DOCA Tools

CLI name: doca_bench

DOCA Bench allows users to evaluate the performance of DOCA applications, with reasonable accuracy for real-world applications. It provides a flexible architecture to evaluate multiple features in series with multi-core scaling to provide detailed throughput and latency analysis.

CLI name: doca_caps

DOCA Capabilities Print is used to print the available devices and their representor devices (in the DPU), all their capabilities, and the available DOCA libraries.

DOCA DPA tools are a set of executables that enable the DPA application developer and the system administrator to manage and monitor DPA resources and to debug DPA applications.

CLI name: doca_flow_tune

DOCA Flow Tune serves as a powerful, one-stop-shop solution, providing visibility and analysis capabilities for DOCA Flow programs.

CLI name: pcc_counters.sh

DOCA PCC Counter is used to print PCC-related hardware counters. The output counters help debug the PCC user algorithm embedded in the DOCA PCC application.

CLI name: doca_socket_relay

DOCA Socket Relay allows Unix Domain Socket (AF_UNIX family) server applications to be offloaded to Bluefield while communication between the two sides is proxied by DOCA Comch.