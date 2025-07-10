NVIDIA DOCA Storage Zero Copy

The execution of the applications is broken down into three main phases:

Initial configuration and setup. Data path high-performance execution. Teardown.

The following presents a high-level view of these phases and the key activities:

Info More detail of each of these steps is described in the individual applications own documentation.

Data path execution involves forming one or more requests containing the following:

The operation to perform

The data to use

Additional user metadata which is returned with the response

These requests are sent from initiator_comch to comch_to_rdma using a DOCA Comch producer. Comch_to_rdma relays this request verbatim to be processed by target_rdma. Target_rdma performs the actual transfer of data between the memory indicated by the request and the memory allocated as a mocked storage.

Info This is where one would begin to extend the applications to include a physical storage if required.

The following diagram presents the described data flow, where green sections are work performed by the applications and blue sections are work performed by the hardware in the background: