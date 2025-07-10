DOCA Documentation v2.9.0 LTS
NVIDIA Docs Hub  NVIDIA Networking  BlueField DPUs / SuperNICs & DOCA  DOCA Documentation v2.9.0 LTS  Bug Fixes in This Version

On This Page

Bug Fixes in This Version

DOCA Bug Fixes

Ref #

Issue

4044057

4035446

Description: The shared mirror pool resource is created with static memory, so it consumed too much memory.

Keyword: DOCA Flow; memory

Reported in version: 2.8.0

3988904

Description: Failure to create a control entry with shared endecap action.

Keyword: DOCA Flow

Reported in version: 2.8.0

3989851

Description: A DOCA Flow pipe has multiple actions. When the action idx is not 0 and it has a shared endecap action, a crash occurs when attempting to create an entry.

Keyword: DOCA Flow

Reported in version: 2.8.0

4098122

Description: NVQual does not correctly handle cases where mixed prefix to the PCIe of 0000 and any other option existed.

Keyword: NVQual; PCIe

Reported in version: 2.8.0

4096870

Description: Probing a bond interface while SFs are configured does not work.

Keyword: SF; LAG

Reported in version: 2.8.0

3885930

Description: When installing DOCA-Host on a system using NVMe storage (typically local NVMe disk), and the script doca-kernel-support is used to rebuild and install kernel modules, unloading the mlx5 drivers is only possible after also unmounting the NVMe storage, which would typically necessitate a reboot.

Keyword: NVMe; doca-kernel-support; DOCA for host

Reported in version: 2.7.0

3886674

Description: Installing doca-all and other DOCA metapackages does not install the mlnx-nvme driver.

Keyword: NVMe; DOCA profile

Reported in version: 2.7.0

4037010

Description: When calling *_is_equal_pci_addr() with a PCIe address of BDF format (i.e., without the domain component), then the assumed domain is "0000" (e.g., if the input PCI address is 03:00.0), then it is treated as if the input is 0000:03:00.0.

Keyword: PCIe; address

Reported in version: 2.6.0

BSP Bug Fixes

Ref #

Issue Description

4284756

Description: Boot option re-enabled by UEFI after power reset of DPU.

Keywords: Boot; UEFI; power reset

Detected in version : 4.10.0

4211513

Description: BlueField-3 SPDM Index 1 version is incorrect

Keywords: BlueField-3; SPDM

Detected in version : 4.10.0

4196880

Description: DHCP issues may lead to incomplete resolve.conf on the HBN container. The consequences can be DNS resolution failures and/or the hostname being set to 'localhost'.

Keyword: DHCP; resolve.conf; hostname; localhost; DNS

Detected in version: 4.10.0

4389380

Description: EXT4 file system corruption occurs following a power cycle

Keywords: Power cycle; EXT4

Detected in version : 4.10.0

4384302

Description: Fixed display issue were it appeared in log that only one partition was being updated despite both being updated.

Keywords: Partition; update

Detected in version : 4.10.0

4390904

Description: rcu-sched issue during NIC mode installation.

Keywords: NIC mode; installation

Detected in version : 4.10.0

4370524

Description: As a non-root user, sending bfver, bfvcheck would return extraneous trace massages "strings: /sys/firmware/acpi/tables/SSDT1: Permission denied"

Keyword: bfver; bfvcheck

Detected in version: 4.10.0

4353110

Description: bfb-install of bf-fwbundle-2.9.2.xxx via local rshim fails. To perform a full bfb upgrade over last GA release NIC FW:

- Install latest bfb-install which is needed to inform Arm that it is in NIC mode

- push the new release bfb

Keyword: bfb-install; rshim

Detected in version : 4.10.0

BMC Bug Fixes

Ref #

Issue

4331648

Description: If user sets SEL capacity to a lower size than the previous setting, some existing SEL entries might be erased rather than preserved.

Reported in version: BMC 25.01

4376078

Description: IPMI SEL is missing output while WEBUI SEL displays in full.

Discovered in version: 24.10
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jul 10, 2025.
content here