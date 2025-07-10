On This Page
NVIDIA DOCA Installation Guide for Linux
This guide details the necessary steps to set up NVIDIA DOCA in your Linux environment.
Installation of the NVIDIA® BlueField® networking platform (DPU or SuperNIC) software requires following the following step-by-step procedure.
Supported Platforms
The following NVIDIA® BlueField® platforms are supported and have been tested with this version of DOCA:
Supported and Tested BlueField Platforms
NVIDIA BlueField-3 Platforms
SKU
PSID
Description
900-9D3B6-00CN-AB0
MT_0000000883
NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3240 P-Series Dual-slot FHHL DPU; 400GbE / NDR IB (default mode); Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled
900-9D3B6-00CV-AAH
MT_0000000884
NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3220 P-Series FHHL DPU; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled
900-9D3B6-00SN-AB0
MT_0000000964
NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3240 P-Series Dual-slot FHHL DPU; 400GbE / NDR IB (default mode); Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Disabled
900-9D3B6-00SV-AA0
MT_0000000965
NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3220 P-Series FHHL DPU; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Disabled
900-9D3B4-00CC-EA0
MT_0000000966
NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3210L E-series FHHL SuperNIC; 100GbE (default mode) / HDR100 IB; Dual port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16; 8 Arm cores; 16GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled
900-9D3B4-00SC-EA0
MT_0000000967
NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3210L E-series FHHL SuperNIC; 100GbE (default mode) / HDR100 IB; Dual port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16; 8 Arm cores; 16GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Disabled
900-9D3B4-00EN-EA0
MT_0000001010
NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3140L E-Series FHHL SuperNIC; 400GbE / NDR IB (default mode); Single-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16; 8 Arm cores; 16GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled
900-9D3B4-00PN-EA0
MT_0000001011
NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3140L E-Series FHHL SuperNIC; 400GbE / NDR IB (default mode); Single-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16; 8 Arm cores; 16GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Disabled
900-9D3B6-00CC-AA0
MT_0000001024
NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3210 P-Series FHHL DPU; 100GbE (default mode) / HDR100 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC;Crypto Enabled
900-9D3B6-00SC-AA0
MT_0000001025
NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3210 P-Series FHHL DPU; 100GbE (default mode) / HDR100 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Disabled
900-9D3D4-00EN-HA0
MT_0000001069
Nvidia BlueField-3 B3140H E-series HHHL SuperNIC; 400GbE (default mode) / NDR IB; Single-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16; 8 Arm cores; 16GB on board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled
900-9D3D4-00NN-HA0
MT_0000001070
Nvidia BlueField-3 B3140H E-series HHHL SuperNIC; 400GbE (default mode) /NDR IB; Single-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16; 8 Arm cores; 16GB on board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Disabled
900-9D3C6-00CV-DA0
MT_0000001075
NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3220SH E-Series FHHL Storage Controller; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 48GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled; Secure Boot
900-9D3C6-00CV-GA0
MT_0000001083
NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3220SH E-Series No heatsink FHHL Storage Controller; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 48GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled
900-9D3B4-00CV-EA0
MT_0000001093
NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3220L E-Series FHHL SuperNIC; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16; 8 Arm cores; 16GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled
900-9D3B4-00SV-EA0
MT_0000001094
NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3220L E-Series FHHL SuperNIC; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16; 8 Arm cores; 16GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Disabled
900-9D3C6-00SV-GA0
MT_0000001101
NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3220SH E-Series No Heatsink FHHL Storage Controller; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 48GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Disabled
900-9D3C6-00SV-DA0
MT_0000001102
NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3220SH E-Series FHHL Storage Controller; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 48GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Disabled;
900-9D3B6-00CC-EA0
MT_0000001115
NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3210E E-Series FHHL DPU; 100GbE (default mode) / HDR100 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled
900-9D3B6-00SC-EA0
MT_0000001117
NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3210E E-Series FHHL DPU; 100GbE (default mode) / HDR100 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Disabled
900-9D3B6-00CN-PA0
MT_0000001188
NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3240 P-Series FHHL DPU for Cold Aisle; 400GbE / NDR IB (default mode); Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled
900-9D3B6-00CV-PA0
MT_0000001196
NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3220 P-Series FHHL DPU for Cold Aisle; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled; Tall Bracket
900-9D3D4-00NN-LA0
MT_0000001229
Nvidia BlueField-3 B3140H E-series HHHL SuperNIC for Cold Aisle; 400GbE (default mode)/NDR IB; Single-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16; 8 Arm cores; 16GB on board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Disabled
NVIDIA BlueField-2 Platforms
NVIDIA SKU
Legacy OPNs
PSID
Description
900-9D219-0086-ST1
MBF2M516A-CECOT
MT_0000000375
BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Crypto and Secure Boot Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL
900-9D219-0086-ST0
MBF2M516A-EECOT
MT_0000000376
BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE/EDR/HDR100 VPI Dual-Port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Crypto and Secure Boot Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL
900-9D219-0056-ST1
MBF2M516A-EENOT
MT_0000000377
BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE/EDR/HDR100 VPI Dual-Port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL
900-9D206-0063-ST4
MBF2M322A-AEEOT
MT_0000000490
BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; PCIe Gen4 x8; Crypto Enabled; 8GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; HHHL
900-9D206-0053-SQ0
MBF2H332A-AENOT
MT_0000000539
BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; PCIe Gen4 x8; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; HHHL
900-9D206-0063-ST2
MBF2H332A-AEEOT
MT_0000000540
BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; PCIe Gen4 x8; Crypto Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; HHHL
900-9D206-0083-ST3
MBF2H332A-AECOT
MT_0000000541
BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; PCIe Gen4 x8; Crypto and Secure Boot Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; HHHL
900-9D206-0083-ST1
MBF2H322A-AECOT
MT_0000000542
BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; PCIe Gen4 x8; Crypto and Secure Boot Enabled; 8GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; HHHL
900-9D206-0063-ST1
MBF2H322A-AEEOT
MT_0000000543
BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; PCIe Gen4 x8; Crypto Enabled; 8GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; HHHL
900-9D206-0053-ST2
MBF2H322A-AENOT
MT_0000000544
BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; PCIe Gen4 x8; Crypto Disabled; 8GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; HHHL
900-9D219-0066-ST0
MBF2M516A-EEEOT
MT_0000000559
BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE/EDR/HDR100 VPI Dual-Port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Crypto Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL
900-9D219-0056-SN1
MBF2M516A-CENOT
MT_0000000560
BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL
900-9D219-0066-ST2
MBF2M516A-CEEOT
MT_0000000561
BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Crypto Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL
900-9D219-0006-ST0
MBF2H516A-CEEOT
MT_0000000702
BlueField-2 DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Crypto; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL
900-9D219-0056-ST2
MBF2H516A-CENOT
MT_0000000703
BlueField-2 DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL
900-9D219-0066-ST3
MBF2H516A-EEEOT
MT_0000000704
BlueField-2 DPU 100GbE/EDR/HDR100 VPI Dual-Port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Crypto Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL
900-9D219-0056-SQ0
MBF2H516A-EENOT
MT_0000000705
BlueField-2 DPU 100GbE/EDR/HDR100 VPI Dual-Port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL
900-9D250-0038-ST1
MBF2M345A-HESOT
MT_0000000715
BlueField-2 E-Series DPU; 200GbE/HDR single-port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; HHHL
900-9D250-0048-ST1
MBF2M345A-HECOT
MT_0000000716
BlueField-2 E-Series DPU; 200GbE/HDR single-port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; HHHL
900-9D218-0073-ST1
MBF2H512C-AESOT
MT_0000000723
BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x8; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL
900-9D218-0083-ST2
MBF2H512C-AECOT
MT_0000000724
BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x8; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL
900-9D208-0086-ST4
MBF2M516C-EECOT
MT_0000000728
BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE/EDR/HDR100 VPI Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; Tall Bracket; FHHL
900-9D208-0086-SQ0
MBF2H516C-CECOT
MT_0000000729
BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; Tall Bracket; FHHL
900-9D208-0076-ST5
MBF2M516C-CESOT
MT_0000000731
BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; Tall Bracket; FHHL
900-9D208-0076-ST6
MBF2M516C-EESOT
MT_0000000732
BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE/EDR/HDR100 VPI Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; Tall Bracket; FHHL
900-9D208-0086-ST3
MBF2M516C-CECOT
MT_0000000733
BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; Tall Bracket; FHHL
900-9D208-0076-ST2
MBF2H516C-EESOT
MT_0000000737
BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 100GbE/EDR/HDR100 VPI Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; Tall Bracket; FHHL
900-9D208-0076-ST1
MBF2H516C-CESOT
MT_0000000738
BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; Tall Bracket; FHHL
900-9D218-0083-ST4
MBF2H532C-AECOT
MT_0000000765
BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x8; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Enabled; 32GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL
900-9D218-0073-ST0
MBF2H532C-AESOT
MT_0000000766
BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x8; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Disabled; 32GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL
900-9D208-0076-ST3
MBF2H536C-CESOT
MT_0000000767
BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Disabled; 32GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL
900-9D208-0086-ST2
MBF2H536C-CECOT
MT_0000000768
BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Enabled; 32GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL
900-9D218-0073-ST4
MBF2H512C-AEUOT
MT_0000000972
BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x8; Secure Boot Enabled with UEFI disabled; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management
900-9D208-0076-STA
MBF2H516C-CEUOT
MT_0000000973
BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled with UEFI disabled; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management
900-9D208-0076-STB
MBF2H536C-CEUOT
MT_0000001008
BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled with UEFI Disabled; Crypto Disabled; 32GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL
699140280000
N/A
NVD0000000020
ZAM/NAS
Supported ConnectX NICs
The NVIDIA® ConnectX® NICs supported with DOCA-host can be found in NVIDIA DOCA Profiles.
Hardware Prerequisites
For BlueField Platform users, this guide assumes that a BlueField device has been installed in a server according to the instructions detailed in your DPU's hardware user guide .
DOCA Packages
See information in the NVIDIA DOCA Release Notes page.
Supported Host OS per DOCA-Host Installation Profile
Refer to the "Supported Host OS and Features per DOCA-Host Installation Profile" section in the release notes to know which profiles are supported with a specific OS.
DOCA Meta-packages
DOCA meta-packages are collections of several individual packages bundled together for convenience. Instead of executing multiple installation commands for each package, users can install a single meta-package that automatically installs all the included components. This simplifies the process and ensures that all necessary packages are installed in one step. You have already seen some of DOCA's meta-packages in the NVIDIA DOCA Profiles page. Other meta-packages include:
doca-all-userspace– installs only user space packages of
doca-all
doca-ofed-userspace– installs only user space packages of
doca-ofed
doca-networking-userspace– installs only user space packages of
doca-networking
doca-roce-userspace– installs only user space packages of
doca-roce
doca-kernel– installs only the kernel part of DOCA
The process for installing any or all of the DOCA meta-packages is simple and explained in section "Installing Software on Host". But i n general:
Download the DOCA host repo from the NVIDIA DOCA Downloads page.
Unpack the repo file (
debor
rpm) on your system:
For deb-based repo:
host# sudo dpkg -i <repo_file>
For rpm-based repo:
host# sudo rpm -Uvh <repo_file>
I nstall the desired meta-packages – use
yumor
aptto install the meta-packages of your choice
host# <yum/apt> install {meta-packages}
This guide provides the minimal instructions for setting up DOCA on a standard system.
Make sure to follow the instructions in this section sequentially. Make sure to update DOCA on the host side first before installing the BFB Bundle on the BlueField.
Installation Files
Find the DOCA installation files for host and BlueField from the NVIDIA DOCA Downloads page.
Uninstalling Software from Host
If an older DOCA (or MLNX_OFED) software version is installed on your host, make sure to uninstall it before proceeding with the installation of the new version:
Deb-based
RPM-based
Installing Prerequisites on Host for Target BlueField
Install RShim to manage and flash the BlueField platform.
OS
Procedure
Deb-based
RPM-based
Skip section "Installing Software on Host" if you intend to update only the BlueField software (
*.bfb). The RShim driver is sufficient for that purpose.
GPG and Kernel Module Signing
This section highlights the signing methods used to ensure the authenticity and integrity of the packages and the kernel modules.
GNU Privacy Guard (GPG)
RPM packages are signed using a GPG key, allowing users to verify that the packages originate from a trusted NVIDIA source and have not been tampered with.
For the package manager to verify the signature:
Obtain the public GPG Key by d ownloading NVIDIA's RPM-GPG-KEY-Mellanox-SHA256 key:
# wget http://www.mellanox.com/downloads/ofed/RPM-GPG-KEY-Mellanox-SHA256 --2018-01-25 13:52:30-- http://www.mellanox.com/downloads/ofed/RPM-GPG-KEY-Mellanox-SHA256 Resolving www.mellanox.com... 72.3.194.0 Connecting to www.mellanox.com|72.3.194.0|:80... connected. HTTP request sent, awaiting response... 200 OK Length: 1354 (1.3K) [text/plain] Saving to: ?RPM-GPG-KEY-Mellanox-SHA256? 100%[=================================================>] 1,354 --.-K/s in 0s 2018-01-25 13:52:30 (247 MB/s) - ?RPM-GPG-KEY-Mellanox-SHA256? saved [1354/1354]
Import the public key to the package manager 's key ring:
# sudo rpm --import RPM-GPG-KEY-Mellanox-SHA256 warning: rpmts_HdrFromFdno: Header V3 DSA/SHA1 Signature, key ID 6224c050: NOKEY Retrieving key from file:///repos/MLNX_OFED//RPM-GPG-KEY-Mellanox Importing GPG key 0x6224C050: Userid: "Mellanox Technologies (Mellanox Technologies - Signing Key v2) " From : /repos/MLNX_OFED//RPM-GPG-KEY-Mellanox-SHA256 Is this ok [y/N]:
Verify that the key is successfully imported:
# rpm -q gpg-pubkey --qf '%{NAME}-%{VERSION}-%{RELEASE}\t%{SUMMARY}\n' | grep Mellanox gpg-pubkey-a9e4b643-520791ba gpg(Mellanox Technologies )
Update the package manager:
sudo yum update
Kernel Module Signing
Kernel drivers are signed using NVIDIA's x.509 public key , allowing users to verify that the drivers originate from a trusted NVIDIA source and have not been tampered with.
To support loading DOCA-HOST drivers on a secure-boot-enabled OS, the NVIDIA x.509 public key should be added to the key database by following these steps:
Obtain NVIDIA's public x.509 key :
# wget http:
//www.mellanox.com/downloads/ofed/mlnx_signing_key_pub.derNote
Builds for SLES15 SP4 and SP5 are signed with a newer signing key. The corresponding public key can be downloaded from this link.
Import the public key to the MOK list using the
mokutilutility:
# mokutil --
importmlnx_signing_key_pub.derInfo
Users will be asked to enter and confirm a password for this MOK enrollment request.
Reboot the system.
Installing Software on Host
Skip this section if you intend to update only the BlueField software (
*.bfb). The RShim driver is sufficient for that purpose.
Make sure to have followed the instructions under "Installing Prerequisites on Host for Target BlueField".
Install DOCA local repo package for host:Info
The following table provides instructions for installing the DOCA host repo on your device depending on your OS and desired profile.
OS
Profile
Instructions
Deb-based
doca-all
Download the DOCA host repo from the NVIDIA DOCA Downloads page.
Unpack the deb repo. Run:
host# dpkg -i <repo_file>
Perform apt update. Run:
host# apt-get update
If the kernel version on your host is not supported (not shown under section "Supported Host OS and Features per DOCA-Host Installation Profile"), refer to section "DOCA Extra Package and doca-kernel-support".
Ensure that the kernel headers installed match the version of the currently running kernel.Info
If the build directory exists in under
/lib/modules/$(uname -r)/build, then the kernel headers are installed.
Run apt install for DOCA SDK and DOCA runtime:
host# sudo apt install -y doca-all mlnx-fw-updater
doca-networking
Download the DOCA host repo from the NVIDIA DOCA Downloads page.
Unpack the deb repo. Run:
host# dpkg -i <repo_file>
Perform apt update. Run:
host# apt-get update
If the kernel version on your host is not supported (not shown under section "Supported Host OS and Features per DOCA-Host Installation Profile"), refer to section "DOCA Extra Package and doca-kernel-support".
Ensure that the kernel headers installed match the version of the currently running kernel.Info
If the build directory exists in under
/lib/modules/$(uname -r)/build, then the kernel headers are installed.
Run
apt installfor DOCA SDK and DOCA runtime:
host# sudo apt install -y doca-networking mlnx-fw-updater
doca-ofed/
doca-roce
Download the DOCA host repo from the NVIDIA DOCA Downloads page.
Unpack the deb repo. Run:
host# sudo dpkg -i <repo_file>
Perform apt update. Run:
host# sudo apt-get update
If the kernel version on your host is not supported (not shown under section "Supported Host OS and Features per DOCA-Host Installation Profile"), refer to section "DOCA Extra Package and doca-kernel-support".
