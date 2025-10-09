On This Page
- 1. Configuring OVS-DOCA
- 2. Notable Differences Between OVS-DPDK and OVS-DOCA
- 3. OVS-DOCA Specific vSwitch Configuration
- 4. Offloading VXLAN Encapsulation/Decapsulation Actions
- 5. Offloading Connection Tracking
- 6. SR-IOV VF LAG
- 7. Multiport eSwitch Mode
- 8. Offloading Geneve Encapsulation/Decapsulation
- 9. GRE Tunnel Offloads
- 10. Slow Path Rate Limiting/SW-Meter
- 11. Hairpin
- 12. OpenFlow Meters
- 13. DP-HASH Offloads
- 14. sFlow
- 15. OVS-DOCA Known Limitations
- 16. OVS-DOCA Debugging
- 17. OVS-DOCA Build
- 18. Scaling Megaflows
OVS-DOCA Hardware Acceleration
OVS-DOCA is designed on top of NVIDIA's networking API to preserve the same OpenFlow, CLI, and data interfaces (e.g., vdpa, VF passthrough), as well as datapath offloading APIs, also known as OVS-DPDK and OVS-Kernel. While all OVS flavors make use of flow offloads for hardware acceleration, due to its architecture and use of DOCA libraries, the OVS-DOCA mode provides the most efficient performance and feature set among them, making the most out of NVIDA NICs and DPUs.
The following subsections provide the necessary steps to launch/deploy OVS DOCA.
To configure OVS DOCA HW offloads:
Unbind the VFs:
echo 0000:04:00.2 > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/mlx5_core/unbind echo 0000:04:00.3 > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/mlx5_core/unbindNote
VMs with attached VFs must be powered off to be able to unbind the VFs.
Change the e-switch mode from
legacyto
switchdevon the PF device (make sure all VFs are unbound):
echo switchdev > /sys/class/net/enp4s0f0/compat/devlink/modeNote
This command also creates the VF representor netdevices in the host OS.
To revert to SR-IOV
legacymode:
echo legacy > /sys/class/net/enp4s0f0/compat/devlink/mode
Bind the VFs:
echo 0000:04:00.2 > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/mlx5_core/bind echo 0000:04:00.3 > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/mlx5_core/bind
Configure huge pages:
mkdir -p /hugepages mount -t hugetlbfs hugetlbfs /hugepages echo 4096 > /sys/devices/system/node/node0/hugepages/hugepages-2048kB/nr_hugepages
Run the Open vSwitch service:
systemctl start openvswitch
Enable DOCA mode and hardware offload (disabled by default):
ovs-vsctl --no-wait set Open_vSwitch . other_config:doca-init=true ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:hw-offload=true
Restart the Open vSwitch service.
systemctl restart openvswitchInfo
This step is required for HW offload changes to take effect.
Create OVS-DOCA bridge:
ovs-vsctl --no-wait add-br br0-ovs -- set bridge br0-ovs datapath_type=netdev
Add PF to OVS:
ovs-vsctl add-port br0-ovs enp4s0f0 -- set Interface enp4s0f0 type=dpdk
Add representor to OVS:
ovs-vsctl add-port br0-ovs enp4s0f0_0 -- set Interface enp4s0f0_0 type=dpdkInfo
The legacy option to add DPDK ports without using a related netdev by providing dpdk-devargs still exists:
Add a PF port:
ovs-vsctl add-port br0-ovs pf -- set Interface pf type=dpdk options:dpdk-devargs=
0000:
88:
00.0
Add a VF representor port:
ovs-vsctl add-port br0-ovs representor -- set Interface representor type=dpdk options:dpdk-devargs=
0000:
88:
00.0,representor=[
0]
Add a SF representor port:
ovs-vsctl add-port br0-ovs representor -- set Interface representor type=dpdk options:dpdk-devargs=
0000:
88:
00.0,representor=sf[
0]
Add a BlueField host PF representor port:
ovs-vsctl add-port br0-ovs hpf -- set Interface hpf type=dpdk options:dpdk-devargs=
0000:
88:
00.0,representor=[
65535]
Optional configuration:
To set port MTU, run:
ovs-vsctl set interface enp4s0f0 mtu_request=9000Note
OVS restart is required for changes to take effect .
To set VF/SF MAC, run:
ovs-vsctl add-port br0-ovs enp4s0f0 -- set Interface enp4s0f0 type=dpdk options:dpdk-vf-mac=00:11:22:33:44:55Note
Unbinding and rebinding the VFs/SFs is required for the change to take effect .
OVS-DOCA shares most of its structure with OVS-DPDK. To benefit from the DOCA offload design, some of the behavior of userland datapath and ports are however modified.
2.1 Eswitch Dependency
Configured in
switchdev mode, the physical port and all supported functions share a single general domain to execute the offloaded flows, the
eswitch.
All ports on the same eswitch are dependent on its physical function. If this main physical function is deactivated (e.g., removed from OVS or its link set down), dependent ports are disabled as well.
2.2 Pre-allocated Offload Tables
To offer the highest insertion speed, DOCA offloads pre-allocate offload structures (entries and containers).
When starting the vSwitch daemon, offloads are thus configured with sensible defaults. If different numbers of offloads are required, configuration entries specific to OVS-DOCA are available and are described in the next section.
2.3 Unsupported CT-CT-NAT
The special ct-ct-nat mode that can be configured in OVS-kernel and OVS-DPDK is not supported by OVS-DOCA.
The following configuration is particularly useful or specific to OVS-DOCA mode.
The full list of OVS vSwitch configuration is documented in
man ovs-vswitchd.conf.db.
3.1 other_config
The following table provides
other_config configurations which are global to the vSwitch (non-exhaustive list, check manpage for more):
Configuration
Description
With PMD multi-threading support, OVS creates one PMD thread for each NUMA node by default if there is at least one DPDK interface added to OVS from that NUMA node. However, in cases where there are multiple ports/rxqs producing traffic, performance can be improved by creating multiple PMD threads running on separate cores. These PMD threads can share the workload by each being responsible for different ports/rxqs. Assignment of ports/rxqs to PMD threads is done automatically.
A set bit in the mask means a PMD thread is created and pinned to the corresponding CPU core. For example, to run PMD threads on cores 1 and 2, run:
3.2 netdev-dpdk
The following table provides
netdev-dpdk configurations which only userland (DOCA or DPDK) netdevs support (non-exhaustive list, check manpage for more):
Configuration
Description
vSwitch in userspace rather than kernel-based Open vSwitch requires an additional bridge. The purpose of this bridge is to allow use of the kernel network stack for routing and ARP resolution.
The datapath must look up the routing table and ARP table to prepare the tunnel header and transmit data to the output port.
VXLAN encapsulation/decapsulation offload configuration is done with:
PF on
0000:03:00.0PCIe and MAC
98:03:9b:cc:21:e8
Local IP
56.56.67.1– the
br-phyinterface is configured to this IP
Remote IP
56.56.68.1
To configure OVS DOCA VXLAN:
Create a
br-phybridge:
ovs-vsctl add-br br-phy -- set Bridge br-phy datapath_type=netdev -- br-set-external-id br-phy bridge-id br-phy -- set bridge br-phy fail-mode=standalone other_config:hwaddr=98:03:9b:cc:21:e8
Attach PF interface to
br-phybridge:
ovs-vsctl add-port br-phy enp4s0f0 -- set Interface enp4s0f0 type=dpdk
Configure IP to the bridge:
ip addr add 56.56.67.1/24 dev br-phy
Create a
br-ovsbridge:
ovs-vsctl add-br br-ovs -- set Bridge br-ovs datapath_type=netdev -- br-set-external-id br-ovs bridge-id br-ovs -- set bridge br-ovs fail-mode=standalone
Attach representor to
br-ovs:
ovs-vsctl add-port br-ovs enp4s0f0_0 -- set Interface enp4s0f0_0 type=dpdk
Add a port for the VXLAN tunnel:
ovs-vsctl add-port ovs-sriov vxlan0 -- set interface vxlan0 type=vxlan options:local_ip=56.56.67.1 options:remote_ip=56.56.68.1 options:key=45 options:dst_port=4789
4.1 VXLAN GBP Extension
The VXLAN group-based policy (GBP) model outlines an application-focused policy framework that specifies connectivity requirements for applications, independent of the network's physical layout.
