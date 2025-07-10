Ethernet Network

The chapter contains the following sections:
Ethernet Interface
Quality of Service (QoS)
Ethtool
Checksum Offload
Ignore Frame Check Sequence (FCS) Errors
RDMA over Converged Ethernet (RoCE)
Flow Control
Explicit Congestion Notification (ECN)
RSS Support
Time-Stamping
Flow Steering
Wake-on-LAN (WoL)
Hardware Accelerated 802.1ad VLAN (Q-in-Q Tunneling)
VLAN Stripping in Linux Verbs
Offloaded Traffic Sniffer
Dump Configuration
Local Loopback Disable
Kernel Transport Layer Security (kTLS) Offloads
IPsec Crypto Offload
IPsec Full Offload
MACsec Full Offload