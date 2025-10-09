DOCA Documentation v2.8.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  BlueField DPUs / SuperNICs & DOCA  DOCA Documentation v2.8.0  Changes and New Features
Download PDF

Changes and New Features

1. New Features and Updates

Note

DOCA 2.8.0 is a mandatory update release for all customers and projects with BlueField-3 DPU or SuperNIC when used in NIC mode with Arm cores disabled. This version fixes an eMMC clock toggling loop issue after boot is completed.

Note

The October '24 LTS release will be the final software version to support ConnectX-4 device. Starting January '25, Connect-X 4 will no longer be supported by future DOCA-Host releases.

Note

BlueField-3 networking platforms are required to use DOCA-Host as the host driver. MLNX_OFED does not support BlueField-3 devices.

  • Spectrum-X 1.1 – SuperNIC Enhancements and Host Telemetry – OTLP streaming protocol

  • DOCA-Flow and OVS-DOCA enhancements – Hitless upgrade/restart, micro-segmentation, "send-to-kernel" switch mode, "Basic pipe" resize, sFlow support (monitoring, debugging)

  • Added alpha support for SNAP Virtio-FS file system emulation to the early access NGC service container

  • Added beta support for DOCA Management Service (DMS) – systemd service in DOCA for Host package

  • DOCA DPA resource allocation optimization – Allocating DPA compute resources to multiple apps

  • DOCA Core – Added support for L3 cache invalidation and task batching submission/completion

  • DOCA reference applications code and DOCA libs sample code is now provided under BSD-3 open-source license

  • New DOCA Comch library (Comm Channel) GA, will replace the previous DOCA Comm Channel library which is scheduled to be deprecated in the next release (Oct '24). See DOCA Comch for details.

  • BFB update – Added support for setting BMC password

  • Added new BF-Bundle package format, .iso, in addition to .bfb
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Oct 9, 2025.
content here