HBN Service Release Notes

Reference Description

4093502 Description: VRF interfaces have a loopback address, but these loopback addresses have scope global, not scope host which can break source IP address lookup for packets originating from the VRF.

Fixed in HBN version: 2.4.0

4029473 Description: Rarely, after deletion then creation of an interface, BGP peering over that interface may announce IPv6 routes with an IPv4-mapped IPv6 address as the next hop, which the BGP peer device at the other end can reject.

Fixed in HBN version: 2.4.0

4125363 Description: On newer BlueField-2 and BlueField-3 devices, /sys/class/dmi/id/sys_vendor shows Nvidia instead of https://www.mellanox.com , causing NVUE to fail to apply configurations if it is attempted.

Fixed in HBN version: 2.4.0

3965589 Description: When SR-IOV VFs are created or deleted and recreated, some ports may stay in ethX naming format and not be properly renamed to pfXvfY format. This results in the port remaining in error state as when running the command ovs-vsctl show due to the SFC and HBN not recognizing it.

Fixed in HBN version: 2.4.0

4004191 Description: Due to security fixes on BlueField-2, the number of context switches increased by 20% which may result in user applications (e.g., nl2doca) running slower.

Fixed in HBN version: 2.4.0

3880352 Description: Deleting and re-adding SR-IOV ports might result in some ports in br-hbn bridge going in error state.

Fixed in HBN version: 2.4.0

3960825 Description: When either ENABLE_SFC_HBN or ENABLE_BR_HBN is set to yes in bf.cfg , the initial DHCP request from oob_net0 during adapter boot does not contain the NVIDIA/BF/OOB string in DHCP option 60 (vendor class identifier).

Fixed in HBN version: 2.3.0

3538167 Description: An explicit restart of FRR service may be required if the BGP AS number is changed via NVUE.

Fixed in HBN version: 2.3.0

3360699 Description: If it is required to decrease the default MTU on interfaces on which HBN operates, after the change is made on the BlueField as well as within HBN, the BlueField must be rebooted for the change to take effect properly.

Fixed in HBN version: 2.3.0

3864080 Description: When an interface is toggled off and on, its sub-interfaces lose their IPv6 addresses and do not get them back.

Fixed in HBN version: 2.3.0

3632344 Description: HBN interfaces on the BlueField side (outside the HBN container) may not get their proper MTU set from systemd-network.

Fixed in HBN version: 2.2.0

3760869 Description: Datapath flow with very low PPS may be deleted before aging time (60 sec) in large scale of number of routes (16K+).

Fixed in HBN version: 2.2.0

3770992 Description: It is not possible to configure an IPv6 default ( ::/0 ) static route using NVUE.

Fixed in HBN version: 2.2.0

3824881 Description: When the number of unique ECMP groups used is more than 6, it results in failure of programming prefixes using ECMP-groups greater than 6. Uniqueness is based on ECMP content, so if multiple routes have same nexthop paths, they just use 1 ECMP group.

Fixed in HBN version: 2.2.0

3705894 Description: In an EVPN Symmetric Routing scenario, IPv6 traffic is not hardware offloaded.

Fixed in HBN version: 2.2.0

3519324 Description: The DOCA HBN container takes about 1 minute longer to spawn, as compared to previous HBN release (1.4.0)

Fixed in HBN version: 2.1.0

3219539 Description: TC rules are programmed by OVS to map uplink and host representor ports to HBN service. These rules are ageable and can result in packets needing to get software forwarded periodically to refresh the rules.

Fixed in HBN version: 2.1.0

3610971 Description: The output of the command nv show interface does not display information about VRFs, VXLAN, and bridge.

Fixed in HBN version: 2.0.0

3452914 Description: IPv6 OOB connectivity from the HBN container stops working if the br-mgmt interface on the DPU goes down. When going down, the br-mgmt interface loses its IPv6 address, which is used as the gateway address for the HBN container. If the br-mgmt interface comes back up, its IPv6 address is not added back and IPv6 OOB connectivity from the HBN container will not work

Fixed in HBN version: 1.5.0

3191433 Description: ECMP selection for the underlay path uses the ingress port and identifies uplink ports via round robin. This may not result in uniform spread of the traffic.

Fixed in HBN version: 1.4.0

3049879 Description: When reloading ( ifreload ) an empty /etc/network/interfaces file, the previously created interfaces are not deleted.

Fixed in HBN version: 1.4.0

3284607 Description: When an ACL is configured for IPv4 and L4 parameters (protocol tcp/udp, source, and destination ports) match, the ACL also matches IPv6 traffic with the specified L4 parameters.

Fixed in HBN version: 1.4.0

3282113 Description: Some DPUs experience an issue with the clock settings after installing a BlueField OS in an HBN setting in which the date reverts back to "Thu Sep 8, 2022".

Fixed in HBN version: 1.4.0

3354029 Description: If interfaces on which BGP unnumbered peering is configured are not defined in the /etc/network/interfaces configuration file, BGP peering does not get established on them.