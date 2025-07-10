DOCA Documentation v2.9.0 LTS
NVIDIA DOCA Capabilities Print Tool

This document provides instruction on the usage of the DOCA Capabilities Print Tool.

Introduction

This tool is used to print all the available DOCA libraries and devices. For each DOCA device, the tool prints its representor devices and the capabilities it supports in each DOCA library.

Prerequisites

DOCA 2.6.0 and higher.

Description

This tool can be executed on the host or Arm sides.

The following capabilities are supported by this tool:

  • DOCA device list – print the PCIe device of every available DOCA device and its capabilities

  • DOCA representor device list – for every DOCA device, print the PCIe device of every available DOCA representor device and its capabilities

  • DOCA library list – print the available DOCA libraries supported by the running OS and their availability for specific OSs

  • DOCA library capabilities – for every DOCA device, print the capabilities it supports in every DOCA library

Execution

  • To print all the available DOCA devices and their capabilities, run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    /opt/mellanox/doca/tools/doca_caps --list-devs

    Info

    Printing the capabilities of a specific DOCA device can be done using the --pci-addr flag.

    Example output:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    /opt/mellanox/doca/tools/doca_caps --list-devs
PCI: 0000:03:00.0
        ibdev_name                                    mlx5_0
        iface_name                                    p0
        mac_addr                                      94:6d:ae:5c:9e:04
        ipv4_addr                                     0.0.0.0
        ipv6_addr                                     fe80:0000:0000:0000:966d:aeff:fe5c:9e04
        gid_table_size                                255
        GID[0]                                        fe80:0000:0000:0000:966d:aeff:fe5c:9e04
PCI: 0000:03:00.1
        ibdev_name                                    mlx5_1
        iface_name                                    p1
        mac_addr                                      94:6d:ae:5c:9e:05
        ipv4_addr                                     0.0.0.0
        ipv6_addr                                     fe80:0000:0000:0000:966d:aeff:fe5c:9e05
        gid_table_size                                255
        GID[0]                                        fe80:0000:0000:0000:966d:aeff:fe5c:9e05
PCI: 0000:03:00.0
        ibdev_name                                    mlx5_2
        iface_name                                    enp3s0f0s0
        mac_addr                                      02:c6:d0:fd:56:d7
        ipv4_addr                                     0.0.0.0
        ipv6_addr                                     fe80:0000:0000:0000:00c6:d0ff:fefd:56d7
        gid_table_size                                255
        GID[0]                                        fe80:0000:0000:0000:00c6:d0ff:fefd:56d7
PCI: 0000:03:00.1
        ibdev_name                                    mlx5_3
        iface_name                                    enp3s0f1s0
        mac_addr                                      02:b6:4f:a9:fa:9a
        ipv4_addr                                     0.0.0.0
        ipv6_addr                                     fe80:0000:0000:0000:00b6:4fff:fea9:fa9a
        gid_table_size                                255
        GID[0]                                        fe80:0000:0000:0000:00b6:4fff:fea9:fa9a

  • To print all the available DOCA representor devices and their capabilities, run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    /opt/mellanox/doca/tools/doca_caps --list-rep-devs

    Info

    This command is available only on the Arm side.

    Info

    Printing the representor list of a specific DOCA device can be done using the --pci-addr flag.

    Example output:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    /opt/mellanox/doca/tools/doca_caps --list-rep-devs
PCI: 0000:03:00.0
        representor-PCI: 0000:3b:00.0
            pci_func_type                                 PF
            hotplug                                       no
            vuid                                          MT2308XZ0BN0MLNXS0D0F0
        representor-PCI: 0000:3b:00.0
            pci_func_type                                 SF
            hotplug                                       no
            vuid                                          MT2308XZ0BN0ECMLNXS0D0F0SF32800
PCI: 0000:03:00.1
        representor-PCI: 0000:3b:00.1
            pci_func_type                                 PF
            hotplug                                       no
            vuid                                          MT2308XZ0BN0MLNXS0D0F1
        representor-PCI: 0000:3b:00.1
            pci_func_type                                 SF
            hotplug                                       no
            vuid                                          MT2308XZ0BN0ECMLNXS0D0F1SF32800
PCI: 0000:03:00.0
PCI: 0000:03:00.1

  • To print all the supported DOCA libraries by the OS and their availability status, run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    /opt/mellanox/doca/tools/doca_caps --list-libs

    Info

    Different OSs may support different DOCA libraries.

