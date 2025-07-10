On This Page
NVIDIA DOCA PCC Counter Tool
This document provides instruction on the usage of the PCC Counter tool.
The PCC Counter tool is used to print PCC-related hardware counters. The output counters help debug the PCC user algorithm embedded in the DOCA PCC application.
DOCA 2.2.0 and higher.
If NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 is operating in DPU mode, the script must be executed on the Arm side. If BlueField-3 is operating in NIC mode, the script must be executed on the host side.
Refer to NVIDIA BlueField Modes of Operation for more information on the DPU's modes of operation.
The following performance counters are supported for PCC:
MAD_RTT_PERF_CONT_REQ– the number of RTT requests received in total
MAD_RTT_PERF_CONT_RES– the number of RTT responses received in total
SX_EVENT_WRED_DROP– the number of TX events dropped due to the CC event queue being full
SX_RTT_EVENT_WRED_DROP– the number of "TX event with RTT request sent indication" dropped due to the CC event queue being full
ACK_EVENT_WRED_DROP– the number of Ack events dropped due to the CC event queue being full
NACK_EVENT_WRED_DROP– the number of Nack events dropped due to the CC event queue being full
CNP_EVENT_WRED_DROP– the number of CNP events dropped due to the CC event queue being full
RTT_EVENT_WRED_DROP– the number of RTT events dropped due to the CC event queue being full
HANDLED_SXW_EVENTS– the number of handled CC events related to SXW
HANDLED_RXT_EVENTS– the number of handled CC events related to RXT
DROP_RTT_PORT0_REQ– the number of RTT requests dropped in total from port 0
DROP_RTT_PORT1_REQ– the number of RTT requests dropped in total from port 1
DROP_RTT_PORT0_RES– the number of RTT responses dropped in total from port 0
DROP_RTT_PORT1_RES– the number of RTT responses dropped in total from port 1
RTT_GEN_PORT0_REQ– the number of RTT requests sent in total from port 0
RTT_GEN_PORT1_REQ– the number of RTT requests sent in total from port 1
RTT_GEN_PORT0_RES– the number of RTT responses sent in total from port 0
RTT_GEN_PORT1_RES– the number of RTT responses sent in total from port 1
PCC_CNP_COUNT– the number of CNP received in total, regardless of whether it is handled or ignored
To use the PCC Counter:
Initialize all supported hardware counters. Run:
sudo ./pcc_counters.sh set /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0Info
Counters are zeroed after each
setcommand.
Query all supported hardware counters. Run:
sudo ./pcc_counters.sh query /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0Info
The output counters are counted from the time the
setcommand is executed to the time when the
querycommand is issued.
Example output:
sudo ./pcc_counters.sh query /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 -----------------PCC Counters----------------- Counter: MAD_RTT_PERF_CONT_REQ Value: 000000000028b85b Counter: MAD_RTT_PERF_CONT_RES Value: 000000000028b85a Counter: SX_EVENT_WRED_DROP Value: 0000000000000000 Counter: SX_RTT_EVENT_WRED_DROP Value: 0000000000000000 Counter: ACK_EVENT_WRED_DROP Value: 0000000000ccdf4f Counter: NACK_EVENT_WRED_DROP Value: 0000000000000000 Counter: CNP_EVENT_WRED_DROP Value: 0000000000000000 Counter: RTT_EVENT_WRED_DROP Value: 0000000000000000 Counter: HANDLED_SXW_EVENTS Value: 000000000932543a Counter: HANDLED_RXT_EVENTS Value: 000000000028b85c Counter: DROP_RTT_PORT0_REQ Value: 0000000000000000 Counter: DROP_RTT_PORT1_REQ Value: 0000000000000000 Counter: DROP_RTT_PORT0_RES Value: 0000000000000000 Counter: DROP_RTT_PORT1_RES Value: 0000000000000000 Counter: RTT_GEN_PORT0_REQ Value: 0000000000000000 Counter: RTT_GEN_PORT1_REQ Value: 000000000028b85c Counter: RTT_GEN_PORT0_RES Value: 0000000000000000 Counter: RTT_GEN_PORT1_RES Value: 000000000028b85d Counter: PCC_CNP_COUNT Value: 0000000000000000