NVIDIA DOCA Profiles

The following document provides an introduction to the various supported DOCA-Host profiles.

1. Introduction

NVIDIA DOCA™ can be installed on the host and used by a variety of customers who have different workloads and requirements. The DOCA-Host package includes drivers, libraries, and tools to support NVIDIA® BlueField® Networking Platform and NVIDIA® ConnectX® SmartNIC, Ethernet and InfiniBand, with both kernel and user-space components. Depending on their specific needs, customers may choose not to install the full DOCA-Host package on their host server but only the subset of components and tools relevant for their use case (whether to have a smaller installation size, lower integration/validation effort, etc).

To support the different use cases, DOCA includes DOCA-Host Installation Profiles, which are a subset of the full DOCA installation. DOCA-Host profiles are validated and tested installation packages. The following are the available DOCA profiles:

  • doca-all

  • doca-networking

  • doca-ofed

DOCA-Host supports the following NVIDIA devices:

  • BlueField-3

  • BlueField-2

  • ConnectX-7

  • ConnectX-6 DX

  • ConnectX-6 LX

  • ConnectX-6

  • ConnectX-5

  • ConnectX-4 LX

  • ConnectX-4

For hardware details on these devices, refer to the following pages:

DOCA functionality is limited by the specific device capabilities.

image-2024-6-3_10-36-54-version-2-modificationdate-1717431902177-api-v2.png

2. doca-all

The full DOCA-Host installation is intended for users who wish to utilize the full extent of DOCA libs and drivers.

This profile is the super-set of components, which also includes the content of doca-ofed and doca-networking.

All DOCA libraries, drivers and tools are included in doca-all.

Info

When installing doca-all on host, BlueField Platforms can utilize all DOCA libs and drivers whereas ConnectX devices can utilize only doca-ofed and doca-networking subset of functions from within the super-set of doca-all, depending on the device's capabilities.

3. doca-networking

The doca-networking profile is intended for users who wish to benefit only from the networking functionality of DOCA.

The content of the doca-networking package is the following:

  • MLNX_OFED

  • DOCA Core

  • MLNX-DPDK

  • OVS-DOCA

  • DOCA Flow

Info

BlueField DPUs, BlueField SuperNICs, and ConnectX devices can utilize all included libs and drivers in the doca-networking profile, based on the device's capabilities.

4. doca-ofed

This profile is intended for users who wish to have the same user experience and content as MLNX_OFED but with DOCA package. doca-ofed installs the MLNX_OFED drivers and tools and does not include any other DOCA components.

The content of the doca-ofed package is:

  • MLNX_OFED drivers and tools

Info

BlueField Platforms and ConnectX devices can utilize only the drivers in doca-ofed, based on the device's capabilities. No added DOCA libs are supported with any of the devices with doca-ofed profile installation.

5. Which Profile to Install?

Selecting the right DOCA-Host installation profile is important to fully utilize the capabilities of your BlueField Platforms or ConnectX.

The functionality of DOCA-Host is limited by the device capabilities (e.g., ConnectX devices cannot utilize DOCA libs such as DPA, even if doca-all is installed on the host).

For BlueField devices:

  • It is recommended to use doca-all

  • If you require the smallest installation package for networking-only purposes, use doca-networking

  • For MLNX_OFED-like installation, use doca-ofed (no additional DOCA functionality)

For ConnectX devices:

  • It is recommended to use doca-networking

  • For future-proof and mixed BlueField/ConnectX deployments, use doca-all

  • For MLNX_OFED-like installation use doca-ofed (no additional DOCA functionality)

6. DOCA-Host Profile Installation

DOCA-Host can be installed on specific host OSs. Each of the Host Installation Profiles has specific OSs on which is can be installed as specified in section "Supported Host OS per DOCA-Host Installation Profile".

Follow the instructions under section " Installing Software on Host" in th e NVIDIA DOCA Installation Guide for Linux.

7. Supported Host OS per DOCA-Host Installation Profile

The default operating system included with the BlueField Bundle (for DPU and SuperNIC) is Ubuntu 22.04.

The supported operating systems on the host machine per DOCA-Host installation profile are the following:

Note

Only the following generic kernel versions are supported for DOCA local repo package for host installation.

