 \ tcp_flags 0x4 / 0x7 \ action mirred egress redirect dev $NIC





ID

Priority

Inner vlan ID and Priority

Supported kernels: All (QinQ: kernel 4.19 and higher, and RHEL 7.7 and higher).

In OVS dump flows:

Copy Copied! eth_type( 0x8100 ),vlan(vid= 2347 ,pcp= 0 ),

Using TC rules:

Copy Copied! tc filter add dev $rep parent ffff: protocol 802 .1Q pref 1 \ flower \ vlan_ethtype 0x800 \ vlan_id 100 \ vlan_prio 0 \ action mirred egress redirect dev $NIC QinQ: tc filter add dev $rep parent ffff: protocol 802 .1Q pref 1 \ flower \ vlan_ethtype 0x8100 \ vlan_id 100 \ vlan_prio 0 \ cvlan_id 20 \ cvlan_prio 0 \ cvlan_ethtype 0x800 \ action mirred egress redirect dev $NIC





ID (Key)

Source IP address

Destination IP address

Destination port

TOS (supported from kernel 4.19 and above & RHEL 7.7 and above)

TTL (support from kernel 4.19 and above & RHEL 7.7 and above)

Tunnel options (Geneve)

Supported kernels:

VXLAN: All

GRE: Kernel >5.0, RHEL 7.7 and above

Geneve: Kernel >5.0, RHEL 7.7 and above

In OVS dump flows:

Copy Copied! tunnel(tun_id= 0x5 ,src= 121.9 . 1.1 ,dst= 131.10 . 1.1 ,ttl= 0 / 0 ,tp_dst= 4789 ,flags(+key))

Using TC rules:

Copy Copied! # tc filter add dev $rep protocol 802 .1Q parent ffff: pref 1 flower \ vlan_ethtype 0x800 \ vlan_id 100 \ vlan_prio 0 \ action mirred egress redirect dev $NIC QinQ: # tc filter add dev vxlan100 protocol ip parent ffff: \ flower \ skip_sw \ dst_mac e4: 11 : 22 : 11 :4a: 51 \ src_mac e4+: 11 : 22 : 11 :4a: 50 \ enc_src_ip 20.1 . 11.1 \ enc_dst_ip 20.1 . 12.1 \ enc_key_id 100 \ enc_dst_port 4789 \ action tunnel_key unset \ action mirred egress redirect dev ens4f0_0

Forward action allows for packet redirection:

From VF to wire

Wire to VF

VF to VF

Supported on all kernels.

In OVS dump flows:

Copy Copied! skb_priority( 0 / 0 ),skb_mark( 0 / 0 ),in_port(eth6),eth(src= 00 : 02 : 10 : 40 : 10 :0d,dst= 68 : 54 :ed: 00 :af:de),eth_type( 0x8100 ), packets: 1981 , bytes: 206024 , used: 0 .440s, dp:tc, actions:eth7

Using TC rules:

Copy Copied! tc filter add dev $rep parent ffff: protocol arp pref 1 \ flower \ dst_mac e4:1d:2d:5d: 25 : 35 \ src_mac e4:1d:2d:5d: 25 : 34 \ action mirred egress redirect dev $NIC





Drop action allows to drop incoming packets.

Supported on all kernels.

In OVS dump flows:

Copy Copied! skb_priority( 0 / 0 ),skb_mark( 0 / 0 ),in_port(eth6),eth(src= 00 : 02 : 10 : 40 : 10 :0d,dst= 68 : 54 :ed: 00 :af:de),eth_type( 0x8100 ), packets: 1981 , bytes: 206024 , used: 0 .440s, dp:tc, actions:drop

Using TC rules:

Copy Copied! tc filter add dev $rep parent ffff: protocol arp pref 1 \ flower \ dst_mac e4:1d:2d:5d: 25 : 35 \ src_mac e4:1d:2d:5d: 25 : 34 \ action drop





By default, each flow collects the following statistics:

Packets – number of packets which hit the flow

Bytes – total number of bytes which hit the flow

Last used – the amount of time passed since last packet hit the flow

Supported on all kernels.

In OVS dump flows:

Copy Copied! skb_priority( 0 / 0 ),skb_mark( 0 / 0 ),in_port(eth6),eth(src= 00 : 02 : 10 : 40 : 10 :0d,dst= 68 : 54 :ed: 00 :af:de),eth_type( 0x8100 ), packets: 1981 , bytes: 206024 , used: 0 .440s, dp:tc, actions:drop

Using TC rules:

Copy Copied! #tc -s filter show dev $rep ingress filter protocol ip pref 2 flower chain 0 filter protocol ip pref 2 flower chain 0 handle 0x2 eth_type ipv4 ip_proto tcp src_ip 192.168 . 140.100 src_port 80 skip_sw in_hw action order 1 : mirred (Egress Redirect to device p0v11_r) stolen index 34 ref 1 bind 1 installed 144 sec used 0 sec Action statistics: Sent 388344 bytes 2942 pkt (dropped 0 , overlimits 0 requeues 0 ) backlog 0b 0p requeues 0





OVS-kernel supports offload of tunnels using encapsulation and decapsulation actions.

Encapsulation – pushing of tunnel header is supported on Tx

Decapsulation – popping of tunnel header is supported on Rx

Supported Tunnels:

VXLAN (IPv4/IPv6) – supported on all Kernels

GRE (IPv4/IPv6) – supported on kernel 5.0 and above & RHEL 7.6 and above

Geneve (IPv4/IPv6) – supported on kernel 5.0 and above & RHEL 7.6 and above

OVS configuration:

In case of offloading tunnel, the PF/bond should not be added as a port in the OVS datapath. It should rather be assigned with the IP address to be used for encapsulation.

The following example shows two hosts (PFs) with IPs 1.1.1.177 and 1.1.1.75, where the PF device on both hosts is enp4s0f0, and the VXLAN tunnel is set with VNID 98:

On the first host: Copy Copied! # ip addr add 1.1 . 1.177 / 24 dev enp4s0f1 # ovs-vsctl add-port ovs-sriov vxlan0 -- set interface vxlan0 type=vxlan options:local_ip= 1.1 . 1.177 options:remote_ip= 1.1 . 1.75 options:key= 98

On the second host: Copy Copied! # ip addr add 1.1 . 1.75 / 24 dev enp4s0f1 # ovs-vsctl add-port ovs-sriov vxlan0 -- set interface vxlan0 type=vxlan options:local_ip= 1.1 . 1.75 options:remote_ip= 1.1 . 1.177 options:key= 98 Info For a GRE IPv4 tunnel, use type=gre . For a GRE IPv6 tunnel, use type=ip6gre . For a Geneve tunnel, use type=geneve .

Note When encapsulating guest traffic, the VF's device MTU must be reduced to allow the host/hardware to add the encap headers without fragmenting the resulted packet. As such, the VF's MTU must be lowered by 50 bytes from the uplink MTU for IPv4 and 70 bytes for IPv6.

Tunnel offload using TC rules:

Copy Copied! Encapsulation: # tc filter add dev ens4f0_0 protocol 0x806 parent ffff: \ flower \ skip_sw \ dst_mac e4: 11 : 22 : 11 :4a: 51 \ src_mac e4: 11 : 22 : 11 :4a: 50 \ action tunnel_key set \ src_ip 20.1 . 12.1 \ dst_ip 20.1 . 11.1 \ id 100 \ action mirred egress redirect dev vxlan100 Decapsulation: # tc filter add dev vxlan100 protocol 0x806 parent ffff: \ flower \ skip_sw \ dst_mac e4: 11 : 22 : 11 :4a: 51 \ src_mac e4: 11 : 22 : 11 :4a: 50 \ enc_src_ip 20.1 . 11.1 \ enc_dst_ip 20.1 . 12.1 \ enc_key_id 100 \ enc_dst_port 4789 \ action tunnel_key unset \ action mirred egress redirect dev ens4f0_0





OVS-kernel supports offload of VLAN header push/pop actions:

Push – pushing of VLAN header is supported on Tx

Pop – popping of tunnel header is supported on Rx

Add a tag=$TAG section for the OVS command line that adds the representor ports. For example, VLAN ID 52 is being used here.

Copy Copied! # ovs-vsctl add-port ovs-sriov enp4s0f0 # ovs-vsctl add-port ovs-sriov enp4s0f0_0 tag= 52 # ovs-vsctl add-port ovs-sriov enp4s0f0_1 tag= 52

The PF port should not have a VLAN attached. This will cause OVS to add VLAN push/pop actions when managing traffic for these VFs.

Dump Flow Example

Copy Copied! recirc_id( 0 ),in_port( 3 ),eth(src=e4: 11 : 22 : 33 : 44 : 50 ,dst= 00 : 02 :c9:e9:bb:b2),eth_type( 0x0800 ),ipv4(frag=no), \ packets: 0 , bytes: 0 , used:never, actions:push_vlan(vid= 52 ,pcp= 0 ), 2 recirc_id( 0 ),in_port( 2 ),eth(src= 00 : 02 :c9:e9:bb:b2,dst=e4: 11 : 22 : 33 : 44 : 50 ),eth_type( 0x8100 ), \ vlan(vid= 52 ,pcp= 0 ),encap(eth_type( 0x0800 ),ipv4(frag=no)), packets: 0 , bytes: 0 , used:never, actions:pop_vlan, 3





VLAN Offload Using TC Rules Example

Copy Copied! # tc filter add dev ens4f0_0 protocol ip parent ffff: \ flower \ skip_sw \ dst_mac e4: 11 : 22 : 11 :4a: 51 \ src_mac e4: 11 : 22 : 11 :4a: 50 \ action vlan push id 100 \ action mirred egress redirect dev ens4f0 # tc filter add dev ens4f0 protocol 802 .1Q parent ffff: \ flower \ skip_sw \ dst_mac e4: 11 : 22 : 11 :4a: 51 \ src_mac e4: 11 : 22 : 11 :4a: 50 \ vlan_ethtype 0x800 \ vlan_id 100 \ vlan_prio 0 \ action vlan pop \ action mirred egress redirect dev ens4f0_0

Example of VLAN Offloading with popping header on Tx and pushing on Rx using TC rules:

Copy Copied! # tc filter add dev ens4f0_0 ingress protocol 802 .1Q parent ffff: \ flower \ vlan_id 100 \ action vlan pop \ action tunnel_key set \ src_ip 4.4 . 4.1 \ dst_ip 4.4 . 4.2 \ dst_port 4789 \ id 42 \ action mirred egress redirect dev vxlan0 # tc filter add dev vxlan0 ingress protocol all parent ffff: \ flower \ enc_dst_ip 4.4 . 4.1 \ enc_src_ip 4.4 . 4.2 \ enc_dst_port 4789 \ enc_key_id 42 \ action tunnel_key unset \ action vlan push id 100 \ action mirred egress redirect dev ens4f0_0

This action allows for modifying packet fields.

Destination MAC

Source MAC

Supported kernels:

Kernel 4.14 and above

RHEL 7.5 and above

In OVS dump flows:

Copy Copied! skb_priority( 0 / 0 ),skb_mark( 0 / 0 ),in_port(eth6),eth(src= 00 : 02 : 10 : 40 : 10 :0d,dst= 68 : 54 :ed: 00 :af:de),eth_type( 0x8100 ), packets: 1981 , bytes: 206024 , used: 0 .440s, dp:tc, actions: set(eth(src= 68 : 54 :ed: 00 :f4:ab,dst=fa: 16 :3e:dd: 69 :c4)),eth7

Using TC rules:

Copy Copied! tc filter add dev $rep parent ffff: protocol arp pref 1 \ flower \ dst_mac e4:1d:2d:5d: 25 : 35 \ src_mac e4:1d:2d:5d: 25 : 34 \ action pedit ex \ munge eth dst set 20 : 22 : 33 : 44 : 55 : 66 \ munge eth src set aa:ba:cc:dd:ee:fe \ action mirred egress redirect dev $NIC





Source address

Destination address

Protocol

TOS

TTL (HLIMIT)

Supported kernels:

Kernel 4.14 and above

RHEL 7.5 and above

In OVS dump flows:

Copy Copied! Ipv4: set(eth(src=de:e8:ef: 27 :5e: 45 ,dst= 00 : 00 : 01 : 01 : 01 : 01 )), set(ipv4(src= 10.10 . 0.111 ,dst= 10.20 . 0.122 ,ttl= 63 )) Ipv6: set(ipv6(dst= 2001 : 1 : 6 ::92eb:fcbe:f1c8,hlimit= 63 )),

Using TC rules:

Copy Copied! IPv4: tc filter add dev $rep parent ffff: protocol ip pref 1 \ flower \ dst_ip 1.1 . 1.1 \ src_ip 1.1 . 1.2 \ ip_proto TCP \ ip_tos 0x3 \ ip_ttl 63 \ pedit ex \ munge ip src set 2.2 . 2.1 \ munge ip dst set 2.2 . 2.2 \ munge ip tos set 0 \ munge ip ttl dec \ action mirred egress redirect dev $NIC IPv6: tc filter add dev $rep parent ffff: protocol ipv6 pref 1 \ flower \ dst_ip 1 : 1 : 1 :: 3 : 1040 : 1009 \ src_ip 1 : 1 : 1 :: 3 : 1040 : 1008 \ ip_proto tcp \ ip_tos 0x3 \ ip_ttl 63 \ pedit ex \ munge ipv6 src set 2 : 2 : 2 :: 3 : 1040 : 1009 \ munge ipv6 dst set 2 : 2 : 2 :: 3 : 1040 : 1008 \ munge ipv6 hlimit dec \ action mirred egress redirect dev $NIC

Note IPv4 and IPv6 header rewrite is only supported with match on UDP/TCP/ICMP protocols.

TCP/UDP source and destinations ports

Supported kernels:

Kernel 4.16 and above

RHEL 7.6 and above

In OVS dump flows:

Copy Copied! TCP: set(tcp(src= 32768 / 0xffff ,dst= 32768 / 0xffff )), UDP: set(udp(src= 32768 / 0xffff ,dst= 32768 / 0xffff )),

Using TC rules:

Copy Copied! TCP: tc filter add dev $rep parent ffff: protocol ip pref 1 \ flower \ dst_ip 1.1 . 1.1 \ src_ip 1.1 . 1.2 \ ip_proto tcp \ ip_tos 0x3 \ ip_ttl 63 \ pedit ex \ pedit ex munge ip tcp sport set 200 pedit ex munge ip tcp dport set 200 action mirred egress redirect dev $NIC UDP: tc filter add dev $rep parent ffff: protocol ip pref 1 \ flower \ dst_ip 1.1 . 1.1 \ src_ip 1.1 . 1.2 \ ip_proto udp \ ip_tos 0x3 \ ip_ttl 63 \ pedit ex \ pedit ex munge ip udp sport set 200 pedit ex munge ip udp dport set 200 action mirred egress redirect dev $NIC





ID

Supported on all kernels.

In OVS dump flows:

Copy Copied! Set(vlan(vid= 2347 ,pcp= 0 / 0 )),

Using TC rules:

Copy Copied! tc filter add dev $rep parent ffff: protocol 802 .1Q pref 1 \ flower \ vlan_ethtype 0x800 \ vlan_id 100 \ vlan_prio 0 \ action vlan modify id 11 pipe action mirred egress redirect dev $NIC

The TC connection tracking (CT) action performs CT lookup by sending the packet to netfilter conntrack module. Newly added connections may be associated, via the ct commit action, with a 32 bit mark, 128 bit label, and source/destination NAT values.

The following example allows ingress TCP traffic from the uplink representor to vf1_rep , while assuring that egress traffic from vf1_rep is only allowed on established connections. In addition, mark and source IP NAT is applied.

In OVS dump flows:

Copy Copied! ct(zone= 2 ,nat) ct_state(+est+trk) actions:ct(commit,zone= 2 ,mark= 0x4 / 0xffffffff ,nat(src= 5.5 . 5.5 ))

Using TC rules:

Collapse Source Copy Copied! # tc filter add dev $uplink_rep ingress chain 0 prio 1 proto ip \ flower \ ip_proto tcp \ ct_state -trk \ action ct zone 2 nat pipe action goto chain 2 # tc filter add dev $uplink_rep ingress chain 2 prio 1 proto ip \ flower \ ct_state +trk+ new \ action ct zone 2 commit mark 0xbb nat src addr 5.5 . 5.7 pipe \ action mirred egress redirect dev $vf1_rep # tc filter add dev $uplink_rep ingress chain 2 prio 1 proto ip \ flower \ ct_zone 2 \ ct_mark 0xbb \ ct_state +trk+est \ action mirred egress redirect dev $vf1_rep # tc filter add dev $vf1_rep ingress chain 0 prio 1 proto ip \ flower \ ip_proto tcp \ ct_state -trk \ action ct zone 2 nat pipe \ action goto chain 1 # tc filter add dev $vf1_rep ingress chain 1 prio 1 proto ip \ flower \ ct_zone 2 \ ct_mark 0xbb \ ct_state +trk+est \ action mirred egress redirect dev eth0

Max offloaded connections – specifies the limit on the number of offloaded connections. Example: Copy Copied! devlink dev param set pci/${pci_dev} name ct_max_offloaded_conns value $max cmode runtime

Allow mixed NAT/non-NAT CT – allows offloading of the following scenario: Copy Copied! • cookie= 0x0 , duration= 21 .843s, table= 0 , n_packets= 4838718 , n_bytes= 241958846 , ct_state=-trk,ip,in_port=enp8s0f0 actions=ct(table= 1 ,zone= 2 ) • cookie= 0x0 , duration= 21 .823s, table= 1 , n_packets= 15363 , n_bytes= 773526 , ct_state=+ new +trk,ip,in_port=enp8s0f0 actions=ct(commit,zone= 2 ,nat(dst= 11.11 . 11.11 )),output: "enp8s0f0_1" • cookie= 0x0 , duration= 21 .806s, table= 1 , n_packets= 4767594 , n_bytes= 238401190 , ct_state=+est+trk,ip,in_port=enp8s0f0 actions=ct(zone= 2 ,nat),output: "enp8s0f0_1" Example: Copy Copied! echo enable > /sys/ class /net/<device>/compat/devlink/ct_action_on_nat_conns

TC interface supports adding flows on different chains. Only chain 0 is accessed by default. Access to the other chains requires using the goto action.

In this example, a flow is created on chain 1 without any match and redirect to wire.

The second flow is created on chain 0 and match on source MAC and action goto chain 1.

This example simulates simple MAC spoofing:

Copy Copied! #tc filter add dev $rep parent ffff: protocol all chain 1 pref 1 \ flower \ action mirred egress redirect dev $NIC #tc filter add dev $rep parent ffff: protocol all chain 1 pref 1 \ flower \ src_mac aa:bb:cc:aa:bb:cc \ action goto chain 1

Unlike para-virtual configurations, when the VM traffic is offloaded to hardware via SR-IOV VF, the host-side admin cannot snoop the traffic (e.g., for monitoring).

ASAP² uses the existing mirroring support in OVS and TC along with the enhancement to the offloading logic in the driver to allow mirroring the VF traffic to another VF.

The mirrored VF can be used to run traffic analyzer (e.g., tcpdump, wireshark, etc.) and observe the traffic of the VF being mirrored.

The following example shows the creation of port mirror on the following configuration:

Copy Copied! # ovs-vsctl show 09d8a574-9c39-465c-9f16-47d81c12f88a Bridge br-vxlan Port "enp4s0f0_1" Interface "enp4s0f0_1" Port "vxlan0" Interface "vxlan0" type: vxlan options: {key= "100" , remote_ip= "192.168.1.14" } Port "enp4s0f0_0" Interface "enp4s0f0_0" Port "enp4s0f0_2" Interface "enp4s0f0_2" Port br-vxlan Interface br-vxlan type: internal ovs_version: "2.14.1"

To set enp4s0f0_0 as the mirror port and mirror all the traffic: Copy Copied! # ovs-vsctl -- --id= @p get port enp4s0f0_0 \ -- --id= @m create mirror name=m0 select-all= true output-port= @p \ -- set bridge br-vxlan mirrors= @m

To set enp4s0f0_0 as the mirror port, only mirror the traffic, and set enp4s0f0_1 as the destination port: Copy Copied! # ovs-vsctl -- --id= @p1 get port enp4s0f0_0 \ -- --id= @p2 get port enp4s0f0_1 \ -- --id= @m create mirror name=m0 select-dst-port= @p2 output-port= @p1 \ -- set bridge br-vxlan mirrors= @m

To set enp4s0f0_0 as the mirror port, only mirror the traffic, and set enp4s0f0_1 as the source port: Copy Copied! # ovs-vsctl -- --id= @p1 get port enp4s0f0_0 \ -- --id= @p2 get port enp4s0f0_1 \ -- --id= @m create mirror name=m0 select-src-port= @p2 output-port= @p1 \ -- set bridge br-vxlan mirrors= @m

To set enp4s0f0_0 as the mirror port and mirror all the traffic on enp4s0f0_1 : Copy Copied! # ovs-vsctl -- --id= @p1 get port enp4s0f0_0 \ -- --id= @p2 get port enp4s0f0_1 \ -- --id= @m create mirror name=m0 select-dst-port= @p2 select-src-port= @p2 output-port= @p1 \ -- set bridge br-vxlan mirrors= @m

To clear the mirror port:

Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl clear bridge br-vxlan mirrors

Mirroring using TC:

Mirror to VF: Copy Copied! tc filter add dev $rep parent ffff: protocol arp pref 1 \ flower \ dst_mac e4:1d:2d:5d: 25 : 35 \ src_mac e4:1d:2d:5d: 25 : 34 \ action mirred egress mirror dev $mirror_rep pipe \ action mirred egress redirect dev $NIC

Mirror to tunnel: Copy Copied! tc filter add dev $rep parent ffff: protocol arp pref 1 \ flower \ dst_mac e4:1d:2d:5d: 25 : 35 \ src_mac e4:1d:2d:5d: 25 : 34 \ action tunnel_key set \ src_ip 1.1 . 1.1 \ dst_ip 1.1 . 1.2 \ dst_port 4789 \ id 768 \ pipe \ action mirred egress mirror dev vxlan100 pipe \ action mirred egress redirect dev $NIC

Forwarding to up 32 destinations (representors and tunnels) is supported using TC:

Example 1 – forwarding to 32 VFs: Copy Copied! tc filter add dev $NIC parent ffff: protocol arp pref 1 \ flower \ dst_mac e4:1d:2d:5d: 25 : 35 \ src_mac e4:1d:2d:5d: 25 : 34 \ action mirred egress mirror dev $rep0 pipe \ action mirred egress mirror dev $rep1 pipe \ ... action mirred egress mirror dev $rep30 pipe \ action mirred egress redirect dev $rep31

Example 2 – forwarding to 16 tunnels: Copy Copied! tc filter add dev $rep parent ffff: protocol arp pref 1 \ flower \ dst_mac e4:1d:2d:5d: 25 : 35 \ src_mac e4:1d:2d:5d: 25 : 34 \ action tunnel_key set src_ip $ip_src dst_ip $ip_dst \ dst_port 4789 id 0 nocsum \ pipe action mirred egress mirror dev vxlan0 pipe \ action tunnel_key set src_ip $ip_src dst_ip $ip_dst \ dst_port 4789 id 1 nocsum \ pipe action mirred egress mirror dev vxlan0 pipe \ ... action tunnel_key set src_ip $ip_src dst_ip $ip_dst \ dst_port 4789 id 15 nocsum \ pipe action mirred egress redirect dev vxlan0

Note TC supports up to 32 actions.

Note If header rewrite is used, then all destinations should have the same header rewrite.

Note If VLAN push/pop is used, then all destinations should have the same VLAN ID and actions.





sFlow allows for monitoring traffic sent between two VMs on the same host using an sFlow collector.

The following example assumes the environment is configured as described later.

Copy Copied! # ovs-vsctl show 09d8a574-9c39-465c-9f16-47d81c12f88a Bridge br-vxlan Port "enp4s0f0_1" Interface "enp4s0f0_1" Port "vxlan0" Interface "vxlan0" type: vxlan options: {key= "100" , remote_ip= "192.168.1.14" } Port "enp4s0f0_0" Interface "enp4s0f0_0" Port "enp4s0f0_2" Interface "enp4s0f0_2" Port br-vxlan Interface br-vxlan type: internal ovs_version: "2.14.1"

To sample all traffic over the OVS bridge:

Copy Copied! # ovs-vsctl -- --id= @sflow create sflow agent=\"$SFLOW_AGENT\" \ target=\"$SFLOW_TARGET:$SFLOW_PORT\" \ header=$SFLOW_HEADER \ sampling=$SFLOW_SAMPLING polling= 10 \ -- set bridge br-vxlan sflow= @sflow

Parameter Description SFLOW_AGENT Indicates that the sFlow agent should send traffic from SFLOW_AGENT 's IP address SFLOW_TARGET Remote IP address of the sFlow collector SFLOW_HEADER Size of packet header to sample (in bytes) SFLOW_SAMPLING Sample rate

To clear the sFlow configuration:

Copy Copied! # ovs-vsctl clear bridge br-vxlan sflow

To list the sFlow configuration:

Copy Copied! # ovs-vsctl list sflow

sFlow using TC:

Copy Copied! Sample to VF tc filter add dev $rep parent ffff: protocol arp pref 1 \ flower \ dst_mac e4:1d:2d:5d: 25 : 35 \ src_mac e4:1d:2d:5d: 25 : 34 \ action sample rate 10 group 5 trunc 96 \ action mirred egress redirect dev $NIC

Note A userspace application is needed to process the sampled packet from the kernel. An example is available on Github.





OVS-kernel supports offload of VF rate limit using OVS configuration and TC.