    Example output:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    /opt/mellanox/doca/tools/doca_caps --list-libs
    common                                        installed
    aes_gcm                                       installed
    apsh                                          installed
    argp                                          installed
    cc                                            installed
    comm_channel                                  installed
    compress                                      installed
    dma                                           installed
    dpa                                           installed
    dpdk_bridge                                   installed
    erasure_coding                                installed
    eth                                           installed
    ipsec                                         installed
    flow                                          installed
    flow_ct                                       installed
    pcc                                           installed
    rdma                                          installed
    sha                                           installed
    telemetry                                     installed

  • To print all the capabilities for all the available libraries, that have capabilities, for every DOCA device, run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    /opt/mellanox/doca/tools/doca_caps

    Info

    Printing the capabilities of one specific DOCA device can be done using the --pci-addr flag.

    Info

    Printing the capabilities of one specific DOCA library can be done using the --lib flag.

    Example output:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    /opt/mellanox/doca/tools/doca_caps
PCI: 0000:03:00.0
    common
        mmap_export_pci                               supported
        mmap_create_from_export_pci                   supported
        hotplug_manager                               unsupported
        rep_filter_all                                supported
        rep_filter_net                                supported
        rep_filter_emulated                           unsupported
    aes_gcm
        task_encrypt                                  supported
        task_encrypt_get_max_iv_len                   12
        task_encrypt_tag_96                           supported
        task_encrypt_tag_128                          supported
        task_encrypt_128b_key                         supported
        task_encrypt_256b_key                         supported
        task_encrypt_max_buf_size                     2097152
        task_encrypt_max_list_buf_num_elem            128
        task_decrypt                                  supported
        task_decrypt_get_max_iv_len                   12
        task_decrypt_tag_96                           supported
        task_decrypt_tag_128                          supported
        task_decrypt_128b_key                         supported
        task_decrypt_256b_key                         supported
        task_decrypt_max_buf_size                     2097152
        task_decrypt_max_list_buf_num_elem            128
        max_num_tasks                                 65536
    cc
        server                                        supported
        client                                        supported
        max_name_len                                  120
        max_msg_size                                  4080
        max_recv_queue_size                           8192
        max_send_tasks                                8192
        max_clients                                   512
        consumer                                      supported
        consumer_max_num_tasks                        65536
        consumer_max_buf_size                         2097152
        producer                                      supported
        producer_max_num_tasks                        65536
        producer_max_buf_size                         2097152
    comm_channel
        max_service_name_len                          120
        max_message_size                              4080
        max_send_queue_size                           8192
        max_recv_queue_size                           8192
        service_max_num_connections                   512
    compress
        task_compress_deflate                         unsupported
        task_compress_deflate_get_max_buf_size        0
        task_compress_deflate_get_max_buf_list_len    0
        task_decompress_deflate                       supported
        task_decompress_deflate_get_max_buf_size      2097152
        task_decompress_deflate_get_max_buf_list_len  128
        task_decompress_lz4                           supported
        task_decompress_lz4_get_max_buf_size          2097152
        task_decompress_lz4_get_max_buf_list_len      128
        max_num_tasks                                 65536
    dma
        task_memcpy                                   supported
        max_buf_size                                  2097152
        max_buf_list_len                              64
        max_num_tasks                                 65536
    dpa
        dpa                                           supported
        max_threads_per_kernel                        128
        kernel_max_run_time                           12
    erasure_coding
        task_galois_mul                               supported
        task_create                                   supported
        task_update                                   supported
        task_recover                                  supported
        max_block_size                                1048576
        max_buf_list_len                              128
    eth
        rxq_cyclic_cpu                                unsupported
        rxq_cyclic_gpu                                supported
        rxq_managed_mempool_cpu                       unsupported
        rxq_managed_mempool_gpu                       supported
        rxq_regular_cpu                               unsupported
        rxq_regular_gpu                               supported
        rxq_max_recv_buf_list_len                     32
        rxq_max_packet_size                           16384
        rxq_max_burst_size                            32768
        txq_regular_cpu                               unsupported
        txq_regular_gpu                               supported
        txq_max_send_buf_list_len                     48
        txq_max_lso_header_size                       256
        txq_txq_max_lso_msg_size                      262144
        txq_l3_chksum_offload                         supported
        txq_l4_chksum_offload                         supported
        txq_wait_on_time_type                         unsupported
    flow_ct
        flow_ct                                       supported
    ipsec
        task_sa_create                                supported
        task_sa_destroy                               supported
    nvrd_transport
        task_write                                    supported
        rc_max_src_buf_list_len                       0
        dc_max_src_buf_list_len                       0
    pcc
        pcc                                           unsupported
        pcc_np                                        unsupported
        min_num_threads                               0
        max_num_threads                               0
    rdma
        task_send                                     supported
        task_send_imm                                 supported
        task_read                                     supported
        task_write                                    supported
        task_write_imm                                supported
        task_atomic_cmp_swp                           supported
        task_atomic_fetch_add                         supported
        task_receive                                  supported
        rc_transport_type                             supported
        dc_transport_type                             unsupported
        rc_task_receive_get_max_dst_buf_list_len      31
        dc_task_receive_get_max_dst_buf_list_len      0
        task_remote_net_sync_event_get                supported
        task_remote_net_sync_event_notify_set         supported
        task_remote_net_sync_event_notify_add         supported
        max_send_queue_size                           32768
        max_recv_queue_size                           32768
        max_send_buf_list_len                         13
        max_message_size                              1073741824
    sha
        sha1                                          unsupported
        sha256                                        unsupported
        sha512                                        unsupported
        sha1_partial                                  unsupported
        sha256_partial                                unsupported
        sha512_partial                                unsupported
        max_list_num_elem                             0
        max_src_buf_size                              0
        sha1_min_dst_buf_size                         0
        sha256_min_dst_buf_size                       0
        sha512_min_dst_buf_size                       0
        sha1_partial_hash_block_size                  0
        sha256_partial_hash_block_size                0
        sha512_partial_hash_block_size                0
PCI: 0000:03:00.1
    common
        mmap_export_pci                               supported
        mmap_create_from_export_pci                   supported
        hotplug_manager                               unsupported
        rep_filter_all                                supported
        rep_filter_net                                supported
        rep_filter_emulated                           unsupported
    aes_gcm
        task_encrypt                                  supported
        task_encrypt_get_max_iv_len                   12
        task_encrypt_tag_96                           supported
        task_encrypt_tag_128                          supported
        task_encrypt_128b_key                         supported
        task_encrypt_256b_key                         supported
        task_encrypt_max_buf_size                     2097152
        task_encrypt_max_list_buf_num_elem            128
        task_decrypt                                  supported
        task_decrypt_get_max_iv_len                   12
        task_decrypt_tag_96                           supported
        task_decrypt_tag_128                          supported
        task_decrypt_128b_key                         supported
        task_decrypt_256b_key                         supported
        task_decrypt_max_buf_size                     2097152
        task_decrypt_max_list_buf_num_elem            128
        max_num_tasks                                 65536
    cc
        server                                        supported
        client                                        supported
        max_name_len                                  120
        max_msg_size                                  4080
        max_recv_queue_size                           8192
        max_send_tasks                                8192
        max_clients                                   512
        consumer                                      supported
        consumer_max_num_tasks                        65536
        consumer_max_buf_size                         2097152
        producer                                      supported
        producer_max_num_tasks                        65536
        producer_max_buf_size                         2097152
    comm_channel
        max_service_name_len                          120
        max_message_size                              4080
        max_send_queue_size                           8192
        max_recv_queue_size                           8192
        service_max_num_connections                   512
    compress
        task_compress_deflate                         unsupported
        task_compress_deflate_get_max_buf_size        0
        task_compress_deflate_get_max_buf_list_len    0
        task_decompress_deflate                       supported
        task_decompress_deflate_get_max_buf_size      2097152
        task_decompress_deflate_get_max_buf_list_len  128
        task_decompress_lz4                           supported
        task_decompress_lz4_get_max_buf_size          2097152
        task_decompress_lz4_get_max_buf_list_len      128
        max_num_tasks                                 65536
    dma
        task_memcpy                                   supported
        max_buf_size                                  2097152
        max_buf_list_len                              64
        max_num_tasks                                 65536
    dpa
        dpa                                           supported
        max_threads_per_kernel                        128
        kernel_max_run_time                           12
    erasure_coding
        task_galois_mul                               supported
        task_create                                   supported
        task_update                                   supported
        task_recover                                  supported
        max_block_size                                1048576
        max_buf_list_len                              128
    eth
        rxq_cyclic_cpu                                unsupported
        rxq_cyclic_gpu                                supported
        rxq_managed_mempool_cpu                       unsupported
        rxq_managed_mempool_gpu                       supported
        rxq_regular_cpu                               unsupported
        rxq_regular_gpu                               supported
        rxq_max_recv_buf_list_len                     32
        rxq_max_packet_size                           16384
        rxq_max_burst_size                            32768
        txq_regular_cpu                               unsupported
        txq_regular_gpu                               supported
        txq_max_send_buf_list_len                     48
        txq_max_lso_header_size                       256
        txq_txq_max_lso_msg_size                      262144
        txq_l3_chksum_offload                         supported
        txq_l4_chksum_offload                         supported
        txq_wait_on_time_type                         unsupported
    flow_ct
        flow_ct                                       supported
    ipsec
        task_sa_create                                supported
        task_sa_destroy                               supported
    nvrd_transport
        task_write                                    supported
        rc_max_src_buf_list_len                       0
        dc_max_src_buf_list_len                       0
    pcc
        pcc                                           unsupported
        pcc_np                                        unsupported
        min_num_threads                               0
        max_num_threads                               0
    rdma
        task_send                                     supported
        task_send_imm                                 supported
        task_read                                     supported
        task_write                                    supported
        task_write_imm                                supported
        task_atomic_cmp_swp                           supported
        task_atomic_fetch_add                         supported
        task_receive                                  supported
        rc_transport_type                             supported
        dc_transport_type                             unsupported
        rc_task_receive_get_max_dst_buf_list_len      31
        dc_task_receive_get_max_dst_buf_list_len      0
        task_remote_net_sync_event_get                supported
        task_remote_net_sync_event_notify_set         supported
        task_remote_net_sync_event_notify_add         supported
        max_send_queue_size                           32768
        max_recv_queue_size                           32768
        max_send_buf_list_len                         13
        max_message_size                              1073741824
    sha
        sha1                                          unsupported
        sha256                                        unsupported
        sha512                                        unsupported
        sha1_partial                                  unsupported
        sha256_partial                                unsupported
        sha512_partial                                unsupported
        max_list_num_elem                             0
        max_src_buf_size                              0
        sha1_min_dst_buf_size                         0
        sha256_min_dst_buf_size                       0
        sha512_min_dst_buf_size                       0
        sha1_partial_hash_block_size                  0
        sha256_partial_hash_block_size                0
        sha512_partial_hash_block_size                0
PCI: 0000:03:00.0
    common
        mmap_export_pci                               supported
        mmap_create_from_export_pci                   supported
        hotplug_manager                               unsupported
        rep_filter_all                                unsupported
        rep_filter_net                                unsupported
        rep_filter_emulated                           unsupported
    aes_gcm
        task_encrypt                                  supported
        task_encrypt_get_max_iv_len                   12
        task_encrypt_tag_96                           supported
        task_encrypt_tag_128                          supported
        task_encrypt_128b_key                         supported
        task_encrypt_256b_key                         supported
        task_encrypt_max_buf_size                     2097152
        task_encrypt_max_list_buf_num_elem            128
        task_decrypt                                  supported
        task_decrypt_get_max_iv_len                   12
        task_decrypt_tag_96                           supported
        task_decrypt_tag_128                          supported
        task_decrypt_128b_key                         supported
        task_decrypt_256b_key                         supported
        task_decrypt_max_buf_size                     2097152
        task_decrypt_max_list_buf_num_elem            128
        max_num_tasks                                 65536
    cc
        server                                        unsupported
        client                                        supported
        max_name_len                                  120
        max_msg_size                                  4080
        max_recv_queue_size                           8192
        max_send_tasks                                8192
        max_clients                                   0
        consumer                                      supported
        consumer_max_num_tasks                        65536
        consumer_max_buf_size                         2097152
        producer                                      supported
        producer_max_num_tasks                        65536
        producer_max_buf_size                         2097152
    comm_channel
        max_service_name_len                          120
        max_message_size                              4080
        max_send_queue_size                           8192
        max_recv_queue_size                           8192
        service_max_num_connections                   0
    compress
        task_compress_deflate                         unsupported
        task_compress_deflate_get_max_buf_size        0
        task_compress_deflate_get_max_buf_list_len    0
        task_decompress_deflate                       supported
        task_decompress_deflate_get_max_buf_size      2097152
        task_decompress_deflate_get_max_buf_list_len  128
        task_decompress_lz4                           supported
        task_decompress_lz4_get_max_buf_size          2097152
        task_decompress_lz4_get_max_buf_list_len      128
        max_num_tasks                                 65536
    dma
        task_memcpy                                   supported
        max_buf_size                                  2097152
        max_buf_list_len                              64
        max_num_tasks                                 65536
    dpa
        dpa                                           supported
        max_threads_per_kernel                        128
        kernel_max_run_time                           12
    erasure_coding
        task_galois_mul                               supported
        task_create                                   supported
        task_update                                   supported
        task_recover                                  supported
        max_block_size                                1048576
        max_buf_list_len                              128
    eth
        rxq_cyclic_cpu                                supported
        rxq_cyclic_gpu                                supported
        rxq_managed_mempool_cpu                       supported
        rxq_managed_mempool_gpu                       supported
        rxq_regular_cpu                               supported
        rxq_regular_gpu                               supported
        rxq_max_recv_buf_list_len                     32
        rxq_max_packet_size                           16384
        rxq_max_burst_size                            32768
        txq_regular_cpu                               supported
        txq_regular_gpu                               supported
        txq_max_send_buf_list_len                     48
        txq_max_lso_header_size                       256
        txq_txq_max_lso_msg_size                      262144
        txq_l3_chksum_offload                         supported
        txq_l4_chksum_offload                         supported
        txq_wait_on_time_type                         unsupported
    flow_ct
        flow_ct                                       unsupported
    ipsec
        task_sa_create                                unsupported
        task_sa_destroy                               unsupported
    nvrd_transport
        task_write                                    supported
        rc_max_src_buf_list_len                       0
        dc_max_src_buf_list_len                       0
    pcc
        pcc                                           unsupported
        pcc_np                                        unsupported
        min_num_threads                               0
        max_num_threads                               0
    rdma
        task_send                                     supported
        task_send_imm                                 supported
        task_read                                     supported
        task_write                                    supported
        task_write_imm                                supported
        task_atomic_cmp_swp                           supported
        task_atomic_fetch_add                         supported
        task_receive                                  supported
        rc_transport_type                             supported
        dc_transport_type                             unsupported
        rc_task_receive_get_max_dst_buf_list_len      31
        dc_task_receive_get_max_dst_buf_list_len      0
        task_remote_net_sync_event_get                supported
        task_remote_net_sync_event_notify_set         supported
        task_remote_net_sync_event_notify_add         supported
        max_send_queue_size                           32768
        max_recv_queue_size                           32768
        max_send_buf_list_len                         13
        max_message_size                              1073741824
    sha
        sha1                                          unsupported
        sha256                                        unsupported
        sha512                                        unsupported
        sha1_partial                                  unsupported
        sha256_partial                                unsupported
        sha512_partial                                unsupported
        max_list_num_elem                             0
        max_src_buf_size                              0
        sha1_min_dst_buf_size                         0
        sha256_min_dst_buf_size                       0
        sha512_min_dst_buf_size                       0
        sha1_partial_hash_block_size                  0
        sha256_partial_hash_block_size                0
        sha512_partial_hash_block_size                0
PCI: 0000:03:00.1
    common
        mmap_export_pci                               supported
        mmap_create_from_export_pci                   supported
        hotplug_manager                               unsupported
        rep_filter_all                                unsupported
        rep_filter_net                                unsupported
        rep_filter_emulated                           unsupported
    aes_gcm
        task_encrypt                                  supported
        task_encrypt_get_max_iv_len                   12
        task_encrypt_tag_96                           supported
        task_encrypt_tag_128                          supported
        task_encrypt_128b_key                         supported
        task_encrypt_256b_key                         supported
        task_encrypt_max_buf_size                     2097152
        task_encrypt_max_list_buf_num_elem            128
        task_decrypt                                  supported
        task_decrypt_get_max_iv_len                   12
        task_decrypt_tag_96                           supported
        task_decrypt_tag_128                          supported
        task_decrypt_128b_key                         supported
        task_decrypt_256b_key                         supported
        task_decrypt_max_buf_size                     2097152
        task_decrypt_max_list_buf_num_elem            128
        max_num_tasks                                 65536
    cc
        server                                        unsupported
        client                                        supported
        max_name_len                                  120
        max_msg_size                                  4080
        max_recv_queue_size                           8192
        max_send_tasks                                8192
        max_clients                                   0
        consumer                                      supported
        consumer_max_num_tasks                        65536
        consumer_max_buf_size                         2097152
        producer                                      supported
        producer_max_num_tasks                        65536
        producer_max_buf_size                         2097152
    comm_channel
        max_service_name_len                          120
        max_message_size                              4080
        max_send_queue_size                           8192
        max_recv_queue_size                           8192
        service_max_num_connections                   0
    compress
        task_compress_deflate                         unsupported
        task_compress_deflate_get_max_buf_size        0
        task_compress_deflate_get_max_buf_list_len    0
        task_decompress_deflate                       supported
        task_decompress_deflate_get_max_buf_size      2097152
        task_decompress_deflate_get_max_buf_list_len  128
        task_decompress_lz4                           supported
        task_decompress_lz4_get_max_buf_size          2097152
        task_decompress_lz4_get_max_buf_list_len      128
        max_num_tasks                                 65536
    dma
        task_memcpy                                   supported
        max_buf_size                                  2097152
        max_buf_list_len                              64
        max_num_tasks                                 65536
    dpa
        dpa                                           supported
        max_threads_per_kernel                        128
        kernel_max_run_time                           12
    erasure_coding
        task_galois_mul                               supported
        task_create                                   supported
        task_update                                   supported
        task_recover                                  supported
        max_block_size                                1048576
        max_buf_list_len                              128
    eth
        rxq_cyclic_cpu                                supported
        rxq_cyclic_gpu                                supported
        rxq_managed_mempool_cpu                       supported
        rxq_managed_mempool_gpu                       supported
        rxq_regular_cpu                               supported
        rxq_regular_gpu                               supported
        rxq_max_recv_buf_list_len                     32
        rxq_max_packet_size                           16384
        rxq_max_burst_size                            32768
        txq_regular_cpu                               supported
        txq_regular_gpu                               supported
        txq_max_send_buf_list_len                     48
        txq_max_lso_header_size                       256
        txq_txq_max_lso_msg_size                      262144
        txq_l3_chksum_offload                         supported
        txq_l4_chksum_offload                         supported
        txq_wait_on_time_type                         unsupported
    flow_ct
        flow_ct                                       unsupported
    ipsec
        task_sa_create                                unsupported
        task_sa_destroy                               unsupported
    nvrd_transport
        task_write                                    supported
        rc_max_src_buf_list_len                       0
        dc_max_src_buf_list_len                       0
    pcc
        pcc                                           unsupported
        pcc_np                                        unsupported
        min_num_threads                               0
        max_num_threads                               0
    rdma
        task_send                                     supported
        task_send_imm                                 supported
        task_read                                     supported
        task_write                                    supported
        task_write_imm                                supported
        task_atomic_cmp_swp                           supported
        task_atomic_fetch_add                         supported
        task_receive                                  supported
        rc_transport_type                             supported
        dc_transport_type                             unsupported
        rc_task_receive_get_max_dst_buf_list_len      31
        dc_task_receive_get_max_dst_buf_list_len      0
        task_remote_net_sync_event_get                supported
        task_remote_net_sync_event_notify_set         supported
        task_remote_net_sync_event_notify_add         supported
        max_send_queue_size                           32768
        max_recv_queue_size                           32768
        max_send_buf_list_len                         13
        max_message_size                              1073741824
    sha
        sha1                                          unsupported
        sha256                                        unsupported
        sha512                                        unsupported
        sha1_partial                                  unsupported
        sha256_partial                                unsupported
        sha512_partial                                unsupported
        max_list_num_elem                             0
        max_src_buf_size                              0
        sha1_min_dst_buf_size                         0
        sha256_min_dst_buf_size                       0
        sha512_min_dst_buf_size                       0
        sha1_partial_hash_block_size                  0
        sha256_partial_hash_block_size                0
        sha512_partial_hash_block_size                0