Setting GBP extension for a VXLAN port allows for matching on and setting a GBP ID per flow. To enable GBP extension when the port
vxlan0 is first added:
ovs-vsctl add-port br-int vxlan0 -- set interface vxlan0 type=vxlan options:key=30 options:remote_ip=10.0.30.1 options:exts=gbp
It is also possible to enable GBP extension for an existing VXLAN port:
ovs-vsctl set interface vxlan1 options:exts=gbp
This approach has a limitation that it does not take effect until after the OVS
vswitchd service is restarted. In cases where there are multiple VXLAN ports, they must all share the same GBP extension configuration in their port options. A mixed configuration with some VXLAN ports having the GBP extension enabled and others disabled is not supported.
When GBP extension is enabled, the following OpenFlow rules which match on a GBP ID 32 or set a GBP ID 64 in the actions, can be offloaded:
ovs-ofctl add-flow br-int table=0,priority=100,in_port=vxlan0,tun_gbp_id=32 actions=output:pf0vf0
ovs-ofctl add-flow br-int table=0,priority=100,in_port=pf0vf0 actions=load:64->NXM_NX_TUN_GBP_ID[],output:vxlan0
Connection tracking enables stateful packet processing by keeping a record of currently open connections.
OVS flows utilizing connection tracking can be accelerated using advanced NICs by offloading established connections.
To view offload statistics, run:
ovs-appctl dpctl/offload-stats-show
To configure OVS-DOCA SR-IOV VF LAG:
Enable SR-IOV on the NICs:
// It is recommended to query the parameters first to determine if a change is needed, to save potentially unnecessary reboot. mst start mlxconfig -d <mst device> -y set PF_NUM_OF_VF_VALID=0 SRIOV_EN=1 NUM_OF_VFS=8Note
If configuration did change, perform a BlueField system reboot for the
mlxconfigsettings to take effect.
Allocate the desired number of VFs per port:
echo $n > /sys/class/net/<net name>/device/sriov_numvfs
Unbind all VFs:
echo <VF PCI> >/sys/bus/pci/drivers/mlx5_core/unbind
Change both NICs' mode to SwitchDev:
devlink dev eswitch set pci/<PCI> mode switchdev
Create Linux bonding using kernel modules:
modprobe bonding mode=<desired mode>Note
Other bonding parameters can be added here. The supported bond modes are Active-Backup, XOR, and LACP.
Bring all PFs and VFs down:
ip link set <PF/VF> down
Attach both PFs to the bond:
ip link set <PF> master bond0
Bring PFs and bond link up:
ip link set <PF0> up ip link set <PF1> up ip link set bond0 up
Add the bond interface to the bridge as
type=dpdk:
ovs-vsctl add-port br-phy bond0 -- set Interface bond0 type=dpdk options:dpdk-lsc-interrupt=trueInfo
The legacy option to work with VF-LAG in OVS-DPDK is to add the bond master (PF) interface to the bridge:
ovs-vsctl add-port br-phy p0 -- set Interface p0 type=dpdk options:dpdk-devargs=<PF0-PCI>,dv_flow_en=
2,dv_xmeta_en=
4options:dpdk-lsc-interrupt=
true
Add representor of PF0 or PF1 to a bridge :
ovs-vsctl add-port br-phy enp4s0f0_0 -- set Interface enp4s0f0_0 type=dpdk
Or:
ovs-vsctl add-port br-phy enp4s0f1_0 -- set Interface enp4s0f1_0 type=dpdkInfo
The legacy option to add DPDK ports:
ovs-vsctl add-port br-phy rep$N -- set Interface rep$N type=dpdk options:dpdk-devargs=<PF0-PCI>,representor=pf0vf$N,dv_flow_en=
2,dv_xmeta_en=
4
Or:
ovs-vsctl add-port br-phy rep$N -- set Interface rep$N type=dpdk options:dpdk-devargs=<PF0-PCI>,representor=pf1vf$N,dv_flow_en=
2,dv_xmeta_en=
4
Multiport eswitch mode allows adding rules on a VF representor with an action, forwarding the packet to the physical port of the physical function. This can be used to implement failover or to forward packets based on external information such as the cost of the route.
To configure multiport eswitch mode , the nvconig parameter
LAG_RESOURCE_ALLOCATION=1must be set in the BlueField Arm OS, according to the following instructions:
mst start mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt*conf0 -y s LAG_RESOURCE_ALLOCATION=
1
Perform a BlueField system reboot for the
mlxconfigsettings to take effect.
