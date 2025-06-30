NVIDIA DOCA UPF Application Guide

The User Plane Function (UPF) reference application leverages the DPU's hardware capability to handle data traffic between the mobile network and external data networks..

The UPF application is based on the DOCA Flow API used for the programming of the DPU's hardware.

UPF can operate in two modes:

Bidirectional (Single Port) Mode - In this operational mode, the application is configured to handle both N6 and N3 traffic through a single port, enabling efficient flow management and streamlined resource utilization. The functionality is as follows: Unified Traffic Reception: All incoming traffic (N6 and N3) is received on Port A. The UPF dynamically identifies the traffic type based on metadata, headers, or other distinguishing characteristics to classify it as either N3 or N6.



Traffic Processing: N6 Traffic: traffic identified as N6 is processed accordingly, performing actions such as routing to the external data network (EDN), applying quotas, or enforcing policies. N3 Traffic: traffic identified as N3 is processed for interactions between the RAN and the core network, applying relevant handling, such as user-plane function chaining or QoS enforcement. Unified Traffic Forwarding: both N6 and N3 traffic are forwarded back to Port A, ensuring seamless integration with upstream and downstream network elements while maintaining traffic integrity.



This mode simplifies the network topology by using a single ingress/egress port while maintaining precise control and optimized processing for both N6 and N3 traffic flows.

Unidirectional (Dual Port) Mode - in this operational mode, the application is designed to handle N6 and N3 traffic in a structured and efficient manner, ensuring proper processing and forwarding based on traffic type. The operational flow is defined as follows: N6 Traffic Handling: Reception: All N6 traffic is received on Port A. Processing: The UPF applies appropriate processing to the N6 traffic, including routing, policy enforcement, quota management, or any other relevant actions based on the traffic characteristics and network configuration. Forwarding: After processing, the UPF forwards the N6 traffic to Port B, enabling connectivity to the external data network (EDN). N3 Traffic Handling: Reception: All N3 traffic is received on Port B. Processing: The UPF processes the N3 traffic, applying actions such as QoS enforcement, user-plane policy application, or routing as per the core network's requirements. Forwarding: After processing, the UPF forwards the N3 traffic to Port A, ensuring proper communication with the Radio Access Network (RAN).



This mode ensures efficient and streamlined traffic processing and forwarding for both N6 and N3 interfaces, enabling robust user-plane functionality with clear traffic flow paths.

The UPF application is designed to efficiently handle and manage traffic while incorporating key features for performance, observability, and resource optimization. The detailed operation and capabilities are as follows:

Rate Meters: configurable rate meters monitor traffic throughput on N3 and N6 interfaces. These meters ensure that traffic conforms to predefined service-level agreements (SLAs) and prevent overload conditions.

Quota Meters: per-subscriber quota management is enabled, tracking data usage against assigned limits. Notifications or actions (e.g., throttling or redirecting traffic) can be triggered when quotas are exceeded.

Flow Aging: a flow aging mechanism efficiently tracks active flows and removes inactive ones based on configurable timeouts, ensuring resource efficiency and preventing stale flow accumulation.

Mimic DPI (Deep Packet Inspection): lightweight DPI capabilities mimic traditional DPI by analyzing packet headers and application metadata to identify and classify flows. This allows basic traffic categorization without the computational overhead of full DPI.

Debuggability and Telemetry: Real-time debug tools provide visibility into flow-level and packet-level operations. Telemetry includes detailed metrics such as packet counts and dropped packets statistics for both N3 and N6 traffic.

Shared Resource Management for Flows: N3 and N6 flows share the same underlying resource pool. Dynamic allocation mechanisms optimize resources based on traffic demands, ensuring low-latency processing and high throughput across all interfaces.

These advanced features ensures the UPF is capable of meeting modern network demands with high efficiency, robust observability, and optimal resource management for N3 and N6 flows.