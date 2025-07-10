On This Page
OVS Inside BlueField
When the DPU is connected to another DPU on another machine, manually assign IP addresses with the same subnet to both ends of the connection.
Assuming the link is connected to
p3p1on the other host, run:
$ ifconfig p3p1 192.168.200.1/24 up
On the host which the DPU is connected to, run:
$ ifconfig p4p2 192.168.200.2/24 up
Have one ping the other. This is an example of the DPU pinging the host:
$ ping 192.168.200.1
There are two SFs configured on the BlueField device,
enp3s0f0s0 and
enp3s0f1s0, and their representors are part of the built-in bridge. These interfaces will get IP addresses from the DHCP server if it is present. Otherwise it is possible to configure IP address from the host. It is possible to access BlueField via the SF netdev interfaces.
For example:
Verify the default OVS configuration. Run:
# ovs-vsctl show 5668f9a6-6b93-49cf-a72a-14fd64b4c82b Bridge ovsbr1 Port pf0hpf Interface pf0hpf Port ovsbr1 Interface ovsbr1 type: internal Port p0 Interface p0 Port en3f0pf0sf0 Interface en3f0pf0sf0 Bridge ovsbr2 Port en3f1pf1sf0 Interface en3f1pf1sf0 Port ovsbr2 Interface ovsbr2 type: internal Port pf1hpf Interface pf1hpf Port p1 Interface p1 ovs_version: "2.14.1"
Verify whether the SF netdev received an IP address from the DHCP server. If not, assign a static IP. Run:
# ifconfig enp3s0f0s0 enp3s0f0s0: flags=4163<UP,BROADCAST,RUNNING,MULTICAST> mtu 1500 inet 192.168.200.125 netmask 255.255.255.0 broadcast 192.168.200.255 inet6 fe80::8e:bcff:fe36:19bc prefixlen 64 scopeid 0x20<link> ether 02:8e:bc:36:19:bc txqueuelen 1000 (Ethernet) RX packets 3730 bytes 1217558 (1.1 MiB) RX errors 0 dropped 0 overruns 0 frame 0 TX packets 22 bytes 2220 (2.1 KiB) TX errors 0 dropped 0 overruns 0 carrier 0 collisions 0
Verify the connection of the configured IP address. Run:
# ping 192.168.200.25 -c 5 PING 192.168.200.25 (192.168.200.25) 56(84) bytes of data. 64 bytes from 192.168.200.25: icmp_seq=1 ttl=64 time=0.228 ms 64 bytes from 192.168.200.25: icmp_seq=2 ttl=64 time=0.175 ms 64 bytes from 192.168.200.25: icmp_seq=3 ttl=64 time=0.232 ms 64 bytes from 192.168.200.25: icmp_seq=4 ttl=64 time=0.174 ms 64 bytes from 192.168.200.25: icmp_seq=5 ttl=64 time=0.168 ms --- 192.168.200.25 ping statistics --- 5 packets transmitted, 5 received, 0% packet loss, time 91ms rtt min/avg/max/mdev = 0.168/0.195/0.232/0.031 ms
Set IP address on the Windows side for the RShim or Physical network adapter, please run the following command in Command Prompt:
PS C:\Users\Administrator> New-NetIPAddress -InterfaceAlias "Ethernet 16" -IPAddress "192.168.100.1" -PrefixLength 22
To get the interface name, please run the following command in Command Prompt:
PS C:\Users\Administrator> Get-NetAdapter
Output should give us the interface name that matches the description (e.g. NVIDIA BlueField Management Network Adapter).
Ethernet 2 NVIDIA ConnectX-4 Lx Ethernet Adapter 6 Not Present 24-8A-07-0D-E8-1D
Ethernet 6 NVIDIA ConnectX-4 Lx Ethernet Ad...#2 23 Not Present 24-8A-07-0D-E8-1C
Ethernet 16 NVIDIA BlueField Management Netw...#2 15 Up CA-FE-01-CA-FE-02
Once IP address is set, Have one ping the other.
C:\Windows\system32>ping 192.168.100.2
Pinging 192.168.100.2 with 32 bytes of data:
Reply from 192.168.100.2: bytes=32 time=148ms TTL=64
Reply from 192.168.100.2: bytes=32 time=152ms TTL=64
Reply from 192.168.100.2: bytes=32 time=158ms TTL=64
Reply from 192.168.100.2: bytes=32 time=158ms TTL=64