Ensure that the kernel headers installed match the version of the currently running kernel.Info
If the build directory exists in under
/lib/modules/$(uname -r)/build, then the kernel headers are installed.
Install either
doca-ofedor
doca-roceprofile. Run:
For
doca-ofed:
host# sudo apt install -y doca-ofed mlnx-fw-updater
For
doca-roce:
host# sudo apt install -y doca-roce mlnx-fw-updater
RPM-based
doca-all
Download the DOCA host repo from the NVIDIA DOCA Downloads page.
Unpack the rpm repo. Run:
host# rpm -Uvh <repo_file>.rpm
Perform yum update. Run:
host# sudo yum makecache
If the kernel version on your host is not supported (not shown under section "Supported Host OS and Features per DOCA-Host Installation Profile"), refer to section "DOCA Extra Package and doca-kernel-support".
Run yum install for DOCA SDK and DOCA runtime:
host# sudo yum install -y doca-all mlnx-fw-updater
doca-networking
Download the DOCA host repo from the NVIDIA DOCA Downloads page.
Unpack the rpm repo. Run:
host# rpm -Uvh <repo_file>.rpm
Perform yum update. Run:
host# sudo yum makecache
If the kernel version on your host is not supported (not shown under section "Supported Host OS and Features per DOCA-Host Installation Profile"), refer to section "DOCA Extra Package and doca-kernel-support".
Run yum install for DOCA SDK and DOCA runtime:
host# sudo yum install -y doca-networking mlnx-fw-updater
doca-ofed/
doca-roce
Download the DOCA host repo from the NVIDIA DOCA Downloads page.
Unpack the RPM repo. Run:
host# sudo rpm -Uvh <repo_file>.rpm
Perform yum update. Run:
host# sudo yum makecache
If the kernel version on your host is not supported (not shown under section "Supported Host OS and Features per DOCA-Host Installation Profile"), refer to section "DOCA Extra Package and doca-kernel-support".
Install either
doca-ofedor
doca-roceprofiles:
For
doca-ofed:
host# sudo yum install -y doca-ofed mlnx-fw-updater
For
doca-roce:
host# sudo yum install -y doca-roce mlnx-fw-updater
Load the drivers:
host# sudo /etc/init.d/openibd restart
Initialize MST. Run:
host# sudo mst restart
DOCA Extra Package and doca-kernel-support
If the kernel version on your host is not supported (not shown under section "Supported Host OS and Features per DOCA-Host Installation Profile"), users may opt to either:
Switch to a compatible kernel; or
Install
doca-extrapackage and run
doca-kernel-support
doca-kernel-support is a script intended to rebuild kernel modules included with DOCA-host for cases where they are not provided. It builds a single package (i.e.,
rpm or
deb) that contains a repository of packages (i.e.,
dnf or
apt).
DOCA-host provides binary builds of kernel modules for some specific kernels. This script rebuilds kernel modules included with DOCA-host for a custom kernel version and creates an RPM or DEB package that holds all of those rebuilt modules for easy install.
doca-kernel-support does not support customized or unofficial kernels.
To run
doca-kernel-support:
Run:
host# apt/yum install -y doca-extra
Execute the
doca-kernel-supportscript which rebuilds and installs the DOCA-host kernel modules with the running kernel:
host# /opt/mellanox/doca/tools/doca-kernel-support
The output may end with
rpmor
debwith the following general format:
doca-kernel-support: Built single
package: <doca-kernel-repo> doca-kernel-support: Done
Output example:
doca-kernel-support: Built single
package: /tmp/DOCA.EuUfkWfV7Z/doca-kernel-repo-
2.9.
0-
1.kver.
5.14.
0.356.el9.x86.
64.x86_64.rpm doca-kernel-support: DoneNote
doca-kernel-supportdoes not support customized or unofficial kernels.
Install the generated meta-package on the desired DOCA profile:Info
The examples provided install DOCA kernel repos (RPM/DEB) with
doca-ofedprofile, but other profiles may be installed if they are supported.
Format for RPM-based distributions:
host# rpm -i <doca-kernel-repo> host# dnf makecache host# dnf install <doca-profile>
Example:
host# rpm -i /tmp/DOCA.EuUfkWfV7Z/doca-kernel-repo-
2.9.
0-
1.kver.
5.14.
0.356.el9.x86.
64.x86_64.rpm host# dnf makecache host# dnf install doca-ofed
Format for DEB-based distributions:
host# dpkg -i <doca-kernel-repo> host# apt update host# apt install <doca-profile>
Example:
host# dpkg -i /tmp/DOCA.J8JYxEmffD/doca-kernel-repo-
2.9.
0-
6.4.
0.mlnx_2.
9.0_amd64.deb host# apt update host# apt install doca-ofed
(Optional) Retrieve installed packages and their versions as part of DOCA Host installation:
host# /opt/mellanox/doca/tools/doca-info Versions: - DOCA Base MLNX_OFED_LINUX-
24.07-
0.5.
5.0- MFT
4.29.
0-
127UEFI\ATF versions: - mst_device: mt41692_pciconf0 UEFI Version:
4.7.
0-
42-g13081ae ATF Version:
4.7.
0-
25-g5569834 Firmware (Current): - BlueField-
3
32.41.
1000DOCA: - doca-all
2.8.
0-
0.0.
4- doca-apsh-config
2.8.
0079-
1- doca-bench
2.8.
0079-
1… DOCA Dependencies: … - flexio
24.07.
2300- mlnx-dpdk
22.11.
0-
2407.0.
10OFED: … - rdma-core 2407mlnx52-
1.2407055… - ucx
1.17.
