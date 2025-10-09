Known Issues
The following table lists the known issues and limitations for this release of DOCA SDK.
Reference
Description
4032924
Description: When upgrading to DOCA 2.8.0 on RPM-based OSes, a conflict between
Workaround: Before upgrading, delete
Keyword: strongSwan; upgrade
Reported in version: 2.8.0
4035553
Description:
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: Core
Reported in version: 2.8.0
4023257
Description: If RDMA samples are compiled with memory sanitizer enabled, "read memory leak" errors are printed when running the samples with the RDMA CM flag and when running the client before the server.
Workaround: Make sure to start the RDMA Server before RDMA Client.
Keyword: DOCA RDMA; samples
Reported in version: 2.8.0
4021752
4021748
Description: In all RDMA samples, if an error occurs in any of the following functions:
An error is printed but the sample resumes and might:
Workaround for 1: Either:
Workaround for 2: The mentioned address sanitizer violation shall be ignored in case of an error in a relevant function.
Keyword: DOCA RDMA; samples
Reported in version: 2.8.0
3961940
Description: OVS-DOCA connection tracking with E2E enabled is not supported.
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: OVS-DPDK; connection tracking; E2E
Reported in version: 2.8.0
3989851
Description: A DOCA Flow pipe has multiple actions. When the action
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: DOCA Flow
Reported in version: 2.8.0
3988904
Description: Failure to create a control entry with shared endecap action.
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: DOCA Flow
Reported in version: 2.8.0
3886674
Description: Installing doca-all and other DOCA metapackages does not install the
Workaround:
Keyword: NVMe; DOCA profile
Reported in version: 2.7.0
3885930
Description: When installing DOCA-Host on a system using NVMe storage (typically local NVMe disk), and the script
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: NVMe; doca-kernel-support; DOCA for host
Reported in version: 2.7.0
3837255
Description: When running Arm shutdown from the host OS it is expected to get the message
Workaround: Wait 2 more minutes before rebooting the host. Before proceeding with host OS reboot, it is recommended to query the operational state of the BlueField Arm cores from the BlueField BMC to verify that shutdown state has been reached. Run the following command:
Expected output is
Keyword: Host OS; reboot; error
Reported in version: 2.7.0
3844705
Description: In OpenEuler 20.03, the Linux Kernel version 4.19.90 is affected by an issue that impacts the discard/trim functionality for the BlueField eMMC device which may cause degraded performance of the BlueField eMMC over time.
Workaround: Upgrade to Linux Kernel version 5.10 or later.
Keyword: eMMC discard; trim functionality
Reported in version: 2.7.0
3877725
Description: During BFB installation in NIC mode on BlueField-3, too much information is added into RShim log which fills it, causing the Linux installation progress log to not appear in the RShim log.
Workaround: Monitor the BlueField-3 Arm's UART console to check whether BFB installation has completed or not for NIC mode.
Keyword: NIC mode; BFB install
Reported in version: 2.7.0
3855702
Description: Trying to jump from a steering level in the hardware to a lower level using software steering is not supported on
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: RDMA; SWS
Reported in version: 2.7.0
3855485
Description:
When enabling the
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: NVconfig; RShim; dmsg
Reported in version: 2.7.0
3831230
Description: In OpenEuler 20.03, the Linux Kernel version 4.19.90 is affected by an issue that impacts the discard/trim functionality for BlueField eMMC device which may cause degraded performance of BlueField eMMC over time.
Workaround: Upgrade to Linux Kernel version 5.10 or later.
Keyword: eMMC discard; trim functionality
Reported in version: 2.7.0
3743879
Description:
Workaround:
Set
If host Linux kernel lockdown is enabled, then manually unbind the RShim driver before
Keyword: Timeout; mlxfwreset; INTx
Reported in version: 2.7.0
3665070
Description: Virtio-net controller fails to load if
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: Virtio-net; DPA
Reported in version: 2.5.0
3678069
Description: If using BlueField with NVMe and mmcbld and configured to boot from mmcblk, users must create
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: NVMe
Reported in version: 2.5.0
3680538
Description: When using strongSwan or OVS-IPsec as explained in the NVIDIA BlueField DPU BSP, the IPSec Rx data path is not offloaded to hardware and occurs in software running on the Arm cores. As a result, bandwidth performance is substantially low.
