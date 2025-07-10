DOCA SNAP-4 Service Guide

Remote procedure call (RPC) protocol is used to control the SNAP service. NVMe/virtio-blk SNAP, like other standard SPDK applications, supports JSON-based RPC protocol commands to control any resources and create, delete, query, or modify commands easily from CLI.

SNAP supports all standard SPDK RPC commands in addition to an extended SNAP-specific command set. SPDK standard commands are executed by the spdk_rpc.py tool while the SNAP-specific command set extension is executed by the snap_rpc.py tool.

Full spdk_rpc.py command set documentation can be found in the SPDK official documentation site.

Full snap_rpc.py extended commands are detailed further down in this chapter.

The JSON-based RPC protocol can be used via the snap_rpc.py script that is inside the SNAP container and crictl tool.

Info The SNAP container is CRI-compatible.

To query the active container ID: Copy Copied! crictl ps -s running -q --name snap

To post RPCs to the container using crictl : Copy Copied! crictl exec <container-id> snap_rpc.py <RPC-method> For example: Copy Copied! crictl exec 0379ac2c4f34c snap_rpc.py emulation_function_list In addition, an alias can be used: Copy Copied! alias snap_rpc.py="crictl ps -s running -q --name snap | xargs -I{} crictl exec -i {} snap_rpc.py " alias spdk_rpc.py="crictl ps -s running -q --name snap | xargs -I{} crictl exec -i {} spdk_rpc.py "

To open a bash shell to the container that can be used to post RPCs: Copy Copied! crictl exec -it <container-id> bash

SNAP allows dynamically changing the log level of the logger backend using the snap_log_level_set . Any log under the requested level is shown.

Parameter Mandatory? Type Description level Yes Number Log level 0 – Critical

1 – Error

2 – Warning

3 – Info

4 – Debug

5 – Trace

Emulated PCIe functions are managed through IB devices called emulation managers. Emulation managers are ordinary IB devices with special privileges to control PCIe communication and device emulations towards the host OS.

SNAP queries an emulation manager that supports the requested set of capabilities.

The emulation manager holds a list of the emulated PCIe functions it controls. PCIe functions may be approached later in 3 ways:

vuid – recommended as it is guaranteed to remain constant (see appendix "PCIe BDF to VUID Translation" for details)

vhca_id

Function index (i.e., pf_id or vf_id )

emulation_function_list lists all existing functions.

The following is an example response for the emulation_function_list command:

Copy Copied! [ { "hotplugged": true, "hotplug state": "POWER_ON", "emulation_type": "VBLK", "pf_index": 0, "pci_bdf": "87:00.0", "vhca_id": 5, "vuid": "MT2306XZ009TVBLKS1D0F0", "ctrl_id": "VblkCtrl1", "num_vfs": 0, "vfs": [] } ]

Note Use -a or --all , to show all inactive VF functions.

SNAP supports 2 types of PCIe functions:

Static functions – PCIe functions configured at the firmware configuration stage (physical and virtual). Refer to appendix "DPU Firmware Configuration" for additional information.

Hot-pluggable functions – PCIe functions configured dynamically at runtime. Users can add detachable functions. Refer to section "Hot-pluggable PCIe Functions Management" for additional information.

Hotplug PCIe functions are configured dynamically at runtime using RPCs. Once a new PCIe function is hot plugged, it appears in the host’s PCIe device list and remains persistent until explicitly unplugged or the system undergoes a cold reboot. Importantly, this persistence continues even if the SNAP process terminates. Therefore, it is advised not to include hotplug/hotunplug actions in automatic initialization scripts (e.g., snap_rpc_init.conf ).

Note Hotplug PFs do not support SR-IOV.

The following RPC commands are used to dynamically add or remove PCIe PFs (i.e., hot-plugged functions) in the DPU application.

Once a PCIe function is created (via virtio_blk_function_create ), it is accessible and manageable within the DPU application but is not immediately visible to the host OS/kernel. This differs from the legacy API, where creation and host exposure occurs simultaneously. Instead, exposing or hiding PCIe functions to the host OS is managed by separate RPC commands ( virtio_blk_controller_hotplug and virtio_blk_controller_hotunplug ). After hot unplugging, the function can be safely removed from the DPU (using virtio_blk_function_destroy ).

A key advantage of this approach is the ability to pre-configure a controller on the function, enabling it to serve the host driver as soon as it is exposed. In fact, users must create a controller to use the virtio_blk_controller_hotplug API, which is required to make the function visible to the host OS.

Command Description virtio_blk_function_create Create a new virtio-blk emulation function virtio_blk_controller_hotplug Exposes (hot plugs) the emulation function to the host OS virtio_blk_controller_hotunplug Removes (hot unplugs) the emulation function from the host OS virtio_blk_function_destroy Delete an existing virtio-blk emulation function

Create a new virtio-blk emulation function.