The following example sets the rate limit to the VF related to representor eth0 to 10Mb/s:

OVS: Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl set interface eth0 ingress_policing_rate= 10000

TC: Copy Copied! tc_filter add dev eth0 root prio 1 protocol ip matchall skip_sw action police rate 10mbit burst 20k

This kernel config should be enabled to support switchdev offload.

CONFIG_NET_ACT_CSUM – needed for action csum

CONFIG_NET_ACT_PEDIT – needed for header rewrite

CONFIG_NET_ACT_MIRRED – needed for basic forward

CONFIG_NET_ACT_CT – needed for CT (supported from kernel 5.6)

CONFIG_NET_ACT_VLAN – needed for action vlan push/pop

CONFIG_NET_ACT_GACT

CONFIG_NET_CLS_FLOWER

CONFIG_NET_CLS_ACT

CONFIG_NET_SWITCHDEV

CONFIG_NET_TC_SKB_EXT – needed for CT (supported from kernel 5.6)

CONFIG_NET_ACT_CT – needed for CT (supported from kernel 5.6)

CONFIG_NFT_FLOW_OFFLOAD

CONFIG_NET_ACT_TUNNEL_KEY

CONFIG_NF_FLOW_TABLE – needed for CT (supported from kernel 5.6)

CONFIG_SKB_EXTENSIONS – needed for CT (supported from kernel 5.6)

CONFIG_NET_CLS_MATCHALL

CONFIG_NET_ACT_POLICE

CONFIG_MLX5_ESWITCH

OVS-kernel supports offloading of VF metering (TX and RX) using sysfs. Metering of number of packets per second (PPS) and bytes per second (BPS) is supported.

The following example sets Rx meter on VF 0 with value 10Mb/s BPS:

Copy Copied! echo 10000000 > /sys/ class /net/enp4s0f0/device/sriov/ 0 /meters/rx/bps/rate echo 65536 > /sys/ class /net/enp4s0f0/device/sriov/ 0 /meters/rx/bps/burst

The following example sets Tx meter on VF 0 with value 1000 PPS:

Copy Copied! echo 1000 > /sys/ class /net/enp4s0f0/device/sriov/ 0 /meters/tx/pps/rate echo 100 > /sys/ class /net/enp4s0f0/device/sriov/ 0 /meters/tx/pps/burst

Note Both rate and burst must not be zero and burst may need to be adjusted according to the requirements.

The following counters can be used to query the number dropped packet/bytes:

Copy Copied! cat /sys/ class /net/enp8s0f0/device/sriov/ 0 /meters/rx/pps/packets_dropped cat /sys/ class /net/enp8s0f0/device/sriov/ 0 /meters/rx/pps/bytes_dropped cat /sys/ class /net/enp8s0f0/device/sriov/ 0 /meters/rx/bps/packets_dropped cat /sys/ class /net/enp8s0f0/device/sriov/ 0 /meters/rx/bps/bytes_dropped cat /sys/ class /net/enp8s0f0/device/sriov/ 0 /meters/tx/pps/packets_dropped cat /sys/ class /net/enp8s0f0/device/sriov/ 0 /meters/tx/pps/bytes_dropped cat /sys/ class /net/enp8s0f0/device/sriov/ 0 /meters/tx/bps/packets_dropped cat /sys/ class /net/enp8s0f0/device/sriov/ 0 /meters/tx/bps/bytes_dropped





Info Metering for uplink and VF representors traffic is supported.

Traffic going to a representor device can be a result of a miss in the embedded switch (eSwitch) FDB tables. This means that a packet which arrives from that representor into the eSwitch has not matched against the existing rules in the hardware FDB tables and must be forwarded to software to be handled there and is, therefore, forwarded to the originating representor device driver.

The meter allows to configure the max rate [packets per second] and max burst [packets] for traffic going to the representor driver. Any traffic exceeding values provided by the user are dropped in hardware. There are statistics that show the number of dropped packets.

The configuration of representor metering is done via miss_rl_cfg .

Full path of the miss_rl_cfg parameter: /sys/class/net//rep_config/miss_rl_cfg

Usage: echo "<rate> <burst>" > /sys/class/net//rep_config/miss_rl_cfg . rate is the max rate of packets allowed for this representor (in packets/sec units) burst is the max burst size allowed for this representor (in packets units) Both values must be specified. Both of their default values is 0, signifying unlimited rate and burst.



To view the amount of packets and bytes dropped due to traffic exceeding the user-provided rate and burst, two read-only sysfs for statistics are available:

/sys/class/net//rep_config/miss_rl_dropped_bytes – counts how many FDB-miss bytes are dropped due to reaching the miss limits

/sys/class/net//rep_config/miss_rl_dropped_packets – counts how many FDB-miss packets are dropped due to reaching the miss limits

There are two types of meters, kpps (kilobits per second) and pktps (packets per second). OVS-Kernel supports offloading both of them.

The following example is to offload a kpps meter.

Create OVS meter with a target rate: Copy Copied! ovs-ofctl -O OpenFlow13 add-meter ovs-sriov meter= 1 ,kbps,band=type=drop,rate= 204800 Delete the default rule: Copy Copied! ovs-ofctl del-flows ovs-sriov Configure OpenFlow rules: Copy Copied! ovs-ofctl -O OpenFlow13 add-flow ovs-sriov 'ip,dl_dst=e4:11:22:33:44:50,actions= meter:1,output:enp4s0f0_0' ovs-ofctl -O OpenFlow13 add-flow ovs-sriov 'ip,dl_src=e4:11:22:33:44:50,actions= output:enp4s0f0' ovs-ofctl -O OpenFlow13 add-flow ovs-sriov 'arp,actions=normal' Here, the VF bandwidth on the receiving side is limited by the rate configured in step 1. Run iperf server and be ready to receive UDP traffic. On the outer node, run iperf client to send UDP traffic to this VF. After traffic starts, check the offloaded meter rule: Copy Copied! ovs-appctl dpctl/dump-flows --names type=offloaded recirc_id( 0 ),in_port(enp4s0f0),eth(dst=e4: 11 : 22 : 33 : 44 : 50 ),eth_type( 0x0800 ),ipv4(frag=no), packets: 11626587 , bytes: 17625889188 , used: 0 .470s, actions:meter( 0 ),enp4s0f0_0

To verify metering, iperf client should set the target bandwidth with a number which is larger than the meter rate configured. Then it should apparent that packets are received with the limited rate on the server side and the extra packets are dropped by hardware.

The multiport eswitch mode allows adding rules on a VF representor with an action forwarding the packet to the physical port of the physical function. This can be used to implement failover or forward packets based on external information such as the cost of the route.

To configure multiport eswitch mode , the nvconig parameter LAG_RESOURCE_ALLOCATION must be set. After the driver loads, configure multiport eSwitch for each PF where enp8s0f0 and enp8s0f1 represent the netdevices for the PFs: Copy Copied! echo multiport_esw > /sys/ class /net/enp8s0f0/compat/devlink/lag_port_select_mode echo multiport_esw > /sys/ class /net/enp8s0f1/compat/devlink/lag_port_select_mode The mode becomes operational after entering switchdev mode on both PFs.

Rule example:

Copy Copied! tc filter add dev enp8s0f0_0 prot ip root flower dst_ip 7.7 . 7.7 action mirred egress redirect dev enp8s0f1

To configure OVS-DPDK HW offloads:

Unbind the VFs: Copy Copied! echo 0000 : 04 : 00.2 > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/mlx5_core/unbind echo 0000 : 04 : 00.3 > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/mlx5_core/unbind Note VMs with attached VFs must be powered off to be able to unbind the VFs. Change the e-switch mode from legacy to switchdev on the PF device (make sure all VFs are unbound). This also creates the VF representor netdevices in the host OS. Copy Copied! echo switchdev > /sys/ class /net/enp4s0f0/compat/devlink/mode To revert to SR-IOV legacy mode: Copy Copied! echo legacy > /sys/ class /net/enp4s0f0/compat/devlink/mode Note This command removes the VF representor netdevices. Bind the VFs: Copy Copied! echo 0000 : 04 : 00.2 > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/mlx5_core/bind echo 0000 : 04 : 00.3 > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/mlx5_core/bind Run the OVS service: Copy Copied! systemctl start openvswitch Enable hardware offload (disabled by default): Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl --no-wait set Open_vSwitch . other_config:dpdk-init= true ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:hw-offload= true Configure the DPDK whitelist: Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl --no-wait set Open_vSwitch . other_config:dpdk-extra= "-a 0000:01:00.0,representor=[0],dv_flow_en=1,dv_esw_en=1,dv_xmeta_en=1" Where representor=[0-N] . Restart the OVS service: Copy Copied! systemctl restart openvswitch Info This step is required for the hardware offload changes to take effect. Create OVS-DPDK bridge: Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl --no-wait add-br br0-ovs -- set bridge br0-ovs datapath_type=netdev Add PF to OVS: Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl add-port br0-ovs pf -- set Interface pf type=dpdk options:dpdk-devargs= 0000 : 88 : 00.0 Add representor to OVS: Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl add-port br0-ovs representor -- set Interface representor type=dpdk options:dpdk-devargs= 0000 : 88 : 00.0 ,representor=[ 0 ] Where representor=[0-N] .

vSwitch in userspace requires an additional bridge. The purpose of this bridge is to allow use of the kernel network stack for routing and ARP resolution.

The datapath must look up the routing table and ARP table to prepare the tunnel header and transmit data to the output port.

Note The configuration is done with: PF on 0000:03:00.0 PCIe and MAC 98:03:9b:cc:21:e8

Local IP 56.56.67.1 – br-phy interface is configured to this IP

Remote IP 56.56.68.1

To configure OVS-DPDK VXLAN:

Create a br-phy bridge: Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl add-br br-phy -- set Bridge br-phy datapath_type=netdev -- br-set-external-id br-phy bridge-id br-phy -- set bridge br-phy fail-mode=standalone other_config:hwaddr= 98 : 03 :9b:cc: 21 :e8 Attach PF interface to br-phy bridge: Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl add-port br-phy p0 -- set Interface p0 type=dpdk options:dpdk-devargs= 0000 : 03 : 00.0 Configure IP to the bridge: Copy Copied! ip addr add 56.56 . 67.1 / 24 dev br-phy Create a br-ovs bridge: Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl add-br br-ovs -- set Bridge br-ovs datapath_type=netdev -- br-set-external-id br-ovs bridge-id br-ovs -- set bridge br-ovs fail-mode=standalone Attach representor to br-ovs: Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl add-port br-ovs pf0vf0 -- set Interface pf0vf0 type=dpdk options:dpdk-devargs= 0000 : 03 : 00.0 ,representor=[ 0 ] Add a port for the VXLAN tunnel: Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl add-port ovs-sriov vxlan0 -- set interface vxlan0 type=vxlan options:local_ip= 56.56 . 67.1 options:remote_ip= 56.56 . 68.1 options:key= 45 options:dst_port= 4789

CT enables stateful packet processing by keeping a record of currently open connections. OVS flows using CT can be accelerated using advanced NICs by offloading established connections.

To view offloaded connections, run:

Copy Copied! ovs-appctl dpctl/offload-stats-show





To configure OVS-DPDK SR-IOV VF LAG:

Enable SR-IOV on the NICs: Copy Copied! mlxconfig -d <PCI> set SRIOV_EN= 1 Allocate the desired number of VFs per port: Copy Copied! echo $n > /sys/ class /net/<net name>/device/sriov_numvfs Unbind all VFs: Copy Copied! echo <VF PCI> >/sys/bus/pci/drivers/mlx5_core/unbind Change both devices' mode to switchdev: Copy Copied! devlink dev eswitch set pci/<PCI> mode switchdev Create Linux bonding using kernel modules: Copy Copied! modprobe bonding mode=<desired mode> Info Other bonding parameters can be added here. The supported bond modes are: Active-backup, XOR and LACP. Bring all PFs and VFs down: Copy Copied! ip link set <PF/VF> down Attach both PFs to the bond: Copy Copied! ip link set <PF> master bond0 To use VF-LAG with OVS-DPDK, add the bond master (PF) to the bridge: Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl add-port br-phy p0 -- set Interface p0 type=dpdk options:dpdk-devargs= 0000 : 03 : 00.0 options:dpdk-lsc-interrupt= true Add representor $N of PF0 or PF1 to a bridge: Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl add-port br-phy rep$N -- set Interface rep$N type=dpdk options:dpdk-devargs=<PF0 PCI>,representor=pf0vf$N Or: Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl add-port br-phy rep$N -- set Interface rep$N type=dpdk options:dpdk-devargs=<PF0 PCI>,representor=pf1vf$N

Note Hardware vDPA is enabled by default. In case your hardware does not support vDPA, the driver will fall back to Software vDPA. To check which vDPA mode is activated on your driver, run: ovs-ofctl -O OpenFlow14 dump-ports br0-ovs and look for hw-mode flag.

Note This feature has not been accepted to the OVS-DPDK upstream yet, making its API subject to change.

In user space, there are two main approaches for communicating with a guest (VM), either through SR-IOV or virtio.

PHY ports (SR-IOV) allow working with port representor, which is attached to the OVS and a matching VF is given with pass-through to the guest. HW rules can process packets from up-link and direct them to the VF without going through SW (OVS). Therefore, using SR-IOV achieves the best performance.

However, SR-IOV architecture requires the guest to use a driver specific to the underlying HW. Specific HW driver has two main drawbacks:

Breaks virtualization in some sense (guest is aware of the HW). It can also limit the type of images supported.

Gives less natural support for live migration.

Using a virtio port solves both problems, however, it reduces performance and causes loss of some functionalities, such as, for some HW offloads, working directly with virtio. The netdev type dpdkvdpa solves this conflict as it is similar to the regular DPDK netdev yet introduces several additional functionalities.

dpdkvdpa translates between the PHY port to the virtio port. It takes packets from the Rx queue and sends them to the suitable Tx queue, and allows transfer of packets from the virtio guest (VM) to a VF and vice-versa, benefitting from both SR-IOV and virtio.

To add a vDPA port:

Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl add-port br0 vdpa0 -- set Interface vdpa0 type=dpdkvdpa \ options:vdpa-socket-path=<sock path> \ options:vdpa-accelerator-devargs=<vf pci id> \ options:dpdk-devargs=<pf pci id>,representor=[id] \ options: vdpa-max-queues =<num queues> \ options: vdpa-sw=< true / false >

Note vdpa-max-queues is an optional field. When the user wants to configure 32 vDPA ports, the maximum queues number is limited to 8.

Prior to configuring vDPA in OVS-DPDK mode, perform the following:

Generate the VF: Copy Copied! echo 0 > /sys/ class /net/enp175s0f0/device/sriov_numvfs echo 4 > /sys/ class /net/enp175s0f0/device/sriov_numvfs Unbind each VF: Copy Copied! echo <pci> > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/mlx5_core/unbind Switch to switchdev mode: Copy Copied! echo switchdev >> /sys/ class /net/enp175s0f0/compat/devlink/mode Bind each VF: Copy Copied! echo <pci> > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/mlx5_core/bind Initialize OVS: Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl --no-wait set Open_vSwitch . other_config:dpdk-init= true ovs-vsctl --no-wait set Open_vSwitch . other_config:hw-offload= true

To configure vDPA in OVS-DPDK mode:

OVS configuration: Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl --no-wait set Open_vSwitch . other_config:dpdk-extra= "-a 0000:01:00.0,representor=[0],dv_flow_en=1,dv_esw_en=1,dv_xmeta_en=1" /usr/share/openvswitch/scripts/ovs-ctl restart Create OVS-DPDK bridge: Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl add-br br0-ovs -- set bridge br0-ovs datapath_type=netdev ovs-vsctl add-port br0-ovs pf -- set Interface pf type=dpdk options:dpdk-devargs= 0000 : 01 : 00.0 Create vDPA port as part of the OVS-DPDK bridge: Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl add-port br0-ovs vdpa0 -- set Interface vdpa0 type=dpdkvdpa options:vdpa-socket-path=/var/run/virtio-forwarder/sock0 options:vdpa-accelerator-devargs= 0000 : 01 : 00.2 options:dpdk-devargs= 0000 : 01 : 00.0 ,representor=[ 0 ] options: vdpa-max-queues= 8

To configure vDPA in OVS-DPDK mode on BlueField DPUs, set the bridge with the software or hardware vDPA port:

To create the OVS-DPDK bridge on the Arm side: Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl add-br br0-ovs -- set bridge br0-ovs datapath_type=netdev ovs-vsctl add-port br0-ovs pf -- set Interface pf type=dpdk options:dpdk-devargs= 0000 :af: 00.0 ovs-vsctl add-port br0-ovs rep-- set Interface rep type=dpdk options:dpdk-devargs= 0000 :af: 00.0 ,representor=[ 0 ]

To create the OVS-DPDK bridge on the host side: Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl add-br br1-ovs -- set bridge br1-ovs datapath_type=netdev protocols=OpenFlow14 ovs-vsctl add-port br0-ovs vdpa0 -- set Interface vdpa0 type=dpdkvdpa options:vdpa-socket-path=/var/run/virtio-forwarder/sock0 options:vdpa-accelerator-devargs= 0000 :af: 00.2 Note To configure SW vDPA, add options:vdpa-sw=true to the command.

