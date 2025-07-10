On This Page
Bug Fixes in This Version
Ref #
Issue
4328216
Description: Fixed an issue in OVS-DOCA where using connection tracking can cause an invalid packet to reach software and for the connection to not close.
Keyword: Openswitch, OVS-DOCA
Detected in version: 2.9.2
4268325
Description: Consumer context may get suspended before it has fully initialized.
Keyword: Consumer, context
Detected in version: 2.9.2
4316503
Description: rte_eth_dev_start() performs unnecessary recreation of mlx5 control flow rules, resulting in increased delay of rte_eth_dev_start().
Keyword: Simple forward, mlx5
Detected in version: 2.9.2
4310521
Description: When counters are preallocated for use with Flow Template API through rte_flow_configure(), CPU usage on a core which runs a service thread (spawned by mlx5 PMD) might reach 100% even when no flow rules are being created/destroyed.
Keyword: CPU utilization, counters, Flow Template
Detected in version: 2.9.2
4270617
Description: The RX queue may exhaust its mbuf pool, leading to incorrect CQE polling that mistakenly accesses application-owned mbufs, potentially causing crashes.
Keyword: CPU utilization, counters, Flow Template
Detected in version: 2.9.2
4260450
Description: Fixed an issue where enabling SFLOW with OVN causes OVS to crash.
Keyword: SFLOW
Detected in version: 2.9.2
4249302
Description: Fixed an issue where using dpdkvhostuser interface with OVS-DOCA causes it to crash.
Keyword: OVS-DOCA, dpdkvhostuser
Detected in version: 2.9.2
4213469
Description: Fixed an issue where openvswitch service gets disabled (masked) after DOCA installation.
Keyword: openvswitch, installation
Detected in version: 2.9.2
4192818
Description: With uplinks in the br-sfc bridge, IPv6 traffic in uplink-to-uplink direction results in OVS crash resulting in complete traffic drop.
Keyword: OVS restart, traffic drop
Detected in version: 2.9.2
Ref #
Issue Description
4284756
Description: Boot option re-enabled by UEFI after power reset of DPU.
Keywords: Boot; UEFI; power reset
Detected in version : 4.10.0
4211513
Description: BlueField-3 SPDM Index 1 version is incorrect
Keywords: BlueField-3; SPDM
Detected in version : 4.10.0
4196880
Description: DHCP issues may lead to incomplete resolve.conf on the HBN container. The consequences can be DNS resolution failures and/or the hostname being set to 'localhost'.
Keyword: DHCP; resolve.conf; hostname; localhost; DNS
Detected in version: 4.10.0
4389380
Description: EXT4 file system corruption occurs following a power cycle
Keywords: Power cycle; EXT4
Detected in version : 4.10.0
4384302
Description: Fixed display issue were it appeared in log that only one partition was being updated despite both being updated.
Keywords: Partition; update
Detected in version : 4.10.0
4390904
Description: rcu-sched issue during NIC mode installation.
Keywords: NIC mode; installation
Detected in version : 4.10.0
4370524
Description: As a non-root user, sending bfver, bfvcheck would return extraneous trace massages "strings: /sys/firmware/acpi/tables/SSDT1: Permission denied"
Keyword: bfver; bfvcheck
Detected in version: 4.10.0
4353110
Description: bfb-install of bf-fwbundle-2.9.2.xxx via local rshim fails. To perform a full bfb upgrade over last GA release NIC FW:
- Install latest bfb-install which is needed to inform Arm that it is in NIC mode
- push the new release bfb
Keyword: bfb-install; rshim
Detected in version : 4.10.0
Ref #
Issue
4331648
Description: If user sets SEL capacity to a lower size than the previous setting, some existing SEL entries might be erased rather than preserved.
Reported in version: BMC 25.01
4376078
Description: IPMI SEL is missing output while WEBUI SEL displays in full.
Discovered in version: 24.10
Internal Ref.
Issue
4186805
Description: Fixed an issue in the default DPU configuration that prevented the DPU from hiding the PF device by default after a firmware upgrade. Additionally, CQE_COMPRESSION=1 and NUM_OF_VFS=0 were not set as expected.
Keywords: BF3-COM-DPU default nvconfig settings
Discovered in Version: 32.42.1000
Fixed in Release: 32.43.2566
4219027
Description: Fixed an issue where the BlueField-3 device, which uses two GPIOs for pkg_id calculation, had the MSB incorrectly set to zero.
Keywords: NC-SI
Discovered in Version: 32.42.1000
Fixed in Release: 32.43.2566
4271933
Description: Fixed an issue that could cause the DESTROY_MKEY command to take an unusually long time to execute, with the host driver showing a "No done completion" for the command.
Keywords: Mkey
Discovered in Version: 32.42.1000
Fixed in Release: 32.43.2566
4271933
Description: Fixed the issue where HCA initialization could fail due to occasional random memory violations.
Keywords: HCA initialization
Discovered in Version: 32.42.1000
Fixed in Release: 32.43.2566
4189104
Description: Fixed the issue where the vDPA feature bits GUEST_TSO4 and GUEST_TSO6 were unexpectedly set by default, leading to traffic interruption.
Keywords: vDPA
Discovered in Version: 32.42.1000
Fixed in Release: 32.43.2566
This version does not include Bug Fixes.