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: IPsec
Reported in version: 2.5.0
N/A
Description: Execution unit partitions are still not implemented and would be added in a future release.
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: EU tool
Reported in version: 2.5.0
3666160
Description: Installing BFB using
Workaround: Change
Keyword: SF;
Reported in version: 2.2.1
3594836
Description: When enabling Flex IO SDK tracer at high rates, a slow-down in processing may occur and/or some traces may be lost.
Workaround: Keep tracing limited to ~1M traces per second to avoid a significant processing slow-down. Use tracer for debug purposes and consider disabling it by default.
Keyword: Tracer FlexIO
Reported in version: 2.2.1
3592080
Description: When using UEK8 on the host in DPU mode, creating a VF on the host consumes about 100MB memory on BlueField
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: UEK; VF
Reported in version: 2.2.1
3546202
Description: After rebooting a BlueField-3 DPU running Rocky Linux 8.6 BFB, the kernel log shows the following error:
This message indicates that the Ethernet driver will function normally in all aspects, except that PHY polling is enabled.
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: Linux; PHY; kernel
Reported in version: 2.2.0
3566042
Description: Virtio hotplug is not supported in GPU-HOST mode on the NVIDIA Converged Accelerator.
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: Virtio; Converged Accelerator
Reported in version: 2.2.0
3546474
Description: PXE boot over ConnectX interface might not work due to an invalid MAC address in the UEFI boot entry.
Workaround: On BlueField, create
Keyword: PXE; boot; MAC
Reported in version: 2.2.0
3561723
Description: Running
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: mlxfwreset
Reported in version: 2.2.0
3306489
Description: When performing longevity tests (e.g., mlxfwreset, DPU reboot, burning of new BFBs), a host running an Intel CPU may observer errors related to "CPU 0: Machine Check Exception".
Workaround: Add
Keywords: Longevity; mlxfwreset; DPU reboot
Reported in version: 2.2.0
3538486
Description: When removing LAG configuration from BlueField, a kernel warning for
Workaround: Stop virtio-net-controller service before cleaning up bond configuration.
Keywords: Virtio-net; LAG
Reported in version: 2.2.0
3534219
Description: On BlueField-3 devices, from DOCA 2.2.0 to 32.37.1306 (or lower), the host crashes when executing partial Arm reset (e.g., Arm reboot; BFB push; mlxfwreset).
Workaround: Before downgrading the firmware:
Keyword: BlueField-3; downgrade
Reported in version: 2.2.0
3462630
When trying to perform a PXE installation when UEFI Secure Boot is enabled, the following error messages may be observed:
Workaround: Download a Grub EFI binary from the Ubuntu website. For further information on Ubuntu UEFI Secure Boot PXE Boot, please visit Ubuntu's official website.
Keyword: PXE; UEFI Secure Boot
Reported in version: 2.0.2
3448841
Description: While running CentOS 8.2, switchdev Ethernet BlueField runs in "shared" RDMA net namespace mode instead of "exclusive".
Workaround: Use
Keyword: RDMA; isolation; Net NS
Reported in version: 2.0.2
2706803
Description: When an NVMe controller, SoC management controller, and DMA controller are configured, the maximum number of VFs is limited to 124.
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: VF; limitation
Reported in version: 2.0.2
3273435
Description: Changing the mode of operation between NIC and DPU modes results in different capabilities for the host driver which might cause unexpected behavior.
Workaround: Reload the host driver or reboot the host.
Keyword: Modes of operation; driver
Reported in version: 2.0.2
3264749
Description: In Rocky and CentOS 8.2 inbox-kernel BFBs, RegEx requires the following extra huge page configuration for it to function properly:
If these commands have executed successfully you should see
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: RegEx; hugepages
Reported in version: 1.5.1
3240153
Description: DOCA kernel support only works on a non-default kernel.
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: Kernel
Reported in version: 1.5.0
3217627
Description: The
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: DOCA core; InfiniBand
Reported in version: 1.5.0