After the driver loads, and before moving to switchdev mode, configure multiport eswitch for each PF where p0 and p1 represent the netdevices for the PFs:
devlink dev param set pci/
0000:
03:
00.0name esw_multiport value
1cmode runtime devlink dev param set pci/
0000:
03:
00.1name esw_multiport value
1cmode runtimeInfo
The mode becomes operational after entering switchdev mode on both PFs.
This mode can be activated by default in BlueField by adding the following line into
/etc/mellanox/mlnx-bf.conf:
ENABLE_ESWITCH_MULTIPORT=
"yes"
While in this mode, the second port is not an eswitch manager, and should be add to OVS using this command:
ovs-vsctl add-port br-phy enp4s0f1 -- set
interface enp4s0f1 type=dpdk
VFs for the second port can be added using this command:
ovs-vsctl add-port br-phy enp4s0f1_0 -- set
interface enp4s0f1_0 type=dpdk
The legacy option to add DPDK ports:
ovs-vsctl add-port br-phy p1 -- set
interface p1 type=dpdk options:dpdk-devargs="
0000:
08:
00.0,dv_xmeta_en=
4,dv_flow_en=
2,representor=pf1
VFs for the second port can be added using this command:
ovs-vsctl add-port br-phy p1vf0 -- set
interface p1 type=dpdk options:dpdk-devargs="
0000:
08:
00.0,dv_xmeta_en=
4,dv_flow_en=
2,representor=pf1vf0
Geneve tunneling offload support includes matching on extension header.
OVS-DOCA Geneve option limitations:
Only 1 Geneve option is supported
Max option len is 7
To change the Geneve option currently being matched and encapsulated, users must remove all ports or restart OVS and configure the new option
Matching on Geneve options can work with
FLEX_PARSERprofile 0 (the default profile). Working with
FLEX_PARSERprofile 8 is also supported as well. To configure it, run:
mst start mlxconfig -d <mst device> s FLEX_PARSER_PROFILE_ENABLE=8Note
Perform a BlueField system reboot for the
mlxconfigsettings to take effect.
To configure OVS-DOCA Geneve encapsulation/decapsulation:
Create a
br-phybridge:
ovs-vsctl --may-exist add-br br-phy -- set Bridge br-phy datapath_type=netdev -- br-set-external-id br-phy bridge-id br-phy -- set bridge br-phy fail-mode=standalone
Attach a PF interface to
br-phybridge:
ovs-vsctl add-port br-phy enp4s0f0 -- set Interface enp4s0f0 type=dpdk
Configure an IP to the bridge:
ifconfig br-phy <$local_ip_1> up
Create a
br-intbridge:
ovs-vsctl add-port br-int enp4s0f0_0 -- set Interface enp4s0f0_0 type=dpdk
Attach a representor to
br-int:
ovs-vsctl add-port br-int rep$x -- set Interface rep$x type=dpdk options:dpdk-devargs=<PF PCI>,representor=[$x],dv_flow_en=2,dv_xmeta_en=4
Add a port for the Geneve tunnel:
ovs-vsctl add-port br-int geneve0 -- set interface geneve0 type=geneve options:key=<VNI> options:remote_ip=<$remote_ip_1> options:local_ip=<$local_ip_1>
To configure OVS-DOCA GRE encapsulation/decapsulation:
Create a
br-phybridge:
ovs-vsctl --may-exist add-br br-phy -- set Bridge br-phy datapath_type=netdev -- br-set-external-id br-phy bridge-id br-phy -- set bridge br-phy fail-mode=standalone
Attach a PF interface to
br-phybridge:
ovs-vsctl add-port br-phy enp4s0f0 -- set Interface enp4s0f0 type=dpdk
Configure an IP to the bridge:
ifconfig br-phy <$local_ip_1> up
Create a
br-intbridge:
ovs-vsctl --may-exist add-br br-int -- set Bridge br-int datapath_type=netdev -- br-set-external-id br-int bridge-id br-int -- set bridge br-int fail-mode=standalone
Attach a representor to
br-int:
ovs-vsctl add-port br-int enp4s0f0_0 -- set Interface enp4s0f0_0 type=dpdk
Add a port for the Geneve tunnel:
ovs-vsctl add-port br-int gre0 -- set interface gre0 type=gre options:key=<VNI> options:remote_ip=<$remote_ip_1> options:local_ip=<$local_ip_1>
Slow path rate limiting allows controlling the rate of traffic that bypasses hardware offload rules and is subsequently processed by software.