Command parameters:

Parameter Mandatory? Type Description manager No String Emulation manager to manage hotplug function (unused)

Delete an existing virtio-blk emulation function.

Command parameters:

Parameter Mandatory? Type Description vuid Yes String Identifier of the hotplugged function to delete

Exposes (hot plugs) the emulation function to the host OS.

Command parameters:

Parameter Mandatory? Type Description ctrl Yes String Controller to expose to the host OS wait_for_done No Bool Block until host discovers and acknowledges the new command timeout No int Time (in msecs) to wait until giving up. Only valid when wait_for_done is used.

Removes (hot unplugs) the emulation function from the host OS.

Command parameters:

Parameter Mandatory? Type Description ctrl Yes String Controller to expose to the host OS wait_for_done No Bool Block until host identifies and removes the function

Note The non-legacy API is not supported yet for NVMe protocol.

Note When not using wait_for_done approach, it is the user's responsibility to verify host identifies the new hotplugged function. This can be done by querying the pci_hotplug_state parameter in emulation_function_list RPC output.

Copy Copied! # Bringup spdk_rpc.py bdev_nvme_attach_controller -b nvme0 -t rdma -a 1.1.1.1 -f ipv4 -s 4420 -n nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:swx-storage snap_rpc.py virtio_blk_function_create snap_rpc.py virtio_blk_controller_create --vuid MT2114X12200VBLKS1D0F0 --bdev nvme0n1 snap_rpc.py virtio_blk_controller_hotplug -c VblkCtrl1 # Cleanup snap_rpc.py virtio_blk_controller_hotunplug -c VblkCtrl1 snap_rpc.py virtio_blk_controller_destroy -c VblkCtrl1 snap_rpc.py virtio_blk_function_destroy --vuid MT2114X12200VBLKS1D0F0 spdk_rpc.py bdev_nvme_detach_controller nvme0





The following commands hot plug a new PCIe function to the system.

After a new PCIe function is plugged, it is immediately shown on the host's PCIe devices list until it is either explicitly unplugged or the system goes through a cold reboot. Therefore, it is user responsibility to open a controller instance to manage the new function immediately after a function's creation. Keeping a hotplugged function without a matching controller to manage may cause anomalous behavior on the host OS driver.

Command Description virtio_blk_emulation_device_attach Attach virtio-blk emulation function nvme_emulation_device_attach Attach NVMe emulation function

Attach virtio-blk emulation function.

Command parameters:

Parameter Mandatory? Type Description id No Number Device ID vid No Number Vendor ID ssid No Number Subsystem device ID ssvid No Number Subsystem vendor ID revid No Number Revision ID class_code No Number Class code num_msix No Number MSI-X table size total_vf No Number Maximal number of VFs allowed bdev No String Block device to use as backend num_queues No Number Number of IO queues (default 1, range 1-62). Note The actual number of queues is limited by the number of queues supported by the hardware. Tip It is recommended that the number of MSIX be greater than the number of IO queues (1 is used for the config interrupt). queue_depth No Number Queue depth (default 256, range 1-256) Note It is only possible to modify the queue depth if the driver is not loaded. transitional_device No Boolean Transitional device support. See section "Virtio-blk Transitional Device Support" for more details. dbg_bdev_type No Boolean N/A – not supported

Attach NVMe emulation function.

Command parameters:

Parameter Mandatory? Type Description id No Number Device ID vid No Number Vendor ID ssid No Number Subsystem device ID ssvid No Number Subsystem vendor ID revid No Number Revision ID class_code No Number Class code num_msix No Number MSI-X table size total_vf No Number Maximal number of VFs allowed num_queues No Number Number of IO queues (default 31, range 1-31). Note The actual number of queues is limited by the number of queues supported by the hardware. Tip It is recommended that the number of MSIX be greater than the number of IO queues (1 is used for the config interrupt). version No String Specification version (currently only 1.4 is supported)

The following commands hot-unplug a PCIe function from the system in 2 steps:

Command Description 1 emulation_device_detach_prepare Prepare emulation function to be detached 2 emulation_device_detach Detach emulation function

This is the first step for detaching an emulation device. It prepares the system to detach a hot plugged emulation function. In case of success, the host's hotplug device state changes and you may safely proceed to the emulation_device_detach command.

The controller attached to the emulation function must be created and active when executing this command.

Command parameters:

Parameter Mandatory? Type Description vhca_id No Number vHCA ID of PCIe function vuid No String PCIe device VUID ctrl No String Controller ID

Note At least one identifier must be provided to describe the PCIe function to be detached.

