DOCA Documentation v2.9.0 LTS
NVIDIA Docs Hub  NVIDIA Networking  BlueField DPUs / SuperNICs & DOCA  DOCA Documentation v2.9.0 LTS  Changes and New Features

On This Page

Changes and New Features

New Features and Updates

Note

DOCA 2.9.0 (and its LTS branch) is the final software version to support NVIDIA® ConnectX®-4 device. Starting January '25, ConnectX-4 will no longer be supported by future DOCA-Host releases.

Note

NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 networking platforms are required to use DOCA-Host as the host driver. MLNX_OFED does not support BlueField-3 devices.

Note

DOCA 2.9.0 (and its LTS branch) does not support ConnectX-8 device.

  • Added support for Spectrum-X 1.2 RA

  • Added beta-level support for Quantum-X800 (XDR speed)

  • OVN Bare-metal – Added support for tenant Isolation for E-W and N-S

  • DOCA Telemetry library - Added support for high-frequency sampling and load-balancing between central observability DBs

  • DOCA Flow – performance analysis tool, live upgrade, FDB RSS pipe support in switch model

  • DOCA Flow – pkt_meta field has been changed to big endian

  • Added GA support for OVS-DOCA and local mirroring

  • Added support for HBN on SimX, HBN LTS, PBR, and improved scale

  • Added alpha-level support for DOCA RDMA on GPU

  • Virtio-net scale 1K devices – optimizations, service restart flow for VFE, and support for hotplug/unplug on a virtio device during host power-off/power-cycle

  • Added support for virtio-net-controller high availability (HA) to minimize per device down time

  • Virtio-blk – improved recovery time and hotplug/unplug flow

  • Firefly service – SyncE, DTS

  • Rivermax – IPMX ProAV, H4M, GFN license server

  • App Shield Lib – added POC-level support for NIM container threat detection

  • Storage –

    • Added alpha-level support for target offload for BlueField-3 storage controller

    • Added beta-level support for SNAP virtio-fs

  • DOCA-Host new profile – DOCA-ROCE

  • Added GA support for DOCA Management Service (DMS)

  • Data Path Acceleration – Added support for:

    • DPA tooling for customer apps perf tuning

    • Beta-level DOCA DPA comms

    • Performance counters

    • Queue-access function optimization

    • DPA side RQ to allow zero pad

  • DOCA DMA perf improvements

  • DOCA Comm Channel – new Comch support, and deprecation of old Comm Channel

  • Changed from using proprietary strongSwan-bf to using upstream strongSwan

Backward Compatibility Breaking Changes in this Release

The following changes in DOCA 2.9.0 (BSP 4.9.0) and BMC 24.10-LTSU1 break backward compatibility and therefore require customers to upgrade all DOCA software components to the latest available version to avoid anomalous behavior:

Software Component

Change Description

BMC

IPMB channel relocation – The IPMB channel used by the BlueField BMC to retrieve data from the BlueField Arm is now utilizing a dedicated I2C interface. This change is aimed at improving the serviceability of the interface.

FlexIO

Fixing a mandatory hardware limitation found the updated firmware version breaks backward compatibility between the software layer
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jul 10, 2025.
content here