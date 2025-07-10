DOCA SDK Architecture

The DOCA SDK allows applications to offload resource intensive tasks (e.g., encryption, and compression) to hardware. DOCA also allows applications to offload network related tasks (e.g., packet acquisition, RDMA send). As such, BlueField and ConnectX provide dedicated hardware processing units for executing such tasks.

The DOCA device subsystem provides an abstraction of the hardware processing units referred to as device.

DOCA Device subsystem provides means to:

Discover available hardware acceleration units provided by DPUs/SuperNICs/NICs

Query capabilities and properties of available hardware acceleration units

Open device to enable libraries to allocate and share resources necessary for hardware acceleration

On a given system, there can be multiple available devices. An application can choose a device based on the following characteristics topology (e.g., PCIe address) and/or capabilities (e.g., encryption support).

DOCA Core supports two DOCA Device types:

Local device – this is an actual device exposed in the local system (BlueField or host) and can perform DOCA library processing jobs. This can be a PCIe physical function (PF), virtual function (VF), or scalable function (SF)

Representor device – this is a representation of a local device. The represented local device is typically on the host (except for SFs) and the representor is always on the BlueField side (a proxy on the BlueField for the host-side device).

The following figure provides an example of host local devices with representors on BlueField:

Note The diagram shows typical topology when using BlueField in DPU mode as described in NVIDIA BlueField DPU Modes of Operation .

The diagram shows BlueField (on the right side of the figure) connected to a host (on the left). The host has physical function PF0 with a child virtual function VF0.

The BlueField side has a representor-device per host function in a 1-to-1 ratio (e.g., hpf0 is the representor device for the host's PF0 device, etc.) as well as a representor for each SF function, such that both the SF and its representor reside in BlueField.