Operating System

Architecture

Default Kernel Version (Primary)/

Tested with Kernel Version (Community)

Supported DOCA Profile

OS Support Model

ASAP2 OVS-Kernel SR-IOV

ASAP2 OVS-DPDK SR-IOV

NFS-over-RDMA

NVMe

GPUDirect Storage (GDS)

UCX-CUDA Version

doca-all

doca-networking

doca-ofed

Alinux 3.2

x86

5.10.134-13.al8.x86_64

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Alma 8.5

x86

4.18.0-348.12.2.EL8_5.X86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Anolis OS 8.4

aarch64

4.18.0-348.2.1.AN8_4.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86

4.18.0-305.AN8.X86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Anolis OS 8.6

aarch64

5.10.134+

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86

5.10.134+

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

BCLinux 21.10SP2

aarch64

4.19.90-2107.6.0.0098.oe1.bclinux.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86

4.19.90-2107.6.0.0100.oe1.bclinux.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

BCLinux 22.10

aarch64

5.10.0-153.24.0.100.6.oe2203sp2.bclinux.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86

5.10.0-153.24.0.100.6.oe2203sp2.bclinux.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

CentOS Stream 8

aarch64

4.18.0-552.EL8.AARCH64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86

4.18.0-552.el8.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

CentOS Stream 9

aarch64

5.14.0-480.EL9.AARCH64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86

5.14.0-480.el9.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

CTyunOS 2.0

aarch64

4.19.90-2102.2.0.0062.ctl2.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86

4.19.90-2102.2.0.0062.ctl2.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

CTyunOS 23.01

aarch64

5.10.0-136.12.0.86.ctl3.aarch64

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86

5.10.0-136.12.0.86.ctl3.x86_64

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Debian 10.8

aarch64

4.19.0-14-arm64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86

4.19.0-14-amd64

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Debian 10.9

x86

4.19.0-14-amd64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86

4.19.0-16-amd64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Debian 10.13

aarch64

4.19.0-21-arm64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86

4.19.0-21-amd64

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Debian 11.3

aarch64

5.10.0-13-arm64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86

5.10.0-13-amd64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Debian 12.1

aarch64

6.1.0-10-arm64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86

6.1.0-10-amd64

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Debian 12.5

aarch64

6.1.0-18-arm64

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86

6.1.0-18-amd64

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

EulerOS 2.0 SP9

aarch64

4.19.90-vhulk2006.2.0.h171.eulerosv2r9.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86

4.18.0-147.5.1.0.h269.eulerosv2r9.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

EulerOS 2.0 SP10

aarch64

4.19.90-vhulk2110.1.0.h860.eulerosv2r10.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86

4.18.0-147.5.2.4.h694.eulerosv2r10.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

EulerOS 2.0 SP11

aarch64

5.10.0-60.18.0.50.h323.eulerosv2r11.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86

5.10.0-60.18.0.50.h323.eulerosv2r11.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

EulerOS 2.0 SP12

aarch64

5.10.0-136.12.0.86.h1032.eulerosv2r12.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86

5.10.0-136.12.0.86.h1032.eulerosv2r12.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Kylin 1.0 SP2

aarch64

4.19.90-24.4.v2101.ky10.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86

4.19.90-24.4.v2101.ky10.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Kylin 1.0 SP3

aarch64

4.19.90-52.22.v2207.ky10.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86

4.19.90-52.22.v2207.ky10.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Linux Kernel 6.10

aarch64

6.10

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Mariner 2.0

x86

5.15.148.2-2.cm2

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Oracle Linux 7.9

x86

5.4.17-2011.6.2.el7uek.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Oracle Linux 8.4

x86

5.4.17-2102.201.3.el8uek.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Oracle Linux 8.6

x86

5.4.17-2136.307.3.1.el8uek.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Oracle Linux 8.7

x86

5.15.0-3.60.5.1.el8uek.x86_64

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Oracle Linux 8.8

x86

5.15.0-101.103.2.1.el8uek.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Oracle Linux 9.0

x86

5.15.0-0.30.19.el9uek.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Oracle Linux 9.1

x86

5.15.0-3.60.5.1.el9uek.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Oracle Linux 9.2

x86

5.15.0-101.103.2.1.el9uek.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

OpenSUSE 15.3

aarch64

-

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86

5.3.18-150300.59.43-DEFAULT

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

openEuler 20.03 SP1

aarch64

4.19.90-2012.4.0.0053.OE1.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86

