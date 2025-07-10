Changes and New Features
DOCA 2.9.0 (and its LTS branch) is the final software version to support NVIDIA® ConnectX®-4 device. Starting January '25, ConnectX-4 will no longer be supported by future DOCA-Host releases.
NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 networking platforms are required to use DOCA-Host as the host driver. MLNX_OFED does not support BlueField-3 devices.
DOCA 2.9.0 (and its LTS branch) does not support ConnectX-8 device.
Added support for Spectrum-X 1.2 RA
Added beta-level support for Quantum-X800 (XDR speed)
OVN Bare-metal – Added support for tenant Isolation for E-W and N-S
DOCA Telemetry library - Added support for high-frequency sampling and load-balancing between central observability DBs
DOCA Flow – performance analysis tool, live upgrade, FDB RSS pipe support in switch model
DOCA Flow –
pkt_metafield has been changed to big endian
Added GA support for OVS-DOCA and local mirroring
Added support for HBN on SimX, HBN LTS, PBR, and improved scale
Added alpha-level support for DOCA RDMA on GPU
Virtio-net scale 1K devices – optimizations, service restart flow for VFE, and support for hotplug/unplug on a virtio device during host power-off/power-cycle
Added support for virtio-net-controller high availability (HA) to minimize per device down time
Virtio-blk – improved recovery time and hotplug/unplug flow
Firefly service – SyncE, DTS
Rivermax – IPMX ProAV, H4M, GFN license server
App Shield Lib – added POC-level support for NIM container threat detection
Storage –
Added alpha-level support for target offload for BlueField-3 storage controller
Added beta-level support for SNAP virtio-fs
DOCA-Host new profile – DOCA-ROCE
Added GA support for DOCA Management Service (DMS)
Data Path Acceleration – Added support for:
DPA tooling for customer apps perf tuning
Beta-level DOCA DPA comms
Performance counters
Queue-access function optimization
DPA side RQ to allow zero pad
DOCA DMA perf improvements
DOCA Comm Channel – new Comch support, and deprecation of old Comm Channel
Changed from using proprietary
strongSwan-bfto using upstream strongSwan
The following changes in DOCA 2.9.0 (BSP 4.9.0) and BMC 24.10-LTSU1 break backward compatibility and therefore require customers to upgrade all DOCA software components to the latest available version to avoid anomalous behavior:
Software Component
Change Description
BMC
IPMB channel relocation – The IPMB channel used by the BlueField BMC to retrieve data from the BlueField Arm is now utilizing a dedicated I2C interface. This change is aimed at improving the serviceability of the interface.
FlexIO
Fixing a mandatory hardware limitation found the updated firmware version breaks backward compatibility between the software layer