To configure slow path rate limiting:
Create a
br-phybridge:
ovs-vsctl --may-exist add-br br-phy -- set Bridge br-phy datapath_type=netdev -- br-set-external-id br-phy bridge-id br-phy -- set bridge br-phy fail-mode=standalone
Attach a PF interface to
br-phybridge:
ovs-vsctl add-port br-phy pf0 -- set Interface pf0 type=dpdk
Rate limit
pf0vf0to 10Kpps with 6K burst size:
ovs-vsctl set interface pf0 options:sw-meter=pps:10k:6k
Restart OVS:
systemctl restart openvswitch-switch.service
A dry-run option is also supported to allow testing different software meter configurations in a production environment. This allows gathering statistics without impacting the actual traffic flow. These statistics can then be analyzed to determine appropriate rate limiting thresholds. When the dry-run option is enabled, traffic is not dropped or rate-limited, allowing normal operations to continue without disruption. However, the system simulates the rate limiting process and increment counters as though packets are being dropped.
To enable slow path rate limiting dry-run:
Create a
br-phybridge:
ovs-vsctl --may-exist add-br br-phy -- set Bridge br-phy datapath_type=netdev -- br-set-external-id br-phy bridge-id br-phy -- set bridge br-phy fail-mode=standalone
Attach a PF interface to
br-phybridge:
ovs-vsctl add-port br-phy pf0 -- set Interface pf0 type=dpdk
Rate limit
pf0vf0to 10Kpps with 6K burst size:
ovs-vsctl set interface pf0 options:sw-meter=pps:10k:6k
Set the
sw-meter-dry-runoption:
ovs-vsctl set interface pf0vf0 options:sw-meter-dry-run=true
Restart OVS:
systemctl restart openvswitch-switch.service
Hairpin allows forwarding packets from wire to wire.
To configure hairpin :
Create a
br-phybridge:
ovs-vsctl --may-exist add-br br-phy -- set Bridge br-phy datapath_type=netdev -- br-set-external-id br-phy bridge-id br-phy -- set bridge br-phy fail-mode=standalone
Attach a PF interface to
br-phybridge:
ovs-vsctl add-port br-phy pf0 -- set Interface pf0 type=dpdk
Add hairpin OpenFlow rule:
ovs-ofctl add-flow br-phy"in_port=pf0,ip,actions=in_port"
OVS-DOCA supports OpenFlow meter action as covered in this document in section "OpenFlow Meters". In addition, OVS-DOCA supports chaining multiple meter actions together in a single datapth rule.
The following is an example configuration of such OpenFlow rules:
ovs-ofctl add-flow br-phy -O OpenFlow13 "table=0,priority=1,in_port=pf0vf0_r,ip actions=meter=1,resubmit(,1)"
ovs-ofctl add-flow br-phy -O OpenFlow13 "table=1,priority=1,in_port=pf0vf0_r,ip actions=meter=2,normal"
Meter actions are applied sequentially, first using meter ID 1 and then using meter ID 2.
Use case examples for such a configuration:
Rate limiting the same logical flow with different meter types—bytes per second and packets per second
Metering a group of flows. As meter IDs can be used by multiple flows, it is possible to re-use meter ID 2 from this example with other logical flows; thus, making sure that their cumulative bandwidth is limited by the meter.
OVS supports group configuration. The "select" type executes one bucket in the group, balancing across the buckets according to their weights. To select a bucket, for each live bucket, OVS hashes flow data with the bucket ID and multiplies that by the bucket weight to obtain a "score". The bucket with the highest score is selected.
For more details, refer to the ovs-ofctl man.
For example:
ovs-ofctl add-group br-int 'group_id=1,type=select,bucket=<port1>'
ovs-ofctl add-flow br-int in_port=<port0>,actions=group=1
Limitations:
Offloads are supported on IP traffic only (IPv4 or IPv6)
The sFlow standard outlines a method for capturing traffic data in switched or routed networks. It employs sampling technology to gather statistics from the device, making it suitable for high-speed networks.
With a predetermined sampling rate, one out of every N packets is captured. While this sampling method does not yield completely accurate results, it does offer acceptable accuracy.
