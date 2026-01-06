Reset Flow

Once a "fatal device" error is recognized an IB_EVENT_DEVICE_FATAL event is created, applications are notified about the incident and relevant recovery actions are taken.

Applications that ignore this event enter a zombie state, where each command sent to the kernel is returned with an error, and no completion on outstanding WQEs is expected.

The expected behavior from the applications is to register to receive such events and recover once the above event is raised. Same behavior is expected in case the NIC is unbounded from the PCI and later is rebounded. Applications running over RDMA CM should behave in the same manner once the RDMA_CM_EVENT_DEVICE_REMOVAL event is raised.

The below is an example of using the unbind/bind for NIC defined by "0000:04:00.0"