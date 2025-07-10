NVIDIA DOCA Release Notes

DOCA 2.9.0 introduces NVIDIA® BlueField® networking platform (DPU or SuperNIC) enhancements for high-performance and secure AI bare-metal cloud and DOCA-Host updates for supported BlueField and NVIDIA® ConnectX® devices. With programmable congestion control (PCC) and data-path acceleration (DPA). DOCA SDK provides an extensive framework for developers.

The DOCA release notes contain the following subpages: