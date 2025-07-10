DOCA Documentation v2.9.0 LTS
NVIDIA DOCA Installation Guide for Linux

This guide details the necessary steps to set up NVIDIA DOCA in your Linux environment.

Introduction

Installation of the NVIDIA® BlueField® networking platform (DPU or SuperNIC) software requires following the following step-by-step procedure.

Supported Platforms

The following NVIDIA® BlueField® platforms are supported and have been tested with this version of DOCA:

Supported and Tested BlueField Platforms

NVIDIA BlueField-3 Platforms

SKU

PSID

Description

900-9D3B6-00CN-AB0

MT_0000000883

NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3240 P-Series Dual-slot FHHL DPU; 400GbE / NDR IB (default mode); Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled

900-9D3B6-00CV-AAH

MT_0000000884

NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3220 P-Series FHHL DPU; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled

900-9D3B6-00SN-AB0

MT_0000000964

NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3240 P-Series Dual-slot FHHL DPU; 400GbE / NDR IB (default mode); Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Disabled

900-9D3B6-00SV-AA0

MT_0000000965

NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3220 P-Series FHHL DPU; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Disabled

900-9D3B4-00CC-EA0

MT_0000000966

NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3210L E-series FHHL SuperNIC; 100GbE (default mode) / HDR100 IB; Dual port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16; 8 Arm cores; 16GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled

900-9D3B4-00SC-EA0

MT_0000000967

NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3210L E-series FHHL SuperNIC; 100GbE (default mode) / HDR100 IB; Dual port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16; 8 Arm cores; 16GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Disabled

900-9D3B4-00EN-EA0

MT_0000001010

NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3140L E-Series FHHL SuperNIC; 400GbE / NDR IB (default mode); Single-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16; 8 Arm cores; 16GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled

900-9D3B4-00PN-EA0

MT_0000001011

NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3140L E-Series FHHL SuperNIC; 400GbE / NDR IB (default mode); Single-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16; 8 Arm cores; 16GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Disabled

900-9D3B6-00CC-AA0

MT_0000001024

NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3210 P-Series FHHL DPU; 100GbE (default mode) / HDR100 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC;Crypto Enabled

900-9D3B6-00SC-AA0

MT_0000001025

NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3210 P-Series FHHL DPU; 100GbE (default mode) / HDR100 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Disabled

900-9D3D4-00EN-HA0

MT_0000001069

Nvidia BlueField-3 B3140H E-series HHHL SuperNIC; 400GbE (default mode) / NDR IB; Single-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16; 8 Arm cores; 16GB on board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled

900-9D3D4-00NN-HA0

MT_0000001070

Nvidia BlueField-3 B3140H E-series HHHL SuperNIC; 400GbE (default mode) /NDR IB; Single-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16; 8 Arm cores; 16GB on board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Disabled

900-9D3C6-00CV-DA0

MT_0000001075

NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3220SH E-Series FHHL Storage Controller; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 48GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled; Secure Boot

900-9D3C6-00CV-GA0

MT_0000001083

NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3220SH E-Series No heatsink FHHL Storage Controller; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 48GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled

900-9D3B4-00CV-EA0

MT_0000001093

NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3220L E-Series FHHL SuperNIC; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16; 8 Arm cores; 16GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled

900-9D3B4-00SV-EA0

MT_0000001094

NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3220L E-Series FHHL SuperNIC; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16; 8 Arm cores; 16GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Disabled

900-9D3C6-00SV-GA0

MT_0000001101

NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3220SH E-Series No Heatsink FHHL Storage Controller; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 48GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Disabled

900-9D3C6-00SV-DA0

MT_0000001102

NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3220SH E-Series FHHL Storage Controller; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 48GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Disabled;

900-9D3B6-00CC-EA0

MT_0000001115

NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3210E E-Series FHHL DPU; 100GbE (default mode) / HDR100 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled

900-9D3B6-00SC-EA0

MT_0000001117

NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3210E E-Series FHHL DPU; 100GbE (default mode) / HDR100 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Disabled

900-9D3B6-00CN-PA0

MT_0000001188

NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3240 P-Series FHHL DPU for Cold Aisle; 400GbE / NDR IB (default mode); Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled

900-9D3B6-00CV-PA0

MT_0000001196

NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3220 P-Series FHHL DPU for Cold Aisle; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled; Tall Bracket

900-9D3D4-00NN-LA0

MT_0000001229

Nvidia BlueField-3 B3140H E-series HHHL SuperNIC for Cold Aisle; 400GbE (default mode)/NDR IB; Single-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16; 8 Arm cores; 16GB on board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Disabled

NVIDIA BlueField-2 Platforms

NVIDIA SKU

Legacy OPNs

PSID

Description

900-9D219-0086-ST1

MBF2M516A-CECOT

MT_0000000375

BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Crypto and Secure Boot Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL

900-9D219-0086-ST0

MBF2M516A-EECOT

MT_0000000376

BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE/EDR/HDR100 VPI Dual-Port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Crypto and Secure Boot Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL

900-9D219-0056-ST1

MBF2M516A-EENOT

MT_0000000377

BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE/EDR/HDR100 VPI Dual-Port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL

900-9D206-0063-ST4

MBF2M322A-AEEOT

MT_0000000490

BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; PCIe Gen4 x8; Crypto Enabled; 8GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; HHHL

900-9D206-0053-SQ0

MBF2H332A-AENOT

MT_0000000539

BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; PCIe Gen4 x8; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; HHHL

900-9D206-0063-ST2

MBF2H332A-AEEOT

MT_0000000540

BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; PCIe Gen4 x8; Crypto Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; HHHL

900-9D206-0083-ST3

MBF2H332A-AECOT

MT_0000000541

BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; PCIe Gen4 x8; Crypto and Secure Boot Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; HHHL

900-9D206-0083-ST1

MBF2H322A-AECOT

MT_0000000542

BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; PCIe Gen4 x8; Crypto and Secure Boot Enabled; 8GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; HHHL

900-9D206-0063-ST1

MBF2H322A-AEEOT

MT_0000000543

BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; PCIe Gen4 x8; Crypto Enabled; 8GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; HHHL

900-9D206-0053-ST2

MBF2H322A-AENOT

MT_0000000544

BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; PCIe Gen4 x8; Crypto Disabled; 8GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; HHHL

900-9D219-0066-ST0

MBF2M516A-EEEOT

MT_0000000559

BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE/EDR/HDR100 VPI Dual-Port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Crypto Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL

900-9D219-0056-SN1

MBF2M516A-CENOT

MT_0000000560

BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL

900-9D219-0066-ST2

MBF2M516A-CEEOT

MT_0000000561

BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Crypto Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL

900-9D219-0006-ST0

MBF2H516A-CEEOT

MT_0000000702

BlueField-2 DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Crypto; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL

