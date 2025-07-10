Bug Fixes in This Version

4328216 Description: Fixed an issue in OVS-DOCA where using connection tracking can cause an invalid packet to reach software and for the connection to not close.

Keyword: Openswitch, OVS-DOCA

Detected in version: 2.9.2

4268325 Description: Consumer context may get suspended before it has fully initialized.

Keyword: Consumer, context

Detected in version: 2.9.2

4316503 Description: rte_eth_dev_start() performs unnecessary recreation of mlx5 control flow rules, resulting in increased delay of rte_eth_dev_start().

Keyword: Simple forward, mlx5

Detected in version: 2.9.2

4310521 Description: When counters are preallocated for use with Flow Template API through rte_flow_configure(), CPU usage on a core which runs a service thread (spawned by mlx5 PMD) might reach 100% even when no flow rules are being created/destroyed.

Keyword: CPU utilization, counters, Flow Template

Detected in version: 2.9.2

4270617 Description: The RX queue may exhaust its mbuf pool, leading to incorrect CQE polling that mistakenly accesses application-owned mbufs, potentially causing crashes.

Keyword: CPU utilization, counters, Flow Template

Detected in version: 2.9.2

4260450 Description: Fixed an issue where enabling SFLOW with OVN causes OVS to crash.

Keyword: SFLOW

Detected in version: 2.9.2

4249302 Description: Fixed an issue where using dpdkvhostuser interface with OVS-DOCA causes it to crash.

Keyword: OVS-DOCA, dpdkvhostuser

Detected in version: 2.9.2

4213469 Description: Fixed an issue where openvswitch service gets disabled (masked) after DOCA installation.

Keyword: openvswitch, installation

Detected in version: 2.9.2

4192818 Description: With uplinks in the br-sfc bridge, IPv6 traffic in uplink-to-uplink direction results in OVS crash resulting in complete traffic drop.

Keyword: OVS restart, traffic drop