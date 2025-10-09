DOCA Arg Parser

For the library API reference, refer to ARGP API documentation in NVIDIA DOCA Library APIs.

Note The pkg-config ( *.pc file) for the Arg Parser library is doca-argp .

The following sections provide additional details about the library API.

The data structure contains the program flag details needed to process DOCA ARGP. These details are used to generate usage information for the flag, identify if the user passed the flag in the command line and notify the program about the flag's value.

Copy Copied! struct doca_argp_param;





Creates a DOCA ARGP parameter instance. The user is required to update the param attributes by calling the respective setter functions and registering the param by calling doca_argp_register_param() .

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_argp_param_create(struct doca_argp_param **param);

param [out] – DOCA ARGP param structure with unset attributes

Calling this function registers the program flags in the Arg Parser database. The registration includes flag details. Those details are used to parse the input arguments and generate usage print.

Note The user must register all program flags before calling doca_argp_start() .

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_argp_register_param(struct doca_argp_param *input_param);

input_param [in] – program flag details

Marks the programs as a DPDK program. Once ARGP is finished with the parsing, DPDK (EAL) flags are forwarded to the program by calling the given callback function.

Copy Copied! void doca_argp_set_dpdk_program(dpdk_callback callback);

callback [in] - callback function to handle DPDK (EAL) flags.

Calling this function starts the classification of command-line mode or JSON mode and is responsible for parsing DPDK flags if needed. If the program is triggered with a JSON file, the DPDK flags are parsed from the file and constructed in the correct format. DPDK flags are forwarded back to the program by calling the registered callback.

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_argp_start( int argc, char **argv);