900-9D219-0056-ST2

MBF2H516A-CENOT

MT_0000000703

BlueField-2 DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL

900-9D219-0066-ST3

MBF2H516A-EEEOT

MT_0000000704

BlueField-2 DPU 100GbE/EDR/HDR100 VPI Dual-Port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Crypto Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL

900-9D219-0056-SQ0

MBF2H516A-EENOT

MT_0000000705

BlueField-2 DPU 100GbE/EDR/HDR100 VPI Dual-Port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL

900-9D250-0038-ST1

MBF2M345A-HESOT

MT_0000000715

BlueField-2 E-Series DPU; 200GbE/HDR single-port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; HHHL

900-9D250-0048-ST1

MBF2M345A-HECOT

MT_0000000716

BlueField-2 E-Series DPU; 200GbE/HDR single-port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; HHHL

900-9D218-0073-ST1

MBF2H512C-AESOT

MT_0000000723

BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x8; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL

900-9D218-0083-ST2

MBF2H512C-AECOT

MT_0000000724

BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x8; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL

900-9D208-0086-ST4

MBF2M516C-EECOT

MT_0000000728

BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE/EDR/HDR100 VPI Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; Tall Bracket; FHHL

900-9D208-0086-SQ0

MBF2H516C-CECOT

MT_0000000729

BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; Tall Bracket; FHHL

900-9D208-0076-ST5

MBF2M516C-CESOT

MT_0000000731

BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; Tall Bracket; FHHL

900-9D208-0076-ST6

MBF2M516C-EESOT

MT_0000000732

BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE/EDR/HDR100 VPI Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; Tall Bracket; FHHL

900-9D208-0086-ST3

MBF2M516C-CECOT

MT_0000000733

BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; Tall Bracket; FHHL

900-9D208-0076-ST2

MBF2H516C-EESOT

MT_0000000737

BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 100GbE/EDR/HDR100 VPI Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; Tall Bracket; FHHL

900-9D208-0076-ST1

MBF2H516C-CESOT

MT_0000000738

BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; Tall Bracket; FHHL

900-9D218-0083-ST4

MBF2H532C-AECOT

MT_0000000765

BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x8; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Enabled; 32GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL

900-9D218-0073-ST0

MBF2H532C-AESOT

MT_0000000766

BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x8; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Disabled; 32GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL

900-9D208-0076-ST3

MBF2H536C-CESOT

MT_0000000767

BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Disabled; 32GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL

900-9D208-0086-ST2

MBF2H536C-CECOT

MT_0000000768

BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Enabled; 32GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL

900-9D218-0073-ST4

MBF2H512C-AEUOT

MT_0000000972

BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x8; Secure Boot Enabled with UEFI disabled; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management

900-9D208-0076-STA

MBF2H516C-CEUOT

MT_0000000973

BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled with UEFI disabled; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management

900-9D208-0076-STB

MBF2H536C-CEUOT

MT_0000001008

BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled with UEFI Disabled; Crypto Disabled; 32GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL

699140280000

N/A

NVD0000000020

ZAM/NAS

Supported ConnectX NICs

The NVIDIA® ConnectX® NICs supported with DOCA-host can be found in NVIDIA DOCA Profiles.

Hardware Prerequisites

For BlueField Platform users, this guide assumes that a BlueField device has been installed in a server according to the instructions detailed in your DPU's hardware user guide .

DOCA Packages

See information in the NVIDIA DOCA Release Notes page.

Supported Host OS per DOCA-Host Installation Profile

Refer to the "Supported Host OS and Features per DOCA-Host Installation Profile" section in the release notes to know which profiles are supported with a specific OS.

DOCA Meta-packages

DOCA meta-packages are collections of several individual packages bundled together for convenience. Instead of executing multiple installation commands for each package, users can install a single meta-package that automatically installs all the included components. This simplifies the process and ensures that all necessary packages are installed in one step. You have already seen some of DOCA's meta-packages in the NVIDIA DOCA Profiles page. Other meta-packages include:

  • doca-all-userspace – installs only user space packages of doca-all

  • doca-ofed-userspace – installs only user space packages of doca-ofed

  • doca-networking-userspace – installs only user space packages of doca-networking

  • doca-roce-userspace – installs only user space packages of doca-roce

  • doca-kernel – installs only the kernel part of DOCA

The process for installing any or all of the DOCA meta-packages is simple and explained in section "Installing Software on Host". But i n general:

  1. Download the DOCA host repo from the NVIDIA DOCA Downloads page.

  2. Unpack the repo file (deb or rpm) on your system:

    • For deb-based repo:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      host# sudo dpkg -i <repo_file>

    • For rpm-based repo:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      host# sudo rpm -Uvh <repo_file>

  3. I nstall the desired meta-packages – use yum or apt to install the meta-packages of your choice

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    host# <yum/apt> install {meta-packages}

BlueField Networking Platform Image Installation

This guide provides the minimal instructions for setting up DOCA on a standard system.

Note

Make sure to follow the instructions in this section sequentially. Make sure to update DOCA on the host side first before installing the BFB Bundle on the BlueField.

Installation Files

Find the DOCA installation files for host and BlueField from the NVIDIA DOCA Downloads page.

Uninstalling Software from Host

If an older DOCA (or MLNX_OFED) software version is installed on your host, make sure to uninstall it before proceeding with the installation of the new version:

Deb-based
Copy
Copied!
            

            
$ for f in $( dpkg --list | grep doca | awk '{print $2}' ); do echo $f ; apt remove --purge $f -y ; done
$ /usr/sbin/ofed_uninstall.sh --force
$ sudo apt-get autoremove

RPM-based
Copy
Copied!
            

            
host# for f in $(rpm -qa | grep -i doca ) ; do yum -y remove $f; done
host# /usr/sbin/ofed_uninstall.sh --force
host# yum autoremove
host# yum makecache

Installing Prerequisites on Host for Target BlueField

Install RShim to manage and flash the BlueField platform.

OS

Procedure

Deb-based

  1. Download the DOCA host repo from the NVIDIA DOCA Downloads page.

  2. Unpack the deb repo. Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    host# sudo dpkg -i <repo_file>

  3. Perform apt update. Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    host# sudo apt-get update

  4. Run apt install for RShim:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    host# sudo apt install rshim

RPM-based

  1. Download the DOCA host repo from the NVIDIA DOCA Downloads page.

  2. Unpack the RPM repo. Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    host# sudo rpm -Uvh <repo_file>

  3. Enable new dnf repos. Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    host# sudo dnf makecache

  4. Run dnf install to install RShim:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    host# sudo dnf install rshim

Note

Skip section "Installing Software on Host" if you intend to update only the BlueField software (*.bfb). The RShim driver is sufficient for that purpose.


GPG and Kernel Module Signing

This section highlights the signing methods used to ensure the authenticity and integrity of the packages and the kernel modules.

GNU Privacy Guard (GPG)

RPM packages are signed using a GPG key, allowing users to verify that the packages originate from a trusted NVIDIA source and have not been tampered with.

For the package manager to verify the signature:

  1. Obtain the public GPG Key by d ownloading NVIDIA's RPM-GPG-KEY-Mellanox-SHA256 key:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    # wget http://www.mellanox.com/downloads/ofed/RPM-GPG-KEY-Mellanox-SHA256
--2018-01-25 13:52:30--  http://www.mellanox.com/downloads/ofed/RPM-GPG-KEY-Mellanox-SHA256
Resolving www.mellanox.com... 72.3.194.0
Connecting to www.mellanox.com|72.3.194.0|:80... connected.
HTTP request sent, awaiting response... 200 OK
Length: 1354 (1.3K) [text/plain]
Saving to: ?RPM-GPG-KEY-Mellanox-SHA256?
 
100%[=================================================>] 1,354       --.-K/s   in 0s
 
2018-01-25 13:52:30 (247 MB/s) - ?RPM-GPG-KEY-Mellanox-SHA256? saved [1354/1354]

  2. Import the public key to the package manager 's key ring:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    # sudo rpm --import RPM-GPG-KEY-Mellanox-SHA256
warning: rpmts_HdrFromFdno: Header V3 DSA/SHA1 Signature, key ID 6224c050: NOKEY
Retrieving key from file:///repos/MLNX_OFED//RPM-GPG-KEY-Mellanox
Importing GPG key 0x6224C050:
 Userid: "Mellanox Technologies (Mellanox Technologies - Signing Key v2) "
 From  : /repos/MLNX_OFED//RPM-GPG-KEY-Mellanox-SHA256
Is this ok [y/N]:

  3. Verify that the key is successfully imported:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    # rpm -q gpg-pubkey --qf '%{NAME}-%{VERSION}-%{RELEASE}\t%{SUMMARY}\n' | grep Mellanox
gpg-pubkey-a9e4b643-520791ba    gpg(Mellanox Technologies )

  4. Update the package manager:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    sudo yum update

Kernel Module Signing

Kernel drivers are signed using NVIDIA's x.509 public key , allowing users to verify that the drivers originate from a trusted NVIDIA source and have not been tampered with.

To support loading DOCA-HOST drivers on a secure-boot-enabled OS, the NVIDIA x.509 public key should be added to the key database by following these steps:

  1. Obtain NVIDIA's public x.509 key :

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    # wget http://www.mellanox.com/downloads/ofed/mlnx_signing_key_pub.der

    Note

    Builds for SLES15 SP4 and SP5 are signed with a newer signing key. The corresponding public key can be downloaded from this link.

  2. Import the public key to the MOK list using the mokutil utility:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    # mokutil --import mlnx_signing_key_pub.der

    Info

    Users will be asked to enter and confirm a password for this MOK enrollment request.

  3. Reboot the system.

Installing Software on Host

Note

Skip this section if you intend to update only the BlueField software (*.bfb). The RShim driver is sufficient for that purpose.

Note

Make sure to have followed the instructions under "Installing Prerequisites on Host for Target BlueField".

  1. Install DOCA local repo package for host:

    Info

    The following table provides instructions for installing the DOCA host repo on your device depending on your OS and desired profile.

    OS

    Profile

    Instructions

    Deb-based

    doca-all

    1. Download the DOCA host repo from the NVIDIA DOCA Downloads page.

    2. Unpack the deb repo. Run:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      host# dpkg -i <repo_file>

    3. Perform apt update. Run:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      host# apt-get update

    4. If the kernel version on your host is not supported (not shown under section "Supported Host OS and Features per DOCA-Host Installation Profile"), refer to section "DOCA Extra Package and doca-kernel-support".

    5. Ensure that the kernel headers installed match the version of the currently running kernel.

      Info

      If the build directory exists in under /lib/modules/$(uname -r)/build, then the kernel headers are installed.

    6. Run apt install for DOCA SDK and DOCA runtime:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      host# sudo apt install -y doca-all mlnx-fw-updater

    doca-networking

    1. Download the DOCA host repo from the NVIDIA DOCA Downloads page.

    2. Unpack the deb repo. Run:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      host# dpkg -i <repo_file>

    3. Perform apt update. Run:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      host# apt-get update

    4. If the kernel version on your host is not supported (not shown under section "Supported Host OS and Features per DOCA-Host Installation Profile"), refer to section "DOCA Extra Package and doca-kernel-support".

    5. Ensure that the kernel headers installed match the version of the currently running kernel.

      Info

      If the build directory exists in under /lib/modules/$(uname -r)/build, then the kernel headers are installed.

    6. Run apt install for DOCA SDK and DOCA runtime:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      host# sudo apt install -y doca-networking mlnx-fw-updater

    doca-ofed/

    doca-roce

    1. Download the DOCA host repo from the NVIDIA DOCA Downloads page.

    2. Unpack the deb repo. Run:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      host# sudo dpkg -i <repo_file>

    3. Perform apt update. Run:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      host# sudo apt-get update

    4. If the kernel version on your host is not supported (not shown under section "Supported Host OS and Features per DOCA-Host Installation Profile"), refer to section "DOCA Extra Package and doca-kernel-support".

    5. Ensure that the kernel headers installed match the version of the currently running kernel.

      Info

      If the build directory exists in under /lib/modules/$(uname -r)/build, then the kernel headers are installed.

    6. Install either doca-ofed or doca-roce profile. Run:

      • For doca-ofed:

        Copy
        Copied!
                    
        
            
        host# sudo apt install -y doca-ofed mlnx-fw-updater

      • For doca-roce:

        Copy
        Copied!
                    
        
            
        host# sudo apt install -y doca-roce mlnx-fw-updater

    RPM-based

    doca-all

    1. Download the DOCA host repo from the NVIDIA DOCA Downloads page.

    2. Unpack the rpm repo. Run:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      host# rpm -Uvh <repo_file>.rpm

    3. Perform yum update. Run:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      host# sudo yum makecache

    4. If the kernel version on your host is not supported (not shown under section "Supported Host OS and Features per DOCA-Host Installation Profile"), refer to section "DOCA Extra Package and doca-kernel-support".

    5. Run yum install for DOCA SDK and DOCA runtime:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      host# sudo yum install -y doca-all mlnx-fw-updater

    doca-networking

    1. Download the DOCA host repo from the NVIDIA DOCA Downloads page.

    2. Unpack the rpm repo. Run:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      host# rpm -Uvh <repo_file>.rpm

    3. Perform yum update. Run:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      host# sudo yum makecache

    4. If the kernel version on your host is not supported (not shown under section "Supported Host OS and Features per DOCA-Host Installation Profile"), refer to section "DOCA Extra Package and doca-kernel-support".

