HBN Service Troubleshooting

The HBN container starts as init-sfs and should transition to doca-hbn within 2 minutes as can be seen using crictl ps . But sometimes it may remain as init-sfs .

This can happen if interface p0_if is missing. Run the command ip -br link show dev p0_if in BlueField and inside the container to check if p0_if is present or not. If its missing, make sure the firmware is upgraded to the latest version. Perform BlueField system-level reset for the new firmware to take effect.