This is the second step which completes detaching of the hotplugged emulation function. If the detach preparation times out, you may perform a surprise unplug using --force with the command.

Note The driver must be unprobed, otherwise errors may occur.

Command parameters:

Parameter Mandatory? Type Description vhca_id No Number vHCA ID of PCIe function vuid no String PCIe device VUID force No Boolean Detach with failed preparation

Note At least one identifier must be provided to describe the PCIe function to be detached.

Copy Copied! // Bringup spdk_rpc.py bdev_nvme_attach_controller -b nvme0 -t rdma -a 1.1.1.1 -f ipv4 -s 4420 -n nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:swx-storage snap_rpc.py virtio_blk_emulation_device_attach snap_rpc.py virtio_blk_controller_create --vuid MT2114X12200VBLKS1D0F0 --bdev nvme0n1 // Cleanup snap_rpc.py emulation_device_detach_prepare --vuid MT2114X12200VBLKS1D0F0 snap_rpc.py virtio_blk_controller_destroy -c VblkCtrl1 snap_rpc.py emulation_device_detach --vuid MT2114X12200VBLKS1D0F0 spdk_rpc.py bdev_nvme_detach_controller nvme0

The following RPCs are deprecated and are no longer supported:

spdk_bdev_create

spdk_bdev_destroy

bdev_list

These RPCs were optional. If not performed, SNAP would automatically generate SNAP block devices (bdevs).

Virtio-blk emulation is a storage protocol belonging to the virtio family of devices. These devices are found in virtual environments yet by design look like physical devices to the user within the virtual machine.

Each virtio-blk device (e.g., virtio-blk PCIe entry) exposed to the host, whether it is PF or VF, must be backed by a virtio-blk controller.

Note Virtio-blk limitations: Probing a virtio-blk driver on the host without an already functioning virtio-blk controller may cause the host to hang until such controller is opened successfully (no timeout mechanism exists).

Upon creation of a virtio-blk controller, a backend device must already exist.

Command Description virtio_blk_controller_create Create new virtio-blk SNAP controller virtio_blk_controller_destroy Destroy virtio-blk SNAP controller virtio_blk_controller_suspend Suspend virtio-blk SNAP controller virtio_blk_controller_resume Resume virtio-blk SNAP controller virtio_blk_controller_bdev_attach Attach bdev to virtio-blk SNAP controller virtio_blk_controller_bdev_detach Detach bdev from virtio-blk SNAP controller virtio_blk_controller_list Virtio-blk SNAP controller list virtio_blk_controller_modify Virtio-blk controller parameters modification virtio_blk_controller_dbg_io_stats_get Get virtio-blk SNAP controller IO stats virtio_blk_controller_dbg_debug_stats_get Get virtio-blk SNAP controller debug stats virtio_blk_controller_state_save Save state of the suspended virtio-blk SNAP controller virtio_blk_controller_state_restore Restore state of the suspended virtio-blk SNAP controller virtio_blk_controller_vfs_msix_reclaim Reclaim virtio-blk SNAP controller VFs MSIX for the free MSIX pool. Valid only for PFs.

Create a new SNAP-based virtio-blk controller over a specific PCIe function on the host. To specify the PCIe function to open a controller upon must be provided as described in section "PCIe Function Management":

vuid (recommended as it is guaranteed to remain constant). vhca_id. Function index – pf_id , vf_id .

The mapping for pci_index can be queried by running emulation_function_list .

Command parameters:

Parameter Mandatory? Type Description vuid No String PCIe device VUID vhca_id No Number vHCA ID of PCIe function pf_id No Number PCIe PF index to start emulation on vf_id No Number PCIe VF index to start emulation on (if the controller is meant to be opened on a VF) pci_bdf No String PCIe device BDF ctrl No String Controller ID num_queues No Number Number of IO queues (default 1, range 1-64). Tip It is recommended that the number of MSIX be greater than the number of IO queues (1 is used for the config interrupt). Based on effective num_msix value (can be queried from virtio_blk_controller_list RPC), it can be later aligned using virtio_blk_controller_modify RPC). queue_size No Number Queue depth (default 256, range 1-256) size_max No Number Maximal SGE data transfer size (default 4096, range 1– MAX_UINT16 ) seg_max No Number Maximal SGE list length (default 1, range 1- queue_depth ) bdev No String SNAP SPDK block device to use as backend vblk_id No String Serial number for the controller admin_q No 0/1 Enables live migration and NVIDIA vDPA dynamic_msix No 0/1 Dynamic MSIX for SR-IOV VFs on this PF. Only valid for PFs. vf_num_msix No Number Control the number of MSIX tables to associate with this controller. Valid only for VFs (whose parent PF controller is created using the --dynamic_msix option) and only when the dynamic MSIX management feature is enabled. Must be an even number ≥ 2. Note This field is mandatory when the VF's MSIX is reclaimed using virtio_blk_controller_vfs_msix_reclaim or released using --release_msix on virtio_blk_controller_destroy . force_in_order No 0/1 Support virtio-blk crash recovery. Enabling this parameter to 1 may impact virtio-blk performance (default is 0). For more information, refer to section "Virtio-blk Crash Recovery". indirect_desc No 0/1 Enables indirect descriptors support for the controller's virt-queues. Note When using the virtio-blk kernel driver, if indirect descriptors are enabled, it is always used by the driver. Using indirect descriptors for all IO traffic patterns may hurt performance in most cases. read_only No 0/1 Creates read only virtio-blk controller. suspended No 0/1 Creates controller in suspended state. live_update_listener No 0/1 Creates controller with the ability to listen for live update notifications via IPC. dbg_bdev_type No 0/1 N/A – not supported dbg_local_optimized No 0/1 N/A – not supported

