On This Page
SNAP-4 Service Release Notes
The release note pages provide information for NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 SNAP software such as changes and new features, software known issues, and bug fixes.
Key features in NVIDIA SNAP 4.5.0:
Introduced machine-learning-based optimization tool to optimize application performance based on user hardware and setup, environment, and benchmarks
Introduced a "two-step hotplug" mechanism, which allows users more flexibility with PCIe hotplug functions management
Introduced support for the optional virtio-blk IO opcode
DISCARD
Improved application restart downtime (when working with virtio-blk protocol)
Introduced support for read-only device to virtio-blk protocol
Improved the overall duration of the virtio-blk live migration procedure (added support for parallel command executions to allow migration of multiple VFs at once)
Improved SR-IOV dynamic MSIX experience and made the dynamic MSIX the default option
Added support for additional Arm OS versions (openEuler 22.03)
Performance improvements and optimizations
Bug fixes
SNAP Issues
The following are known limitations of this NVMe/virtio-blk SNAP software version.
Ref #
Issue
3631346
Description: When using dynamic MSIX with NVMe protocol, the
Workaround: Ignore the value and assume the
Keywords: NVMe; MSIX
Discovered in version: 4.4.1
-
Description: The SPDK
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: NVMe
Discovered in version: 4.4.0
3817040
Description: When running
Workaround: Destroy and re-create the controller.
Keywords: NVMe
Discovered in version: 4.4.0
3809646
Description: When working with a new DPA provider, when sending DMA followed by an interrupt to DPA, it wakes up before DMA is written to the buffer causing DPA to miss events.
Workaround: Add a software-based periodic wake-up mechanism.
Keywords: NVMe
Discovered in version: 4.4.0
3773346
Description: In virtio-blk controller configuration, when running with SPDK NVMe-oF initiator as a backend, an unaligned
Workaround:
Keywords: Virtio-blk; NVMe-oF; spdk
Discovered in version: 4.3.1
3745842
Description: When running with NVMe/TCP SPDK block device as a backend, SNAP cannot work over more than 8 cores.
Workaround: Work with Arm core mask which uses only 8 cores.
Keywords: NVMe; TCP; SPDK
Discovered in version: 4.3.1
-
Description: The container image may becomes corrupted, resulting in the container status showing as
Workaround:
Remove the YAML from kubelet, use
Keywords: NGC; container image
Discovered in version: 4.3.1
3757171
Description: When running virtio-blk emulation with large IOs (>128K) and SPDK's nvmf initiator as a backend, IOs may fail in SPDK layer due to bad alignment.
Workaround:
Keywords: SPDK, virtio-blk, size_max
Discovered in version: 4.3.1
3689918
3753637
Description: SNAP container bring-up takes a long time when configured with a large number of emulations, possibly taking longer than the default NVMe driver timeout.
Workaround: Increase NVMe driver IO timeout to 300 seconds (instead of 30).
Keywords: NVMe; recovery; kernel driver
Discovered in version: 4.3.0
-
Description: NVMeTCP XLIO is currently not supported when running 64K page size kernels on the DPU Arm cores (as is the case for CentOS 8.x, Rocky 8.x, or openEuler 20.x).
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: 64K page size; NVMeTCP XLIO
Discovered in version: 4.1.0
3264154
Description: NVMeTCP XLIO is not supported when running 64K page size kernels on the DPU Arm cores (such is the case with CentOS 8.x, Rocky 8.x, or openEuler 20.x).
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Page size; NVMeTCP XLIO
Discovered in version: 4.1.0
-
Description: NVMe over RDMA full offload is not supported.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: NVMe over RDMA; support
Discovered in version: 4.0.0
4110943
Description: Hot-unplugging a hotplugged Virtio BLK device is not allowed unless a Virtio BLK controller has previously been created for the device.
Workaround: Create a Virtio BLK controller on the device which need to do hotunplug
Keywords: hotplug, hotunplug
Discovered in version: 4.5.0
OS/vendor Issues
The following are not BlueField SNAP limitations.