4.19.90-2110.8.0.0119.OE1.X86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

openEuler 20.03 SP3

aarch64

4.19.90-2112.8.0.0131.oe1.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86

4.19.90-2112.8.0.0131.oe1.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

openEuler 22.03

aarch64

5.10.0-60.18.0.50.oe2203.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86

5.10.0-60.18.0.50.oe2203.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

openEuler 22.03 SP1

x86

5.10.0-136.12.0.86.oe2203sp1.x86_64

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Photon OS 3.0

x86

4.19.225-3.ph3

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

RHEL/CentOS 8.0

aarch64

4.18.0-80.el8.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

12.5

x86

4.18.0-80.el8.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

12.5

RHEL/CentOS 8.1

aarch64

4.18.0-147.el8.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

12.5

x86

4.18.0-147.el8.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

12.5

RHEL/CentOS 8.2

aarch64

4.18.0-193.el8.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.5

x86

4.18.0-193.el8.x86_64

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.5

RHEL/CentOS 8.3

aarch64

4.18.0-240.el8.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

12.5

x86

4.18.0-240.el8.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

12.5

RHEL/CentOS 8.4

aarch64

4.18.0-305.el8.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.5

x86

4.18.0-305.el8.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.5

RHEL/CentOS 8.5

aarch64

4.18.0-348.el8.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.5

x86

4.18.0-348.el8.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.5

RHEL/Rocky 8.6

aarch64

aarch644.18.0-372.41.1.el8_6.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.5

x86

4.18.0-372.41.1.el8_6.x86_64

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.5

RHEL/Rocky 8.7

aarch64

4.18.0-425.14.1.el8_7.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.5

x86

4.18.0-425.14.1.el8_7.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.5

RHEL/Rocky 8.8

aarch64

4.18.0-477.10.1.el8_8.aarch64

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.5

x86

4.18.0-477.10.1.el8_8.x86_64

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.5

RHEL/Rocky 8.9

aarch64

4.18.0-513.5.1.el8_9.aarch64

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.5

x86

4.18.0-513.5.1.el8_9.x86_64

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.5

RHEL/Rocky 8.10

aarch64

4.18.0-553.el8_10.aarch64

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.5

x86

4.18.0-553.el8_10.x86_64

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.5

RHEL/Rocky 9.0

aarch64

5.14.0-70.46.1.el9_0.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.5

x86

5.14.0-70.46.1.el9_0.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.5

RHEL/Rocky 9.1

aarch64

5.14.0-162.19.1.el9_1.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.5

x86

5.14.0-162.19.1.el9_1.x86_64

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.5

RHEL/Rocky 9.2

aarch64

5.14.0-284.11.1.el9_2.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.5

x86

5.14.0-284.11.1.el9_2.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.5

RHEL/Rocky 9.3

aarch64

5.14.0-362.8.1.el9_3.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.5

x86

5.14.0-362.8.1.el9_3.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.5

RHEL/Rocky 9.4

aarch64

5.14.0-427.13.1.el9_4.aarch64

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.5

x86

5.14.0-427.13.1.el9_4.x86_64

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.5

SLES 15 SP2

aarch64

5.3.18-22-default

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86

5.3.18-22-default

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

SLES 15 SP3

aarch64

5.3.18-57-default

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86

5.3.18-57-default

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

SLES 15 SP4

aarch64

5.14.21-150400.22-default

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86

5.14.21-150400.22-default

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

SLES 15 SP5

aarch64

5.14.21-150500.53-default

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86

5.14.21-150500.53-default

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

SLES 15 SP6

x86

6.4.0-150600.21-default

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

TencentOS 3.3

aarch64

5.4.119-19.0009.39

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86

5.4.119-19.0009.39

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Ubuntu 20.04

aarch64

5.4.0-26-generic

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.5

x86

5.4.0-26-generic

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.5

Ubuntu 22.04

aarch64

5.15.0-25-generic

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.5

x86

5.15.0-25-generic

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.5

Ubuntu 24.04

aarch64

6.6.0-14-generic

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.5

x86

6.6.0-14-generic

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.5

UOS 20.1060

aarch64

5.10.0-46.uel20.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg