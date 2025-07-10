NVIDIA DOCA DPACC Compiler

To execute DOCA DPACC compiler:

Copy Copied! Usage: dpacc <list-of-input-files> -hostcc=<path> [other options] Helper Flags: -h, --help Print help information about DPACC -V, --version Print DPACC version information -v, --verbose List the compilation commands generated by this invocation while also executing every command in verbose mode -dryrun, --dryrun Only list the compilation commands generated by DPACC, without executing them -keep, --keep Keep all intermediate files that are generated during internal compilation steps in the current directory -keep-dir, --keep-dir Keep all intermediate files that are generated during internal compilation steps in the given directory -optf, --options-file <file>,... Include command line options from the specified file

Flag DPACC Mode Description List of one or more input files All List of C source files or DPA object file names. Specifying at least one input file is mandatory. A file with an unknown extension is treated as a DPA object file. -mcpu , --mcpu <value> All Specify the target DPA hardware for code generation. Info See DPA Hardware Architectures for more details. Supported values: nv-dpa-bf3, nv-dpa-cx7, nv-dpa-cx8 -hostcc , --hostcc <path> All Specify the host compiler. This is typically the native compiler present on the host system. Note The host compiler used to link the host application with the DPA program must be link-compatible with the hostcc compiler provided here. -o , --output-file <file> Compile-and-link/library generation Specify name and location of the output file.

Tip Use --help option for a list of all supported options.

Flag Description -app-name , --app-name <name> Specify DPA application name for the DPA program. This option is required if multiple DPA programs are part of a host application because each DPA application must have a unique name. Default name is __dpa_a_out . -flto , --flto Enable link-time optimization (LTO) for device code. Specify this option during compilation along with an optimization level in devicecc-options . -devicecc-options , --devicecc-options <options> ,... Specify the list of options to pass to the device compiler. -devicelink-options , --devicelink-options <options> ,... Specify the list of options to pass during device linking stage. -device-libs , --device-libs '-L<path> -l<name>' ,... Specify the list of device libraries including their names (in -l ) and their paths (in -L ). FlexIO libraries are linked by default. -I , --common-include-path <path> ,... Specify include search paths common to host and device code compilation. FlexIO headers paths are included by DPACC by default. -o , --output-file <file> Specify name and location of the output file. Compile-only mode – name of the output DPA object file. If not specified, .dpa.o is generated for each .c file.

Compiler-and-link mode – name of the output DPA program. This is a mandatory option in compiler-and-link mode.

Library generation mode – name of the output library. This is a mandatory option for this mode. Output files <name>_device.a and <name>_host.a are generated. -hostcc-options , --hostcc-options <options> ,... Specify the list of options to pass to the host compiler. -gen-libs , --gen-libs Generate a DPA library from input files -ldoca_dpa , --ldoca_dpa Link with DOCA-DPA libraries

Note Using machine dependent options (e.g., -mcpu , -march , -mabi ) through -devicecc-options to influence compiler code generation is not supported.

Note The devicecc-options option allows passing any option to the device compiler. However, passing options that prevent compilation of the input file may lead to unexpected behavior (e.g., -devicecc-options="-version" makes the device compiler print the version and not process input files).

Note Incompatible options that affect DPA global function argument sizes during DPACC invocation and host application compilation may lead to undefined behavior during execution (e.g., passing -hostcc-options="-fshort-enums" to DPACC and missing this option when building the host application).

The following table mentions the DPA architectures, the associated values supported in the compiler through the -mcpu option, and the macros defined by the compiler to identify these architectures.

Hardware Value Macro ConnectX-7 nv-dpa-cx7 __NV_DPA_CX7 BlueField-3 nv-dpa-bf3 __NV_DPA_BF3 ConnectX-8 nv-dpa-cx8 __NV_DPA_CX8

Since ConnectX-7 and BlueField-3 share the same DPA hardware, nv-dpa-cx7 is treated as an alias of nv-dpa-bf3 by the compiler.

As described in section "DPA Hardware Architectures", the compiler defines identifier macros for each version of DPA hardware. Each identifier macro has a unique integer value which is strictly greater than that of macros for older DPA CPU models. Known aliases such as BlueField-3 DPA and ConnectX-7 DPA share the same integer value. The macro __NV_DPA is defined to the value of current compilation target. This can be used to write device code specific to a DPA hardware generation as shown in the following:

Copy Copied! #if __NV_DPA == __NV_DPA_BF3 #elif __NV_DPA > __NV_DPA_BF3 #endif

Only the default linker script is supported with LTO

Using options -fPIC / -fpic / -shared / -mcmodel=large through -devicecc-options is not supported when LTO is enabled

Fat objects containing both LLVM bitcode and ELF representation are not supported

Thin LTO is not supported

During compilation, LLVM generates the object as bitcode IR (intermediate representation) when LTO is enabled instead of ELF representation. The bitcode IR generated by the DPA compiler is only guaranteed to be compatible within the same version of DPACC. All objects involved in link-time optimization (enabled with -flto ) must be built with the same version of DPACC.

The -ldpa option which links with DOCA-DPA libraries is deprecated and will be removed in future releases. Use the option -ldoca_dpa instead.

This section provides some common use cases of DPACC and showcases the dpacc command.

This example shows how to build DPA libraries using DPACC. Libraries for DPA typically contain two archives, one for the host and one for the device.

Copy Copied! dpacc input.c -hostcc=gcc -o lib<name> -gen-libs -hostcc-options="-fPIC"

This command generates the output files lib<name>_host.a and lib<name>_device.a .

The host stub archive can be linked with other host code to generate a shared/static host library.

Generating a static host library: Copy Copied! ar x lib<name>_host.a # Extract objects to generate *.o ar cr lib<name>.a <*src.host.o> *.o # Generate final static archive with all objects

Generating a shared host library: Copy Copied! gcc -shared -o lib<name>.so <*src.host.o> -Wl,-whole-archive -l<name>_host -Wl,-no-whole-archive # Link the generated archive to build a shared library

The DPA device library generated by DPACC using -gen-libs as part of a DPA library can be consumed by DPACC using the -device-libs option.

Link-time optimizations can be enabled using -flto along with an optimization level specified for device compilation.

This example includes headers for device compilation using devicecc-options and host compilation using hostcc-options . You may also specify headers for any compilation on both the host and device side using the -I option.

DPACC provides an option, -src-output , to generate the output as host source code. This source can be compiled by the host compiler to generate functionally equivalent output which DPACC would have generated directly.

This example shows how to build various outputs of DPACC as source using this option and how to compile the generated source.

Generate the DPA program source by passing the following option to DPACC:

Copy Copied! dpacc input.c -hostcc=gcc -o libfoo.c -src-output

Compile the generated source using host compiler to generate an object and build an archive with this object. A macro __DPACC_SRC_TARGET__ must be defined when building this object to remove code which is unnecessary when building from source:

Generate the DPA library source by passing the following option to DPACC:

Copy Copied! dpacc input.c -hostcc=gcc -o libfoo -gen-libs -src-output

This generates the device archive libfoo_device.a and host code files libfoo.lib.c and input.dpa.c .

The host archive of the DPA library is generated by compiling these sources and building an archive. The __DPACC_SRC_TARGET__ macro must be defined in this instance to remove unnecessary code:

Generate DPA-object source by passing the following option to DPACC:

Copy Copied! dpacc input.c -hostcc=gcc -c -src-output

This generates a single file, input.dpa.c .

Compile the host file to generate an object:

Copy Copied! gcc input.dpa.c -c -I /opt/mellanox/flexio/include -Wno-attributes -Wno-pedantic -Wno-unused-parameter -Wno-return-type -Wno-implicit-function-declaration

DPA Compiler is an LLVM-based compiler used internally by DPACC for compiling and linking the device code files. User-specified options can be passed to the compiler and linker through the DPACC options --devicecc-options and --devicelink-options respectively.

Refer to the following resources for details on the options which can be passed:

Note Invoking the compiler, assembler, or linker directly may lead to unexpected errors.

Note Linker options are provided through the compiler driver dpa-clang .

Note The LLD linker script is honored in addition to the default configuration rather than replacing the whole configuration like in GNU lD. Hence, additional options may be required to override some default behaviors.

Note Enabling optional extensions in standard library by defining the __STDC_WANT_LIB_EXT1__ macro is not supported.

dpacc-extract is a tool for extracting a device executable out of a DPA program or a host executable containing DPA program(s).

To execute dpacc-extract :

Copy Copied! Usage: dpacc-extract <input-file> -o=<output-file> [other options] Helper Flags: -o, --output-file Specify name of the output file -app-name, --app-name <name> Specify name of the DPA application to extract -h, --help Print help information about dpacc-extract -V, --version Print dpacc-extract version information -optf, --options-file <file>,... Include command line options from the specified file

Mandatory arguments:

Flag Description Input file DPA program or host executable containing DPA program. Specifying one input file is mandatory. -o , --output-file <file> Specify name and location of the output device executable. -app-name , --app-name <name> Specify name of the DPA application to extract. Mandatory if input file has multiple DPA apps.

The dpa-objdump utility prints the contents of object files and final linked images named on the command line.

Info For more information, please refer to the Objdump command line reference.

Commonly used dpa-objdump options:

Flag Description --mcpu Option to choose micro-architecture for DPA processor. nv-dpa-bf3 is the default CPU for dpa-objdump.

dpa-ar is a Unix ar-compatible archiver.

The dpa-nm utility lists the names of symbols from object files and archives.

