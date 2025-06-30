On This Page
- Introduction
- System Design
- Application Architecture
- DOCA Libraries
- Dependencies
- Compiling the Application
- Running the Application
- Application Code Flow
- References
NVIDIA DOCA UPF Application Guide
This document provides a UPF implementation on top of the NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.
The User Plane Function (UPF) reference application leverages the DPU's hardware capability to handle data traffic between the mobile network and external data networks..
The UPF application is based on the DOCA Flow API used for the programming of the DPU's hardware.
UPF can operate in two modes:
Bidirectional (Single Port) Mode - In this operational mode, the application is configured to handle both N6 and N3 traffic through a single port, enabling efficient flow management and streamlined resource utilization. The functionality is as follows:
Unified Traffic Reception:
All incoming traffic (N6 and N3) is received on Port A.
The UPF dynamically identifies the traffic type based on metadata, headers, or other distinguishing characteristics to classify it as either N3 or N6.
Traffic Processing:
N6 Traffic: traffic identified as N6 is processed accordingly, performing actions such as routing to the external data network (EDN), applying quotas, or enforcing policies.
N3 Traffic: traffic identified as N3 is processed for interactions between the RAN and the core network, applying relevant handling, such as user-plane function chaining or QoS enforcement.
Unified Traffic Forwarding: both N6 and N3 traffic are forwarded back to Port A, ensuring seamless integration with upstream and downstream network elements while maintaining traffic integrity.
This mode simplifies the network topology by using a single ingress/egress port while maintaining precise control and optimized processing for both N6 and N3 traffic flows.
Unidirectional (Dual Port) Mode - in this operational mode, the application is designed to handle N6 and N3 traffic in a structured and efficient manner, ensuring proper processing and forwarding based on traffic type. The operational flow is defined as follows:
N6 Traffic Handling:
Reception: All N6 traffic is received on Port A.
Processing: The UPF applies appropriate processing to the N6 traffic, including routing, policy enforcement, quota management, or any other relevant actions based on the traffic characteristics and network configuration.
Forwarding: After processing, the UPF forwards the N6 traffic to Port B, enabling connectivity to the external data network (EDN).
N3 Traffic Handling:
Reception: All N3 traffic is received on Port B.
Processing: The UPF processes the N3 traffic, applying actions such as QoS enforcement, user-plane policy application, or routing as per the core network's requirements.
Forwarding: After processing, the UPF forwards the N3 traffic to Port A, ensuring proper communication with the Radio Access Network (RAN).
This mode ensures efficient and streamlined traffic processing and forwarding for both N6 and N3 interfaces, enabling robust user-plane functionality with clear traffic flow paths.
The UPF application is designed to efficiently handle and manage traffic while incorporating key features for performance, observability, and resource optimization. The detailed operation and capabilities are as follows:
Rate Meters: configurable rate meters monitor traffic throughput on N3 and N6 interfaces. These meters ensure that traffic conforms to predefined service-level agreements (SLAs) and prevent overload conditions.
Quota Meters: per-subscriber quota management is enabled, tracking data usage against assigned limits. Notifications or actions (e.g., throttling or redirecting traffic) can be triggered when quotas are exceeded.
Flow Aging: a flow aging mechanism efficiently tracks active flows and removes inactive ones based on configurable timeouts, ensuring resource efficiency and preventing stale flow accumulation.
Mimic DPI (Deep Packet Inspection): lightweight DPI capabilities mimic traditional DPI by analyzing packet headers and application metadata to identify and classify flows. This allows basic traffic categorization without the computational overhead of full DPI.
Debuggability and Telemetry:
Real-time debug tools provide visibility into flow-level and packet-level operations.
Telemetry includes detailed metrics such as packet counts and dropped packets statistics for both N3 and N6 traffic.
Shared Resource Management for Flows: N3 and N6 flows share the same underlying resource pool. Dynamic allocation mechanisms optimize resources based on traffic demands, ensuring low-latency processing and high throughput across all interfaces.
These advanced features ensures the UPF is capable of meeting modern network demands with high efficiency, robust observability, and optimal resource management for N3 and N6 flows.
The UPF application client runs on the host and manages offloading conditions on the DPU.
This UPF application architecture leverages DOCA Flow to efficiently manage N3 and N6 traffic by offloading flow processing to the DPU. The architecture is designed to optimize performance, reduce CPU utilization, and maintain dynamic flow management with inactive flow removal.
Key Features
DOCA Flow Framework:
Acts as the foundational API for the application, enabling direct interaction with the DPU.
Facilitates high-performance packet processing, flow steering, and offload operations.
Traffic Management Logic:
N3 Traffic:
Received from the RAN and processed for interaction with the core network.
Managed via DOCA Flow to offload user-plane traffic to the DPU for low-latency forwarding.
N6 Traffic:
Received from external data networks (EDN) and processed for delivery to the RAN or other destinations.
Offloaded to the DPU for efficient handling.
Flow Management Module:
Flow Offloading:
New flows are identified by the UPF application and offloaded to the DPU via DOCA Flow APIs.
The DPU handles packet forwarding, flow-specific actions (e.g., QoS), and telemetry collection.
Flow Aging and Removal:
Inactive flows are monitored using timeouts and telemetry feedback.
Flows that exceed their inactivity threshold are automatically removed from the DPU, freeing resources.
Control Plane Integration:
Interfaces with the control plane to receive policies, QoS configurations, and subscriber data for N3 and N6 flows.
Implements rules dynamically to manage flow-specific behaviors (e.g., rate limiting, quotas).
Telemetry and Debugging:
Real-time telemetry is collected from the DPU for metrics such as packet counts, flow states, and latency.
Provides debug tools to trace and analyze flow behavior, ensuring high observability
SMF
The Session Management Function (SMF) is a crucial component of the 5G core network architecture. It is responsible for managing user sessions, including establishing, modifying, and terminating data sessions between user equipment (UE) and the data network.
The UPF application supports static SMF policies provided by a JSON file. An example configuration can be found in the application's directory. The UPF application supports the following fields:
PDR
Field Name
Comments
CreatePdr.pdrId
PDR ID
CreatePdr.pdi.localFTeid
Defines the packet header matching the PDR
CreatePdr.pdi.localFTeid.teid_start, CreatePdr.pdi.LocalFTeid.teid_end
Defines GTPU TEID range to match
CreatePdr.pdi.localFTeid.ip.v4
Defines the outer IPV4 source/destination address to match, depending on “si” value (2 or 0 respectively)
CreatePdr.pdi.ueip.ip.v4
Defines the outer IPV4 source/destination address to match, depending on “si” value (0 or 2 respectively)
CreatePdr.pdi.si
Determines packet direction (Source Interface), supported values: 0 (Access/DL), 2 (SGi-LAN/N6-LAN).
CreatePdr.pdi.qfi
Defines the match of QFI field in GTPU header
CreatePdr.farid, CreatePdr.urrid, CreatePdr.qerid
List of FARs, URRs, QERs.
CreatePdr.ohr
Determines if we PDR needs to decap (Outer Header Removal).
FAR
Field Name
Comments
CreateFar.farId
FAR ID
CreateFar.fp.ohc.PortNumber, CreateFar.fp.ohc.ipv4, CreateFar.fp.ohc.teid
Defines the outer header needs to be added to the packet (Outer Header Creation).
URR
Field Name
Comments
CreateUrr.urrId
URR ID
CreateUrr.volume_quota.totalVolume
Defines the total quota in bytes
QER
Field Name
Comments
CreateQer.qurId
QER ID
CreateQer.mbr.ulMbr, CreateQer.mbr.dlMbr
Defines the UL/DL Maximum Bit Rate allowed in 1kbps units.
This application leverages the following DOCA libraries:
For additional information about the used DOCA libraries, please refer to the respective programming guides.
NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPU is required.
Ubuntu 18.04/20.04/22.04 hosts (x86)
Open MPI version 4.1.5rc2 or greater (included in DOCA's installation)
Please refer to the NVIDIA DOCA Installation Guide for Linux for details on how to install BlueField-related software.
The installation of DOCA's reference applications contains the sources of the applications, alongside the matching compilation instructions. This allows for compiling the applications "as-is" and provides the ability to modify the sources, then compile a new version of the application.
For more information about the applications as well as development and compilation tips, refer to the DOCA Reference Applications page.
The sources of the application can be found under the application's directory:
Compiling All Applications
All DOCA applications are defined under a single meson project. So, by default, the compilation includes all of them.
To build all the applications together, run:
cd /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/
meson /tmp/build
ninja -C /tmp/build
doca_file_compression is created under
Compiling Only the Current Application
Troubleshooting
Please refer to the NVIDIA DOCA Troubleshooting for any issue you may encounter with the compilation of the DOCA applications.
Prerequisites
The IPsec security gateway application is based on DOCA Flow. Therefore, the user is required to allocate huge pages.
$ echo
'1024'| sudo tee -a /sys/kernel/mm/hugepages/hugepages-2048kB/nr_hugepages $ sudo mkdir /mnt/huge $ sudo mount -t hugetlbfs -o pagesize=2M nodev /mnt/huge
Application Execution
The file compression application is provided in source form, hence a compilation is required before the application can be executed.
