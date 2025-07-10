Bug Fixes in This Version

On This Page
4044057
4035446
Description: The shared mirror pool resource is created with static memory, so it consumed too much memory.
Keyword: DOCA Flow; memory
Reported in version: 2.8.0
3988904
Description: Failure to create a control entry with shared endecap action.
Keyword: DOCA Flow
Reported in version: 2.8.0
3989851
Description: A DOCA Flow pipe has multiple actions. When the action idx is not 0 and it has a shared endecap action, a crash occurs when attempting to create an entry.
Keyword: DOCA Flow
Reported in version: 2.8.0
4098122
Description: NVQual does not correctly handle cases where mixed prefix to the PCIe of 0000 and any other option existed.
Keyword: NVQual; PCIe
Reported in version: 2.8.0
4096870
Description: Probing a bond interface while SFs are configured does not work.
Keyword: SF; LAG
Reported in version: 2.8.0
3885930
Description: When installing DOCA-Host on a system using NVMe storage (typically local NVMe disk), and the script
Keyword: NVMe; doca-kernel-support; DOCA for host
Reported in version: 2.7.0
3886674
Description: Installing doca-all and other DOCA metapackages does not install the
Keyword: NVMe; DOCA profile
Reported in version: 2.7.0
4037010
Description: When calling
Keyword: PCIe; address
Reported in version: 2.6.0
4284756
Description: Boot option re-enabled by UEFI after power reset of DPU.
Keywords: Boot; UEFI; power reset
Detected in version : 4.10.0
4211513
Description: BlueField-3 SPDM Index 1 version is incorrect
Keywords: BlueField-3; SPDM
Detected in version : 4.10.0
4196880
Description: DHCP issues may lead to incomplete resolve.conf on the HBN container. The consequences can be DNS resolution failures and/or the hostname being set to 'localhost'.
Keyword: DHCP; resolve.conf; hostname; localhost; DNS
Detected in version: 4.10.0
4389380
Description: EXT4 file system corruption occurs following a power cycle
Keywords: Power cycle; EXT4
Detected in version : 4.10.0
4384302
Description: Fixed display issue were it appeared in log that only one partition was being updated despite both being updated.
Keywords: Partition; update
Detected in version : 4.10.0
4390904
Description: rcu-sched issue during NIC mode installation.
Keywords: NIC mode; installation
Detected in version : 4.10.0
4370524
Description: As a non-root user, sending bfver, bfvcheck would return extraneous trace massages "strings: /sys/firmware/acpi/tables/SSDT1: Permission denied"
Keyword: bfver; bfvcheck
Detected in version: 4.10.0
4353110
Description: bfb-install of bf-fwbundle-2.9.2.xxx via local rshim fails. To perform a full bfb upgrade over last GA release NIC FW:
- Install latest bfb-install which is needed to inform Arm that it is in NIC mode
- push the new release bfb
Keyword: bfb-install; rshim
Detected in version : 4.10.0
4331648
Description: If user sets SEL capacity to a lower size than the previous setting, some existing SEL entries might be erased rather than preserved.
Reported in version: BMC 25.01
4376078
Description: IPMI SEL is missing output while WEBUI SEL displays in full.
Discovered in version: 24.10