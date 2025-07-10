DOCA Documentation v2.9.2 LTS OVS Update
NVIDIA Docs Hub  NVIDIA Networking  BlueField DPUs / SuperNICs & DOCA  DOCA Documentation v2.9.2 LTS OVS Update  DOCA Tools

On This Page

DOCA Tools

This is an overview of the set of tools provided by DOCA and their purpose.

Introduction

DOCA tools are a set of executables/scripts that are needed to produce inputs to some of the DOCA libraries and applications.

All tools are installed with DOCA, as part of the doca-tools package, and can either be directly accessed from the terminal or can be found at /opt/mellanox/doca/tools. Refer to DOCA Installation Guide for Linux for more information.

Info

For questions, comments, and feedback, please contact us at doca-feedback@nvidia.com.

Tools

DOCA Bench

CLI name: doca_bench

DOCA Bench allows users to evaluate the performance of DOCA applications, with reasonable accuracy for real-world applications. It provides a flexible architecture to evaluate multiple features in series with multi-core scaling to provide detailed throughput and latency analysis.

Capabilities Print

CLI name: doca_caps

DOCA Capabilities Print is used to print the available devices and their representor devices (in the DPU), all their capabilities, and the available DOCA libraries.

DPA Tools

DOCA DPA tools are a set of executables that enable the DPA application developer and the system administrator to manage and monitor DPA resources and to debug DPA applications.

Flow Tune

CLI name: doca_flow_tune

DOCA Flow Tune serves as a powerful, one-stop-shop solution, providing visibility and analysis capabilities for DOCA Flow programs.

PCC Counter

CLI name: pcc_counters.sh

DOCA PCC Counter is used to print PCC-related hardware counters. The output counters help debug the PCC user algorithm embedded in the DOCA PCC application.

Socket Relay

CLI name: doca_socket_relay

DOCA Socket Relay allows Unix Domain Socket (AF_UNIX family) server applications to be offloaded to Bluefield while communication between the two sides is proxied by DOCA Comch.
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jul 10, 2025.
content here