Known Issues

4130438 Description: Firefly is not compliant with "SyncE to 1pps Class B/C Transient response" while using NVIDIA® ConnectX ® -7 FHHL adapter card.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: Firefly

Reported in version: 2.9.0

3962272 Description: rte_eth_dev_start() performs unnecessary recreation of mlx5 control flow rules, resulting in increased delay of rte_eth_dev_start() .

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: Simple forward

Reported in version: 2.9.0

3987526 Description: OVS-DOCA offload of meter with sFlow is not supported and may cause OVS application to crash.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: OVS-DOCA; meter; sFlow

Reported in version: 2.9.0

N/A Description: Applications using DPA might not work with older firmware versions .

Workaround: Full upgrade of all DOCA 2.9.0 components including the firmware (i.e., doca-host and BF-Bundle) .

Keyword: DPA; backward compatibility

Reported in version: 2.9.0

N/A Description: Applications using FlexIO SDK API may have missing symbols during runtime.

Workaround: Re-compile FlexIO-based applications with the DOCA 2.9.0 release.

Keyword: FlexIO; backward compatibility

Reported in version: 2.9.0

4095728 Description: Corrupt create repo causes doca-kernel repo to not contain the repo data.

Workaround: If repo data is missing after installing the doca-kernel repo, run createrepo --help . If no output is generated, then the createrepo is corrupted and must be removed and reinstalled.

Keyword: Kernel; repo

Reported in version: 2.9.0

4049034 Description: On openEuler 22.03 SP3 and openEuler 20.03 SP1, it is not possible to do yum update after BFB installation.

Workaround: To perform yum update with either openEuler 22.03 SP3 and openEuler 20.03 SP1, follow these procedures depending on the use case: To update DOCA only, disable ALL repos: Copy Copied! dnf --disablerepo= '*' --enablerepo= 'kubernetes,doca' -y update To update OS components, exclude rdma-core using one of the following options: Option 1 – disable rdma-core from dnf.conf using excludepkgs=rdma-core*oe2203sp3*

Option 2 – disable rdma-core from openEuler.repo file under OS and everything using exlude=rdma-core*

Option 3 – run Copy Copied! yum update -x rdma-core

Keyword: openEuler

Reported in version: 2.9.0

4046180 Description: PCIe data IDs that require Node , PCIe index , and Depth parameters in doca_telemetry_diag , the only valid values are 0, 0, 0.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: DOCA Telemetry

Reported in version: 2.9.0

4129715 Description: Compiling Rocky 9.2 may fail when using GCC with the "native" arch flag.

Keyword: Upgrade to toolset 13 (gcc 13).

Keyword: Linux; GCC

Reported in version: 2.9.0

4035553 Description: oper_sample_period does not always reflect the correct sample period. In some cases, it will reflect the admin_sample_period instead.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: Core

Reported in version: 2.8.0

4023257 Description: If RDMA samples are compiled with memory sanitizer enabled, "read memory leak" errors are printed when running the samples with the RDMA CM flag and when running the client before the server.

Workaround: Make sure to start the RDMA Server before RDMA Client.

Keyword: DOCA RDMA; samples

Reported in version: 2.8.0

4021752 4021748 Description: In all RDMA samples, if an error occurs in any of the following functions: Exporting RDMA/MMAP/Sync event

Connecting RDMA

Writing or reading the descriptors An error is printed but the sample resumes and might: Fail later, or be in busy-wait state indefinitely; and/or Result in access to an unknown address, causing an address sanitizer violation.

Workaround for 1: Either: Follow the error logs to verify no errors occurred in the relevant function. And if it did, stop the sample.

Fix the issue locally. Workaround for 2: The mentioned address sanitizer violation shall be ignored in case of an error in a relevant function.

Keyword: DOCA RDMA; samples

Reported in version: 2.8.0

4022563 Description: OVS-DOCA connection tracking with E2E enabled is not supported.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: OVS-DPDK; connection tracking; E2E

Reported in version: 2.8.0

3837255 Description: When running Arm shutdown from the host OS it is expected to get the message -E- Failed to send Register MRSI . This message should be ignored.

Workaround: Wait 2 more minutes before rebooting the host. Before proceeding with host OS reboot, it is recommended to query the operational state of the BlueField Arm cores from the BlueField BMC to verify that shutdown state has been reached. Run the following command: Copy Copied! ipmitool -C 17 -I lanplus -H <bmc_ip> -U root -P <password> raw 0x32 0xA3 Expected output is "06" .

Keyword: Host OS; reboot; error

Reported in version: 2.7.0

3844705 Description: In OpenEuler 20.03, the Linux Kernel version 4.19.90 is affected by an issue that impacts the discard/trim functionality for the BlueField eMMC device which may cause degraded performance of the BlueField eMMC over time.

Workaround: Upgrade to Linux Kernel version 5.10 or later.

Keyword: eMMC discard; trim functionality

Reported in version: 2.7.0

3877725 Description: During BFB installation in NIC mode on BlueField-3, too much information is added into RShim log which fills it, causing the Linux installation progress log to not appear in the RShim log. Copy Copied! echo "DISPLAY_LEVEL 2" > /dev/rshim0/misc cat /dev/rshim0/misc

Workaround: Monitor the BlueField-3 Arm's UART console to check whether BFB installation has completed or not for NIC mode. Copy Copied! [ 13 : 58 : 39 ] INFO: Installation finished ... [ 14 : 01 : 53 ] INFO: Rebooting...

Keyword: NIC mode; BFB install

Reported in version: 2.7.0

3855702 Description: Trying to jump from a steering level in the hardware to a lower level using software steering is not supported on rdma-core lower than 48.x.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: RDMA; SWS

Reported in version: 2.7.0

3855485 Description: When enabling the PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_ENABLE NVconfig, the mlx devices, and potentially the RShim devices disappear. Also, looking at the kernel logs using dmesg shows the following messages: Copy Copied! pci 0000 : 29 : 00.0 : BAR 0 : no space for [mem size 0x0200 0000 64bit pref] pci 0000 : 29 : 00.0 : BAR 2 : no space for [mem size 0x0080 0000 64bit pref] ...

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: NVconfig; RShim; dmsg

Reported in version: 2.7.0

3743879 Description: mlxfwreset could timeout on servers where the RShim driver is running and INTx is not supported. The following error message is printed: BF reset flow encountered a failure due to a reset state error of negotiation timeout .

Workaround: Set PCIE_HAS_VFIO=0 and PCIE_HAS_UIO=0 in /etc/rshim.conf and restart the RShim driver. Then re-run the mlxfwreset command. If host Linux kernel lockdown is enabled, then manually unbind the RShim driver before mlxfwreset and bind it back after mlxfwreset : Copy Copied! echo "DROP_MODE 1" > /dev/rshim0/misc mlxfwreset <arguments> echo "DROP_MODE 0" > /dev/rshim0/misc

Keyword: Timeout; mlxfwreset; INTx

Reported in version: 2.7.0

3665070 Description: Virtio-net controller fails to load if DPA_AUTHENTICATION is enabled.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: Virtio-net; DPA

Reported in version: 2.5.0

3678069 Description: If using BlueField with NVMe and mmcbld and configured to boot from mmcblk, users must create bf.cfg file with device=/dev/mmcblk0 , then install the *.bfb as normal.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: NVMe

Reported in version: 2.5.0

3680538 Description: When using strongSwan or OVS-IPsec as explained in the NVIDIA BlueField DPU BSP, the IPSec Rx data path is not offloaded to hardware and occurs in software running on the Arm cores. As a result, bandwidth performance is substantially low.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: IPsec

Reported in version: 2.5.0

N/A Description: Execution unit partitions are still not implemented and would be added in a future release.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: EU tool

Reported in version: 2.5.0

3666160 Description: Installing BFB using bfb-install when mlxconfig PF_TOTAL_SF >1700, triggers server reboot immediately.

Workaround: Change PF_TOTAL_SF to 0, perform a graceful shutdown, power cycle, then installing BFB.

Keyword: SF; PF_TOTAL_SF ; BFB installation

Reported in version: 2.2.1

3594836 Description: When enabling Flex IO SDK tracer at high rates, a slow-down in processing may occur and/or some traces may be lost.

Workaround: Keep tracing limited to ~1M traces per second to avoid a significant processing slow-down. Use tracer for debug purposes and consider disabling it by default.

Keyword: Tracer FlexIO

Reported in version: 2.2.1

3592080 Description: When using UEK8 on the host in DPU mode, creating a VF on the host consumes about 100MB memory on BlueField

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: UEK; VF

Reported in version: 2.2.1

3546202 Description: After rebooting a BlueField-3 DPU running Rocky Linux 8.6 BFB, the kernel log shows the following error: Copy Copied! [ 3.787135 ] mlxbf_gige MLNXBF17: 00 : Error getting PHY irq. Use polling instead This message indicates that the Ethernet driver will function normally in all aspects, except that PHY polling is enabled.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: Linux; PHY; kernel

Reported in version: 2.2.0

3566042 Description: Virtio hotplug is not supported in GPU-HOST mode on the NVIDIA Converged Accelerator.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: Virtio; Converged Accelerator

Reported in version: 2.2.0

3546474 Description: PXE boot over ConnectX interface might not work due to an invalid MAC address in the UEFI boot entry.

Workaround: On BlueField, create /etc/bf.cfg file with the relevant PXE boot entries, then run the command bfcfg .

Keyword: PXE; boot; MAC

Reported in version: 2.2.0

3561723 Description: Running mlxfwreset sync 1 on NVIDIA Converged Accelerators may be reported as supported although it is not. Executing the reset will fail.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: mlxfwreset

Reported in version: 2.2.0

3306489 Description: When performing longevity tests (e.g., mlxfwreset, DPU reboot, burning of new BFBs), a host running an Intel CPU may observer errors related to "CPU 0: Machine Check Exception".

Workaround: Add intel_idle.max_cstate=1 entry to the kernel command line.

Keywords: Longevity; mlxfwreset; DPU reboot

Reported in version: 2.2.0

3538486 Description: When removing LAG configuration from BlueField, a kernel warning for uverbs_destroy_ufile_hw is observed if virtio-net-controller is still running.

Workaround: Stop virtio-net-controller service before cleaning up bond configuration.

Keywords: Virtio-net; LAG

Reported in version: 2.2.0

3534219 Description: On BlueField-3 devices, from DOCA 2.2.0 to 32.37.1306 (or lower), the host crashes when executing partial Arm reset (e.g., Arm reboot; BFB push; mlxfwreset).

Workaround: Before downgrading the firmware: Run: Copy Copied! echo 0 > /sys/bus/platform/drivers/mlxbf-bootctl/large_icm Reboot Arm.

Keyword: BlueField-3; downgrade

Reported in version: 2.2.0

3462630 When trying to perform a PXE installation when UEFI Secure Boot is enabled, the following error messages may be observed: Copy Copied! error: shim_lock protocol not found. error: you need to load the kernel first.

Workaround: Download a Grub EFI binary from the Ubuntu website. For further information on Ubuntu UEFI Secure Boot PXE Boot, please visit Ubuntu's official website.

Keyword: PXE; UEFI Secure Boot

Reported in version: 2.0.2

3448841 Description: While running CentOS 8.2, switchdev Ethernet BlueField runs in "shared" RDMA net namespace mode instead of "exclusive".

Workaround: Use ib_core module parameter netns_mode=0 . For example: Copy Copied! echo "options ib_core netns_mode=0" >> /etc/modprobe.d/mlnx-bf.conf

Keyword: RDMA; isolation; Net NS

Reported in version: 2.0.2

2706803 Description: When an NVMe controller, SoC management controller, and DMA controller are configured, the maximum number of VFs is limited to 124.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: VF; limitation

Reported in version: 2.0.2

3273435 Description: Changing the mode of operation between NIC and DPU modes results in different capabilities for the host driver which might cause unexpected behavior.

Workaround: Reload the host driver or reboot the host.

Keyword: Modes of operation; driver

Reported in version: 2.0.2

3264749 Description: In Rocky and CentOS 8.2 inbox-kernel BFBs, RegEx requires the following extra huge page configuration for it to function properly: Copy Copied! sudo hugeadm --pool-pages-min DEFAULT:2048M sudo systemctl start mlx-regex.service systemctl status mlx-regex.service If these commands have executed successfully you should see active (running) in the last line of the output.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: RegEx; hugepages

Reported in version: 1.5.1

3240153 Description: DOCA kernel support only works on a non-default kernel.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: Kernel

Reported in version: 1.5.0

3217627 Description: The doca_devinfo_rep_list_create API returns success on the host instead of Operation not supported .

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: DOCA core; InfiniBand