0-
1.2407055…Note
If BlueField has a BF-Bundle version older than 2.7.0 installed on it, the UEFI/ATF versions would appear as N/A. If your version is 2.7.0 or higher and still see N/A, then perform driver restart on the host:
/etc/init.d/openibd restart
Upgrading Software on Host
To update existing DOCA host packages, follow these steps:
Install the newer version of the DOCA host repository as detailed in the section titled "Installing Software on Host".
Upgrade the DOCA packages
To upgrade from DOCA version 2.5.x, all DOCA and OFED related packages should be removed . For detailed instructions on how to uninstall these packages, please refer to the uninstall section "Uninstalling Software from Host".
To upgrade from DOCA 2.6.0 and later, use the following command:
host# yum/apt upgrade doca-all
Installation on Community Operating Systems
NVIDIA provides DOCA packages to be installed on common OSs. These packages are provided as binaries, and NVIDIA provides full support for them.
NVIDIA also provides a support model for DOCA used on open-source community OSs. The goal of this new support model is to enable customers to use community-maintained variants of the Linux OS, without being limited to the distributions that NVIDIA provides primary support for.
In the community model, there is shared responsibility between NVIDIA and customers choosing to use community OSs in their environment:
NVIDIA owns basic validation for the OSs, so that customers know they can expect DOCA to work.
Customers are responsible for building their own packages and binaries (based on source code and build instructions detailed below), and can also choose to deploy parts of DOCA instead of the whole package
NVIDIA provides support to customers and partners with Support contracts. In certain cases, NVIDIA will require the customer to work with the community to fix issues deemed to be caused by the community breaking DOCA.
To install
doca-host-community on a host, follow these steps:
Install the
doca-host-communityrepository that includes sources and tools to generate the DOCA community repo:
For RPM-based packages:
host# rpm -uvh doca-host-repo-community-{doca_version}.noarch.rpm
Example:
host# rpm -uvh doca-host-repo-community-
2.9.
0-
0.2.
9.24.
10.0.
5.2.
0.noarch.rpm
For DEB-based packages:
host# dpkg -i doca-host_{doca_version}-community_all.deb
Example:
host# dpkg -i doca-host_2.
9.0-
100000-
24.10-community_all.deb
Run the build script to generate the
doca-host-communityrepository:
host# /opt/mellanox/doca/tools/doca-community-build
The script output should include a line similar to the following:
For RPM-based packages:
host# doca-community-build: Built single
package: /tmp/DOCA.Lz1pntWcGM/doca-community-repo-
24.10.
0.5.
2.0-
1.kver.
4.18.
0.477.
10.1.el8.
8.x86.
64.x86_64.rpm
For DEB-based packages:
host# doca-community-build: Built single
package: /tmp/DOCA.gcVyNokLfV/doca-community-repo-
24.10-
0.5.
2.0-
6.8.
0.31.generic_24.
10.0.
5.2.0_amd64.debInfo
The binary created by the script can be copied to any similar machine with the same kernel It contains all of the
doca-ofedprofile built packages, with extra meta-package that depends on those packages, installing the meta-package will install all of the built packages
The resulting DOCA community repo should be ready for installation on this host or distributed to any other similar machine with the same distribution and kernel:
For RPM-based (non-SLES) packages:
host# yum install /tmp/DOCA.m6rIcEJNKl/doca-community-repo-
24.10.
0.4.
6.0-
1.kver.
5.14.
0.427.
13.1.el9.
4.x86.
64.x86_64.rpm host# yum makecache
For SLES RPM-based packages:
host# zypper install /tmp/DOCA.m6rIcEJNKl/doca-community-repo-
24.10.
0.4.
6.0-
1.kver.
5.14.
0.427.
13.1.el9.
4.x86.
64.x86_64.rpm host# zypper refresh
For DEB-based packages:
host# apt install /tmp/DOCA.gcVyNokLfV/doca-community-repo-
24.10-
0.5.
2.0-
6.8.
0.31.generic_24.
10.0.
5.2.0_amd64.deb host# apt update
Install
doca-ofed-communitymeta-package:
host# yum/apt install doca-ofed-community
Installing Proprietary Packages
The installation procedure does not install proprietary packages. Those packages are installed upon request.
List of close-source proprietary packages:
Clusterkit
DPCP
hcoll
sharp
ibutils2
opensm
Currently, the only way to install these packages is by using an already-built RPM or DEB file from a similar primary OS.
The following table maps community OSs which are most similar to primary OSs:
Community OS
Most Similar Primary OS
Alma 8.5
RHEL 8.5
Anolis OS 8.4
RHEL 8.5
CentOS Stream 8
RHEL 8
CentOS Stream 9
RHEL 9
EulerOS-V2.0.SP10
EulerOS-V2.0.SP11
Fedora 35
RHEL 8.5
OpenEuler-20.03.SP1
OpenEuler20 SP3
OpenSUSE 15.3
SLES15 SP3
Photon OS 3.0
RHEL 7.9
UOS-V20-1040d
Debian 10.8
Download and Install MFT and Firmware
Installing Software on BlueField
ATF will not boot 150W BlueField-3 platforms if the ATX +12V is not connected. This is meant to ensure proper operation of the BlueField. For information on connecting the external power supply connector, please refer to the NVIDIA BlueField-3 Networking Platform User Guide.
Users have two options for installing DOCA on BlueField DPU or SuperNIC:
Upgrading the full DOCA image on BlueField (recommended) – this option overwrites the entire boot partition with an Ubuntu 22.04 installation and updates BlueField and NIC firmware.
Upgrading DOCA online repo package on BlueField – this option upgrades DOCA components without overwriting the boot partition. Use this option to preserve configurations or files on BlueField itself.
Installing Full DOCA Image on DPU via Host
This step overwrites the entire boot partition.
This installation sets up the OVS bridge.
Option 1 – No Pre-defined Password
To change the default Ubuntu password during the BFB bundle installation, proceed to Option 2.
BFB installation is executed as follows:
host# sudo bfb-install --rshim rshim<N> --bfb <image_path.bfb>
Where
rshim<N> is
rshim0 if you only have one Bluefield. You may run the following command to verify:
host# ls -la /dev/ | grep rshim
Option 2 – Set Pre-defined Password
Ubuntu users can provide a unique password that will be applied at the end of the BlueField BFB bundle installation. This password needs to be defined in a
bf.cfg
configuration file.
To set the password for the "ubuntu" user:
Create password hash. Run:
host# openssl passwd -
1Password: Verifying - Password: $
1$3B0RIrfX$TlHry93NFUJzg3Nya00rE1
Add the password hash in quotes to the
bf.cfgfile:
host# echo ubuntu_PASSWORD=
'$1$3B0RIrfX$TlHry93NFUJzg3Nya00rE1'> bf.cfg
When running the installation command, use the
--configflag to provide the file containing the password:
host# sudo bfb-install --rshim rshim<N> --bfb <image_path.bfb> --config bf.cfgNote
Optionally, to upgrade the BlueField integrated BMC firmware using BFB bundle, please provide the current BMC root credentials in a
bf.cfgfile, as shown in the following:
BMC_PASSWORD=
"<root password>"BMC_USER=
"root"BMC_REBOOT=
"yes"
Unless previously changed, the default BMC root password is
0penBmc.Note
If
--configis not used, then upon first login to the BlueField device, users will be prompted to update the default 'ubuntu' password.
The following is an example of Ubuntu-22.04 BFB bundle installation (Release version may vary in the future).
host# sudo bfb-install --rshim rshim0 --bfb bf-bundle-
2.7.0_24.04_ubuntu-
22.04_prod.bfb --config bf.cfg Pushing bfb
1.41GiB
0:
02:
02[
11.7MiB/s] [ <=> ] Collecting BlueField booting status. Press Ctrl+C to stop INFO[PSC]: PSC BL1 START INFO[BL2]: start INFO[BL2]: boot mode (rshim) INFO[BL2]: VDDQ:
1120mV INFO[BL2]: DDR POST passed INFO[BL2]: UEFI loaded INFO[BL31]: start INFO[BL31]: lifecycle GA Secured INFO[BL31]: VDD:
850mV INFO[BL31]: runtime INFO[BL31]: MB ping success INFO[UEFI]: eMMC init INFO[UEFI]: eMMC probed INFO[UEFI]: UPVS valid INFO[UEFI]: PMI: updates started INFO[UEFI]: PMI: total updates:
1INFO[UEFI]: PMI: updates completed, status
0INFO[UEFI]: PCIe
enumstart INFO[UEFI]: PCIe
enumend INFO[UEFI]: UEFI Secure Boot INFO[UEFI]: PK configured INFO[UEFI]: Redfish enabled INFO[UEFI]: exit Boot Service INFO[MISC]: Found bf.cfg INFO[MISC]: Ubuntu installation started INFO[MISC]: Installing OS image INFO[MISC]: Changing the
defaultpassword
foruser ubuntu INFO[MISC]: Ubuntu installation completed INFO[MISC]: Updating NIC firmware... INFO[MISC]: NIC firmware update done INFO[MISC]: Installation finished
To verify the BlueField has completed booting up, allow additional 90 seconds then perform the following:
host# sudo cat /dev/rshim<N>/misc ... INFO[MISC]: Linux up INFO[MISC]: DPU is ready
Retrieve installed packages and their versions as part of BF-Bundle installation:
Log into BlueField.
Run the following:
bf# sudo bf-info
Example output:
Versions: - ATF: v2.
2(release):
4.9.
0-
16-g221717c68 - UEFI:
4.9.
0-
37-gcbeaab0650 - BSP:
4.9.
0.13322- NIC Firmware:
32.43.
0356- DOCA Base (OFED):
24.10-
0.5.
1.0... Storage: - mlnx-libsnap
1.6.
0-
1- spdk
23.01.
5-
24- virtio-net-controller
24.10.
15-
1DOCA: - doca-apsh-config
2.9.
0064-
1- libdoca-sdk-urom-dev
2.9.
0064-
1... FlexIO: - flexio-samples
24.10.
2447- flexio-sdk
24.10.
2447... SoC Platform: - mlxbf-gige-modules
1.0-
0.kver.
6.1.
0-
11-arm64 - sdhci-of-dwcmshc-modules
1.0-
0.kver.
6.1.
0-
11-arm64 ... OFED: rdma-core 2410mlnx54-
1.2410051ucx
1.18.
0-
1.2410051...
Configure the
tmfifo_net0interface over IPv4 for SSHing into the BlueField Arm OS :
host# ifconfig tmfifo_net0
192.168.
100.1/
24Info
SSH into the BlueField Arm OS with 192.168.100.2 (preconfigured default).
Upgrading Firmware
This operation is only required if the user skipped NIC firmware update during BFB bundle installation using the parameter
WITH_NIC_FW_UPDATE=no in the
bf.cfg file.
This section explains how to update the NIC firmware on a DOCA installed BlueField OS.
If multiple BlueFields are installed, the following steps must be performed on all of them after BFB installation.
An up-to-date NIC firmware image is provided in BlueField BFB bundle and copied to the BlueField filesystem during BFB installation.
To upgrade firmware in the BlueField Arm OS:
SSH to your BlueField Arm OS by any means available.
The following instructions enable to login to the BlueField Arm OS from the host OS over the RShim virtual interface,
tmfifo_net<N>and do not require LAN connectivity with the BlueField OOB network port.Note
This operation can be performed over the host's
tmfifo_net0IPv4, 192.168.100.1 (preconfigured) with BlueField Arm OS at 192.168.100.2 (default).