    5. Run yum install for DOCA SDK and DOCA runtime:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      host# sudo yum install -y doca-networking mlnx-fw-updater

    doca-ofed/

    doca-roce

    1. Download the DOCA host repo from the NVIDIA DOCA Downloads page.

    2. Unpack the RPM repo. Run:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      host# sudo rpm -Uvh <repo_file>.rpm

    3. Perform yum update. Run:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      host# sudo yum makecache

    4. If the kernel version on your host is not supported (not shown under section "Supported Host OS and Features per DOCA-Host Installation Profile"), refer to section "DOCA Extra Package and doca-kernel-support".

    5. Install either doca-ofed or doca-roce profiles:

      • For doca-ofed:

        Copy
        Copied!
                    
        
            
        host# sudo yum install -y doca-ofed mlnx-fw-updater

      • For doca-roce:

        Copy
        Copied!
                    
        
            
        host# sudo yum install -y doca-roce mlnx-fw-updater

  2. Load the drivers:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    host# sudo /etc/init.d/openibd restart

  3. Initialize MST. Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    host# sudo mst restart

DOCA Extra Package and doca-kernel-support

If the kernel version on your host is not supported (not shown under section "Supported Host OS and Features per DOCA-Host Installation Profile"), users may opt to either:

  • Switch to a compatible kernel; or

  • Install doca-extra package and run doca-kernel-support

doca-kernel-support is a script intended to rebuild kernel modules included with DOCA-host for cases where they are not provided. It builds a single package (i.e., rpm or deb) that contains a repository of packages (i.e., dnf or apt).

DOCA-host provides binary builds of kernel modules for some specific kernels. This script rebuilds kernel modules included with DOCA-host for a custom kernel version and creates an RPM or DEB package that holds all of those rebuilt modules for easy install.

Note

doca-kernel-support does not support customized or unofficial kernels.

To run doca-kernel-support:

  1. Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    host# apt/yum install -y doca-extra

  2. Execute the doca-kernel-support script which rebuilds and installs the DOCA-host kernel modules with the running kernel:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    host# /opt/mellanox/doca/tools/doca-kernel-support

    The output may end with rpm or deb with the following general format:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    doca-kernel-support: Built single package: <doca-kernel-repo>
doca-kernel-support: Done

    Output example:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    doca-kernel-support: Built single package: /tmp/DOCA.EuUfkWfV7Z/doca-kernel-repo-2.9.0-1.kver.5.14.0.356.el9.x86.64.x86_64.rpm
doca-kernel-support: Done

    Note

    doca-kernel-support does not support customized or unofficial kernels.

  3. Install the generated meta-package on the desired DOCA profile:

    Info

    The examples provided install DOCA kernel repos (RPM/DEB) with doca-ofed profile, but other profiles may be installed if they are supported.

    • Format for RPM-based distributions:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      host# rpm -i <doca-kernel-repo>
host# dnf makecache
host# dnf install <doca-profile>

      Example:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      host# rpm -i /tmp/DOCA.EuUfkWfV7Z/doca-kernel-repo-2.9.0-1.kver.5.14.0.356.el9.x86.64.x86_64.rpm
host# dnf makecache
host# dnf install doca-ofed

    • Format for DEB-based distributions:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      host# dpkg -i <doca-kernel-repo>
host# apt update
host# apt install <doca-profile>

      Example:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      host# dpkg -i /tmp/DOCA.J8JYxEmffD/doca-kernel-repo-2.9.0-6.4.0.mlnx_2.9.0_amd64.deb
host# apt update
host# apt install doca-ofed

  4. (Optional) Retrieve installed packages and their versions as part of DOCA Host installation:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    host# /opt/mellanox/doca/tools/doca-info
 
Versions:
- DOCA Base MLNX_OFED_LINUX-24.07-0.5.5.0
- MFT 4.29.0-127
 
UEFI\ATF versions:
- mst_device: mt41692_pciconf0
     UEFI Version: 4.7.0-42-g13081ae
     ATF Version: 4.7.0-25-g5569834
 
Firmware (Current):
- BlueField-3 32.41.1000
 
DOCA:
- doca-all 2.8.0-0.0.4
- doca-apsh-config 2.8.0079-1
- doca-bench 2.8.0079-1
…
 
DOCA Dependencies:
…
- flexio 24.07.2300
- mlnx-dpdk 22.11.0-2407.0.10
 
 
OFED:
…
- rdma-core 2407mlnx52-1.2407055
…
- ucx 1.17.0-1.2407055

    Note

    If BlueField has a BF-Bundle version older than 2.7.0 installed on it, the UEFI/ATF versions would appear as N/A. If your version is 2.7.0 or higher and still see N/A, then perform driver restart on the host:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    /etc/init.d/openibd restart

Upgrading Software on Host

To update existing DOCA host packages, follow these steps:

  1. Install the newer version of the DOCA host repository as detailed in the section titled "Installing Software on Host".

  2. Upgrade the DOCA packages

    • To upgrade from DOCA version 2.5.x, all DOCA and OFED related packages should be removed . For detailed instructions on how to uninstall these packages, please refer to the uninstall section "Uninstalling Software from Host".

    • To upgrade from DOCA 2.6.0 and later, use the following command:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      host# yum/apt upgrade doca-all

Installation on Community Operating Systems

NVIDIA provides DOCA packages to be installed on common OSs. These packages are provided as binaries, and NVIDIA provides full support for them.

NVIDIA also provides a support model for DOCA used on open-source community OSs. The goal of this new support model is to enable customers to use community-maintained variants of the Linux OS, without being limited to the distributions that NVIDIA provides primary support for.

In the community model, there is shared responsibility between NVIDIA and customers choosing to use community OSs in their environment:

  • NVIDIA owns basic validation for the OSs, so that customers know they can expect DOCA to work.

  • Customers are responsible for building their own packages and binaries (based on source code and build instructions detailed below), and can also choose to deploy parts of DOCA instead of the whole package

Note

NVIDIA provides support to customers and partners with Support contracts. In certain cases, NVIDIA will require the customer to work with the community to fix issues deemed to be caused by the community breaking DOCA.

