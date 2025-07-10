NVIDIA DOCA DPA Execution Unit Management Tool

dpaeumgmt enables users to create, destroy, and query EU objects.

Note dpaeumgmt tool must run with root privileges and users must execute sudo mst start before using it.

Top-level dpaeumgmt command syntax:

Copy Copied! Usage: dpaeumgmt {help|version|eu_group|partition} Type "./dpaeumgmt help" for detailed help

Print basic usage information for the tool: Copy Copied! dpaeumgmt -h

Print a detailed help menu of the tool's commands: Copy Copied! dpaeumgmt help

Print version information: Copy Copied! dpaeumgmt version

The commands listed in the following subsections are used to configure EU groups.

The following table lists the flags relevant to eu _group commands. Arguments for the flags must be used within quotes (if more than one) and without extra spaces.

Short Option Long Option Description -h --help Print out basic tool usage information. -d --dpa_device The device interface name (MST/PCI/RDMA/NET). -r --range_eus The range of EUs to allocate an EU group or a partition. The argument must be provided within quotes. -g --id_group Group ID number. This number must be positive and less than or equal to the max_num_dpa_eu_group parameter which may be retrieved using the command eu _group info -d <device> . -n --name_group Group name; 15-character string. The argument must be provided within quotes. -f --file_groups Full path or only the filename if it is located in the same directory as the executable directory (where dpaeumgmt is).

Print information on the relevant DPA resources for the EU groups:

Copy Copied! dpaeumgmt eu_group info --dpa_device <device>

Example:

Copy Copied! $ sudo ./dpaeumgmt eu_group info -d mlx5_0 Max number of DPA EU groups: 15 Max number of DPA EUs in one DPA EU group: 190 Max DPA EU number available to use: 190 Max EU group name length is 15 chars





Create an EU group with the specified name on the provided device's partition. The EUs indicated by the range are taken from the DPA device's EU partition.

Copy Copied! dpaeumgmt eu_group create --dpa_device <device> --name_group <name> --range_eus <range>

Example:

Copy Copied! $ sudo ./dpaeumgmt eu_group create -d mlx5_0 -n "HG hello world1" -r "6-8,16,55,70" Group created successfully- EU group ID: 1 EU group name: HG hello world Member EUs are: 6,7,8,16,55,70

Note After successfully creating an EU group, users can run a DPA thread using group affinity with the affinity type set to the group's ID.





Destroy an EU group that exists on the device's partition with either the provided group name or ID.

Copy Copied! dpaeumgmt eu_group destroy --dpa_device <device> [--name_group <name> | --id_group <id>]

Example:

Copy Copied! $ sudo ./dpaeumgmt eu_group destroy -d mlx5_0 -g 1 Group with group id: 1, was destroyed successfully





Query EU groups residing on the provided device's partition. If one of the optional parameters is used, the command only queries the specific group and prints it if it exists:

Copy Copied! dpaeumgmt eu_group query --dpa_device <device> [--name_group <name> | --id_group <id>]

Example:

Copy Copied! $ sudo ./dpaeumgmt eu_group query -d mlx5_0 1) EU group ID: 1 EU group name: HG hello world Member EUs are: 6,7,8,16,55,70 In total there are 1 EU groups configured.

More options:

Copy Copied! $ sudo ./dpaeumgmt eu_group query -d mlx5_0 -n "HG hello world" $ sudo ./dpaeumgmt eu_group query -d mlx5_0 -g 1





Apply the EU groups provided in the file on the device's partition:

Copy Copied! dpaeumgmt eu_group apply --dpa_device <device> --file_groups <file>

File format example:

Copy Copied! { "eu_groups": [ { "name": "hg1", "range": "178-180"}, { "name": "hg2", "range": "2-10"} ] }

Note The command removes all the previous EU groups defined on the EU partition that the DPA device belongs to and applies the ones from the file.

Example:

Copy Copied! $ sudo ./dpaeumgmt eu_group apply -d mlx5_0 --file_groups example.json 1) EU group ID: 1 EU group name: hg1 Member EUs are: 178,179,180 1) EU group ID: 2 EU group name: hg2 Member EUs are: 2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10 In total there are 2 EU groups configured.

The commands listed in the following subsections are used to configure EU partitions.

The following table lists the flags relevant to EU partition commands. Arguments for the flags must be used within quotes (if more than one) and without extra spaces.

Short Option Long Option Description -h --help Print out basic tool usage information. -d --dpa_device The device interface name (MST/PCI/RDMA/NET). -r --range_eus The range of EUs to allocate an EU group or a partition. The argument must be provided within quotes. -p --id_partition Partition ID number. This number must be positive and less than or equal to the value of max_num_dpa_eu_partition which may be retrieved using the command partition info -d <device> . -v --vhca_list The vHCA IDs to be associated with the partition. The argument must be provided within quotes. -m --max_num_eu_group The number of EU groups to reserve for the partition upon its creation.

Print the relevant DPA resources of the EU partitions:

Copy Copied! dpaeumgmt partition info --dpa_device <device>

Example:

Copy Copied! $ sudo ./dpaeumgmt partition info -d mlx5_0 Max number of DPA EU partitions: 15 Max number of VHCAs associated with a single partition: 32 Max number of DPA EU groups: 15 Note- an allocation of a partition consumes from the number of DPA EU *groups* available to create Max DPA EU number available to use: 190





Create an EU partition on the DPA device:

Copy Copied! dpaeumgmt partition create --dpa_device <device> --vhca_list <id_list> --range_eus <range> --max_num_eu_group <max_num>

Example:

Copy Copied! $ sudo ./dpaeumgmt partition create -d mlx5_0 -v 1 -r 10-20 -m 2 Partition created successfully- EU Partition ID: 1 Maximal number of groups: 2 The partition has a total of 1 associated VHCA IDs, namely: 1 Partition's member EUs are: 10,11,12,13,14,15,16,17,18,19,20





Destroy an EU partition that exists on the device's partition:

Copy Copied! dpaeumgmt partition destroy --dpa_device <device> --id_partition <id>

Example:

Copy Copied! $ sudo ./dpaeumgmt partition destroy -d mlx5_0 -p 1 Partition with partition id: 1, was destroyed successfully





Query EU partitions that reside on the provided device's partition and print out the partition if it exists:

Copy Copied! dpaeumgmt partition query --dpa_device <device> [--id_partition <id>]

Example:

Copy Copied! $ sudo ./dpaeumgmt partition query -d mlx5_0 -p 1 EU Partition ID: 1 Maximal number of groups: 2 The partition has a total of 1 associated VHCA IDs, namely: 1 Partition's member EUs are: 10,11,12,13,14,15,16,17,18,19,20

More options: