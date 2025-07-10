DOCA Documentation v2.9.2 LTS OVS Update
Changes and New Features

Note

DOCA 2.9.0 (and its LTS branch) is the final software version to support NVIDIA® ConnectX®-4 device. Starting January '25, ConnectX-4 will no longer be supported by future DOCA-Host releases.

Note

NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 networking platforms are required to use DOCA-Host as the host driver. MLNX_OFED does not support BlueField-3 devices.

Note

DOCA 2.9.0 (and its LTS branch) does not support ConnectX-8 device.

New Features and Updates

This is an LTS version which mostly includes bug fixes.

  • OVS-DOCA – added support fir VF based VTEP interface

  • Bug fixes

Backward Compatibility Breaking Changes in this Release

N/A

Updated Components in this LTS Version

Software Component

DOCA 2.9.2

DOCA 2.9.1

doca-openvswitch

2.9.2-0010-25.02-based-3.3.3

2.9.1-0013-24.11-based-3.3.3

bluefield-kernel

5.15.0-1060-bluefield

5.15.0.1057-bluefield

bf-release

4.9.2

4.9.1

bf2-bmc-fw-signed

4.9.2

4.9.1

bf2-cec-fw-signed

4.9.2

4.9.1

bf3-bmc-fw-signed

4.9.2

4.9.1

bf3-bmc-gi-signed

4.9.2

4.9.1

bf3-bmc-nic-fw-8217991-ax

4.9.2

4.9.1

bf3-bmc-nic-fw-900-9d3b6-00cv-a-alt-il1-ax

4.9.2

4.9.1

bf3-bmc-nic-fw-900-9d3b6-00cv-a-ax

4.9.2

4.9.1

bf3-bmc-nic-fw-900-9d3b6-00sv-a-ax

4.9.2

4.9.1

bf3-bmc-nic-fw-900-9d3c6-00cv-da0-ax

4.9.2

4.9.1

bf3-bmc-nic-fw-900-9d3c6-00cv-ga0-ax

4.9.2

4.9.1

bf3-bmc-nic-fw-900-9d3c6-00sv-da-ax

4.9.2

4.9.1

bf3-bmc-nic-fw-900-9d3c6-00sv-ga-ax

4.9.2

4.9.1

bf3-bmc-nic-fw-sn37b36732-ax

4.9.2

4.9.1

bf3-cec-fw-signed

4.9.2

4.9.1

fwctl-modules

24.10.OFED.24.10.2.1.8.1-1.kver.5.15.0-1060-bluefield

24.10.OFED.24.10.1.1.4.1-1.kver.5.15.0-1057-bluefield

iser

24.10.OFED.24.10.2.1.8.1-1.kver.5.15.0-1060-bluefield

24.10.OFED.24.10.1.1.4.1-1.kver.5.15.0-1057-bluefield

knem

1.1.4.90mlnx3-OFED.23.10.0.2.1.1.kver.5.15.0-1060-bluefield

1.1.4.90mlnx3-OFED.23.10.0.2.1.1.kver.5.15.0-1057-bluefield

libopensm

5.21.0.MLNX20241126.d9aa3dff-0.1.2410114

5.21.0.MLNX20241126.d9aa3dff-0.1.2410114

libxlio

3.40.2-1

3.40.2-1

mft

4.30.1-113

4.30.1-8

mlnx-fw-updater-signed

24.10-2.1.8.1

24.10-1.1.4.0.1

mlnx-iproute2

6.10.0-1.2410218

6.10.0-1.2410114

mlnx-libsnap

1.6.0-2

1.6.0-2

mlnx-nfsrdma-modules

24.10.OFED.24.10.2.1.8.1-1.kver.5.15.0-1060-bluefield

24.10.OFED.24.10.1.1.4.1-1.kver.5.15.0-1057-bluefield

mlnx-nvme-modules

24.10.OFED.24.10.2.1.8.1-1.kver.5.15.0-1060-bluefield

24.10.OFED.24.10.1.1.4.1-1.kver.5.15.0-1057-bluefield

mlnx-ofed-kernel

24.10.OFED.24.10.2.1.8.1-1.kver.5.15.0-1060-bluefield

24.10.OFED.24.10.1.1.4.1-1.bf.kver.5.15.0-1057-bluefield

mlnx-snap

3.8.0-7

3.8.0-7

mlxbf-bootimages-signed

4.9.2-13551

4.9.1-13442

ofed-scripts

24.10.OFED.24.10.2.1.8-1

24.10.OFED.24.10.1.1.4-1

opensm

5.21.0.MLNX20241126.d9aa3dff-0.1.2410114

5.21.0.MLNX20241126.d9aa3dff-0.1.2410114

spdk

23.01.5-26

23.01.5-26

srp-modules

24.10.OFED.24.10.2.1.8.1-1.kver.5.15.0-1060-bluefield

24.10.OFED.24.10.1.1.4.1-1.kver.5.15.0-1057-bluefield

virtio-net-controller

24.10.37-1

24.10.30-1

xpmem

2.7.4-1.2410068.kver.5.15.0-1060-bluefield

2.7.4-1.2410068.kver.5.15.0-1057-bluefield
