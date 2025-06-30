What can I help you with?
NVIDIA DOCA IP Fragmentation Application Guide

This document provides a IP Fragmentation implementation on top of the NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.

Introduction

This IP Fragmentation application is designed to handle IP fragmentation and reassembly efficiently, ensuring minimal processing overhead for non-fragmented packets while maintaining high performance for fragmented packets.

The application operates on a multi-core architecture, uses Receive Side Scaling (RSS) to distribute traffic, and supports configurable modes for flexible port configurations.

Key Features:

  • IP Reassembly:

    • Functionality: The application assembles fragmented packets received on input ports based on their fragmentation headers.

    • Workflow: Upon successful reassembly, the complete packets are forwarded to their destination port.

  • IP Fragmentation:

    • Functionality: Packets exceeding a configurable Maximum Transmission Unit (MTU) are fragmented into smaller packets.

    • Workflow: Fragments are generated with correct headers and forwarded while maintaining efficient resource utilization.

  • Transparent Forwarding: Packets that are neither fragmented nor require reassembly are forwarded directly without additional processing overhead.

  • Inner and Outer Fragmentation Handling: The application supports handling fragmentation at both inner (e.g., encapsulated traffic like GRE, VXLAN) and outer IP layers.

  • Performance Optimization:

    • Designed for high throughput using multi-core processing.

    • Utilizes RSS to distribute traffic across multiple cores, ensuring efficient CPU utilization and scalability.

  • Debuggability with Counters.

  • Dual Operating Modes:

    • Mode 1 (Two Ports): Forwarding between two ports (e.g., Port 0 ↔ Port 1).

    • Mode 2 (Four Ports): Forwarding from Port A to Port B and Port C to Port D, enabling simultaneous independent operations on two traffic streams.

System Design

The IP Fragmentation application client can either runs on the DPU serving as an underlying service for host applications.

Supported Modes:

Dual Port Mode: Traffic flows bidirectionally between two ports.

Dual_Port_Mode-version-5-modificationdate-1733297870127-api-v2.png

Quad Port Mode: Independent unidirectional forwarding from Port A → Port B and Port C → Port D.

Quad_Port_Mode-version-3-modificationdate-1733297898997-api-v2.png

Notes:

  1. Both diagrams illustrate the flow for a single direction; however, the application operates bidirectionally.

  2. In both modes, non-fragmented or valid-sized packets follow the same flow path without additional actions.

Application Architecture

The IP Fragmentation application runs on top of the DOCA API to send and receive packets.

Operational Workflow

  • Packet Reception and Classification:

    • Traffic is received on the input ports, with RSS distributing flows to available cores.

    • Packets are classified into three categories:

      • Fragmented (Needs Reassembly)

      • Too Large (Needs Fragmentation)

      • Standard Packets (Direct Forwarding)

  • Reassembly:

    • Fragments are buffered and reassembled using a configurable timeout.

    • Once reassembled, the full packet is validated and forwarded.

  • Fragmentation:

    • Large packets exceeding the MTU are fragmented.

    • Fragments are prepared with correct headers, sequence numbers, and size.

  • Direct Forwarding:

    • Standard packets are forwarded with minimal processing

Performance and Scalability

  • Multi-Core Processing:

    The application scales horizontally with the number of CPU cores, with each core handling a subset of traffic flows.

  • RSS Traffic Distribution:

    Receive Side Scaling ensures optimal load balancing across cores.

  • Minimal Overhead:

    Processing logic is optimized for low-latency handling of standard packets while ensuring efficient fragmentation and reassembly operations.

Debugging and Monitoring

Application provides real-time counters for insights for:

  • Packets processed.

  • Fragments reassembled or fragmented.

  • Errors such as timeout on incomplete fragments.

DOCA Libraries

This application leverages the following DOCA libraries:

Dependencies

Compiling the Application

Info

Running the Application

Prerequisites

Prerequisites

Application Execution

Command Line Flags

Troubleshooting

Application Code Flow