Ref #
Issue
-
Description: Some old Windows OS NVMe drivers have buggy usage of SGL support.
Workaround: Disable SGL support when using Windows OS by setting the
Keywords: Windows; NVMe
Reported in version: 4.4.0
2879262
Description: When the virtio-blk kernel driver cannot find enough MSI-X vectors to satisfy all its opened virtqueues, it failovers to assign a single MSI-X vector to all virtqueues which negatively impacts performance. In addition, when a large number (e.g., 64) of virtqueues are associated with a single MSI-X, the kernel may enter a soft-lockup (kernel bug) and the IO will hang.
Workaround: Always keep
Keywords: Virtio-blk; kernel driver; MSI-X
Reported in version: 4.3.0
-
Description: If PCIe devices are inserted prior to the hot-plug driver being loaded on host, the hot-plug driver in kernel version less than 4.19 does not enable the slot even if the slot is occupied (i.e., presence detected in slot status register). That is, only the presence state of the slot is changed by firmware but the PCIe slot is not enabled by the kernel after host bootup (i.e.,
So that we can't get the PCIe device by lspci on host side, and the bdf is 0 on controller.
Workaround: Add
Keywords: Virtio-blk; kernel driver; hot-plug
Reported in version: 4.2.1
-
Description: RedHat/Centos 7.x does not handle "online" (post driver probe) namespace additions/removals correctly.
Workaround: Use
Keywords: NVMe; CentOS; RedHat; kernel
Reported in version: 4.1.0
-
Description: Some Windows drivers have experimental support for "online" (post driver probe) namespace additions/removal, although such support is not communicated with the device.
Workaround: Use
Keywords: NVMe; Windows
Reported in version: 4.1.0
-
Description: VMWare ESXi supports "online" (post driver probe) namespace additions/removal, only if “Namespace Management” is supported by controller.
Workaround: Use
Keywords: NVMe, ESXi
Reported in version: 4.1.0
-
Description: Ubuntu 22.04 does not support 500 VFs.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Virtio-blk; kernel driver; Ubuntu 22.04
Reported in version: 4.1.0
-
Description: Virtio-blk Linux kernel driver does not handle PCIe FLR events.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Virtio-blk; kernel driver
Reported in version: 4.0.0
3679373
Description: Virtio-blk spdk driver (vfio-pci based) does not handle PCIe FLR events.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Virtio-blk; SPDK driver
Reported in version: 4.3.0
-
Description: A n ew virtio-blk Linux kernel driver (starting kernel 4.18) does not support hot-unplug during traffic. Since the kernel may self-generate spontaneous IOs, on rare occasions, an issue may happen even when no traffic is explicitly being run.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Virtio-blk; kernel driver
Reported in version: 4.0.0
Description: SPDK NVMf/RDMA initiator fails to connect to kernel NVMf/RDMA remote target.
Workaround: Use setting
Keywords: SPDK, NVMf, RDMA, kernel
Reported in version: 4.3.1
-
Description: Windows OS virtio-blk driver expects at least 64K data to be available for a single IO request
Workaround: Use
Keywords: Windows, virtio-blk
Reported in version: 4.3.1
-
Description: Some old Windows OS versions have malfunctioning inbox virtio-blk driver, expects a 3-party virtio-blk driver to be pre-installed to operate properly.
Workaround: Use verified 3-party driver published by fedora (link).
Keywords: Windows, virtio-blk
Reported in version: 4.3.1
-
Description: When using hotplugged PCIe devices, after all devices are plugged, the host must be rebooted for Windows to detect all devices (some Windows versions will perform reboot automatically).
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Hotplug, Windows.
Reported in version: 4.5.0
3748674
Description: On most modern Linux Distributions - Unplugging a PCIe function from the host while there are still inflight IOs on it, will cause virtio-blk driver to hang.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Hotplug, Linux.
Reported in version: 4.5.0