Bug Fixes in This Version

1. DOCA Bug Fixes

Ref #

Issue

3928479

Description: Users may encounter an error in "dmesg" when unplugging an emulated PCIe device.

Keyword: DevEmu

Reported in version: 2.7.0

3881941

Description: When working with RShim 2.0.28, PCIe host crash may rarely occur at the beginning of BFB push after the Arm reset.

Keyword: RShim; driver

Reported in version: 2.7.0

3882794

Description: When working with doca_pcc_np context, the return value from the API doca_pcc_get_max_num_threads() is incorrect. The function has an output parameter that indicates the maximum number of threads allowed for a doca_pcc_np context. The correct value that the library expects is 16 instead of the returned 64.

Keyword: PCC; threads

Reported in version: 2.7,0

3840230

Description: Order of cores specified in --core-list is not respected. Cores are picked in ascending order instead.

Keyword: DOCA Bench

Reported in version: 2.7,0

3849701

Description: DOCA Comch tests cannot be launched from BlueField side .

Keyword: DOCA Bench; DOCA Comch

Reported in version: 2.7,0

3857097

Description: DOCA RDMA tests cannot be launched from BlueField side.

Keyword: DOCA Bench; DOCA RDMA

Reported in version: 2.7,0

3857095

Description: Send tasks on DOCA RDMA may fail.

Keyword: DOCA Bench; DOCA RDMA; send

Reported in version: 2.7,0

3859823

Description: Multi-threaded tests using DOCA Comch may hang or emit an infinite amount of log messages. Single-threaded tests are less likely to cause this issue.

Keyword: DOCA Bench; DOCA Comch

Reported in version: 2.7.0

3872654

Description: And i ssue occurs when submitting tasks with DOCA SHA with the following error.

[DOCA][ERR][doca_pe.cpp:177][task_submit] Task 0xaaaaf4865bf0: Failed to submit task: task is already submitted

Keyword: DOCA Bench

Reported in version: 2.7,0

3869639

Description: Users c annot use --job-output-buffer-size 0 when using remote output memory (--use-remote-output-buffers).

Keywords: DOCA Bench

Reported in version: 2.7,0

3886315

Description: To reset or shut down the BlueField Arm, it is mandatory to specify the --sync 0 argument with reset level 1 and reset type 3 or 4. For example:

mlxfwreset -d <device> -l 1 -t 4 --sync 0 r

Keyword: Arm; shutdown

Reported in version: 2.7.0

3957990

Description: Sending a malformed UDP packet with VXLAN configuration causes OVS-DOCA to crash.

Keyword: OVS-DOCA; encap; crash

Reported in version: 2.7.0

3994490

Description: Malformed packets cause OVS to crash when performing encapsulation.

Keyword: Openvswitch

Reported in version: 2.7.0

3949342

Description: NVQual fails due to low line rate.

Keyword: NVQual

Reported in version: 2.7.0

3960883

Description: If working with 2 different NICs with the same app, encryption can occur on the wrong port.

Keyword: PSP gateway

Reported in version: 2.6.0

3546202

Description: After rebooting a BlueField-3 DPU running Rocky Linux 8.6 BFB, the kernel log shows the following error:

[    3.787135] mlxbf_gige MLNXBF17:00: Error getting PHY irq. Use polling instead

This message indicates that the Ethernet driver will function normally in all aspects, except that PHY polling is enabled.

Keywords: Linux; PHY; kernel

Reported in version: 2.2.0

2. BSP Bug Fixes

Ref #

Issue Description

3836598

Description: BIOS attribute in Redfish schema "SPCR UART" does not comply with expected format.

Keyword: Redfish; BIOS

Reported in version: 4.6.0

4035187

Description: When eMMC is stuck, Linux tries to recover it including resetting the eMMC itself and re-initializing it.

Keyword: eMMC stuck

Reported in version: 4.8.0

3. BMC Bug Fixes

Ref #

Issue

4047689

Description: While running the reprovisioning script from BMC, the RShim boot device appears to be busy which causes the script to fail without completing the process.

Discovered in version: 24.07

4146640

Description: In the event of a server reboot, the BMC may boot before the host and take control of the RShim before the host.

Discovered in version: 24.07

3991930

Description: The reported dump entry creation date is not initialized properly and reports the default system date 1970-01-01T00:28:43.991149+00:00 when creating a dump entry using the LogService on the Redfish interface.

Discovered in version: 24.07

4064371

Description: The BMC dump collection is missing the varfilelist.log and slabinfo.log files.

Discovered in version: 24.07