Example response:

Copy Copied! { "jsonrpc": "2.0", "id": 1, "result": "VblkCtrl1" }





Destroy a previously created virtio-blk controller. The controller can be uniquely identified by the controller's name as acquired from virtio_blk_controller_create() .

Command parameters:

Parameter Mandatory? Type Description ctrl Yes String Controller name force No Boolean Force destroying VF controller for SR-IOV

While suspended, the controller stops receiving new requests from the host driver and only finishes handling of requests already in flight. All suspended requests (if any) are processed after resume.

Command parameters:

Parameter Mandatory? Type Description ctrl Yes String Controller name

After the controller stops receiving new requests from the host driver (i.e., is suspended) and only finishes handling of requests already in flight, the resume command will resume the handling of IOs by the controller.

Command parameters:

Parameter Mandatory? Type Description ctrl Yes String Controller name

Attach the specified bdev into virtIO-blk SNAP controller. It is possible to change the serial ID (using the vblk_id parameter) if a new bdev is attached.

Command parameters:

Parameter Mandatory? Type Description ctrl Yes String Controller name bdev Yes String Block device name vblk_id No String Serial number for controller

You may replace the bdev for virtio-blk controller. First, you should detach bdev from the controller. When bdev is detached, the controller stops receiving new requests from the host driver (i.e., is suspended) and finishes handling requests already in flight only.

At this point, you may attach a new bdev or destroy the controller.

When a new bdev is attached, the controller resumes handling all outstanding I/Os.

Note The block size cannot be changed if the driver is loaded. bdev may be replaced with a different block size if the driver is not loaded.

Note A controller with no bdev attached to it is considered a temporary state, in which the controller is not fully operational, and may not respond to some actions requested by the driver. If there is no imminent intention to call virtio_blk_controller_bdev_attach , it is advised to attach a none bdev instead. For example: Copy Copied! snap_rpc.py virtio_blk_controller_bdev_attach -c VblkCtrl1 --bdev none --dbg_bdev_type null

Command parameters:

Parameter Mandatory? Type Description ctrl Yes String Controller name

List virtio-blk SNAP controller.

Command parameters:

Parameter Mandatory? Type Description ctrl No String Controller name

Example response:

Copy Copied! { "ctrl_id": "VblkCtrl2", "vhca_id": 38, "num_queues": 4, "queue_size": 256, "seg_max": 32, "size_max": 65536, "bdev": "Nvme1", "plugged": true, "indirect_desc": true, "num_msix": 2, "min configurable num_msix": 2, "max configurable num_msix": 32 }





This function allows user to modify some of the controller's parameters in real-time, after it was already created.

Modifications can only be done when the emulated function is in idle state - thus there is no driver communicating with it.

Command parameters:

Parameter Mandatory? Type Description ctrl No String Controller Name num_queues No int Number of queues for the controller num_msix No int Number of MSIX to be used for a controller. Relevant only for VF controllers (when dynamic MSIX feature is enabled).

Note Standard virtio-blk kernel driver currently does not support PCI FLR. As such,

Debug counters are per-controller I/O stats that can help knowing the I/O distribution between different queues of the controller and the total I/O received on the controller.

Command parameters:

Parameter Mandatory? Type Description ctrl Yes String Controller name

Example response:

Copy Copied! "ctrl_id": "VblkCtrl2", "queues": [ { "queue_id": 0, "core_id": 0, "read_io_count": 19987068, "write_io_count": 6319931, "flush_io_count": 0 }, { "queue_id": 1, "core_id": 1, "read_io_count": 9769556, "write_io_count": 3180098, "flush_io_count": 0 } ], "read_io_count": 29756624, "write_io_count": 9500029, "flush_io_count": 0 }





Debug counters are per-controller debug statistics that can help knowing the controller and queues health and status.