The default credentials for Ubuntu are as follows:
Username
Password
ubuntu
ubuntu
For example, to log into BlueField Arm OS over IPv6:
host]# systemctl restart rshim
// Wait 10 secondshost]# ssh -
6fe80::21a:caff:feff:ff01%tmfifo_net<N> Password: <configured-password>
Upgrade firmware in BlueField. Run:
dpu# sudo /opt/mellanox/mlnx-fw-updater/mlnx_fw_updater.pl --force-fw-update
Example output:
Device #
1: ---------- Device Type: BlueField-
2[...] Versions: Current Available FW <Old_FW> <New_FW>
For the firmware upgrade to take effect perform a BlueField system reboot.
Post-installation Procedure
Restart the driver. Run:
host# sudo /etc/init.d/openibd restart Unloading HCA driver: [ OK ] Loading HCA driver and Access Layer: [ OK ]
Configure the physical function (PF) interfaces.
host# sudo ifconfig <
interface-
1> <network-
1/mask> up host# sudo ifconfig <
interface-
2> <network-
2/mask> up
For example:
host# sudo ifconfig p2p1
192.168.
200.32/
24up host# sudo ifconfig p2p2
192.168.
201.32/
24up
Pings between the source and destination should now be operational.
This upgrade procedure enables upgrading DOCA components using standard Linux tools (e.g.,
apt update and
yum update). This process
utilizes native package manager repositories to upgrade BlueField networking platforms (DPUs or SuperNICs) without the need for a full installation.
Using Linux tools for updating specific DOCA components is possible, yet the potential combinations created by this scenario are not validated by NVIDIA. NVIDIA only validates DOCA software installation of the full BF-Bundle package.
This process has the following benefits :
Only updates components that include modifications
Includes upgrade of:
DOCA drivers and libraries
DOCA reference applications
BSP (UEFI/ATF) upgrade while maintaining the configuration
NIC firmware upgrade while maintaining the configuration
BMC components upgrade
Does not:
Impact user binaries
Upgrade non-Ubuntu OS kernels
Upgrade BlueField BMC firmware
After completion of BlueField upgrade:
If NIC firmware was not updated, perform BlueField Arm reset (software reset/reboot BlueField )
If NIC firmware was updated, perform firmware reset (
mlxfwreset) or perform a graceful shutdown and power cycle
OS
Action
Instructions
Ubuntu/
Debian
Remove
Install the the GPG key
Export the desired distribution
Export
Add GPG key to APT trusted keyring
Add DOCA online repository
Update index
Upgrade UEFI/ATF firmware
Install the ATF/UEFI package
and
Initiate the UEFI/ATF firmware upgrade :
Upgrade BlueField NIC firmware
Install the NIC firmware package:
Initiate NIC firmware upgrade:
Upgrade BMC components
Insert the BMC password to config file
Info
The format of
To apply the new firmware immediately after the BMC versions are upgraded, add the following parameters to the
Info
Info
To apply the new BMC firmware at a later time, users must reset the BMC and CEC components manually. Refer to "Resetting CEC and BMC Subsystems Using CEC Self-reset Command" for information.
Install the packages of BMC components :
Initiate the upgrade of BMC components :
Info
The upgrade process should take up to 20 minutes.
Remove old metapackages
Install new metapackages
Upgrade system
Apply the new changes, NIC firmware, and UEFI/ATF
For the upgrade to take effect, perform BlueField system reboot.
Note
This step triggers immediate reboot of the BlueField Arm cores.
CentOS/RHEL/
Anolis/Rocky
Remove
Export the desired distribution
Export
Add DOCA online repository
A file is created under
Update index
Upgrade UEFI/ATF firmware
Install the ATF/UEFI package and
Initiate UEFI/ATF firmware upgrade:
Upgrade BlueField NIC firmware
The following command updates the firmware package and flashes the firmware to the NIC:
Initiate NIC firmware upgrade:
Upgrade BMC components
Insert the BMC password to config file
Info
The format of
To apply the new firmware immediately after the BMC versions are upgraded, add the following parameters to the
Info
Info
To apply the new BMC firmware at a later time, users must reset the BMC and CEC components manually. Refer to "Resetting CEC and BMC Subsystems Using CEC Self-reset Command" for information.
Install the packages of BMC components :
Initiate the upgrade of BMC components :
Info
The upgrade process should take up to 20 minutes.
Remove old metapackages
Info
If you are upgrading from DOCA 2.7.0 or below, make sure to also remove strongSwan and Libreswan packages:
Install new metapackages
Lock the kernel
If using Anolis OS, pin kernel package versions:
Upgrade system
Update grub file configuration
Update grub file parameter to enable the OS to boot after BlueField system reboot:
Apply the new changes, NIC firmware, and UEFI/ATF
For the upgrade to take effect, perform BlueField system reboot.
Note
This step triggers immediate reboot of the BlueField Arm cores.
Restart the driver. Run:
host# sudo /etc/init.d/openibd restart Unloading HCA driver: [ OK ] Loading HCA driver and Access Layer: [ OK ]
Configure the physical function (PF) interfaces.
host# sudo ifconfig <
interface-
1> <network-
1/mask> up host# sudo ifconfig <
interface-
2> <network-
2/mask> up
For example:
host# sudo ifconfig p2p1
192.168.
200.32/
24up host# sudo ifconfig p2p2
192.168.
201.32/
24up
Pings between the source and destination should now be operational.
Users wishing to build their own customized BlueField OS image can use the BFB build environment. Please refer to the bfb-build project in this GitHub webpage for more information.
For a customized BlueField OS image to boot on the UEFI secure-boot-enabled BlueField (default BlueField secure boot setting), the OS must be either signed with an existing key in the UEFI DB (e.g., the Microsoft key), or UEFI secure boot must be disabled. Please refer to the "Secure Boot" page under NVIDIA BlueField DPU Platform Operating System Documentation for more details.