Software vDPA can also be used in configurations where hardware offload is done through TC and not DPDK.

OVS configuration: Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:dpdk-extra= "-a 0000:01:00.0,representor=[0],dv_flow_en=1,dv_esw_en=0,idv_xmeta_en=0,isolated_mode=1" /usr/share/openvswitch/scripts/ovs-ctl restart Create OVS-DPDK bridge: Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl add-br br0-ovs -- set bridge br0-ovs datapath_type=netdev Create vDPA port as part of the OVS-DPDK bridge: Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl add-port br0-ovs vdpa0 -- set Interface vdpa0 type=dpdkvdpa options:vdpa-socket-path=/var/run/virtio-forwarder/sock0 options:vdpa-accelerator-devargs= 0000 : 01 : 00.2 options:dpdk-devargs= 0000 : 01 : 00.0 ,representor=[ 0 ] options: vdpa-max-queues= 8 Create Kernel bridge: Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl add-br br-kernel Add representors to Kernel bridge: Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl add-port br-kernel enp1s0f0_0 ovs-vsctl add-port br-kernel enp1s0f0

To configure MTU/jumbo frames:

Verify that the Kernel version on the VM is 4.14 or above: Copy Copied! cat /etc/redhat-release Set the MTU on both physical interfaces in the host: Copy Copied! ifconfig ens4f0 mtu 9216 Send a large size packet and verify that it is sent and received correctly: Copy Copied! tcpdump -i ens4f0 -nev icmp & ping 11.100 . 126.1 -s 9188 -M do -c 1 Enable host_mtu in XML and add the following values: Copy Copied! host_mtu= 9216 ,csum=on,guest_csum=on,host_tso4=on,host_tso6=on Example: Copy Copied! <qemu:commandline> <qemu:arg value= '-chardev' /> <qemu:arg value= 'socket,id=charnet1,path=/tmp/sock0,server' /> <qemu:arg value= '-netdev' /> <qemu:arg value= 'vhost-user,chardev=charnet1,queues=16,id=hostnet1' /> <qemu:arg value= '-device' /> <qemu:arg value= 'virtio-net-pci,mq=on,vectors=34,netdev=hostnet1,id=net1,mac=00:21:21:24:02:01,bus=pci.0,addr=0xC,page-per-vq=on,rx_queue_size=1024,tx_queue_size=1024,host_mtu=9216,csum=on,guest_csum=on,host_tso4=on,host_tso6=on' /> </qemu:commandline> Add the mtu_request=9216 option to the OVS ports inside the container and restart the OVS: Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl add-port br0-ovs pf -- set Interface pf type=dpdk options:dpdk-devargs= 0000 :c4: 00.0 mtu_request= 9216 Or: Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl add-port br0-ovs vdpa0 -- set Interface vdpa0 type=dpdkvdpa options:vdpa-socket-path=/tmp/sock0 options:vdpa-accelerator-devargs= 0000 :c4: 00.2 options:dpdk-devargs= 0000 :c4: 00.0 ,representor=[ 0 ] mtu_request= 9216 /usr/share/openvswitch/scripts/ovs-ctl restart Start the VM and configure the MTU on the VM: Copy Copied! ifconfig eth0 11.100 . 124.2 / 16 up ifconfig eth0 mtu 9216 ping 11.100 . 126.1 -s 9188 -M do -c1

Note This feature is supported at beta level.

OVS offload rules are based on a multi-table architecture. E2E cache enables merging the multi-table flow matches and actions into one joint flow.

This improves CT performance by using a single-table when an exact match is detected.

To set the E2E cache size (default is 4k):

Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl set open_vswitch . other_config:e2e-size=<size> systemctl restart openvswitch

To enable E2E cache (disabled by default):

Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl set open_vswitch . other_config:e2e-enable= true systemctl restart openvswitch

To run E2E cache statistics:

Copy Copied! ovs-appctl dpctl/dump-e2e-stats

To run E2E cache flows:

Copy Copied! ovs-appctl dpctl/dump-e2e-flows





Geneve tunneling offload support includes matching on extension header.

To configure OVS-DPDK Geneve encap/decap:

Create a br-phy bridge: Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl --may-exist add-br br-phy -- set Bridge br-phy datapath_type=netdev -- br-set-external-id br-phy bridge-id br-phy -- set bridge br-phy fail-mode=standalone Attach PF interface to br-phy bridge: Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl add-port br-phy pf -- set Interface pf type=dpdk options:dpdk-devargs=<PF PCI> Configure IP to the bridge: Copy Copied! ifconfig br-phy <$local_ip_1> up Create a br-int bridge: Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl --may-exist add-br br- int -- set Bridge br- int datapath_type=netdev -- br-set-external-id br- int bridge-id br- int -- set bridge br- int fail-mode=standalone Attach representor to br-int: Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl add-port br- int rep$x -- set Interface rep$x type=dpdk options:dpdk-devargs=<PF PCI>,representor=[$x] Add a port for the Geneve tunnel: Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl add-port br- int geneve0 -- set interface geneve0 type=geneve options:key=<VNI> options:remote_ip=<$remote_ip_1> options:local_ip=<$local_ip_1>

OVS-DPDK supports parallel insertion and deletion of offloads (flow and CT). While multiple threads are supported (only one is used by default).

To configure multiple threads:

Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:n-offload-threads= 3 systemctl restart openvswitch

Note Refer to the OVS user manual for more information.





sFlow allows monitoring traffic sent between two VMs on the same host using an sFlow collector.

To sample all traffic over the OVS bridge, run the following:

Copy Copied! # ovs-vsctl -- --id= @sflow create sflow agent=\"$SFLOW_AGENT\" \ target=\"$SFLOW_TARGET:$SFLOW_HEADER\" \ header=$SFLOW_HEADER \ sampling=$SFLOW_SAMPLING polling= 10 \ -- set bridge sflow= @sflow

Parameter Description SFLOW_AGENT Indicates that the sFlow agent should send traffic from SFLOW_AGENT 's IP address SFLOW_TARGET Remote IP address of the sFlow collector SFLOW_PORT Remote IP destination port of the sFlow collector SFLOW_HEADER Size of packet header to sample (in bytes) SFLOW_SAMPLING Sample rate

To clear the sFlow configuration, run:

Copy Copied! # ovs-vsctl clear bridge br-vxlan mirrors

Note Currently sFlow for OVS-DPDK is supported without CT.





To enable ct-ct-nat offloads in OVS-DPDK (disabled by default), run:

Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl set open_vswitch . other_config:ct-action-on-nat-conns= true

If disabled, ct-ct-nat configurations are not fully offloaded, improving connection offloading rate for other cases (ct and ct-nat).

If enabled, ct-ct-nat configurations are fully offloaded but ct and ct-nat offloading would be slower to create.

OpenFlow meters in OVS are implemented according to RFC 2697 (Single Rate Three Color Marker—srTCM).

The srTCM meters an IP packet stream and marks its packets either green, yellow, or red. The color is decided on a Committed Information Rate (CIR) and two associated burst sizes, Committed Burst Size (CBS), and Excess Burst Size (EBS).

A packet is marked green if it does not exceed the CBS, yellow if it exceeds the CBS but not the EBS, and red otherwise.

The volume of green packets should never be smaller than the CIR.

To configure a meter in OVS:

Create a meter over a certain bridge, run: Copy Copied! ovs-ofctl -O openflow13 add-meter $bridge meter=$id,$pktps/$kbps,band=type=drop,rate=$rate,[burst,burst_size=$burst_size] Parameters: Parameter Description bridge Name of the bridge on which the meter should be applied. id Unique meter ID (32 bits) to be used as an identifier for the meter. pktps / kbps Indication if the meter should work according to packets or kilobits per second. rate Rate of pktps / kbps of allowed data transmission. burst If set, enables burst support for meter bands through the burst_size parameter. burst_size If burst is specified for the meter entry, configures the maximum burst allowed for the band in kilobits/packets, depending on whether kbps or pktps has been specified. If unspecified, the switch is free to select some reasonable value depending on its configuration. Currently, if burst is not specified, the burst_size parameter is set the same as rate . Add the meter to a certain OpenFlow rule. For example: Copy Copied! ovs-ofctl -O openflow13 add-flow $bridge "table=0,actions=meter:$id,normal" View the meter statistics: Copy Copied! ovs-ofctl -O openflow13 meter-stats $bridge meter=$id For more information, refer to official OVS documentation.

OVS-DOCA is designed on top of NVIDIA's networking API to preserve the same OpenFlow, CLI, and data interfaces (e.g., vdpa, VF passthrough), and northbound API as OVS-DPDK and OVS-Kernel. While all OVS flavors make use of flow offloads for hardware acceleration, due to its architecture and use of DOCA libraries, the OVS-DOCA mode provides the most efficient performance and feature set among them, making the most out of NVIDA NICs and DPUs.

The following subsections provide the necessary steps to launch/deploy OVS DOCA.

To configure OVS DOCA HW offloads:

Unbind the VFs: Copy Copied! echo 0000:04:00.2 > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/mlx5_core/unbind echo 0000:04:00.3 > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/mlx5_core/unbind Note VMs with attached VFs must be powered off to be able to unbind the VFs. Change the e-switch mode from legacy to switchdev on the PF device (make sure all VFs are unbound): Copy Copied! echo switchdev > /sys/class/net/enp4s0f0/compat/devlink/mode Note This command also creates the VF representor netdevices in the host OS. To revert to SR-IOV legacy mode: Copy Copied! echo legacy > /sys/class/net/enp4s0f0/compat/devlink/mode Bind the VFs: Copy Copied! echo 0000:04:00.2 > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/mlx5_core/bind echo 0000:04:00.3 > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/mlx5_core/bind Configure huge pages: Copy Copied! mkdir -p /hugepages mount -t hugetlbfs hugetlbfs /hugepages echo 4096 > /sys/devices/system/node/node0/hugepages/hugepages-2048kB/nr_hugepages Run the Open vSwitch service: Copy Copied! systemctl start openvswitch Enable DOCA mode and hardware offload (disabled by default): Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl --no-wait set Open_vSwitch . other_config:doca-init=true ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:hw-offload=true Restart the Open vSwitch service. Copy Copied! systemctl restart openvswitch Info This step is required for HW offload changes to take effect. Create OVS-DOCA bridge: Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl --no-wait add-br br0-ovs -- set bridge br0-ovs datapath_type=netdev Add PF to OVS: Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl add-port br0-ovs pf -- set Interface pf type=dpdk options:dpdk-devargs=0000:88:00.0,dv_flow_en=2,dv_xmeta_en=4 Info OVS-DOCA uses DPDK ports and configuration. Note the different dpdk-devargs parameters. Add representor to OVS: Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl add-port br0-ovs representor -- set Interface representor type=dpdk options:dpdk-devargs=0000:88:00.0,representor=[<vf-number>],dv_flow_en=2,dv_xmeta_en=4 Note Note that <vf-number> must be replaced by the number of the VF. Optional configuration: To set port MTU, run: Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl set interface pf mtu_request=9000 Note OVS restart is required for changes to take effect. To set VF/SF MAC, run: Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl add-port br0-ovs representor -- set Interface representor type=dpdk options:dpdk-devargs=0000:88:00.0,representor=[<vf-number>],dv_flow_en=2,dv_xmeta_en=4 options:dpdk-vf-mac=00:11:22:33:44:55 Note Unbinding and rebinding the VFs/SFs is required for the change to take effect.

OVS-DOCA shares most of its structure with OVS-DPDK. To benefit from the DOCA offload design, some of the behavior of userland datapath and ports are however modified.

Configured in switchdev mode, the physical port and all supported functions share a single general domain to execute the offloaded flows, the eswitch .

All ports on the same eswitch are dependent on its physical function. If this main physical function is deactivated (e.g., removed from OVS or its link set down), dependent ports are disabled as well.

To offer the highest insertion speed, DOCA offloads pre-allocate offload structures (entries and containers).

When starting the vSwitch daemon, offloads are thus configured with sensible defaults. If different numbers of offloads are required, configuration entries specific to OVS-DOCA are available and are described in the next section.

The special ct-ct-nat mode that can be configured in OVS-kernel and OVS-DPDK is not supported by OVS-DOCA.

The following configuration is particularly useful or specific to OVS-DOCA mode.

Info The full list of OVS vSwitch configuration is documented in man ovs-vswitchd.conf.db .

The following table provides other_config configurations which are global to the vSwitch (non-exhaustive list, check manpage for more):

Configuration Description other_config:doca-init Optional string, either true or false

Set this value to true to enable DOCA Flow HW offload

The default value is false. Changing this value requires restarting the daemon.

This is only relevant for userspace datapath other_config:hw-offload-ct-size Optional string, containing an integer, at least 0

Only for the DOCA offload provider on netdev datapath

Configure the usable amount of connection tracking (CT) offload entries

The default value is 250000. Changing this value requires restarting the daemon.

Setting a value of 0 disables CT offload

Changing this configuration affects the OVS memory usage as CT tables are allocated on OVS start other_config:hw-offload-ct-ipv6-enabled Optional string, either true or false

Only for the DOCA offload provider on netdev datapath

Set this value to true to enable IPv6 CT offload

The default value is false. Changing this value requires restarting the daemon.

Changing this configuration affects the OVS memory usage as CT tables are allocated on OVS start other_config:doca-congestion-threshold Optional string, containing an integer, in range 30 to 90

The occupancy rate of DOCA offload structures that triggers a resize, as a percentage

Default to 80, but only relevant if other_config:doca-init is true. Changing this value requires restarting the daemon. other_config:ctl-pipe-size Optional string, containing an integer

The initial size of DOCA control pipes

Default to 0, which is DOCA's internal default value other_config:ctl-pipe-infra-size Optional string, containing an integer

The initial size of infrastructure DOCA control pipes: root, post-hash, post-ct, post-meter, split, miss.

Default to 0, which fallbacks to other_config:ctl-pipe-size other_config:pmd-quiet-idle Optional string, either true or false

Allow the PMD threads to go into quiescent mode when idling. If no packets are received or waiting to be processed and sent, enter a continuous quiescent period. End this period as soon as a packet is received.

This option is disabled by default other_config:pmd-maxsleep Optional string, containing an integer, in range 0 to 10,000

Specifies the maximum sleep time in microseconds per iteration for a PMD thread which has received zero or a small amount of packets from the Rx queues it is polling.

The actual sleep time requested is based on the load of the Rx queues that the PMD polls and may be less than the maximum value

The default value is 0 microseconds, which means that the PMD does not sleep regardless of the load from the Rx queues that it polls

To avoid requesting very small sleeps (e.g., less than 10 µs) the value is rounded up to the nearest 10 µs

The maximum value is 10000 microseconds. other_config:dpdk-max-memzones Optional string, containing an integer

Specifies the maximum number of memzones that can be created in DPDK

The default is empty, keeping DPDK’s default. Changing this value requires restarting the daemon.

The following table provides netdev-dpdk configurations which only userland (DOCA or DPDK) netdevs support (non-exhaustive list, check manpage for more):

Configuration Description options:iface-name Specifies the interface name of the port

Providing this option accelerates processing the port reconfiguration by querying the sysfs to check if the interface exists before DPDK attempts to probe the port

vSwitch in userspace rather than kernel-based Open vSwitch requires an additional bridge. The purpose of this bridge is to allow use of the kernel network stack for routing and ARP resolution.

The datapath must look up the routing table and ARP table to prepare the tunnel header and transmit data to the output port.

VXLAN encapsulation/decapsulation offload configuration is done with:

PF on 0000:03:00.0 PCIe and MAC 98:03:9b:cc:21:e8

Local IP 56.56.67.1 – the br-phy interface is configured to this IP

Remote IP 56.56.68.1

To configure OVS DOCA VXLAN:

Create a br-phy bridge: Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl add-br br-phy -- set Bridge br-phy datapath_type=netdev -- br-set-external-id br-phy bridge-id br-phy -- set bridge br-phy fail-mode=standalone other_config:hwaddr=98:03:9b:cc:21:e8 Attach PF interface to br-phy bridge: Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl add-port br-phy p0 -- set Interface p0 type=dpdk options:dpdk-devargs=0000:03:00.0,dv_flow_en=2,dv_xmeta_en=4 Configure IP to the bridge: Copy Copied! ip addr add 56.56.67.1/24 dev br-phy Create a br-ovs bridge: Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl add-br br-ovs -- set Bridge br-ovs datapath_type=netdev -- br-set-external-id br-ovs bridge-id br-ovs -- set bridge br-ovs fail-mode=standalone Attach representor to br-ovs : Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl add-port br-ovs pf0vf0 -- set Interface pf0vf0 type=dpdk options:dpdk-devargs=0000:03:00.0,representor=[0],dv_flow_en=2,dv_xmeta_en=4 Add a port for the VXLAN tunnel: Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl add-port ovs-sriov vxlan0 -- set interface vxlan0 type=vxlan options:local_ip=56.56.67.1 options:remote_ip=56.56.68.1 options:key=45 options:dst_port=4789

Connection tracking enables stateful packet processing by keeping a record of currently open connections.

OVS flows utilizing connection tracking can be accelerated using advanced NICs by offloading established connections.