Command parameters:

Parameter Mandatory? Type Description ctrl Yes String Controller name

Example response:

Collapse Source Copy Copied! { "ctrl_id": "VblkCtrl1", "queues": [ { "qid": 0, "state": "RUNNING", "hw_available_index": 6, "sw_available_index": 6, "hw_used_index": 6, "sw_used_index": 6, "hw_received_descs": 13, "hw_completed_descs": 13 }, { "qid": 1, "state": "RUNNING", "hw_available_index": 2, "sw_available_index": 2, "hw_used_index": 2, "sw_used_index": 2, "hw_received_descs": 6, "hw_completed_descs": 6 }, { "qid": 2, "state": "RUNNING", "hw_available_index": 0, "sw_available_index": 0, "hw_used_index": 0, "sw_used_index": 0, "hw_received_descs": 4, "hw_completed_descs": 4 }, { "qid": 3, "state": "RUNNING", "hw_available_index": 0, "sw_available_index": 0, "hw_used_index": 0, "sw_used_index": 0, "hw_received_descs": 3, "hw_completed_descs": 3 } ] }





Save the state of the suspended virtio-blk SNAP controller.

Command parameters:

Parameter Mandatory? Type Description ctrl Yes String Controller name file_name Yes String Filename to save state to

Restore the state of the suspended virtio-blk SNAP controller.

Command parameters:

Parameter Mandatory? Type Description ctrl Yes String Controller name file_name Yes String Filename to save state to

Reclaim virtio-blk SNAP controller VFs MSIX back to the free MSIX pool. Valid only for PFs.

Command parameters:

Parameter Mandatory? Type Description ctrl Yes String Controller name

Copy Copied! spdk_rpc.py bdev_nvme_attach_controller -b nvme0 -t rdma -a 1.1.1.1 -f ipv4 -s 4420 -n nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:swx-storage snap_rpc.py virtio_blk_controller_create --vuid MT2114X12200VBLKS1D0F0 --bdev nvme0n1





Copy Copied! snap_rpc.py virtio_blk_controller_destroy -c VblkCtrl1 spdk_rpc.py bdev_nvme_detach_controller nvme0





Update the firmware configuration as described section "SR-IOV Firmware Configuration". Reboot the host. Run: Copy Copied! [dpu] spdk_rpc.py bdev_nvme_attach_controller -b nvme0 -t rdma -a 1.1.1.1 -f ipv4 -s 4420 -n nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:swx-storage [dpu] snap_rpc.py virtio_blk_controller_create --vuid MT2114X12200VBLKS1D0F0 [host] modprobe -v virtio-pci && modprobe -v virtio-blk [host] echo 125 > /sys/bus/pci/devices/0000:86:00.3/sriov_numvfs [dpu] for i in `seq 0 124`; do snap_rpc.py virtio_blk_controller_create --pf_id 0 --vf_id $i --bdev nvme0n1; done; Note When SR-IOV is enabled, it is recommended to destroy virtio-blk controllers on VFs using the following and not the virito_blk_controller_destroy RPC command: Copy Copied! [host] echo 0 > /sys/bus/pci/devices/0000:86:00.3/sriov_numvfs To destroy a single virtio-blk controller, run: Copy Copied! [dpu] ./snap_rpc.py -t 1000 virtio_blk_controller_destroy -c VblkCtrl5 –f

Copy Copied! [host] // Run fio [dpu] snap_rpc.py virtio_blk_controller_suspend -c VBLKCtrl1 [host] // IOs will get suspended [dpu] snap_rpc.py virtio_blk_controller_resume -c VBLKCtrl1 [host] // fio will resume sending IOs





Copy Copied! [host] // Run fio [dpu] snap_rpc.py virtio_blk_controller_bdev_detach -c VBLKCtrl1 [host] // Bdev will be detached and IOs will get suspended [dpu] snap_rpc.py virtio_blk_controller_bdev_attach -c VBLKCtrl1 --bdev null2 [host] // The null2 bdev will be attached into controller and fio will resume sending IOs





Virtio-blk protocol controller supports one backend device only

Virtio-blk protocol does not support administration commands to add backends. Thus, all backend attributes are communicated to the host virtio-blk driver over PCIe BAR and must be accessible during driver probing. Therefore, backends can only be changed once the PCIe function is not in use by any host storage driver.

The NVMe subsystem as described in the NVMe specification is a logical entity which encapsulates sets of NVMe backends (or namespaces) and connections (or controllers). NVMe subsystems are extremely useful when working with multiple NVMe controllers especially when using NVMe VFs. Each NVMe subsystem is defined by its serial number (SN), model number (MN), and qualified name (NQN) after creation.

