For simple benchmarks, run DOCA Perftest via CLI on both the client and server nodes.

Example Use Case:

Server (Responder):

Copy Copied! doca_perftest -co 1,2 -d mlx5_0 -ct UC - v send -m bw -s 1024 -D 10

Client (Requestor):

Copy Copied! doca_perftest -co 1 , 2 -d mlx5_0 -ct UC -v send -m bw -s 1024 -D 10 -sn remote-server-name

Parameter Breakdown:

-co 1,2 – Runs synchronously on CPU cores 1 and 2.

-d mlx5_0 – Uses the local IB device mlx5_0 .

-ct UC – Establishes an Unreliable Connection (UC) .

-v send – Uses the Send verb for data transmission.

-m bw – Measures bandwidth (BW) .

-s 1024 – Sets the message size to 1024 bytes .

-D 10 – Runs the test for 10 seconds .

-sn remote-server-name (Client only) – Specifies the remote server name to connect to.

The following printout is also available on the command line interface by using the -h (or --help) option:

Copy Copied! doca_perftest -h

Argument Description Default Value -in / --input_file Specify input JSON file path. If specified, all other options will be ignored (except -h / --debug ). -co / --cores MANDATORY. Specify CPU cores to use. Use a comma-separated list or a dash for ranges. Ranges and lists can be mixed. -ct / --connection_type Specify connection type: RC / UC . -v / --verb Specify RDMA verb type: supported: read / write / send / writeImm . write -m / --metric Specify metric type: bw / lat . bw -s / --msg_size Specify message size (in bytes). 64k -l / --inline_size Specify inline size, up to 1024 bytes. 0 (or message size for Write / Send and message size < 220) -tx / --tx_depth Specify the depth of the send queue. 128 --poll_batch_size Set the maximum number of WC's (cookies) in a single poll. 16 -mod Specify cookie moderation value - up to 8k messages. 1 -os / --old_post_send Use old post send instead of IB_WR_API . IB_WR_API (New post send) -nd / --no_ddp Cancel DDP. DDP on in supported devices -or / --out_reads Specify the number of outstanding reads. 1 -qp Specify the number of QPs to use. 1 --poll_stat Print the average number of cookies per poll for each process. No print --qp_histogram Print a histogram of QPs workload fairness. No print -i / --iterations Specify the number of iterations for each QP. Mutually exclusive with -D . 5000 -D / --duration Specify the overall traffic duration in seconds. Mutually exclusive with -i . Iteration -o / --output Specify specific output: BW / Lat / MR . Remove all other prints. No specific output -ip Specify the server's IPv4 address. Hardcoded -sn / --server_name Specify the server's hostname on the client side. Mutually exclusive with -ip . -sp / --server_port Specify the server's port. 18555 -d / --device_name Specify the local IB device name. First device in the system's list -w / --warmup Specify warmup time in seconds. 2 secs warmup --disable_pcir Disable PCI relaxed ordering. Enabled if possible --save_raw_data Latency only! Save raw data to a JSON file: <results/raw_lat_<current time>.json . Can be followed by a path, like: ~/rawResults/testNumber12.json . No save -j / --json Specify to print the config and output to a JSON format file. Can be followed by a path, like: ~/docaPtResults/example/pathFor.db . If selected without a path, the default will be ./results/doca_perftest_<testTime>_<Pid>.db . No JSON print -u / --user Specify executor name for JSON output. -sd / --session_desc Specify session description for JSON output. --cuda <cuda device id> Use CUDA instead of host memory. Host memory

For more advanced benchmarking setups, where configuring multiple nodes and benchmarks via the command line would be impractical, a JSON input file is used.

The JSON file allows users to define multi-node and multi-benchmark scenarios, specifying parameters for each participating host. To execute a scenario, pass the JSON file to doca_perftest using the -in argument:

doca_perftest -in path_to_scenario_file.json

Can be invoked from any node connected to the cluster.

Automatically deploys and runs benchmarks on all specified hosts .

Ensures synchronized execution , starting traffic simultaneously across all nodes.

Aggregates results on the invoking host for centralized analysis.

Using a JSON file simplifies the management of complex tests, enabling large-scale performance evaluations with minimal manual configuration.