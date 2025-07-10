Bug Fixes in This Version

4044057 4035446 Description: The shared mirror pool resource is created with static memory, so it consumed too much memory.

Keyword: DOCA Flow; memory

Reported in version: 2.8.0

3988904 Description: Failure to create a control entry with shared endecap action.

Keyword: DOCA Flow

Reported in version: 2.8.0

3989851 Description: A DOCA Flow pipe has multiple actions. When the action idx is not 0 and it has a shared endecap action, a crash occurs when attempting to create an entry.

Keyword: DOCA Flow

Reported in version: 2.8.0

4098122 Description: NVQual does not correctly handle cases where mixed prefix to the PCIe of 0000 and any other option existed.

Keyword: NVQual; PCIe

Reported in version: 2.8.0

4096870 Description: Probing a bond interface while SFs are configured does not work.

Keyword: SF; LAG

Reported in version: 2.8.0

3885930 Description: When installing DOCA-Host on a system using NVMe storage (typically local NVMe disk), and the script doca-kernel-support is used to rebuild and install kernel modules, unloading the mlx5 drivers is only possible after also unmounting the NVMe storage, which would typically necessitate a reboot.

Keyword: NVMe; doca-kernel-support; DOCA for host

Reported in version: 2.7.0

3886674 Description: Installing doca-all and other DOCA metapackages does not install the mlnx-nvme driver.

Keyword: NVMe; DOCA profile

Reported in version: 2.7.0

4037010 Description: When calling *_is_equal_pci_addr() with a PCIe address of BDF format (i.e., without the domain component), then the assumed domain is "0000" (e.g., if the input PCI address is 03:00.0 ), then it is treated as if the input is 0000:03:00.0 .

Keyword: PCIe; address