To install doca-host-community on a host, follow these steps:

  1. Install the doca-host-community repository that includes sources and tools to generate the DOCA community repo:

    • For RPM-based packages:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      host# rpm -uvh doca-host-repo-community-{doca_version}.noarch.rpm

      Example:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      host# rpm -uvh doca-host-repo-community-2.9.0-0.2.9.24.10.0.5.2.0.noarch.rpm

    • For DEB-based packages:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      host# dpkg -i doca-host_{doca_version}-community_all.deb

      Example:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      host# dpkg -i doca-host_2.9.0-100000-24.10-community_all.deb

  2. Run the build script to generate the doca-host-community repository:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    host# /opt/mellanox/doca/tools/doca-community-build

    The script output should include a line similar to the following:

    • For RPM-based packages:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      host# doca-community-build: Built single package: /tmp/DOCA.Lz1pntWcGM/doca-community-repo-24.10.0.5.2.0-1.kver.4.18.0.477.10.1.el8.8.x86.64.x86_64.rpm

    • For DEB-based packages:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      host# doca-community-build: Built single package: /tmp/DOCA.gcVyNokLfV/doca-community-repo-24.10-0.5.2.0-6.8.0.31.generic_24.10.0.5.2.0_amd64.deb

      Info

      The binary created by the script can be copied to any similar machine with the same kernel It contains all of the doca-ofed profile built packages, with extra meta-package that depends on those packages, installing the meta-package will install all of the built packages

  3. The resulting DOCA community repo should be ready for installation on this host or distributed to any other similar machine with the same distribution and kernel:

    • For RPM-based (non-SLES) packages:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      host# yum install /tmp/DOCA.m6rIcEJNKl/doca-community-repo-24.10.0.4.6.0-1.kver.5.14.0.427.13.1.el9.4.x86.64.x86_64.rpm
host# yum makecache

    • For SLES RPM-based packages:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      host# zypper install /tmp/DOCA.m6rIcEJNKl/doca-community-repo-24.10.0.4.6.0-1.kver.5.14.0.427.13.1.el9.4.x86.64.x86_64.rpm
host# zypper refresh

    • For DEB-based packages:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      host# apt install /tmp/DOCA.gcVyNokLfV/doca-community-repo-24.10-0.5.2.0-6.8.0.31.generic_24.10.0.5.2.0_amd64.deb
host# apt update

  4. Install doca-ofed-community meta-package:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    host# yum/apt install doca-ofed-community

Installing Proprietary Packages

The installation procedure does not install proprietary packages. Those packages are installed upon request.

List of close-source proprietary packages:

  • Clusterkit

  • DPCP

  • hcoll

  • sharp

  • ibutils2

  • opensm

Currently, the only way to install these packages is by using an already-built RPM or DEB file from a similar primary OS.

The following table maps community OSs which are most similar to primary OSs:

Community OS

Most Similar Primary OS

Alma 8.5

RHEL 8.5

Anolis OS 8.4

RHEL 8.5

CentOS Stream 8

RHEL 8

CentOS Stream 9

RHEL 9

EulerOS-V2.0.SP10

EulerOS-V2.0.SP11

Fedora 35

RHEL 8.5

OpenEuler-20.03.SP1

OpenEuler20 SP3

OpenSUSE 15.3

SLES15 SP3

Photon OS 3.0

RHEL 7.9

UOS-V20-1040d

Debian 10.8


Download and Install MFT and Firmware

Installing Software on BlueField

Warning

ATF will not boot 150W BlueField-3 platforms if the ATX +12V is not connected. This is meant to ensure proper operation of the BlueField. For information on connecting the external power supply connector, please refer to the NVIDIA BlueField-3 Networking Platform User Guide.

Users have two options for installing DOCA on BlueField DPU or SuperNIC:

  • Upgrading the full DOCA image on BlueField (recommended) – this option overwrites the entire boot partition with an Ubuntu 22.04 installation and updates BlueField and NIC firmware.

  • Upgrading DOCA online repo package on BlueField – this option upgrades DOCA components without overwriting the boot partition. Use this option to preserve configurations or files on BlueField itself.

Installing Full DOCA Image on DPU via Host

Warning

This step overwrites the entire boot partition.

Note

This installation sets up the OVS bridge.

Option 1 – No Pre-defined Password

Note

To change the default Ubuntu password during the BFB bundle installation, proceed to Option 2.

BFB installation is executed as follows:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
host# sudo bfb-install --rshim rshim<N> --bfb <image_path.bfb>

Where rshim<N> is rshim0 if you only have one Bluefield. You may run the following command to verify:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
host# ls -la /dev/ | grep rshim


Option 2 – Set Pre-defined Password

Ubuntu users can provide a unique password that will be applied at the end of the BlueField BFB bundle installation. This password needs to be defined in a bf.cfg configuration file.

To set the password for the "ubuntu" user:

  1. Create password hash. Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    host# openssl passwd -1
Password:
Verifying - Password:
$1$3B0RIrfX$TlHry93NFUJzg3Nya00rE1

  2. Add the password hash in quotes to the bf.cfg file:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    host# echo ubuntu_PASSWORD='$1$3B0RIrfX$TlHry93NFUJzg3Nya00rE1' > bf.cfg

    When running the installation command, use the --config flag to provide the file containing the password:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    host# sudo bfb-install --rshim rshim<N> --bfb <image_path.bfb> --config bf.cfg

    Note

    Optionally, to upgrade the BlueField integrated BMC firmware using BFB bundle, please provide the current BMC root credentials in a bf.cfg file, as shown in the following:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    BMC_PASSWORD="<root password>"
BMC_USER="root"
BMC_REBOOT="yes"

    Unless previously changed, the default BMC root password is 0penBmc.

    Note

    If --config is not used, then upon first login to the BlueField device, users will be prompted to update the default 'ubuntu' password.

    The following is an example of Ubuntu-22.04 BFB bundle installation (Release version may vary in the future).

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    host# sudo bfb-install --rshim rshim0 --bfb bf-bundle-2.7.0_24.04_ubuntu-22.04_prod.bfb --config bf.cfg
Pushing bfb 1.41GiB 0:02:02 [11.7MiB/s] [           <=>                                                                                                                                ]
Collecting BlueField booting status. Press Ctrl+C to stop
 INFO[PSC]: PSC BL1 START
 INFO[BL2]: start
 INFO[BL2]: boot mode (rshim)
 INFO[BL2]: VDDQ: 1120 mV
 INFO[BL2]: DDR POST passed
 INFO[BL2]: UEFI loaded
 INFO[BL31]: start
 INFO[BL31]: lifecycle GA Secured
 INFO[BL31]: VDD: 850 mV
 INFO[BL31]: runtime
 INFO[BL31]: MB ping success
 INFO[UEFI]: eMMC init
 INFO[UEFI]: eMMC probed
 INFO[UEFI]: UPVS valid
 INFO[UEFI]: PMI: updates started
 INFO[UEFI]: PMI: total updates: 1
 INFO[UEFI]: PMI: updates completed, status 0
 INFO[UEFI]: PCIe enum start
 INFO[UEFI]: PCIe enum end
 INFO[UEFI]: UEFI Secure Boot 
 INFO[UEFI]: PK configured
 INFO[UEFI]: Redfish enabled
 INFO[UEFI]: exit Boot Service
 INFO[MISC]: Found bf.cfg
 INFO[MISC]: Ubuntu installation started
 INFO[MISC]: Installing OS image
 INFO[MISC]: Changing the default password for user ubuntu
 INFO[MISC]: Ubuntu installation completed
 INFO[MISC]: Updating NIC firmware...
 INFO[MISC]: NIC firmware update done
 INFO[MISC]: Installation finished

    To verify the BlueField has completed booting up, allow additional 90 seconds then perform the following:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    host# sudo cat /dev/rshim<N>/misc
...
 INFO[MISC]: Linux up
 INFO[MISC]: DPU is ready  

  3. Retrieve installed packages and their versions as part of BF-Bundle installation:

    1. Log into BlueField.

    2. Run the following:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      bf# sudo bf-info

      Example output:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      Versions:
- ATF: v2.2(release):4.9.0-16-g221717c68
- UEFI: 4.9.0-37-gcbeaab0650
- BSP: 4.9.0.13322
- NIC Firmware: 32.43.0356
- DOCA Base (OFED): 24.10-0.5.1.0
...
Storage:
- mlnx-libsnap 1.6.0-1
- spdk 23.01.5-24
- virtio-net-controller 24.10.15-1
DOCA:
- doca-apsh-config 2.9.0064-1
- libdoca-sdk-urom-dev 2.9.0064-1
...
FlexIO:
- flexio-samples 24.10.2447
- flexio-sdk 24.10.2447
...
SoC Platform:
- mlxbf-gige-modules 1.0-0.kver.6.1.0-11-arm64
- sdhci-of-dwcmshc-modules 1.0-0.kver.6.1.0-11-arm64
...
OFED:
rdma-core 2410mlnx54-1.2410051
ucx 1.18.0-1.2410051
...

  4. Configure the tmfifo_net0 interface over IPv4 for SSHing into the BlueField Arm OS :

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    host# ifconfig tmfifo_net0 192.168.100.1/24

    Info

    SSH into the BlueField Arm OS with 192.168.100.2 (preconfigured default).

Upgrading Firmware

Note

This operation is only required if the user skipped NIC firmware update during BFB bundle installation using the parameter WITH_NIC_FW_UPDATE=no in the bf.cfg file.

This section explains how to update the NIC firmware on a DOCA installed BlueField OS.

Note

If multiple BlueFields are installed, the following steps must be performed on all of them after BFB installation.

An up-to-date NIC firmware image is provided in BlueField BFB bundle and copied to the BlueField filesystem during BFB installation.

To upgrade firmware in the BlueField Arm OS:

  1. SSH to your BlueField Arm OS by any means available.

    The following instructions enable to login to the BlueField Arm OS from the host OS over the RShim virtual interface, tmfifo_net<N> and do not require LAN connectivity with the BlueField OOB network port.

    Note

    This operation can be performed over the host's tmfifo_net0 IPv4, 192.168.100.1 (preconfigured) with BlueField Arm OS at 192.168.100.2 (default).

    The default credentials for Ubuntu are as follows:

    Username

    Password

    ubuntu

    ubuntu

    For example, to log into BlueField Arm OS over IPv6:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    host]# systemctl restart rshim
// Wait 10 seconds
 
host]# ssh -6 fe80::21a:caff:feff:ff01%tmfifo_net<N>
Password: <configured-password>

  2. Upgrade firmware in BlueField. Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    dpu# sudo /opt/mellanox/mlnx-fw-updater/mlnx_fw_updater.pl --force-fw-update

    Example output:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    Device #1:
----------
 
  Device Type:      BlueField-2
  [...]
  Versions:         Current        Available
     FW             <Old_FW>       <New_FW>

  3. For the firmware upgrade to take effect perform a BlueField system reboot.

Post-installation Procedure

  1. Restart the driver. Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    host# sudo /etc/init.d/openibd restart
Unloading HCA driver:                                      [  OK  ]
Loading HCA driver and Access Layer:                       [  OK  ]

  2. Configure the physical function (PF) interfaces.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    host# sudo ifconfig <interface-1> <network-1/mask> up
host# sudo ifconfig <interface-2> <network-2/mask> up

    For example:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    host# sudo ifconfig p2p1 192.168.200.32/24 up
host# sudo ifconfig p2p2 192.168.201.32/24 up

    Pings between the source and destination should now be operational.

Upgrading BlueField Using Standard Linux Tools

This upgrade procedure enables upgrading DOCA components using standard Linux tools (e.g., apt update and yum update). This process utilizes native package manager repositories to upgrade BlueField networking platforms (DPUs or SuperNICs) without the need for a full installation.

Note

Using Linux tools for updating specific DOCA components is possible, yet the potential combinations created by this scenario are not validated by NVIDIA. NVIDIA only validates DOCA software installation of the full BF-Bundle package.

This process has the following benefits :

  • Only updates components that include modifications

  • Includes upgrade of:

    • DOCA drivers and libraries

    • DOCA reference applications

    • BSP (UEFI/ATF) upgrade while maintaining the configuration

    • NIC firmware upgrade while maintaining the configuration

    • BMC components upgrade

  • Does not:

    • Impact user binaries

    • Upgrade non-Ubuntu OS kernels

    • Upgrade BlueField BMC firmware

  • After completion of BlueField upgrade:

    • If NIC firmware was not updated, perform BlueField Arm reset (software reset/reboot BlueField )

    • If NIC firmware was updated, perform firmware reset (mlxfwreset) or perform a graceful shutdown and power cycle

OS

Action

Instructions

Ubuntu/

Debian

Remove mlxbf-bootimages package
Copy
Copied!
            

            
<bf> $ apt remove --purge mlxbf-bootimages* -y

Install the the GPG key
Copy
Copied!
            

            
<bf> $ apt update
<bf> $ apt install gnupg2

Export the desired distribution

Export DOCA_REPO with the relevant URL. The following is an example for Ubuntu 22.04:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
<bf> $ export DOCA_REPO="https://linux.mellanox.com/public/repo/doca/latest/ubuntu22.04/dpu-arm64"

Add GPG key to APT trusted keyring
Copy
Copied!
            

            
<bf> $ curl $DOCA_REPO/GPG-KEY-Mellanox.pub | gpg --dearmor > /etc/apt/trusted.gpg.d/GPG-KEY-Mellanox.pub

Add DOCA online repository
Copy
Copied!
            

            
<bf> $ echo "deb [signed-by=/etc/apt/trusted.gpg.d/GPG-KEY-Mellanox.pub] $DOCA_REPO ./" > /etc/apt/sources.list.d/doca.list

Update index
Copy
Copied!
            

            
<bf> $ apt update

Upgrade UEFI/ATF firmware

Install the ATF/UEFI package and mlxbf-scripts:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
<bf> $ apt install mlxbf-bootimages-signed mlxbf-scripts

Initiate the UEFI/ATF firmware upgrade :

Copy
Copied!
            

            
<bf> $ bfrec

Upgrade BlueField NIC firmware

Install the NIC firmware package:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
<bf> $ apt install mlnx-fw-updater-signed

Initiate NIC firmware upgrade:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
<bf> $ sudo /opt/mellanox/mlnx-fw-updater/mlnx_fw_updater.pl --force-fw-update

Upgrade BMC components

Insert the BMC password to config file /etc/bf-upgrade.conf:

Info

The format of bf-upgrade.conf should be identical to bf.cfg . Refer to " Customizing BlueField Software Deployment Using bf.cfg " for information.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
<bf> $ cat > /etc/bf-upgrade.conf << EOF
BMC_PASSWORD="<password>"
EOF

To apply the new firmware immediately after the BMC versions are upgraded, add the following parameters to the bf-upgrade.conf file:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
<bf> $ cat >> /etc/bf-upgrade.conf << EOF
BMC_REBOOT="yes"
CEC_REBOOT="yes"
EOF

Info

BMC_REBOOT="yes" reboots the BMC after the version update and resets the console.

CEC_REBOOT="yes" only works if the current CEC version is 00.02.0180.0000 and above.

Info

To apply the new BMC firmware at a later time, users must reset the BMC and CEC components manually. Refer to "Resetting CEC and BMC Subsystems Using CEC Self-reset Command" for information.

Install the packages of BMC components :

Copy
Copied!
            

            
<bf> $ apt -y install bf3-bmc-nic-fw-* bf3-bmc-fw-signed bf3-cec-fw-signed bf3-bmc-gi-signed
<bf> $ apt -y install bf-release*

Initiate the upgrade of BMC components :

Copy
Copied!
            

            
<bf> $ dpu-bmc-upgrade

Info

The upgrade process should take up to 20 minutes.

Remove old metapackages

Copy
Copied!
            

            
<bf> $ apt-get remove doca* mlnx-ofed* kernel-mft* -y

Install new metapackages

Copy
Copied!
            

            
<bf> $ apt-get install doca-runtime doca-devel -y

Upgrade system

Copy
Copied!
            

            
<bf> $ apt upgrade

Apply the new changes, NIC firmware, and UEFI/ATF

For the upgrade to take effect, perform BlueField system reboot.

Note

This step triggers immediate reboot of the BlueField Arm cores.

CentOS/RHEL/

Anolis/Rocky

Remove mlxbf-bootimages package
Copy
Copied!
            

            
<bf> $ yum -y remove mlxbf-bootimages*
<bf> $ yum makecache

Export the desired distribution

Export DOCA_REPO with the relevant URL. The following is an example for Rocky Linux 8.6:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
<bf> $ export DOCA_REPO="https://linux.mellanox.com/public/repo/doca/latest/rhel8.6/dpu-arm64/"

Add DOCA online repository
Copy
Copied!
            

            
echo "[doca] 
name=DOCA Online Repo 
baseurl=$DOCA_REPO 
enabled=1 
gpgcheck=0 
priority=10 
cost=10" > /etc/yum.repos.d/doca.repo

A file is created under /etc/yum.repos.d/doca.repo .

Update index
Copy
Copied!
            

            
<bf> $ yum makecache

Upgrade UEFI/ATF firmware

Install the ATF/UEFI package and mlxbf-bfscripts :

Copy
Copied!
            

            
<bf> $ yum install -y mlxbf-bootimages-signed mlxbf-bfscripts

Initiate UEFI/ATF firmware upgrade:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
<bf> $ bfrec

Upgrade BlueField NIC firmware

The following command updates the firmware package and flashes the firmware to the NIC:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
<bf> $ yum install -y mlnx-fw-updater-signed

Initiate NIC firmware upgrade:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
<bf> sudo /opt/mellanox/mlnx-fw-updater/mlnx_fw_updater.pl --force-fw-update

Upgrade BMC components

Insert the BMC password to config file /etc/bf-upgrade.conf:

Info

The format of bf-upgrade.conf should be identical to bf.cfg . Refer to " Customizing BlueField Software Deployment Using bf.cfg " for information.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
<bf> $ cat > /etc/bf-upgrade.conf << EOF
BMC_PASSWORD="<password>"
EOF

To apply the new firmware immediately after the BMC versions are upgraded, add the following parameters to the bf-upgrade.conf file:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
<bf> $ cat >> /etc/bf-upgrade.conf << EOF
BMC_REBOOT="yes"
CEC_REBOOT="yes"
EOF

Info

BMC_REBOOT="yes" reboots the BMC after the version update and resets the console.

CEC_REBOOT="yes" only works if the current CEC version is 00.02.0180.0000 and above.

Info

To apply the new BMC firmware at a later time, users must reset the BMC and CEC components manually. Refer to "Resetting CEC and BMC Subsystems Using CEC Self-reset Command" for information.

Install the packages of BMC components :

Copy
Copied!
            

            
<bf> $ yum -y install bf3-bmc-nic-fw-* bf3-bmc-fw-signed bf3-cec-fw-signed bf3-bmc-gi-signed
<bf> $ yum -y install bf-release*

Initiate the upgrade of BMC components :

Copy
Copied!
            

            
<bf> $ dpu-bmc-upgrade

Info

The upgrade process should take up to 20 minutes.

Remove old metapackages

Copy
Copied!
            

            
<bf> $ yum remove doca*  mlnx-ofed* kernel-mft* -y
Info

If you are upgrading from DOCA 2.7.0 or below, make sure to also remove strongSwan and Libreswan packages:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
<bf> $ yum remove strongswan-bf strongswan-swanctl
<bf> $ yum remove strongswan-bf strongswan-swanctl libreswan

Install new metapackages

Copy
Copied!
            

            
<bf> $ yum -y install doca-runtime doca-devel

Lock the kernel

If using Anolis OS, pin kernel package versions:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
<bf> dnf install python3-dnf-plugin-versionlock
<bf> dnf versionlock kernel*

Upgrade system

Copy
Copied!
            

            
<bf> $ yum upgrade --nobest

Update grub file configuration

Update grub file parameter to enable the OS to boot after BlueField system reboot:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
<bf> $ sed -i 's/GRUB_ENABLE_BLSCFG=true/GRUB_ENABLE_BLSCFG=false/' /etc/default/grub; mv /boot/efi/EFI/anolis/grub.cfg.rpmsave /boot/efi/EFI/anolis/grub.cfg

Apply the new changes, NIC firmware, and UEFI/ATF

For the upgrade to take effect, perform BlueField system reboot.

Note

This step triggers immediate reboot of the BlueField Arm cores.

Post-Installation Procedure

  1. Restart the driver. Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    host# sudo /etc/init.d/openibd restart
Unloading HCA driver:                                      [  OK  ]
Loading HCA driver and Access Layer:                       [  OK  ]

  2. Configure the physical function (PF) interfaces.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    host# sudo ifconfig <interface-1> <network-1/mask> up
host# sudo ifconfig <interface-2> <network-2/mask> up

    For example:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    host# sudo ifconfig p2p1 192.168.200.32/24 up
host# sudo ifconfig p2p2 192.168.201.32/24 up

    Pings between the source and destination should now be operational.