The RPCs listed in this section control the creation and destruction of NVMe subsystems.

NVMe namespaces are the representors of a continuous range of LBAs in the local/remote storage. Each namespace must be linked to a subsystem and have a unique identifier (NSID) across the entire NVMe subsystem (e.g., 2 namespaces cannot share the same NSID even if they are linked to different controllers).

After creation, NVMe namespaces can be attached to a controller.

Note SNAP does not currently support shared namespaces between different controllers. So, each namespace should be attached to a single controller.

The SNAP application uses an SPDK block device framework as a backend for its NVMe namespaces. Therefore, they should be configured in advance. For more information about SPDK block devices, see SPDK bdev documentation and Appendix SPDK Configuration.

Each NVMe device (e.g., NVMe PCIe entry) exposed to the host, whether it is a PF or VF, must be backed by NVMe controller, which is responsible for all protocol communication with the host's driver.

Every new NVMe controller must also be linked to an NVMe subsystem. After creation, NVMe controllers can be addressed using either their name (e.g., "Nvmectrl1") or both their subsystem NQN and controller ID.

After creating an NVMe controller and an NVMe namespace under the same subsystem, the following method is used to attach the namespace to the controller.

Command Description nvme_subsystem_create Create NVMe subsystem nvme_subsystem_destroy Destroy NVMe subsystem nvme_subsystem_list NVMe subsystem list nvme_namespace_create Create NVMe namespace nvme_namespace_destroy Destroy NVMe namespace nvme_controller_suspend Suspend NVMe controller nvme_controller_resume Resume NVMe controller nvme_controller_snapshot_get Take snapshot of NVMe controller to a file nvme_namespace_list NVMe namespace list nvme_controller_create Create new NVMe controller nvme_controller_destroy Destroy NVMe controller nvme_controller_list NVMe controller list nvme_controller_modify NVMe controller parameters modification nvme_controller_attach_ns Attach NVMe namespace to controller nvme_controller_detach_ns Detach NVMe namespace from controller nvme_controller_vfs_msix_reclaim Reclaim NVMe SNAP controller VFs MSIX back to free MSIX pool. Valid only for PFs. nvme_controller_dbg_io_stats_get Get NVMe controller IO debug stats

Create a new NVMe subsystem to be controlled by one or more NVMe SNAP controllers. An NVMe subsystem includes one or more controllers, zero or more namespaces, and one or more ports. An NVMe subsystem may include a non-volatile memory storage medium and an interface between the controller(s) in the NVMe subsystem and non-volatile memory storage medium.

Command parameters:

Parameter Mandatory? Type Description nqn Yes String Subsystem qualified name serial_number No String Subsystem serial number model_number No String Subsystem model number nn No Number Maximal namespace ID allowed in the subsystem (default 0xFFFFFFFE; range 1-0xFFFFFFFE) mnan No Number Maximal number of namespaces allowed in the subsystem (default 1024; range 1-0xFFFFFFFE)

Example request:

Copy Copied! { "jsonrpc": "2.0", "id": 1, "method": "nvme_subsystem_create", "params": { "nqn": "nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:0" } }





Destroy (previously created) NVMe SNAP subsystem.

Command parameters:

Parameter Mandatory? Type Description nqn Yes String Subsystem qualified name force No Bool Force the deletion of all the controllers and namespaces under the subsystem

List NVMe subsystems.

Create new NVMe namespaces that represent a continuous range of LBAs in the previously configured bdev. Each namespace must be linked to a subsystem and have a unique identifier (NSID) across the entire NVMe subsystem.

Command parameters:

Parameter Mandatory? Type Description nqn Yes String Subsystem qualified name bdev_name Yes String SPDK block device to use as backend nsid Yes Number Namespace ID uuid No Number Namespace UUID Note To safely detach/attach namespaces, the UUID should be provided to force the UUID to remain persistent. dbg_bdev_type No 0/1 N/A – not supported

Destroy a previously created NVMe namespaces.

Command parameters:

Parameter Mandatory? Type Description nqn Yes String Subsystem qualified name nsid Yes Number Namespace ID

List NVMe SNAP namespaces.

Command parameters:

Parameter Mandatory? Type Description nqn No String Subsystem qualified name

Create a new SNAP-based NVMe blk controller over a specific PCIe function on the host.

To specify the PCIe function to open the controller upon, pci_index must be provided.

The mapping for pci_index can be queried by running emulation_function_list .

