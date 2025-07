When creating a CQ using the ibv_create_cq() API, a " comp_vector " argument is sent. If the value set for this argument is 0, while the CPU core executing this verb is not equal to zero, the driver assigns a completion EQ with the least CQs reporting to it. This method is used to distribute CQs amongst available completions EQ. To assign a CQ to a specific EQ, the EQ needs to be specified in the comp_vector argument.