DOCA Telemetry Utils
This document provides instructions on the usage of the doca-telemetry-utils tool .
DOCA Telemetry Utils can be used to display all available counters and to generate counter IDs which can be used in other DOCA Tools.
As a prerequisite, need to have fwctl driver installed.
To install the fwctl driver (for host only, for DPU it's already installed), search for a package with "fwctl" and install the package you find.
On deb-based distros, use
apt-cache search fwctl
and for RPM-based distros use
dnf search fwctl
On Ubuntu 20.04 the
fwctl driver is not loaded automatically, and one needs to
modprobe mlx5_fwctl after every reboot.
Installing DOCA Telemetry Utils
To install doca-telemetry-utils:
On deb-based distros , run:
sudo apt-get install doca-telemetry-utils
On RPM-based distros, run:
sudo dnf install doca-telemetry-utils
Doca-telemetry-utils can be used with counter data ID or counter name:
When providing the name, doca-telemetry-utils shows the data ID with further information:
Example output when running with Name global_icmc_hit:
Data ID: 0x1180000200000000 Name: global_icmc_hit Unit: ICMCInfo
If the counter has relevant properties, running with the Name alone will show the options. Example output when running with Name port_rx_bytes:
[fill_data_id] Per-port counter 0x10200001 (port_rx_bytes) needs exactly 1 argument (local_port), 0 given.
then, you can use the options and re-run with it. Example output:
Data ID: 0x1020000100000000 Name: port_rx_bytes Unit: RX_PORT local_port: 0
When providing the data ID, doca-telemetry-utils shows the counter name with further information:Example output when running with data ID 0x1180000200000000:
Data ID: 0x1180000200000000 Name: global_icmc_hit Unit: ICMC
If you want to check if the counter is supported by the device, you may use doca-telemetry-utils with <device PCI>.
For example, checking if global_icmc_hit counter is supported on device 08:00.0 will give the following output:
Data ID: 0x1180000200000000
Name: global_icmc_hit
Unit: ICMC
Data ID 0x1180000200000000 is supported on device 08:00.0
To run doca-telemetry-utils :
Usage: doca_telemetry-utils [DOCA Flags] [Program Args]
DOCA Flags:
-h, --help Print a help synopsis
Program Args:
Name to Data ID:
doca_telemetry_utils [<device PCI>] <name> [relevant properties]
* To get the options for 'relevant properties' run with 'name' alone.
Data ID to name:
doca_telemetry_utils [<device PCI>] <DATA_ID>
[<device PCI>] - optional argument.
* If the optional argument <device PCI> is provided, this device will be tested for support of this counter.
* Run with option 'get-counters' to get all the available names.
Name to Data ID example:
doca_telemetry_utils port_rx_bytes
Name to Data ID (with "relevant options") example:
doca_telemetry_utils port_rx_bytes 0
Name to Data ID with <device PCI> example:
doca_telemetry_utils 08:00.0 port_rx_bytes 0
Data ID to Name example:
doca_telemetry_utils 0x1020000100000000
Data ID to Name with <device PCI> example:
doca_telemetry_utils 08:00.0 0x1020000100000000