Command parameters:

Parameter Mandatory? Type Description nqn Yes String Subsystem qualified name vuid No Number VUID of PCIe function pf_id No Number PCIe PF index to start emulation on vf_id No Number PCIe VF index to start emulation on (if the controller is destined to be opened on a VF) pci_bdf No String PCIe BDF to start emulation on vhca_id No Number vHCA ID of PCIe function ctrl No Number Controller ID num_queues No Number Number of IO queues (default 1, range 1-31). Note The actual number of queues is limited by the number of queues supported by the hardware. Tip It is recommended for the number of MSIX to match be greater than the number of IO queues. mdts No Number MDTS (default 7, range 1-7) fw_slots No Number Maximum number firmware slots (default 4) write_zeroes No 0/1 Enable the write_zeroes optional NVMe command compare No 0/1 Set the value of the compare support bit in the controller compare_write No 0/1 Set the value of the compare_write support bit in the controller Note During crash recovery, all compare and write commands are expected to fail. deallocate_dsm No 0/1 Set the value of the dsm (dataset management) support bit in the controller. The only dsm request currently supported is deallocate . suspended No 0/1 Open the controller in suspended state (requires an additional call to nvme_controller_resume before it becomes active) Note This is required if NVMe recovery is expected or when creating the controller when the driver is already loaded. Therefore, it is advisable to use it in all scenarios. To resume the controller after attaching namespaces, use nvme_controller_resume . snapshot No String Create a controller out of a snapshot file path. Snapshot is previously taken using nvme_controller_snapshot_get . dynamic_msix No 0/1 Enable dynamic MSIX management for the controller (default 0). Applies only for PFs. vf_num_msix No Number Control the number of MSIX tables to associate with this controller. Valid only for VFs (whose parent PF controller is created using the --dynamic_msix option) and only when the dynamic MSIX management feature is enabled. Note This field is mandatory when the VF's MSIX is reclaimed using nvme_controller_vfs_msix_reclaim or released using --release_msix on nvme_controller_destroy . admin_only No 0/1 Creates NVMe controller with admin queues only (i.e., without IO queues) quirks No Number Bitmask to support buggy drivers which are non-compliant per NVMe specification. Bit 0 – send "Namespace Attribute Changed" async event, even though it is disabled by the driver during "Set Features" command

Bit 1 – keep sending "Namespace Attribute Changed" async events, even when "Changed Namespace List" Get Log Page has not arrived from driver

Bit 2 – reserved

Bit 3 – force-enable "Namespace Management capability" NVMe OACS even though it is not supported by the controller

Bit 4 - Disable Scatter-Gather Lists support. For more details, see section "OS Issues".

Note If not set, the SNAP NVMe controller supports an optional NVMe command only if all the namespaces attached to it when loading the driver support it. To bypass this feature, you may explicitly set the NVMe optional command support bit by using its corresponding flag. For example, a controller created with –-compare 0 would not support the optional compare NVMe command regardless of its attached namespaces.

Example request:

Copy Copied! { "jsonrpc": "2.0", "id": 1, "method": "nvme_controller_create", "params": { "nqn": "nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:0", "pf_id": 0, "num_queues": 8, } }





Destroy a previously created NVMe controller. The controller can be uniquely identified by a controller name as acquired from nvme_controller_create .

Command parameters:

Parameter Mandatory? Type Description ctrl Yes String Controller name release_msix No 1/0 Release MSIX back to free pool. Applies only for VFs.

While suspended, the controller stops handling new requests from the host driver. All pending requests (if any) will be processed after resume.

Command parameters:

Parameter Mandatory? Type Description ctrl Yes String Controller name timeout_ms No Number Suspend timeout Note If IOs are pending in the bdev layer (or in the remote target), the operation fails and resumes after this timeout. If timeout_ms is not provided, the operation waits until the IOs complete without a timeout on the SNAP layer. force No 0/1 Force suspend even when there are inflight I/Os admin_only No 0/1 Suspend only the admin queue live_update_notifier No 0/1 Send a live update notification via IPC

The resume command continues the (previously-suspended) controller's handling of new requests sent by the driver. If the controller is created in suspended mode, resume is also used to start initial communication with host driver.

Command parameters:

Parameter Mandatory? Type Description ctrl Yes String Controller name live_update No 0/1 Live update resume

Take a snapshot of the current state of the controller and dump it into a file. This file may be used to create a controller based on this snapshot. For the snapshot to be consistent, users should call this function only when the controller is suspended (see nvme_controller_suspend RPC).

Command parameters:

Parameter Mandatory? Type Description ctrl Yes String Controller name filename Yes String File path

Reclaims all VFs MSIX back to the PF's free MSIX pool.

This function can only be applied on PFs and can only be run when SR-IOV is not set on host side (i.e., sriov_numvfs = 0 ).

Command parameters:

Parameter Mandatory? Type Description ctrl Yes String Controller name

Provide a list of all active (created) NVMe controllers with their characteristics.

Command parameters:

Parameter Mandatory? Type Description nqn No String Subsystem qualified name ctrl No String Only search for a specific controller

This function allows user to modify some of the controller's parameters in real-time, after it was already created.

Modifications can only be done when the emulated function is in idle state - thus there is no driver communicating with it.

Command parameters:

Parameter Mandatory? Type Description ctrl No String Controller Name num_queues No int Number of queues for the controller num_msix No int Number of MSIX to be used for a controller. Relevant only for VF controllers (when dynamic MSIX feature is enabled).

Attach a previously created NVMe namespace to given NVMe controller under the same subsystem.

The result in the response object returns true for success and false for failure.

Command parameters:

Parameter Mandatory? Type Description ctrl Yes String Controller name nsid Yes Number Namespace ID

Detach a previously attached namespace with a given NSID from the NVMe controller.

The result in the response object returns true for success and false for failure.

Command parameters:

Parameter Mandatory? Type Description ctrl Yes String Controller name nsid Yes Number Namespace ID

The result in the response object returns true for success and false for failure.

Command parameters:

Parameter Mandatory? Type Description ctrl Yes String Controller name

Copy Copied! "ctrl_id": "NVMeCtrl2", "queues": [ { "queue_id": 0, "core_id": 0, "read_io_count": 19987068, "write_io_count": 6319931, "flush_io_count": 0 }, { "queue_id": 1, "core_id": 1, "read_io_count": 9769556, "write_io_count": 3180098, "flush_io_count": 0 } ], "read_io_count": 29756624, "write_io_count": 9500029, "flush_io_count": 0 }

On the DPU:

Copy Copied! spdk_rpc.py bdev_nvme_attach_controller -b nvme0 -t rdma -a 1.1.1.1 -f ipv4 -s 4420 -n nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:swx-storage snap_rpc.py nvme_subsystem_create --nqn nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:0 snap_rpc.py nvme_namespace_create -b nvme0n1 -n 1 --nqn nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:0 --uuid 263826ad-19a3-4feb-bc25-4bc81ee7749e snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_create --nqn nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:0 --pf_id 0 --suspended snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_attach_ns -c NVMeCtrl1 -n 1 snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_resume -c NVMeCtrl1

Note It is necessary to create a controller in a suspended state. Afterward, the namespaces can be attached, and only then should the controller be resumed using the nvme_controller_resume RPC.

Note To safely detach/attach namespaces, the UUID must be provided to force the UUID to remain persistent.





Copy Copied! snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_detach_ns -c NVMeCtrl2 -n 1 snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_destroy -c NVMeCtrl2 snap_rpc.py nvme_namespace_destroy -n 1 --nqn nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:0 snap_rpc.py nvme_subsystem_destroy --nqn nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:0 spdk_rpc.py bdev_nvme_detach_controller nvme0





Copy Copied! snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_detach_ns -c NVMeCtrl1 -n 1 snap_rpc.py emulation_device_detach_prepare --vuid MT2114X12200VBLKS1D0F0 snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_destroy -c NVMeCtrl1 snap_rpc.py emulation_device_detach --vuid MT2114X12200VBLKS1D0F0 snap_rpc.py nvme_namespace_destroy -n 1 --nqn nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:0 snap_rpc.py nvme_subsystem_destroy --nqn nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:0 spdk_rpc.py bdev_nvme_detach_controller nvme0





Update the firmware configuration as described section "SR-IOV Firmware Configuration". Reboot the host. Create a dummy controller on the parent PF: Copy Copied! [dpu] # snap_rpc.py nvme_subsystem_create --nqn nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:0 [dpu] # snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_create --nqn nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:0 --ctrl NVMeCtrl1 --pf_id 0 --admin_only Create 125 Bdevs (Remote or Local), 125 NSs and 125 controllers: Copy Copied! [dpu] for i in `seq 0 124`; do \ # spdk_rpc.py bdev_null_create null$((i+1)) 64 512; # snap_rpc.py nvme_namespace_create -b null$((i+1)) -n $((i+1)) --nqn nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:0 --uuid 3d9c3b54-5c31-410a-b4f0-7cf2afd9e$((i+100)); # snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_create --nqn nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:0 --ctrl NVMeCtrl$((i+2)) --pf_id 0 --vf_id $i --suspended; # snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_attach_ns -c NVMeCtrl$((i+2)) -n $((i+1)); # snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_resume -c NVMeCtrl$(i+2); done Load the driver and configure VFs: Copy Copied! [host] # modprobe -v nvme [host] # echo 125 > /sys/bus/pci/devices/0000\:25\:00.2/sriov_numvfs

snap_global_param_list lists all existing environment variables.

The following is an example response for the snap_global_param_list command: