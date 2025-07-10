OVS-DPDK Hardware Acceleration

Note Hardware vDPA is enabled by default. If your hardware does not support vDPA, the driver will fall back to Software vDPA. To check which vDPA mode is activated on your driver, run: ovs-ofctl -O OpenFlow14 dump-ports br0-ovs and look for hw-mode flag.

Note This feature has not been accepted to the OVS-DPDK upstream yet, making its API subject to change.

In user space, there are two main approaches for communicating with a guest (VM), either through SR-IOV or virtio.

PHY ports (SR-IOV) allow working with port representor, which is attached to the OVS and a matching VF is given with pass-through to the guest. HW rules can process packets from up-link and direct them to the VF without going through SW (OVS). Therefore, using SR-IOV achieves the best performance.

However, SR-IOV architecture requires the guest to use a driver specific to the underlying HW. Specific HW driver has two main drawbacks:

Breaks virtualization in some sense (guest is aware of the HW). It can also limit the type of images supported.

Gives less natural support for live migration.

Using a virtio port solves both problems, however, it reduces performance and causes loss of some functionalities, such as, for some HW offloads, working directly with virtio. The netdev type dpdkvdpa solves this conflict as it is similar to the regular DPDK netdev yet introduces several additional functionalities.

dpdkvdpa translates between the PHY port to the virtio port. It takes packets from the Rx queue and sends them to the suitable Tx queue, and allows transfer of packets from the virtio guest (VM) to a VF and vice-versa, benefitting from both SR-IOV and virtio.

To add a vDPA port:

Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl add-port br0 vdpa0 -- set Interface vdpa0 type=dpdkvdpa \ options:vdpa-socket-path=<sock path> \ options:vdpa-accelerator-devargs=<vf pci id> \ options:dpdk-devargs=<pf pci id>,representor=[id] \ options: vdpa-max-queues =<num queues> \ options: vdpa-sw=< true / false >

Note vdpa-max-queues is an optional field. When the user wants to configure 32 vDPA ports, the maximum queues number is limited to 8.

Prior to configuring vDPA in OVS-DPDK mode, perform the following:

Generate the VF: Copy Copied! echo 0 > /sys/ class /net/enp175s0f0/device/sriov_numvfs echo 4 > /sys/ class /net/enp175s0f0/device/sriov_numvfs Unbind each VF: Copy Copied! echo <pci> > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/mlx5_core/unbind Switch to switchdev mode: Copy Copied! echo switchdev >> /sys/ class /net/enp175s0f0/compat/devlink/mode Bind each VF: Copy Copied! echo <pci> > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/mlx5_core/bind Initialize OVS: Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl --no-wait set Open_vSwitch . other_config:dpdk-init= true ovs-vsctl --no-wait set Open_vSwitch . other_config:hw-offload= true

To configure vDPA in OVS-DPDK mode:

OVS configuration: Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl --no-wait set Open_vSwitch . other_config:dpdk-extra= "-a 0000:01:00.0,representor=[0],dv_flow_en=1,dv_esw_en=1,dv_xmeta_en=1" /usr/share/openvswitch/scripts/ovs-ctl restart Create OVS-DPDK bridge: Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl add-br br0-ovs -- set bridge br0-ovs datapath_type=netdev ovs-vsctl add-port br0-ovs pf -- set Interface pf type=dpdk options:dpdk-devargs= 0000 : 01 : 00.0 Create vDPA port as part of the OVS-DPDK bridge: Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl add-port br0-ovs vdpa0 -- set Interface vdpa0 type=dpdkvdpa options:vdpa-socket-path=/var/run/virtio-forwarder/sock0 options:vdpa-accelerator-devargs= 0000 : 01 : 00.2 options:dpdk-devargs= 0000 : 01 : 00.0 ,representor=[ 0 ] options: vdpa-max-queues= 8

To configure vDPA in OVS-DPDK mode on BlueField DPUs, set the bridge with the software or hardware vDPA port:

To create the OVS-DPDK bridge on the Arm side: Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl add-br br0-ovs -- set bridge br0-ovs datapath_type=netdev ovs-vsctl add-port br0-ovs pf -- set Interface pf type=dpdk options:dpdk-devargs= 0000 :af: 00.0 ovs-vsctl add-port br0-ovs rep-- set Interface rep type=dpdk options:dpdk-devargs= 0000 :af: 00.0 ,representor=[ 0 ]

To create the OVS-DPDK bridge on the host side: Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl add-br br1-ovs -- set bridge br1-ovs datapath_type=netdev protocols=OpenFlow14 ovs-vsctl add-port br0-ovs vdpa0 -- set Interface vdpa0 type=dpdkvdpa options:vdpa-socket-path=/var/run/virtio-forwarder/sock0 options:vdpa-accelerator-devargs= 0000 :af: 00.2 Note To configure SW vDPA, add options:vdpa-sw=true to the command.

Software vDPA can also be used in configurations where hardware offload is done through TC and not DPDK.