For full instructions about setting up a development environment, refer to the NVIDIA DOCA Developer Guide.
Installing CUDA on NVIDIA Converged Accelerator
NVIDIA® CUDA® is a parallel computing platform and programming model developed by NVIDIA for general computing GPUs.
This section details the necessary steps to set up CUDA on your environment. This section assumes that a BFB image has already been installed on your environment.
To install CUDA on your converged accelerator:
Download and install the latest NVIDIA Data Center GPU driver.
Download and install CUDANote
The CUDA version tested to work with DOCA SDK is 11.8.0.
Downloading CUDA includes the latest NVIDIA Data Center GPU driver and CUDA toolkit. For more information about CUDA and driver compatibility, refer to the NVIDIA CUDA Toolkit Release Notes.
Configuring Operation Mode
There are two modes that the NVIDIA Converged Accelerator may operate in:
Standard mode (default) – the BlueField and the GPU operate separately
BlueField-X mode – the GPU is exposed to BlueField and is no longer visible on the host
To verify which mode the system is operating in, run:
host# sudo mst start
host# sudo mlxconfig -d <device-id> q PCI_DOWNSTREAM_PORT_OWNER[
4]
To learn your BlueField Platform's device ID, refer to section "Determining BlueField Device ID".
Standard mode output:
Device #
1: […] Configurations: Next Boot PCI_DOWNSTREAM_PORT_OWNER[
4] DEVICE_DEFAULT(
0)
BlueField-X mode output:
Device #
1: […] Configurations: Next Boot PCI_DOWNSTREAM_PORT_OWNER[
4] EMBEDDED_CPU(
15)
To configure BlueField-X mode, run:
host# mlxconfig -d <device-id> s PCI_DOWNSTREAM_PORT_OWNER[
4]=
0xF
To configure standard mode, run:
host# mlxconfig -d <device-id> s PCI_DOWNSTREAM_PORT_OWNER[
4]=
0x0
To learn your BlueField Platform's device ID, refer to section "Determining BlueField Device ID".
Power cycle is required for configuration to take effect. For power cycle the host run:
host# ipmitool power cycle
Downloading and Installing CUDA Toolkit and Driver
This section details the necessary steps to set up CUDA on your environment. It assumes that a BFB image has already been installed on your environment.
Install CUDA by visiting the CUDA Toolkit Downloads webpage.Note
Select the Linux distribution and version relevant for your environment.Note
This section shows the native compilation option either on x86 or aarch64 hosts.
Test that the driver installation completed successfully. Run:
dpu# nvidia-smi Tue Apr
5
13:
37:
59
2022+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | NVIDIA-SMI
510.47.
03Driver Version:
510.47.
03CUDA Version:
11.8| |-------------------------------+----------------------+----------------------+ | GPU Name Persistence-M| Bus-Id Disp.A | Volatile Uncorr. ECC | | Fan Temp Perf Pwr:Usage/Cap| Memory-Usage | GPU-Util Compute M. | | | | MIG M. | |===============================+======================+======================| |
0NVIDIA BF A10 Off |
00000000:
06:
00.0Off |
0| |
0% 43C P0 N/A / 225W | 0MiB / 23028MiB |
0% Default | | | | N/A | +-------------------------------+----------------------+----------------------+ +-----------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | Processes: | | GPU GI CI PID Type Process name GPU Memory | | ID ID Usage | |=============================================================================| | No running processes found | +-----------------------------------------------------------------------------+
Verify that the installation completed successfully.
Note
Download CUDA samples repo. Run:
dpu# git clone https:
//github.com/NVIDIA/cuda-samples.git
Build and run vectorAdd CUDA sample. Run:
dpu# cd cuda-samples/Samples/0_Introduction/vectorAdd dpu# make dpu# ./vectorAdd
If the
vectorAddsample works as expected, it should output "
Test Passed".Note
If it seems that the GPU is slow or stuck, stop execution and run:
dpu# sudo setpci -v -d ::
0302
800.L=
201# CPL_VC0 =
32
GPUDirect RDMA
For information on GPUDirect RMDA and more, refer to DOCA GPUNetIO documentation.
Installing Rivermax on BlueField
NVIDIA Rivermax offers a unique IP-based solution for any media and data streaming use case.
This section provides the steps to install Rivermax assuming that a BFB image has already been installed on your environment.
Downloading Rivermax Driver
Navigate to the NVIDIA Rivermax SDK product page.
Register to be able to download the driver package using the JOIN button at the top of the page.
D ownload the appropriate driver package according to your BFB under the "Linux" subsection. For example, for Ubuntu 22.04 BFB, download
rivermax_ubuntu2204_<version>.tar.gz.
Installing Rivermax Driver
Copy the
.tgzfile to BlueField:
host# sudo scp -r rivermax_ubuntu2204_<version>.tar.gz ubuntu@192.168.100.2:/tmp/
Extract the Rivermax file:
dpu# sudo tar xzf rivermax_ubuntu2204_<version>.tar.gz
Install the Rivermax driver package:
dpu# cd <rivermax-version>/Ubuntu.22.04/deb-dist/aarch64/ dpu# sudo dpkg -i rivermax_<version>.deb
Installing Rivermax Libraries from DOCA
Rivermax libraries are compatibles with DOCA components and can be found inside the
doca-dpu-repo.
Unpack the doca-dpu-repo:
dpu# sudo dpkg -i doca-dpu-repo-ubuntu2204-local_<version>_arm64.deb
Run apt update:
dpu# sudo apt-get update
Install the Rivermax libraries:
dpu# sudo apt install doca-sdk-rmax dpu# sudo apt install libdoca-sdk-rmax-dev
For additional details and guidelines, please visit the NVIDIA Rivermax SDK product page.