To view offload statistics, run:

Copy Copied! ovs-appctl dpctl/offload-stats-show





To configure OVS-DOCA SR-IOV VF LAG:

Enable SR-IOV on the NICs: Copy Copied! mlxconfig -d <PCI> set SRIOV_EN=1 Allocate the desired number of VFs per port: Copy Copied! echo $n > /sys/class/net/<net name>/device/sriov_numvfs Unbind all VFs: Copy Copied! echo <VF PCI> >/sys/bus/pci/drivers/mlx5_core/unbind Change both NICs' mode to SwitchDev: Copy Copied! devlink dev eswitch set pci/<PCI> mode switchdev Create Linux bonding using kernel modules: Copy Copied! modprobe bonding mode=<desired mode> Note Other bonding parameters can be added here. The supported bond modes are Active-Backup, XOR, and LACP. Bring all PFs and VFs down: Copy Copied! ip link set <PF/VF> down Attach both PFs to the bond: Copy Copied! ip link set <PF> master bond0 Bring PFs and bond link up: Copy Copied! ip link set <PF0> up ip link set <PF1> up ip link set bond0 up To work with VF-LAG with OVS-DPDK, add the bond master (PF) to the bridge: Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl add-port br-phy p0 -- set Interface p0 type=dpdk options:dpdk-devargs=0000:03:00.0,dv_flow_en=2,dv_xmeta_en=4 options:dpdk-lsc-interrupt=true

Add representor $N of PF0 or PF1 to a bridge:

Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl add-port br-phy rep$N -- set Interface rep$N type=dpdk options:dpdk-devargs=<PF0-PCI>,representor=pf0vf$N,dv_flow_en=2,dv_xmeta_en=4

Or:

Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl add-port br-phy rep$N -- set Interface rep$N type=dpdk options:dpdk-devargs=<PF0-PCI>,representor=pf1vf$N,dv_flow_en=2,dv_xmeta_en=4





Multiport eswitch mode allows adding rules on a VF representor with an action, forwarding the packet to the physical port of the physical function. This can be used to implement failover or to forward packets based on external information such as the cost of the route.

To configure multiport eswitch mode , the nvconig parameter LAG_RESOURCE_ALLOCATION=1 must be set. After the driver loads, and before moving to switchdev mode, configure multiport eswitch for each PF where p0 and p1 represent the netdevices for the PFs: Copy Copied! devlink dev param set pci/ 0000 : 03 : 00.0 name esw_multiport value 1 cmode runtime devlink dev param set pci/ 0000 : 03 : 00.1 name esw_multiport value 1 cmode runtime Info The mode becomes operational after entering switchdev mode on both PFs. This mode can be activated by default in BlueField by adding the following line into /etc/mellanox/mlnx-bf.conf : Copy Copied! ENABLE_ESWITCH_MULTIPORT= "yes"

While in this mode, the second port is not an eswitch manager, and should be add to OVS using this command:

Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl add-port br-phy p1 -- set interface p1 type=dpdk options:dpdk-devargs=" 0000 : 08 : 00.0 ,dv_xmeta_en= 4 ,dv_flow_en= 2 ,representor=pf1

VFs for the second port can be added using this command:

Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl add-port br-phy p1vf0 -- set interface p1 type=dpdk options:dpdk-devargs=" 0000 : 08 : 00.0 ,dv_xmeta_en= 4 ,dv_flow_en= 2 ,representor=pf1vf0





Geneve tunneling offload support includes matching on extension header.

Note OVS-DOCA Geneve option limitations: Only 1 Geneve option is supported

Max option len is 7

To change the Geneve option currently being matched and encapsulated, users must remove all ports or restart OVS and configure the new option

Users must change firmware configuration to enable the flex parser by running the following commands: Copy Copied! mst start mlxconfig -d <mst device> s FLEX_PARSER_PROFILE_ENABLE=8 mlxfwreset -d <mst device> r -y

To configure OVS-DOCA Geneve encapsulation/decapsulation:

Create a br-phy bridge: Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl --may-exist add-br br-phy -- set Bridge br-phy datapath_type=netdev -- br-set-external-id br-phy bridge-id br-phy -- set bridge br-phy fail-mode=standalone Attach a PF interface to br-phy bridge: Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl add-port br-phy pf -- set Interface pf type=dpdk options:dpdk-devargs=<PF PCI>,dv_flow_en=2,dv_xmeta_en=4 Configure an IP to the bridge: Copy Copied! ifconfig br-phy <$local_ip_1> up Create a br-int bridge: Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl --may-exist add-br br-int -- set Bridge br-int datapath_type=netdev -- br-set-external-id br-int bridge-id br-int -- set bridge br-int fail-mode=standalone Attach a representor to br-int : Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl add-port br-int rep$x -- set Interface rep$x type=dpdk options:dpdk-devargs=<PF PCI>,representor=[$x],dv_flow_en=2,dv_xmeta_en=4 Add a port for the Geneve tunnel: Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl add-port br-int geneve0 -- set interface geneve0 type=geneve options:key=<VNI> options:remote_ip=<$remote_ip_1> options:local_ip=<$local_ip_1>

To configure OVS-DOCA GRE encapsulation/decapsulation:

Create a br-phy bridge: Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl --may-exist add-br br-phy -- set Bridge br-phy datapath_type=netdev -- br-set-external-id br-phy bridge-id br-phy -- set bridge br-phy fail-mode=standalone Attach a PF interface to br-phy bridge: Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl add-port br-phy pf -- set Interface pf type=dpdk options:dpdk-devargs=<PF PCI>,dv_flow_en=2,dv_xmeta_en=4 Configure an IP to the bridge: Copy Copied! ifconfig br-phy <$local_ip_1> up Create a br-int bridge: Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl --may-exist add-br br-int -- set Bridge br-int datapath_type=netdev -- br-set-external-id br-int bridge-id br-int -- set bridge br-int fail-mode=standalone Attach a representor to br-int : Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl add-port br-int rep$x -- set Interface rep$x type=dpdk options:dpdk-devargs=<PF PCI>,representor=[$x],dv_flow_en=2,dv_xmeta_en=4 Add a port for the Geneve tunnel: Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl add-port br-int gre0 -- set interface gre0 type=gre options:key=<VNI> options:remote_ip=<$remote_ip_1> options:local_ip=<$local_ip_1>

OVS supports group configuration. The "select" type executes one bucket in the group, balancing across the buckets according to their weights. To select a bucket, for each live bucket, OVS hashes flow data with the bucket ID and multiplies that by the bucket weight to obtain a "score". The bucket with the highest score is selected.

Info For more details, refer to the ovs-ofctl man.

For example:

ovs-ofctl add-group br-int 'group_id=1,type=select,bucket=<port1>'

ovs-ofctl add-flow br-int in_port=<port0>,actions=group=1

Limitations:

Offloads are supported on IP traffic only (IPv4 or IPv6)

The hash calculation may be different for packets going into software vs. ones that are offloaded

Does not work concurrently with CT (i.e., configure hw-offload-ct-size="0" beforehand)

Only one insertion thread is supported (n-offload-threads=1)

Only 250K connection are offloadable by default (can be configured)

Only 8 CT zones are supported by CT offload

Offload of IPv6 tunnels are not supported

Additional debugging information can be enabled in the vSwitch log file using the dbg log level:

Copy Copied! ( topics= 'netdev|ofproto|ofp|odp|doca' IFS=$ '

' ; for topic in $(ovs-appctl vlog/list | grep -E "$topics" | cut -d ' ' -f1) do printf "$topic:file:dbg " done ) | xargs ovs-appctl vlog/set

The listed topics are relevant to DOCA offload operations.

Coverage counters specific to the DOCA offload provider have been added. The following command should be used to check them:

Copy Copied! ovs-appctl coverage/show # Print the current non-zero coverage counters

The following table provides the meaning behind these DOCA-specific counters:

Counter Description doca_async_queue_full The asynchronous offload insertion queue was full while the daemon attempted to insert a new offload. The queue will have been flushed and insertion attempted again. This is not a fatal error but is the sign of a slowed down hardware. doca_async_queue_blocked The asynchronous offload insertion queue has remained full even after several attempts to flush its currently enqueued requests. While not a fatal error, it should never happen during normal offload operations and should be considered a bug. doca_async_add_failed An asynchronous insertion failed specifically due to its asynchronous nature. This is not expected to happen and should be considered a bug. doca_pipe_resize The number of time a DOCA pipe has been resized. This is normal and expected as DOCA pipes receives more entries. doca_pipe_resize_over_10_ms A DOCA pipe resize took longer than 10ms to complete. It can happen infrequently. If a sudden drop in insertion rate is measured, this counter could help identify the root cause.

OVS exposes Prometheus metrics through its control socket (experimental feature). These metrics can be accessed using the command:

Copy Copied! ovs-appctl metrics/show