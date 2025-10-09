On This Page
- 1. Introduction
- 2. System Design
- 3. Application Architecture
- 4. DOCA Libraries and Drivers
- 5. Dependencies
- 6. Compiling the Application
- 7. Running the Application
- 8. Application Code Flow
- 9. References
NVIDIA DOCA DPA L2 Reflector Application Guide
This document provides a DPA L2 reflector implementation on top of the NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 DPU.
The BlueField-3 DPU supports high-speed Data Path Accelerator (DPA) . Data path accelerator allows for accelerated packet processing and manipulation.
DOCA l ayer-2 reflector uses the DPA engine to intercept network traffic and swap the source and destination MAC addresses of each packet.
The application accepts traffic from a specific port given as an argument and leverages DPA capabilities for accelerated processing.
The following figure provides a high-level view of the components of the application:
DOCA L2 reflector runs on top of FlexIO SDK to configure the DPA engine.
The FlexIO application consist of two parts:
Host side – responsible for allocating resources and loading them to the DPA
Device side – core processing logic of the application which swaps the MACs on the DPA
For more information, refer to "Programming FlexIO SDK".
This application leverages the following DOCA driver:
Refer to its programming guide for more information.
NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 DPU and above is required.
Please refer to the NVIDIA DOCA Installation Guide for Linux for details on how to install BlueField-related software.
The installation of DOCA's reference applications contains the sources of the applications, alongside the matching compilation instructions. This allows for compiling the applications "as-is" and provides the ability to modify the sources, then compile a new version of the application.
For more information about the applications as well as development and compilation tips, refer to the DOCA Applications page.
The sources of the application can be found under the application's directory:
/opt/mellanox/doca/applications/l2_reflector/.
6.1 Compiling All Applications
All DOCA applications are defined under a single meson project. So, by default, the compilation includes all of them.
To build all the applications together, run:
cd /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/
meson /tmp/build
ninja -C /tmp/build
l2_reflector is created under
/tmp/build/l2_reflector/host.
6.2 Compiling DPA L2 Reflector Application Only
To directly build only the L2 reflector application:
cd /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/
meson /tmp/build -Denable_all_applications=
false -Denable_l2_reflector=
true
ninja -C /tmp/build
l2_reflector is created under
/tmp/build/l2_reflector/host.
Alternatively, one can set the desired flags in the
meson_options.txt file instead of providing them in the compilation command line:
Edit the following flags in
/opt/mellanox/doca/applications/meson_options.txt:
Set
enable_all_applicationsto
false
Set
enable_l2_reflectorto
true
Run the following compilation commands :
cd /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/ meson /tmp/build ninja -C /tmp/buildInfo
l2_reflectoris created under
/tmp/build/l2_reflector/host.
6.3 Troubleshooting
Refer to the NVIDIA DOCA Troubleshooting Guide for any issue you may encounter with the compilation of the DOCA applications.
7.1 Application Execution
The L2 reflector application is provided in source form. Therefore, a compilation is required before the application can be executed.
Application usage instructions:
Usage: l2_reflector [DOCA Flags] [Program Flags] DOCA Flags: -h, --help Print a help synopsis -v, --version Print program version information -l, --log-level Set the (numeric) log level
forthe program <
10=DISABLE,
20=CRITICAL,
30=ERROR,
40=WARNING,
50=INFO,
60=DEBUG,
70=TRACE> --sdk-log-level Set the SDK (numeric) log level
forthe program <
10=DISABLE,
20=CRITICAL,
30=ERROR,
40=WARNING,
50=INFO,
60=DEBUG,
70=TRACE> -j, --json <path> Parse all command flags from an input json file Program Flags: -d, --device <device name> Device nameInfo
This usage printout can be printed to the command line using the
-h(or
--help) options:
./l2_reflector -hInfo
For additional information, refer to section "Command Line Flags".
CLI example for running the application on BlueField or host:
./l2_reflector -d mlx5_0Note
The used device name (
-dflag) must match the identifier of the desired IB device.Info
To run the application on the second port, verify that it has a partition. Run:
dpaeumgmt partition info -d mlx5_1
If DPA EU partition creation is required, refer to NVIDIA DOCA DPA Execution Unit Management Tool.
The application also supports a JSON-based deployment mode, in which all command-line arguments are provided through a JSON file:
./l2_reflector --json [json_file]
For example:
./l2_reflector --json ./l2_reflector_params.jsonNote
Before execution, ensure that the used JSON file contains the correct configuration parameters, and especially the desired PCIe addresses required for the deployment.
7.2 Command Line Flags
Flag Type
Short Flag
Long Flag/JSON Key
Description
JSON Content
General flags
Prints a help synopsis
N/A
Prints program version information
N/A
Set the log level for the application:
N/A
Sets the log level for the program:
Parse all command flags from an input JSON file
N/A
Program flags
Device name
Refer to DOCA Arg Parser for more information regarding the supported flags and execution modes.
7.3 Troubleshooting
DPA L2 reflector works with packets with a specific source MAC address. To check the supported MAC address, refer to
/opt/mellanox/doca/applications/l2_reflector/src/host/l2_reflector_core.h.
Please refer to the NVIDIA DOCA Troubleshooting Guide for any issue encountered with the installation or execution of the DOCA applications.
This section lists the application's configuration flow which includes different FlexIO functions and wrappers.
Parse application argument.
Initialize arg parser resources and register DOCA general parameters.
doca_argp_init();
Register the application's parameters.
register_l2_reflector_params();
Parse the arguments.
doca_argp_start();
Setup the InfiniBand device.
l2_reflector_setup_ibv_device();
Setup the DPA device.
l2_reflector_setup_device();
Allocate the device's resources.
l2_reflector_allocate_device_resources();
R un initialization function on the device.
flexio_process_call();
Create the steering rule.
l2_reflector_create_steering_rule();
Start the event handler on the device.
flexio_event_handler_run();
Main loop.
while(!force_quit) sleep(
10);
Cleanup the resources.
l2_reflector_destroy();
/opt/mellanox/doca/applications/l2_reflector/
/opt/mellanox/doca/applications/l2_reflector/l2_reflector_params.json