To activate sampling for 0.2% of all traffic traversing an OVS bridge named
br-int, run:
ovs-vsctl -- --
id=@sflow create sflow agent=lo target=127.0.0.1:6343 header=96 sampling=512 --
set bridge br-int sflow=@sflow
With this sFlow configuration on the bridge, captured packets are mirrored to an sFlow collector application that listens on the default sFlow port, 6343, on localhost.
sFlow collector applications fall outside the scope of this guide.
It is possible to set the sampling rate to 1 while configuring sFlow on a bridge, which effectively mirrors all traffic to the sFlow collector.
Only one insertion thread is supported (
n-offload-threads=1)
Only 250K connection are offloadable by default (can be configured)Note
The maximum number of supported connections is 2M.
Only 8 CT zones are supported by CT offload
When using two PFs with 127 VFs each and adding their representors to OVS bridge, the user must configure
dpdk-memzones:
ovs-vsctl set o . other_config:dpdk-max-memzones=
6500restart ovs
In an OVS topology that includes both physical and internal bridges, sFlow offloads are only supported on the internal bridge when employing a VXLAN tunnel. Utilizing sFlow on the physical bridge leads to only partial offload of flows in this scenario.
Additional debugging information can be enabled in the vSwitch log file using the
dbg log level:
(
topics=
'netdev|ofproto|ofp|odp|doca'
IFS=$
'\n';
for topic
in $(ovs-appctl vlog/list |
grep -E
"$topics" |
cut -d
' ' -f1)
do
printf
"$topic:file:dbg "
done
) |
xargs ovs-appctl vlog/set
The listed topics are relevant to DOCA offload operations.
Coverage counters specific to the DOCA offload provider have been added. The following command should be used to check them:
ovs-appctl coverage/show # Print the current non-zero coverage counters
The following table provides the meaning behind these DOCA-specific counters:
Counter
Description
The asynchronous offload insertion queue was full while the daemon attempted to insert a new offload.
The queue will have been flushed and insertion attempted again.
This is not a fatal error but is the sign of a slowed down hardware.
The asynchronous offload insertion queue has remained full even after several attempts to flush its currently enqueued requests.
While not a fatal error, it should never happen during normal offload operations and should be considered a bug.
An asynchronous insertion failed specifically due to its asynchronous nature. This is not expected to happen and should be considered a bug.
The number of time a DOCA pipe has been resized. This is normal and expected as DOCA pipes receives more entries.
A DOCA pipe resize took longer than 10ms to complete. It can happen infrequently.
If a sudden drop in insertion rate is measured, this counter could help identify the root cause.
To build OVS-DOCA from provided sources and pre-installed DOCA with the same version packages, run:
$ ./boot.sh
$ ./configure --prefix=/usr --localstatedir=/var --sysconfdir=/etc --with-dpdk=
static --with-doca=
static
$ make -j
10
$ make install
A helper build script is bundled with OVS-DOCA sources that can be used as follows:
$ ./build.sh --install-ovs
Megaflows aggregate multiple microflows into a single flow entry, reduce the load on the flow table, and improve packet processing efficiency. Scaling megaflows in OVS is crucial for optimizing network performance and ensuring efficient handling of high traffic volumes. By default, OVS-DOCA can handle up to 200k megaflows.
To effectively manage and scale megaflows, several key configurations in the
other_config
section of OVS can be adjusted:
The
flow-limitparameter sets the maximum number of flows that can be stored in the flow table, helping to control memory usage and prevent overflow.
The
max-revalidatorparameter defines the longest duration (in milliseconds) that re-validator threads will wait before initiating flow revalidation. It is crucial to understand that this represents the upper limit, and the actual timeout employed by OVS is the lesser of the
max-idleand
max-revalidatorvalues. Modifying this parameter is generally not recommended without a thorough understanding of its effects. For systems with less powerful CPUs, setting a higher
max-revalidatorvalue is suggested to compensate for reduced computational capacity and ensure revalidation completes.
Fine-tuning these settings can improve the scalability and performance of an OVS deployment, allowing it to manage a greater number of megaflows efficiently.
To set
flow-limit(default is 200k):
$ ovs-vsctl set o . other_config:flow-limit=<desired_value>
To set
max-revalidator(default is 250ms).
$ ovs-vsctl set o . other_config:max-revalidator=<desired_value>