Building Your Own BFB Installation Image

Users wishing to build their own customized BlueField OS image can use the BFB build environment. Please refer to the bfb-build project in this GitHub webpage for more information.

Note

For a customized BlueField OS image to boot on the UEFI secure-boot-enabled BlueField (default BlueField secure boot setting), the OS must be either signed with an existing key in the UEFI DB (e.g., the Microsoft key), or UEFI secure boot must be disabled. Please refer to the "Secure Boot" page under NVIDIA BlueField DPU Platform Operating System Documentation for more details.

Setting Up Build Environment for Developers

For full instructions about setting up a development environment, refer to the NVIDIA DOCA Developer Guide.

Additional SDKs for DOCA

Installing CUDA on NVIDIA Converged Accelerator

NVIDIA® CUDA® is a parallel computing platform and programming model developed by NVIDIA for general computing GPUs.

This section details the necessary steps to set up CUDA on your environment. This section assumes that a BFB image has already been installed on your environment.

To install CUDA on your converged accelerator:

  1. Download and install the latest NVIDIA Data Center GPU driver.

  2. Download and install CUDA

    Note

    The CUDA version tested to work with DOCA SDK is 11.8.0.

Note

Downloading CUDA includes the latest NVIDIA Data Center GPU driver and CUDA toolkit. For more information about CUDA and driver compatibility, refer to the NVIDIA CUDA Toolkit Release Notes.

Configuring Operation Mode

There are two modes that the NVIDIA Converged Accelerator may operate in:

  • Standard mode (default) – the BlueField and the GPU operate separately

  • BlueField-X mode – the GPU is exposed to BlueField and is no longer visible on the host

To verify which mode the system is operating in, run:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
host# sudo mst start
host# sudo mlxconfig -d <device-id> q PCI_DOWNSTREAM_PORT_OWNER[4]

Note

To learn your BlueField Platform's device ID, refer to section "Determining BlueField Device ID".

  • Standard mode output:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    Device #1:
[…]
Configurations:                              Next Boot
         PCI_DOWNSTREAM_PORT_OWNER[4]        DEVICE_DEFAULT(0)

  • BlueField-X mode output:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    Device #1:
[…]
Configurations:                              Next Boot
         PCI_DOWNSTREAM_PORT_OWNER[4]        EMBEDDED_CPU(15)

To configure BlueField-X mode, run:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
host# mlxconfig -d <device-id> s PCI_DOWNSTREAM_PORT_OWNER[4]=0xF

To configure standard mode, run:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
host# mlxconfig -d <device-id> s PCI_DOWNSTREAM_PORT_OWNER[4]=0x0

Note

To learn your BlueField Platform's device ID, refer to section "Determining BlueField Device ID".

Power cycle is required for configuration to take effect. For power cycle the host run:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
host# ipmitool power cycle


Downloading and Installing CUDA Toolkit and Driver

This section details the necessary steps to set up CUDA on your environment. It assumes that a BFB image has already been installed on your environment.

  1. Install CUDA by visiting the CUDA Toolkit Downloads webpage.

    Note

    Select the Linux distribution and version relevant for your environment.

    Note

    This section shows the native compilation option either on x86 or aarch64 hosts.

  2. Test that the driver installation completed successfully. Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    dpu# nvidia-smi
 
Tue Apr  5 13:37:59 2022       
+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| NVIDIA-SMI 510.47.03    Driver Version: 510.47.03    CUDA Version: 11.8     |
|-------------------------------+----------------------+----------------------+
| GPU  Name        Persistence-M| Bus-Id        Disp.A | Volatile Uncorr. ECC |
| Fan  Temp  Perf  Pwr:Usage/Cap|         Memory-Usage | GPU-Util  Compute M. |
|                               |                      |               MIG M. |
|===============================+======================+======================|
|   0  NVIDIA BF A10       Off  | 00000000:06:00.0 Off |                    0 |
|  0%   43C    P0    N/A / 225W |      0MiB / 23028MiB |      0%      Default |
|                               |                      |                  N/A |
+-------------------------------+----------------------+----------------------+
+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| Processes:                                                                  |
|  GPU   GI   CI        PID   Type   Process name                  GPU Memory |
|        ID   ID                                                   Usage      |
|=============================================================================|
|  No running processes found                                                 |
+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------+

  3. Verify that the installation completed successfully.

    1. Download CUDA samples repo. Run:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      dpu# git clone https://github.com/NVIDIA/cuda-samples.git

    2. Build and run vectorAdd CUDA sample. Run:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      dpu# cd cuda-samples/Samples/0_Introduction/vectorAdd
dpu# make
dpu# ./vectorAdd

    Note

    If the vectorAdd sample works as expected, it should output "Test Passed".

    Note

    If it seems that the GPU is slow or stuck, stop execution and run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    dpu# sudo setpci -v -d ::0302 800.L=201 # CPL_VC0 = 32

GPUDirect RDMA

For information on GPUDirect RMDA and more, refer to DOCA GPUNetIO documentation.

Installing Rivermax on BlueField

NVIDIA Rivermax offers a unique IP-based solution for any media and data streaming use case.

This section provides the steps to install Rivermax assuming that a BFB image has already been installed on your environment.

Downloading Rivermax Driver

  1. Navigate to the NVIDIA Rivermax SDK product page.

  2. Register to be able to download the driver package using the JOIN button at the top of the page.

  3. D ownload the appropriate driver package according to your BFB under the "Linux" subsection. For example, for Ubuntu 22.04 BFB, download rivermax_ubuntu2204_<version>.tar.gz.

Installing Rivermax Driver

  1. Copy the .tgz file to BlueField:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    host# sudo scp -r rivermax_ubuntu2204_<version>.tar.gz ubuntu@192.168.100.2:/tmp/

  2. Extract the Rivermax file:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    dpu# sudo tar xzf rivermax_ubuntu2204_<version>.tar.gz

  3. Install the Rivermax driver package:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    dpu# cd <rivermax-version>/Ubuntu.22.04/deb-dist/aarch64/
dpu# sudo dpkg -i rivermax_<version>.deb

Installing Rivermax Libraries from DOCA

Rivermax libraries are compatibles with DOCA components and can be found inside the doca-dpu-repo.

  1. Unpack the doca-dpu-repo:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    dpu# sudo dpkg -i doca-dpu-repo-ubuntu2204-local_<version>_arm64.deb

  2. Run apt update:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    dpu# sudo apt-get update

  3. Install the Rivermax libraries:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    dpu# sudo apt install doca-sdk-rmax
dpu# sudo apt install libdoca-sdk-rmax-dev

For additional details and guidelines, please visit the NVIDIA Rivermax SDK product page.

Info

For questions, comments, and feedback, please contact us at doca-feedback@nvidia.com.
