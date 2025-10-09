Capability Checking

An application that uses a DOCA Device relies on a subset of features for it to function as designed. As such, it is recommended to check whether these features exist for the selected DOCA Device. T o achieve this, DOCA SDK exposes capabilities which are a set of APIs with a common look and feel, as described on this page.

The application is expected to use these capability APIs prior to any use of DOCA SDK APIs (Core, libraries) to fail as soon as possible (before initializing any resource) and to be able to implement fallback flows instead of getting error unexpectedly in the application flow.