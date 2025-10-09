Changes and New Features
DOCA 2.8.0 is a mandatory update release for all customers and projects with BlueField-3 DPU or SuperNIC when used in NIC mode with Arm cores disabled. This version fixes an eMMC clock toggling loop issue after boot is completed.
The October '24 LTS release will be the final software version to support ConnectX-4 device. Starting January '25, Connect-X 4 will no longer be supported by future DOCA-Host releases.
BlueField-3 networking platforms are required to use DOCA-Host as the host driver. MLNX_OFED does not support BlueField-3 devices.
Spectrum-X 1.1 – SuperNIC Enhancements and Host Telemetry – OTLP streaming protocol
DOCA-Flow and OVS-DOCA enhancements – Hitless upgrade/restart, micro-segmentation, "send-to-kernel" switch mode, "Basic pipe" resize, sFlow support (monitoring, debugging)
Added alpha support for SNAP Virtio-FS file system emulation to the early access NGC service container
Added beta support for DOCA Management Service (DMS) – systemd service in DOCA for Host package
DOCA DPA resource allocation optimization – Allocating DPA compute resources to multiple apps
DOCA Core – Added support for L3 cache invalidation and task batching submission/completion
DOCA reference applications code and DOCA libs sample code is now provided under BSD-3 open-source license
New DOCA Comch library (Comm Channel) GA, will replace the previous DOCA Comm Channel library which is scheduled to be deprecated in the next release (Oct '24). See DOCA Comch for details.
BFB update – Added support for setting BMC password
Added new BF-Bundle package format,
.iso, in addition to
.bfb