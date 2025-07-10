DOCA's logging backend is the target to which log messages are directed.

The following backend types are supported:

FILE * – file stream which can be any open file or stdout/stderr

file descriptor – any file descriptor that the system supports, including (but not limited to) raw files, sockets, and pipes

buf – memory buffer (address and size) that can hold a single message and a callback to be called for every logged message

syslog – system standard logging

Every logger is created with the following default lower and upper verbosity levels:

Lower level – DOCA_LOG_LEVEL_INFO

Upper level – DOCA_LOG_LEVEL_CRIT

SDK and application logging have different default configuration values and can be controlled separately using the appropriate API.

Every message is printed to every created backend if its verbosity level allows it.